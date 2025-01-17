ADVERTISEMENT

It has been estimated that the vocabulary of the English language consists of roughly 1 million words (although some linguists take that number with a grain of salt and say they wouldn't be surprised if it's off the mark by a quarter-million), with the myriad names of chemicals and other scientific entities contributing to the figure.

However, the subreddit 'Brand New Sentence' wants to convince us that we're only scratching the surface of the possibilities that it offers us. And if you look at their content, it's hard to disagree. Since its creation in 2018, the online community has gathered a vast, vast archive of funny and ridiculous phrases they believe haven't been said before, so get your notebooks and continue scrolling—you might wanna borrow some of these for your personal use.

#1

“Would Apocalypse With”

Guided hike by a cat on the Appalachian trail; funny, odd moments captured with people and feline companion.

ATinyGreenCell Report

    #2

    Make Better Choices, Hawaiian Monk Seals!

    Hilarious bizarre sentence about Hawaiian monk seals with eels stuck in their noses, urging better choices.

    Mamamia-305 Report

    #3

    So You Don't Lose Any ''Tired''

    Tweet exchange with a hilariously bizarre new sentence comparing rushing to the bathroom with a sport.

    Green____cat Report

    raybarone2337
    AndyTaylor
    AndyTaylor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    In the dark, eyes closed, pray you don’t miss or stub anything.

    #4

    David Bowie’s Crotch Bulge

    Reddit post discussing a non-horror movie fear featuring a funny and bizarre comment about David Bowie's role in "Labyrinth."

    big_papa_geek Report

    #5

    Public Armpits

    Tweet with bizarre sentence about a sleeveless blouse and public armpits, posted by user sarahradz.

    sarahradz_ Report

    #6

    Give Those Fish Catholic Guilt

    Text post with a bizarre brand new sentence about stained glass fish tanks and Catholic guilt.

    spacemanatee777 Report

    #7

    DIY Deportation

    Tweet with a bizarre brand new sentence about a woman's unconventional response to cheating.

    talleyberrybaby Report

    #8

    Stealing Guns Off Of Officers Using A Toy Dino Grabber

    "Man arrested for using toy dino grabber to steal police guns; bizarre brand new sentence discussion follows."

    Son0fSanf0rd Report

    raybarone2337
    AndyTaylor
    AndyTaylor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Gun Grabber? Pistol Pilferer? Sig Sauer Stealer? Taurus Taker?

    #9

    Cat Boosts Economy By Millions

    Cat in train conductor hat next to a train, illustrating a bizarre and hilarious new sentence scenario.

    astralrig96 Report

    #10

    Thank Goodness It's An Alpaca

    Hilarious tweet about mistaking an alpaca for a sheep.

    Spdrcstl Report

    #11

    Excellent Use Of Free Will

    Person wearing a face-feeding mask with a bird perched on it, showcasing a bizarre new sentence moment.

    Spirited_Worker_5722 Report

    #12

    Soup Of The Day Implies Another, Possibly Even Seductive, Soup Of The Night

    Tweet with a bizarre brand new sentence about "soup of the night" gaining humor.

    bewgtweets Report

    #13

    The Son Goku Of White People

    Couple with a dog and a black-and-white photo of a baby, illustrating a bizarre sentence about famous grandfathers.

    kurostill Report

    #14

    "I Drank My Best Friend's Breast Milk"

    "Bizarre brand new sentence about drinking friend's breast milk for low blood sugar during hike."

    UlteriorKnowsIt Report

    #15

    Well That Was A Great Idea

    Social media post humorously describes a bizarre scenario involving E. coli, Salmonella, and conspiracy theories.

    TotoB12 Report

    maxpasterski
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And we’ve got another four years of this to look forward to

    #16

    We Have Poets Walking This Planet

    Funny brand new sentence about aurora borealis and areolas in a tweet by user stef.

    meritforsadness Report

    #17

    Wear Her Go To Work A*s

    Police officer seen from behind, standing by a car, with humorous text overlay in bizarre new sentence style.

