Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Refuses To Hang Up GF’s Spicy Artwork: “I Find A Little Outlandish And Weird”
Couples, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Hang Up GF’s Spicy Artwork: “I Find A Little Outlandish And Weird”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people want to get their loved ones something special for their birthday. But what is considered special differs with each person, so it’s important to know the birthday person well for the gift to be well-received.

For his birthday this year, this redditor’s girlfriend decided to make the gift herself. But the artwork she made didn’t evoke the reaction she likely hoped for; instead, it started a fight and resulted in the guy wondering if he was being a jerk to his partner. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Looking for the perfect gift for their loved ones, some people decide to make it themselves

Image credits: olia danilevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This guy got a piece of art made by his girlfriend, but he didn’t feel like hanging it up on the wall

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:

When looking for the perfect gift, it’s important to think about the receiver’s desires and not your own

For people who love giving gifts, birthdays, not to mention Christmas and similar occasions, are something they look forward to with joy – they get to watch their loved one’s face light up with joy after unpacking their present!

While that sounds like the perfect scenario, it’s not a universal one, as a) not everyone is equally excited about having to figure out what the best gift for someone is, b) even when you think it’s an excellent gift, the person on the receiving end might not. That’s why it’s absolutely crucial to think about the specific person when getting them a gift, as what works for some might fail completely given to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her piece for The New York Times, journalist Kate Murphy delved deeper into the psychology of gift-giving, emphasizing that context is everything. She noted that according to a study carried out by an assistant professor of marketing at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, Dr. Julian Givi, people often give gifts that reflect the desires of the giver rather than the recipient. “People tend to fall into the trap of not fully putting the recipient first,” Givi told the New York Times. Needless to say, that can result in some unenthusiastic birthday people.

Artwork is a highly subjective matter, which can make choosing the right piece for someone else quite a challenging task

The OP’s gift didn’t fall into the category of things she would love to get, but her boyfriend wouldn’t; they have previously discussed the lack of artwork in her partner’s home, and she took notice. In this aspect, her gift was well-thought out and personal – two things that a good gift should be. However, what she didn’t know was what kind of artwork her boyfriend would like; or more importantly, what kind he wouldn’t.

According to Statista, paintings are the most common type of artwork displayed in people’s homes; data reveals that just over a half of respondents from the US had paintings hanging on their walls. The second most popular kind of artwork was photographs (displayed by roughly 30% of surveyees), followed by ceramics (displayed by a quarter). However, even more popular than the latter two is… nothing. Yes, the most popular option of artwork, following paintings, is no artwork at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s evident that for some people, no artwork is better than artwork they don’t like; the OP’s story is just one example of that. That doesn’t mean that his girlfriend’s artwork was unworthy of showcasing or that it was bad; it just shows that art is a deeply subjective matter and not every piece is equally liked by everyone. Another great example of that is the story of a man who found a Pablo Picasso painting—worth roughly $6.6 million—in his home that had been hidden away for years because his mother hated it.

Just like the Picasso-hating woman, the OP, too, wasn’t fond of the new piece of artwork he had in his home, and he didn’t hide the fact from his girlfriend. While many netizens didn’t think that that made him a jerk, others shared a slightly different opinion. Both sides took to the comments to express their views.

Many people didn’t think the boyfriend was a jerk for refusing to hang up the painting

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, thought he was in the wrong in the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
How do you feel about receiving artwork that depicts intimate parts of a partner's body?
Add photo comments
POST
sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Nude" pics? To each their own. Now this may be unpopular, but I don't understand why it was so hard for the guy to say "Thank you". At no point does it say he expressed gratitude. It was a gift FFS, that's what you say, whether you like it or not. It's clearly important to her, so why not hang the stupid painting when she comes over and take it down when she leaves? No, of course he doesn't have to, but is having the painting up for a few hours at a time worth losing his relationship? Because it's entirely possible that's what will happen.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Nude" pics? To each their own. Now this may be unpopular, but I don't understand why it was so hard for the guy to say "Thank you". At no point does it say he expressed gratitude. It was a gift FFS, that's what you say, whether you like it or not. It's clearly important to her, so why not hang the stupid painting when she comes over and take it down when she leaves? No, of course he doesn't have to, but is having the painting up for a few hours at a time worth losing his relationship? Because it's entirely possible that's what will happen.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda