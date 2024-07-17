ADVERTISEMENT

Everything in moderation is a rule that works on many levels, including one’s eating habits. That’s why consuming a moderate amount of sugar or salt, which are often deemed quite detrimental to your health, might not be that dangerous.

This redditor’s boyfriend didn’t want to risk it, though. After learning that his blood pressure was a bit higher than it should be, he decided to cut out salt completely from his diet. However, he didn’t quit eating high sodium snacks, which didn’t exactly motivate his girlfriend to cook saltless food. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Following a healthy, well-balanced diet is not always easy

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman’s boyfriend asked her to cut out salt completely from their diet, but continued to eat salty snacks, nevertheless

Share icon

Image credits: furmanphoto/envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: julie aagaard/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credit: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

The OP made an edit, adding a bit more information about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aita_saltybf

Fellow redditors were curious about the way food-related responsibilities were shared in the couple’s household

The majority of commenters didn’t think the OP was a jerk in this situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some shared a different opinion