    SandorMate Report

    #18

    Fat D**k Spirit

    Tweet with a hilariously bizarre brand new sentence about a mom misremembering a phrase.

    rickjamesbich Report

    #19

    How Are You Gonna Have A Whole Family Without Me

    Tweet featuring hilariously bizarre brand new sentences about cousins and unexpected family realizations.

    Green____cat Report

    #20

    Diagnosed Me With Ugly

    Tweet about a funny incident where a 4-year-old pretends to be a doctor and gives a hilarious diagnosis.

    taong_paham Report

    #21

    Jesus Of New Jersey

    Hilariously bizarre tweet about Middle Eastern Christians and Jesus of Nazareth versus Jesus of New Jersey.

    typahine Report

    #22

    Do Yall Think Bugs Are Born Knowing They Can Walk Up Walls

    Bizarre brand new sentence questioning if bugs instinctively walk up walls or discover it accidentally.

    bb21_sam Report

    #23

    Would It K*ll The Makers Of Avocados To Include A Different Toy

    Tweet humorously comparing avocado pit to a wooden ball, suggesting a mood ring or novelty eraser as alternatives.

    JenTakeTwo Report

    #24

    Back In My Day

    Humorous tweet imagining a future with a mask in a jacket and avoiding cannibal raiders, highlighting bizarre new sentences.

    CasualThursday Report

    #25

    80s Fashion Is Back ! 💅💅

    Text about bizarre new sentence: "Wearing a salmon on your head is back in fashion for orcas, after a 37-year break."

    Ok_Expert_5012 Report

    #26

    Imagine…

    Bizarre new sentence about explaining a crypto scheme, a murder, AI insurance, and a bikeshare escape to Benjamin Franklin.

    YesYoureRacist Report

    #27

    Charging My Doorbell

    Bizarre sentence about charging a doorbell with a couch, showing a humorous charging setup.

    scotty99CZ Report

    #28

    Honey Taster Bear

    Man pouring honey as bear taste tester at bee farm, illustrating hilariously bizarre solutions.

    RiddleViernes Report

    #29

    Can't Wait To Use It!

    Tweet by Ian Karmel joking about bizarre gift guides for men.

    IanKarmel Report

    #30

    Your Skull Is Full Of Wet Cat Food

    Bizarre sentence reply on Twitter suggesting someone's skull is full of wet cat food.

    Ok-Afternoon-2113 Report

    charlotte-nora-butler
    char
    char
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    i've seen it more from white men though? and um, it's pretty bad

    #31

    Refusing To Wear Life Jackets Because They Would Ruin Their Selfies And Tans

    Collage of women in stylish outfits, illustrating a bizarre "brand new sentence" about influencers at a yacht party.

    PuzzleheadedBar533 Report

    #32

    If Pregnancy Is God's Will, So Is Limp D*ck

    Person holding a humorous protest sign about government funding, showcasing bizarre brand new sentences.

    2jzSwappedSnail Report

    #33

    Looks Like A Silly Goober

    Catfish paired with a bizarre and hilarious new sentence about infinite knowledge and the Mii theme.

    phoenix-007 Report

    #34

    Incelf On The Shelf

    Tweet humorously complaining about automatic unfollows by Elon Musk, referencing "Incel on the Shelf."

    theliamnissan Report

    #35

    Universal Shutdown Is Here

    Tweet featuring a bizarre brand new sentence about an alien invasion warning and universal shutdown alert.

    QTHESTORMM Report

    #36

    I Want To Increase My Natural Bioluminescence

    Bizarre sentence about human bioluminescence and beauty products in a humorous online exchange.

