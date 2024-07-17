Man Eats Salty Snacks Despite Asking His GF To Cut Salt Completely, The Two Reach An Impasse
Everything in moderation is a rule that works on many levels, including one’s eating habits. That’s why consuming a moderate amount of sugar or salt, which are often deemed quite detrimental to your health, might not be that dangerous.
This redditor’s boyfriend didn’t want to risk it, though. After learning that his blood pressure was a bit higher than it should be, he decided to cut out salt completely from his diet. However, he didn’t quit eating high sodium snacks, which didn’t exactly motivate his girlfriend to cook saltless food. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Following a healthy, well-balanced diet is not always easy
This woman’s boyfriend asked her to cut out salt completely from their diet, but continued to eat salty snacks, nevertheless
The OP made an edit, adding a bit more information about the situation
Fellow redditors were curious about the way food-related responsibilities were shared in the couple’s household
The majority of commenters didn’t think the OP was a jerk in this situation
Some shared a different opinion
It's annoying how patronising and condescending the YTA answers are.
They didnt slip up and call her a female, so they slipped through, is my guess.
I really don't get the YTA judgements in this post. What she's describing, she's cooking healthy meals without an overabundance of salt. If he is still snacking on all kinds of high sodium snacks, cooking without salt ain't going to fix the issue. If his bloodpressure is still elevated after cutting out the snacks, she can cut the salt from cooking as well. But as it is, it seems he doesn't want to change a thing himself. If he really has issues with his higher BP, he'd cut the snacks himself, instead of putting it on the cook to fix it.
I really don't get the YTA judgements in this post. What she's describing, she's cooking healthy meals without an overabundance of salt. If he is still snacking on all kinds of high sodium snacks, cooking without salt ain't going to fix the issue. If his bloodpressure is still elevated after cutting out the snacks, she can cut the salt from cooking as well. But as it is, it seems he doesn't want to change a thing himself. If he really has issues with his higher BP, he'd cut the snacks himself, instead of putting it on the cook to fix it.
