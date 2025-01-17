ADVERTISEMENT

It has been estimated that the vocabulary of the English language consists of roughly 1 million words (although some linguists take that number with a grain of salt and say they wouldn't be surprised if it's off the mark by a quarter-million), with the myriad names of chemicals and other scientific entities contributing to the figure.

However, the subreddit 'Brand New Sentence' wants to convince us that we're only scratching the surface of the possibilities that it offers us. And if you look at their content, it's hard to disagree. Since its creation in 2018, the online community has gathered a vast, vast archive of funny and ridiculous phrases they believe haven't been said before, so get your notebooks and continue scrolling—you might wanna borrow some of these for your personal use.