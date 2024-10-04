Man Gets Dramatic Over GF Showing No Respect To Him By Going To An Afterparty Without Him, Dumps Her

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you understand that your significant other is cheating on you? We’ve compiled netizen opinions on this subject several times, listing obvious and subtle signs that your partner is actually not with you in their soul. Well, here’s another story on the same topic.

The author of this story, the user u/Ok_Emu4012, recently encountered a situation where his girlfriend not only went to a coworker’s home for an afterparty without telling him, but also didn’t answer his calls and messages, knowing that he wasn’t invited there. And how do you think it all ended? Oh yeah, you’ve read the title… But still, let’s find out all the details.

The author of the post had been dating his girlfriend ‘Anne’ since college – but they broke up recently

The main reason for the man to part ways with Anne was her behavior during an afterparty at Joe’s, her coworker and friend

It was Anne who insisted that the author should get the invitation to the party, but then she left for Joe’s place without even telling him

Joe told the author about this, and it was he who gave a ride to Anne in the early morning

So when Anne showed up at the doorway, the author told her it was over and gave her half a day to pack her belongings and move out

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 24 years old, his ex-girlfriend ‘Anne’ is 23, they started dating in college, and broke up quite recently, after a party at Joe’s, Anne’s coworker. According to the author, the woman has many common tastes with Joe, including music. The dude is a musician himself and runs his own, quite successful YouTube channel.

Initially, Joe wanted to invite only Anne, but she insisted that the OP come too. There were about three dozen people in the restaurant that Joe rented out, but the host only interacted closely with a few guests, including the author’s girlfriend. So the author just talked to other folks to entertain himself.

Later in the evening, our hero went to look for Anne to offer her a ride home – but he only found Joe. And he said that they were going to an afterparty at his place. And then, patting the author on the shoulder, he said that only Anne was invited, and that she was already on her way to his house.

The original poster called Anne immediately, and she confirmed that she was going to Joe’s and that they would see each other in the morning. After that, the woman stopped answering calls and messages. She didn’t get back until 5:42am, and the OP, standing by the window, saw that Joe had given her a ride and that she’d waved goodbye to him sweetly.

When the woman entered the house, the original poster firmly declared that it was over between them and that she had half a day to pack her things and move out. Anne tried to justify herself, claiming that nothing happened at that afterparty and that he was just winding himself up, but our hero was adamant.

Yesterday, the woman finally moved out, pathetically declaring that she loved the author, and he had ruined everything because of some stupid suspicions about that party. The man, of course, was kinda 95% sure that he did the right thing – but just in case, he decided to enlist the support of peeps online.

“Even if we abstract from everything that could have happened in the house during the afterparty, this woman clearly demonstrated a complete lack of respect for her partner. Even taking into account that she insisted that he come to the main party,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case.

“At least if she wanted to go there so much, she could have talked to her boyfriend about it, and not left him alone without any contact. However, if we take into account everything that has been said about the behavior of the host of the party, then it seems to me that the man’s suspicions are quite justified…”

“I’m afraid that that man and his friends just wanted to mock him as well. And the fact that of all the people present at the afterparty, Joe chose Anne to give her a ride in the morning also says a lot. So in this situation, it seems to me, he acted completely justified,” Irina presumes.

People in the comments had no doubts at all that Anne has an affair with Joe, and praised the original poster for making the right decision. “Well done, Stay strong. That girl is for the streets. She’s treated you horribly and gaslighted you,” one of the commenters noted quite reasonably. “You did directly what most of us would do,” another one added.

And also, Anne’s behavior itself after the author declared that everything was over between them also speaks greatly, the readers are sure. “She just agreed and left, didn’t even put up a fight for you – says a lot,” one of the responders appropriately noted. And do you, our dear readers, also agree that the OP did the right thing here?

People in the comments praised the man for being strong and stated that he’d handled this situation ‘like a boss’

