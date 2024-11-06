Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“No Actual Plan”: Man With A Dream To Live Off Grid Pressures GF To Quit Her “Soul-Sucking” Job
Couples, Relationships

“No Actual Plan”: Man With A Dream To Live Off Grid Pressures GF To Quit Her “Soul-Sucking” Job

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people work a job they despise because, at the end of the day, it keeps the lights on. If you are lucky, you don’t entirely despise it and if you are very lucky, it actively brings you joy, but there is nothing wrong with doing something that leaves you financially secure.

A woman asked the internet for advice after her boyfriend gave her an ultimatum to pick between him and her job which he hated. As it turns out, despite being mostly unemployed, he has big dreams to live off-grid with zero responsibilities. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Some people have strong opinions about “corporate” jobs

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

But one man decided to make his girlfriend pick between him and her career

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Affectionate_Sir7593

Some folks did their best to give advice

ADVERTISEMENT

Many thought she was right to refuse

ADVERTISEMENT

One netizen sided with the BF

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just picture how you're going to live off the grid when it comes to needing health care, pensions, holidays etc. It may suit some, but if it doesn't suit you, don't do it. I've just retired aged 62 thanks to my office job - no money worries and young enough to do whatever I want.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's already freeloading off you occasionally. Do you get thanks for that, or just the accusation that you're sucking his soul dry (or working to bail his rump out, tomato, tomahto, whatever).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just picture how you're going to live off the grid when it comes to needing health care, pensions, holidays etc. It may suit some, but if it doesn't suit you, don't do it. I've just retired aged 62 thanks to my office job - no money worries and young enough to do whatever I want.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's already freeloading off you occasionally. Do you get thanks for that, or just the accusation that you're sucking his soul dry (or working to bail his rump out, tomato, tomahto, whatever).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda