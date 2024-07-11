Woman Dazed And Confused After Her BF Tells Her To “Stop Having Her Period”

ADVERTISEMENT

It can sometimes be shocking just how little some folks know about the opposite gender’s biology. A little ignorance is permissible and perhaps even understandable if the person is willing to learn, but there are some people who not only have wild misconceptions but also want to push their incorrect worldview on their partners.

A woman turned to the internet for advice after her boyfriend insisted that she change her birth control in order to no longer have a period. We reached out to the girlfriend in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Most women have to deal with their period once a month

But woman was shocked after her BF demanded that she “simply stop having her period”

She later shared a significant update

Stopping one’s period isn’t some quick and easy process

To confirm the obvious, no, a period isn’t something that you can just “choose” to not have. There isn’t some biological switch that can be simply flipped. To be fair, if we are to cut this young man any slack, he isn’t exactly saying that the women of the world are all just “choosing” to have a period, but that there are ways to “stop” them. If it was that easy, the vast majority of women would simply turn this “feature” off and we would never hear about it again. Normally, this sort of idiocy would come out on an earlier date, but perhaps the social stigma around periods kept it under wraps.

There are, after all, birth control pills a woman can take regularly to not only limit the chances of getting pregnant, but which also can at times stop her period. Some might be a bit less “strong” and will just delay menstruation, so, for example, the woman might have her period every forty days or so. However, this isn’t just some magic pill, it can and will have a number of side effects. In many women, they lead to headaches, nausea, mood swings and in extreme cases, an increased risk of blood clots, heart attacks and strokes.

It’s quite easy for this man to say “just take a pill” when he bears none of the side-effect risks. Indeed, he wants to subject her to these risks mostly for his own comfort, as her period interferes with his schedule. Remember, if we are talking about just birth control, he can simply wear a condom, which in almost all cases does not come with a risk of blood clots and other medical ailments.

Oral contraceptives come with all sorts of side effects

As “easy” as it seems to take a pill, studies suggest that many women cease taking them after a while, as the side-effects begin to outweigh the benefits. One study found that 47% of women who reported using birth control pills stopped taking them in under a year. Even the more “minor” side effects include risks of “breakthrough bleeding” which is a form of vaginal bleeding. Unlike a period, which tends to be regular, this can happen at random times.

It’s important to mention that this doesn’t necessarily mean a woman shouldn’t take the pill, on the whole, they are safe. Similarly, the risks of pregnancy and childbirth are generally higher than any side effects from a birth control pill. However, it’s not exactly a necessity. Most of us don’t subject ourselves to random risks just because our partner has a preference.

The boyfriend also seems to be living under the delusion that most women simply pop a pill and never have a period. The women with this birth control pill side effect who are also willing to just keep taking it are by no means the majority and are most likely quite uncommon. If this is a deal breaker, he probably needs to reevaluate what he is even doing in the relationship. There is perhaps no harm in asking, but a mature adult needs to understand that people will make their own decisions.

These sorts of requests are a major red flag

As the woman shared in the update, this demand and the way he went about it was simply too much, so she left him. While, as she says, breakups are uncomfortable and painful, it’s best that she leaves a person like this before getting too invested. Not only is he deeply misinformed, but if he is willing to use aggressive statements like “I’ll find another” then it’s pretty clear that he has vastly overestimated himself. Ultimatums generally are not a sign of a healthy and respecting relationship.

It is also amusing that this bravado seemed to disappear the moment she dumped him, as he hardly even understood why she was breaking up. This is another red flag, if your partner uses aggressive, ultimatum-style language so frequently that they themselves do not remember their own threats. Hopefully, this event might make him think twice before having absurd demands on another person’s body.

Most readers were surprised and wanted to know more

Netizens mostly suggested that she ditch her BF

However, some decided to side with the man