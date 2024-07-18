Around 96 million people in the US are bird enthusiasts. That’s more than 35% of the population that closely observes, feeds, and photographs these adorable feathered creatures and even maintains natural areas at their homes for their benefit. To further grow this number and kindle our love for avians, today we’re looking at a Facebook group that shares anything and everything about them. Called “ Birds With Threatening Auras ,” it contains humorous and sometimes even intimidating moments of these beaked fellas. Scroll down to find hilarious memes where birbs took center stage, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones below.

#3 Meanwhile In France Share icon

#4 A Professor Share icon

#5 So Many Questions Share icon

#6 She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Will Peck You In The Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Bird Trails Share icon

#13 Whether It's A Goose Chasing After University Students Or A Parrot Gazing Into A Storm, These Well-Timed Images Are So Surprising That They Raise More Questions Than They Provide Answers Share icon

#14 White Storks In The Rain Share icon

#16 Artists Preparing To Paint The Next Album Cover For White Stripes Share icon

#18 It's Mine Nowww Share icon

#19 He Didn't Bow! That's What You Get For Being Rude! Share icon

#20 Take Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Harpo Wants People To Learn The Hard Way Share icon

#22 It's Called Fashion, Sweaty. Look It Up Share icon

#24 Wish I Had This Much Confidence Share icon

#25 "I Am The Night..." Share icon

#26 The Secretary Bird Share icon

#27 Sure Thing Share icon

#29 My Birb Is So Helpful To Me, Using A Freshly Baked Cake To Warm Her Toes Share icon

#30 I've Gotten Plenty Of Dirty Looks In My Life, But Never From A Bird Until Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Keep Your Head Up So You Can Better Look Down!! Share icon

#33 I'm Terrified Of Chickens And My Mum's Just Came To The House Share icon

#37 The Spaz Button Has Been Activated Share icon

#38 Piou-Piou Thinking About World Domination Share icon

#39 She’s Really Gonna Punch Me In The Mouth This Time Guys Share icon

#40 Sir Pufflebum O'takahe Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Think This Guy Has A Extra Pair Of Balls Share icon

#43 This Is How Midsummer Ends… Share icon

#44 Just Trying To Leave The Dentist And This Guy Says Not So Fast, Bruh Share icon

#45 “Y’all Gonna Eat All Dem Fries?” Share icon

#46 Menacing Me In My Car... And Yes, It Did Peck The Windscreen Share icon

#47 Found This Friend In Ireland Share icon

#48 You Know Staring Is Rude Right? Share icon

#49 Tilly Wants The Cake, Or Else… Share icon

#50 Actually Already Too Warm For The Cap - But The Crow Can Land Better And I Can Put More Food In The Top Of The Cap Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 “Does Your Bird Bite?” No. He Judges You Share icon

#52 A Very Threatening Aura! Share icon

#53 When It’s Pouring Rain So You’re Late To Morning Feeding So This Gang Just Rolls Up To Your Door Share icon

#54 A Galapagos Penguin. Possibly Possessed Share icon

#57 The Last Thing The Early Bird Saw..sleep Late My Friends Share icon

#58 From My Bird Feeder Share icon

#59 Uh, One And A Two And A… Share icon

#60 I Cannot Live In Peace🙄 Share icon

#61 Your Chances Of Being Unalived By A Chicken Are Slim... But Never Zero Share icon

#62 Just Try And Stop Me Hooman! Share icon

#63 Kría Is Lovely Bird Share icon

#64 This Friend Stole Half Of My Sandwich Share icon

#65 Please Enjoy The Angry Eyebrows Share icon

#66 The Grim Peeper Share icon

#67 I Woke Up To This Share icon