    Green____cat Report

    #37

    Cosmetic Surgery Is Yassified Taxidermy For Alive Things

    Text exchange humorously suggesting cosmetic surgery is "yassified taxidermy." Hashtag punchline follows.

    diveonfire Report

    #38

    Made A Small Mistake

    Bizarre brand new sentence about objecting at a funeral, leading to the deceased rising in perfect health as all eyes turn.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #39

    “…if You Are Staying In A Country With Poorly Developed Health Services And Infrastructure And/Or Collective Infrastructure, For Example The USA”

    Tweet comparing Norway's view of the USA as underdeveloped with a friend's sarcastic comment, highlighting a bizarre sentence.

    sltinker Report

    raybarone2337
    AndyTaylor
    AndyTaylor
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    $25 a week. Entire family. Dental and vision included. $20 co-pay. Free physicals. $5 generic prescriptions.

    #40

    Sting Jesus

    Text conversation with a bizarre sentence about a pregnant stingray, implying a humorous and unexpected situation.

    Girly_Attitude Report

    #41

    The Wise Animals

    Humorous tweet about neutered male pets referred to as "my council of eunuchs," gaining popularity online.

    Ra505 Report

    #42

    This Is Not A Baby Trebuchet, It Is A Baby Catapult

    Bizarre brand new sentence about selling a "baby trebuchet" clarified as a baby catapult with humorous context.

    Illustrious-Lead-960 Report

    #43

    Roast Belt

    Bizarre new sentence about pot roast cooking time with a humorous comment comparing it to an alternator belt taste.

    BirthdayBoyStabMan Report

    #44

    Using A Vibrator To Clean Up Without Gagging

    Screenshot of a humorous Reddit post discussing bizarre brand new sentences about moldy food.

    -average-reddit-user Report

    #45

    Great Googily Moogily

    Text exchange about non-swearing phrases, showcasing a bizarre brand new sentence.

    itsjustsufiyan Report

    #46

    Stare Down The Nearest Disabled Person

    Cartoon character with a bored expression, illustrating a bizarre brand new sentence about kids without iPads.

    DefinitionOfTakingL Report

    #47

    ‘Overeducated And Over-Gay”

    A humorous tweet about how millennials were raised with a focus on going to college.

    lolennui Report

    That Was New For Me

    Text post narrating a hilarious situation with a moth in a wallet during payment, illustrating a bizarre brand new sentence.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #49

    I Wonder How Long Do You Need To BBQ It For

    Man in attic with insulation, wearing gloves and mask, humorously captioned as a hunter harvesting "housemeat"; bizarre sentence.

    Tararator18 Report

    #50

    A Unitedhealthcare CEO Murderer Lookalike Competition Was Held Today In New York

    Group of people in New York City, part of a humorous "brand new sentences" meme about a CEO lookalike competition.

    TEEZ3RS Report

    #51

    A Competition I Wish To Never Win

    Tweet humorously describes a workplace incident with a nosebleed and a coworker's seizure.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    #52

    He Did A Business 9/11

    Tweet comparing Twitter's financial loss to 9/11 costs with a graphic showing a 79% value decrease.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #53

    A Potato On Drugs

    Reddit post in r/Parenting featuring a hilariously bizarre brand new sentence about an unattractive baby.

    dmark200 Report

    #54

    Thugging It Out

    Screenshot of humorous Twitter and Reddit exchange showcasing bizarre brand new sentences.

    havafitz Report

    #55

    “Nepo Terrorist You Didn’t Earn It”

    Tweet screenshot with a bizarre brand new sentence about Omar Bin Laden.

    sassyseven Report

    raybarone2337
    AndyTaylor
    AndyTaylor
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Ya gotta pay your dues. Start with bottle rockets and work your way up.

    #56

    Charging My Cat's Fish

    A bizarre brand new sentence about charging a toy fish on a counter.

    mbmbandnotme Report

    #57

    Malcolm In The Middle Genre Of White People

    Bizarre brand new sentence about a rock band and nostalgic TV show humor on Twitter.

    UsadaLettuce Report

    raybarone2337
    AndyTaylor
    AndyTaylor
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    #1 on the list of “name a cover that was better than the original”.

    #58

    That’s Modern Milk For Ya

    Text exchange humorously listing milk options, highlighting bizarre modern choices in a funny way.

    Left-Hair9937 Report

    #59

    I’ll Die Before I Let A…

    Screenshot of two tweets featuring hilariously bizarre sentences about a party experience.

    astralrig96 Report

    #60

    5% Bread Flavored Soda

    Social media post with a hilariously bizarre brand new sentence comparing drinks for efficiency.

    Otherwise_Basis_6328 Report

    #61

    Please Sir, Spare A Shilling

    A person in glasses in a medieval setting with text overlay, showcasing bizarre brand new sentences humor.

    phoenix-007 Report

    #62

    Pythagorean Theorem Being Recited By A Reciting Scarecrow

    Bizarre brand new sentence contrasting intelligence and reciting Pythagorean theorem humorously on social media.

    Ok_Expert_5012 Report

    #63

    Luigi As The Official Symbol Of Resistance Against The Corporate Oligarchy

    Luigi peeks out of a train with character graphics; text calls for him as a resistance symbol. Bizarre brand new sentences humor.

    airpod_dinasaur Report

    #64

    Thanks Hot Women For Stopping Wars 🙏🏾

    Tweet humorously comparing past and present beauty standards with a woman in a sparkly outfit.

    AlfredusRexSaxonum Report

    #65

    The Lebron Of Biting Police Fingers

    "Bizarre sentence about Biden's dog, Commander, humorously compared to LeBron for biting incidents."

    cturtl808 Report

    #66

    South Korea Is Incel Wakanda

    Three Twitter replies with hilariously bizarre brand new sentences on misogyny and deepfake stories.

    maybeigiveafuck Report

    #67

    “She Turned Into One Of Them Neanderthal Facial Reconstructions”

    Bizarre new sentence: Alabama woman lost for a month survives on berries and mushrooms, loses 40 pounds.

    Berkamin Report

    #68

    That's A New One

    Screenshot of a tweet featuring a bizarre and humorous scenario involving frog memes and a fictional fight club.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #69

    We've Gotten So Caught Up In Helping The Less Fortunate That We've Forgotten To Help The People Who _are_ Fortunate

    A tweet shares a bizarre brand new sentence about helping fortunate people, highlighting humorous irony.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #70

    Jesus The Christ (Like He's F**king Sonic)

    Bizarre brand new sentence depicting cartoon Jesus running like a famous video game character.

    caos_bomdia Report

    #71

    Madonna, 66, Embraces Autumn By Eating Soup Completely Topless

    Bizarre brand new sentence about embracing autumn by eating soup topless.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #72

    Taking A Homeless Woman On A Date And Leaving Her With The Restaurant Bill

    "Bizarre brand new sentence about a Kick streamer banned after a controversial date; includes error screen."

    culturedmatt Report

    #73

    One Sandwich With “Fancy Woke Fillings” To Go Please

    Person eating a sandwich and hands preparing a sandwich with lettuce and chicken, illustrating bizarre culinary trends.

    lethargicbunny Report

    #74

    Hmmm… Dandruff….oily Hair…, Gryffindor!

    Hilariously bizarre Reddit post discussing funny Harry Potter theories with characters side by side.

    _TrustMeImLying Report

    #75

    "He Will Die On This Hill And I'm Ready To Bury Him."

    Facebook post humorously describing a bizarre argument about breaking spaghetti noodles.

    Heroic-Forger Report

    #76

    Onlyfans Star Who Cried After Sleeping With 100 Men In Oneday, Now Wants To Sleep With 1000 Men

    Hilariously bizarre headline about an OnlyFans model's controversial stunt involving 100 men.

    the_Celestial_Sphinx Report

    #77

    These Are The Parents Of The Next Generation

    Baby in a car seat, covered with colorful blankets, accompanying a bizarre brand new sentence caption.

    Technical_Ad7620 Report

    #78

    People Who Seem To Believe In Race Science Love Raw Cream And The People Who Believe In Science Prefer Pasteurized Products

    Raw cream packaging with humorous tweets; a bizarre brand new sentence about choosing milk products.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #79

    Her Knees Are Too Pointy

    Hilariously bizarre new sentences about the Witcher 4 trailer with character analysis.

    orchid_breeder Report

