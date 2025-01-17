79 Hilariously Bizarre “Brand New Sentences” That Are Pure Gold (New Pics)
It has been estimated that the vocabulary of the English language consists of roughly 1 million words (although some linguists take that number with a grain of salt and say they wouldn't be surprised if it's off the mark by a quarter-million), with the myriad names of chemicals and other scientific entities contributing to the figure.
However, the subreddit 'Brand New Sentence' wants to convince us that we're only scratching the surface of the possibilities that it offers us. And if you look at their content, it's hard to disagree. Since its creation in 2018, the online community has gathered a vast, vast archive of funny and ridiculous phrases they believe haven't been said before, so get your notebooks and continue scrolling—you might wanna borrow some of these for your personal use.
“Would Apocalypse With”
Make Better Choices, Hawaiian Monk Seals!
So You Don't Lose Any ''Tired''
In the dark, eyes closed, pray you don’t miss or stub anything.
David Bowie’s Crotch Bulge
Public Armpits
Give Those Fish Catholic Guilt
DIY Deportation
Stealing Guns Off Of Officers Using A Toy Dino Grabber
Cat Boosts Economy By Millions
Thank Goodness It's An Alpaca
Excellent Use Of Free Will
Soup Of The Day Implies Another, Possibly Even Seductive, Soup Of The Night
The Son Goku Of White People
"I Drank My Best Friend's Breast Milk"
Well That Was A Great Idea
We Have Poets Walking This Planet
Wear Her Go To Work A*s
Fat D**k Spirit
How Are You Gonna Have A Whole Family Without Me
Diagnosed Me With Ugly
Jesus Of New Jersey
Do Yall Think Bugs Are Born Knowing They Can Walk Up Walls
Would It K*ll The Makers Of Avocados To Include A Different Toy
Back In My Day
80s Fashion Is Back ! 💅💅
Imagine…
Charging My Doorbell
Honey Taster Bear
Can't Wait To Use It!
Your Skull Is Full Of Wet Cat Food
Refusing To Wear Life Jackets Because They Would Ruin Their Selfies And Tans
If Pregnancy Is God's Will, So Is Limp D*ck
Looks Like A Silly Goober
Incelf On The Shelf
Universal Shutdown Is Here
I Want To Increase My Natural Bioluminescence
Cosmetic Surgery Is Yassified Taxidermy For Alive Things
Made A Small Mistake
“…if You Are Staying In A Country With Poorly Developed Health Services And Infrastructure And/Or Collective Infrastructure, For Example The USA”
$25 a week. Entire family. Dental and vision included. $20 co-pay. Free physicals. $5 generic prescriptions.
Sting Jesus
The Wise Animals
This Is Not A Baby Trebuchet, It Is A Baby Catapult
Roast Belt
Using A Vibrator To Clean Up Without Gagging
Great Googily Moogily
Stare Down The Nearest Disabled Person
‘Overeducated And Over-Gay”
That Was New For Me
I Wonder How Long Do You Need To BBQ It For
A Unitedhealthcare CEO Murderer Lookalike Competition Was Held Today In New York
A Competition I Wish To Never Win
He Did A Business 9/11
A Potato On Drugs
Thugging It Out
“Nepo Terrorist You Didn’t Earn It”
Ya gotta pay your dues. Start with bottle rockets and work your way up.
Charging My Cat's Fish
Malcolm In The Middle Genre Of White People
#1 on the list of “name a cover that was better than the original”.