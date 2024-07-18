69 Chaotic And Cursed Avian Pics Shared By “Birds With Threatening Auras”
Around 96 million people in the US are bird enthusiasts. That’s more than 35% of the population that closely observes, feeds, and photographs these adorable feathered creatures and even maintains natural areas at their homes for their benefit.
To further grow this number and kindle our love for avians, today we’re looking at a Facebook group that shares anything and everything about them. Called “Birds With Threatening Auras,” it contains humorous and sometimes even intimidating moments of these beaked fellas. Scroll down to find hilarious memes where birbs took center stage, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones below.
Meanwhile In France
A Professor
So Many Questions
She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Will Peck You In The Face
Bird Trails
"I've had a hard day, Harold. Don't mess with me. I won't hold myself accountable for what i might do."
Whether It's A Goose Chasing After University Students Or A Parrot Gazing Into A Storm, These Well-Timed Images Are So Surprising That They Raise More Questions Than They Provide Answers
White Storks In The Rain
Artists Preparing To Paint The Next Album Cover For White Stripes
It's Mine Nowww
He Didn't Bow! That's What You Get For Being Rude!
Take Out
Harpo Wants People To Learn The Hard Way
It's Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up
Wish I Had This Much Confidence
"I Am The Night..."
The Secretary Bird
My Birb Is So Helpful To Me, Using A Freshly Baked Cake To Warm Her Toes
I've Gotten Plenty Of Dirty Looks In My Life, But Never From A Bird Until Now
The bird knows you did not tidy your room and that you sneaked out last night.
Keep Your Head Up So You Can Better Look Down!!
I'm Terrified Of Chickens And My Mum's Just Came To The House
The gulls do not give you the option most of the time.