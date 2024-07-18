ADVERTISEMENT

Around 96 million people in the US are bird enthusiasts. That’s more than 35% of the population that closely observes, feeds, and photographs these adorable feathered creatures and even maintains natural areas at their homes for their benefit.

To further grow this number and kindle our love for avians, today we’re looking at a Facebook group that shares anything and everything about them. Called “Birds With Threatening Auras,” it contains humorous and sometimes even intimidating moments of these beaked fellas. Scroll down to find hilarious memes where birbs took center stage, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones below.

#1

Birds with threatening auras

#2

Birds with threatening auras

#3

Meanwhile In France

Meanwhile In France

Birds with threatening auras

#4

A Professor

A Professor

Birds with threatening auras

#5

So Many Questions

So Many Questions

Birds with threatening auras

#6

She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Will Peck You In The Face

She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Will Peck You In The Face

Birds with threatening auras

#7

Birds with threatening auras

#8

Birds with threatening auras

#9

Birds with threatening auras

#10

Birds with threatening auras

#11

Bird Trails

Bird Trails

Birds with threatening auras

#12

Birds with threatening auras

#12
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

"I've had a hard day, Harold. Don't mess with me. I won't hold myself accountable for what i might do."

#13

Whether It's A Goose Chasing After University Students Or A Parrot Gazing Into A Storm, These Well-Timed Images Are So Surprising That They Raise More Questions Than They Provide Answers

Whether It's A Goose Chasing After University Students Or A Parrot Gazing Into A Storm, These Well-Timed Images Are So Surprising That They Raise More Questions Than They Provide Answers

Birds with threatening auras

#14

White Storks In The Rain

White Storks In The Rain

Birds with threatening auras

#15

Birds with threatening auras

#15
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Chonky birds, we all have at some point be honest 😊

#16

Artists Preparing To Paint The Next Album Cover For White Stripes

Artists Preparing To Paint The Next Album Cover For White Stripes

Birds with threatening auras

#17

Birds with threatening auras

#18

It's Mine Nowww

It's Mine Nowww

Birds with threatening auras

#19

He Didn't Bow! That's What You Get For Being Rude!

He Didn't Bow! That's What You Get For Being Rude!

Birds with threatening auras

#19
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Shoebills are cool, but they look intimidating as hell.

#20

Take Out

Take Out

Birds with threatening auras

#21

Harpo Wants People To Learn The Hard Way

Harpo Wants People To Learn The Hard Way

Birds with threatening auras

#22

It's Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up

It's Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up

Birds with threatening auras

#23

Birds with threatening auras

#24

Wish I Had This Much Confidence

Wish I Had This Much Confidence

Birds with threatening auras

#25

"I Am The Night..."

"I Am The Night..."

Birds with threatening auras

#26

The Secretary Bird

The Secretary Bird

Birds with threatening auras

#26
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
1 hour ago

These. Guys. Are. Aaaaaaawesome. They are snake eaters and.... Well... Google a Secretary Bird catching a snake. Brutality like you've never seen before. Never try to cuddle one. They will end you.

#27

Sure Thing

Sure Thing

Birds with threatening auras

#28

Birds with threatening auras

#29

My Birb Is So Helpful To Me, Using A Freshly Baked Cake To Warm Her Toes

My Birb Is So Helpful To Me, Using A Freshly Baked Cake To Warm Her Toes

Birds with threatening auras

#30

I've Gotten Plenty Of Dirty Looks In My Life, But Never From A Bird Until Now

I've Gotten Plenty Of Dirty Looks In My Life, But Never From A Bird Until Now

Birds with threatening auras

#30
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
55 minutes ago

The bird knows you did not tidy your room and that you sneaked out last night.

#31

Birds with threatening auras

#32

Keep Your Head Up So You Can Better Look Down!!

Keep Your Head Up So You Can Better Look Down!!

Birds with threatening auras

#33

I'm Terrified Of Chickens And My Mum's Just Came To The House

I'm Terrified Of Chickens And My Mum's Just Came To The House

Birds with threatening auras

#34

Birds with threatening auras

#35

Birds with threatening auras

#36

Birds with threatening auras

#37

The Spaz Button Has Been Activated

The Spaz Button Has Been Activated

Birds with threatening auras

#38

Piou-Piou Thinking About World Domination

Piou-Piou Thinking About World Domination

Birds with threatening auras

#39

She's Really Gonna Punch Me In The Mouth This Time Guys

She’s Really Gonna Punch Me In The Mouth This Time Guys

Birds with threatening auras

#40

Sir Pufflebum O'takahe

Sir Pufflebum O'takahe

Birds with threatening auras

#41

I Think This Guy Has A Extra Pair Of Balls

I Think This Guy Has A Extra Pair Of Balls

Birds with threatening auras

#42

Birds with threatening auras

#43

This Is How Midsummer Ends…

This Is How Midsummer Ends…

Birds with threatening auras

#44

Just Trying To Leave The Dentist And This Guy Says Not So Fast, Bruh

Just Trying To Leave The Dentist And This Guy Says Not So Fast, Bruh

Birds with threatening auras

#45

"Y'all Gonna Eat All Dem Fries?"

“Y’all Gonna Eat All Dem Fries?”

Birds with threatening auras

#46

Menacing Me In My Car... And Yes, It Did Peck The Windscreen

Menacing Me In My Car... And Yes, It Did Peck The Windscreen

Birds with threatening auras

#47

Found This Friend In Ireland

Found This Friend In Ireland

Birds with threatening auras

#48

You Know Staring Is Rude Right?

You Know Staring Is Rude Right?

Birds with threatening auras

#49

Tilly Wants The Cake, Or Else…

Tilly Wants The Cake, Or Else…

Birds with threatening auras

#50

Actually Already Too Warm For The Cap - But The Crow Can Land Better And I Can Put More Food In The Top Of The Cap

Actually Already Too Warm For The Cap - But The Crow Can Land Better And I Can Put More Food In The Top Of The Cap

Birds with threatening auras

#51

"Does Your Bird Bite?" No. He Judges You

“Does Your Bird Bite?” No. He Judges You

Birds with threatening auras

#52

A Very Threatening Aura!

A Very Threatening Aura!

Birds with threatening auras

#53

When It's Pouring Rain So You're Late To Morning Feeding So This Gang Just Rolls Up To Your Door

When It’s Pouring Rain So You’re Late To Morning Feeding So This Gang Just Rolls Up To Your Door

Birds with threatening auras

#53
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
8 minutes ago

And they can keep rolling on because they're not getting in lol

#54

A Galapagos Penguin. Possibly Possessed

A Galapagos Penguin. Possibly Possessed

Birds with threatening auras

#55

Birds with threatening auras

#56

Birds with threatening auras

#57

The Last Thing The Early Bird Saw..sleep Late My Friends

The Last Thing The Early Bird Saw..sleep Late My Friends

Birds with threatening auras

#58

From My Bird Feeder

From My Bird Feeder

Birds with threatening auras

#59

Uh, One And A Two And A…

Uh, One And A Two And A…

Birds with threatening auras

#60

I Cannot Live In Peace🙄

I Cannot Live In Peace🙄

Birds with threatening auras

#61

Your Chances Of Being Unalived By A Chicken Are Slim... But Never Zero

Your Chances Of Being Unalived By A Chicken Are Slim... But Never Zero

Birds with threatening auras

#61
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
4 minutes ago

My death to kill ratio to chickens is insane. They're losing horribly

#62

Just Try And Stop Me Hooman!

Just Try And Stop Me Hooman!

Birds with threatening auras

#63

Kría Is Lovely Bird

Kría Is Lovely Bird

Birds with threatening auras

#64

This Friend Stole Half Of My Sandwich

This Friend Stole Half Of My Sandwich

Birds with threatening auras

#65

Please Enjoy The Angry Eyebrows

Please Enjoy The Angry Eyebrows

Birds with threatening auras

#66

The Grim Peeper

The Grim Peeper

Birds with threatening auras

#67

I Woke Up To This

I Woke Up To This

Birds with threatening auras

#68

What Does This Bird Want…

What Does This Bird Want…

Birds with threatening auras

#69

Birds with threatening auras

#69
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That is not San Francisco... That is Trafalgar Square in London and that is a London Bus.

