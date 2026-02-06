ADVERTISEMENT

The history books are full of stories about the world's greatest winners. But what about those who came and saw and failed spectacularly? The ones who lost wars, money, friends, their reputation and sometimes, their dignity...

People like Elon Musk, who made it into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2022 as the biggest loser (of personal fortune) ever. Or a British couple, who celebrated an incredible £182 million lottery ticket win, only to discover their bank hadn't made the transaction for the ticket due to a lack of funds. Ouch.

While it's never nice to celebrate anyone's misfortunes or losses, some are just so legendary that they need to be noted. And that's possibly why a curious soul recently asked, "Who is the biggest loser in history?"

Bored Panda has gone through almost 2,000 responses to put together a list of the best ones. May they help you to feel a whole lot better about your own shortcomings.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Businessman in a dark suit speaking in an office environment, representing biggest losers in history concepts. Elon Musk. Even Epstein thought he was a loser.

-Galahad- , NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs Report

9points
POST
farahkamal_1 avatar
Farah (she/her)
Farah (she/her)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine begging to go to that island where EVERYONE was and epstein just saying "umm no"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white photo of four young men in matching suits smiling, representing biggest losers in history concept. The guy at Decca who rejected the Beatles claiming that there wasn’t a taste for boy bands.

    FeistyPhone9351 , Capitol Records Report

    8points
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Decca went back and signed Gerry and the Pacemakers and George recommended some band called The Rolling Stones to them. That band is going good. What is also not said is that the Beatles auditioned with some cover versions (only three Lennon-McCartney songs), and he just didn't see them as original.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Dark gaming interface showing character gear and stats, with stream overlay and player in dimly lit room sharing biggest losers. Elon Musk is richer than anyone in history and still pays kids to pretend he's good at video games.

    BritChap42 , Elon Musk Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that was weird to read about. If I had that much money I believe my ego would be a little stronger.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Former president sitting at a desk in a formal setting, reflecting on some of the biggest losers in history. Hmmm. Riddle me this: Who filed for bankruptcy six times (Including for his casinos which basically print money), has dozens of failed business ventures, was convicted of fraud 34 times, was impeached twice, has a speaking grade level between 4th grade and 7th grade, cheated on all of his wives, has narcissistic personality disorder, cheats on his taxes, is racist and sexist, bullies people, threatens people and is actively seeking to destroy the world order? Hmmmm. I'll have to think about my answer.

    The_Spyre , White House Report

    8points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    dont forget: s***s himself on camera

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Black and white photo of a man standing at a desk with papers, representing biggest losers in history moments. William Topaz McGonagall is considered the worst poet in history. The only way he could people to listen to his poems was when he was hired by the circus and allowed to be pelted with rotting fruit while reading his work.

    777Void777 , The Independent Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Elderly man outdoors with grey hair wearing a black suit and white shirt representing biggest losers in history. Ronald Wayne.

    Along with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple Computer. He didn't think it would work out, so he left the company early and cashed out his shares.

    bflaminio , Unknown Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    Person holding lottery tickets inside a car, illustrating stories about the biggest losers in history. The UK couple who thought they had won £182M in the lottery only to find their bank hadn't made the transaction for the ticket due to a lack of funds.

    EricaRA75 , Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    US citizens, a nut job was given the steering wheel twice.

    Tsperatus Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in glasses and checkered shirt serving food at a food truck with bright promotional signage and a customer reaching out. Jared from subway. Biggest loser in weight, but an even bigger loser in morality.

    Ziggy396 , Anna Hanks Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only he was a billionaire, then he would have rich and powerful friends to do business with despite being a nonce.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Portrait of a historical figure representing some of the biggest losers in history in classic 19th-century attire. General Santa Anna was so cocky during the Texas Revolution that he let his army take a siesta without any scouts.

    He was captured in his pajamas, forced to sign away Texas, and eventually lost half of Mexico's entire territory to the U.S.

    Maverick_Ekta , SMU Digital Collections Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit and glasses representing some of the biggest losers in history. Thomas Midgely Jr.

    he invented CFCs and leaded gasoline.

    NotNinjalord5 , Blank & Stoller N.Y. Report

    6points
    POST
    sdorph avatar
    sdorph
    sdorph
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ended up getting polio then accidentally strangled himself with a gadget he invented to help get in and out of bed

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Victorian-era people gathered in a lavishly decorated room, illustrative of biggest losers in history concept. Well the Vanderbilt family effectively lost almost all of one of the largest fortunes ever created in the United States. For some background:

    Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt died in 1877 with a fortune of about $100–105 million. Adjusted for inflation, that equals ~$2.5–3 billion today. Measured as a share of the U.S. economy (a more accurate historical comparison), historians estimate his wealth would equal ~$180–185 billion in today’s terms.

    Basically offsprings went on an epic spending spree (and I mean an epic, highly suggest anyone interested to read more) and it’s all gone in less than a century.

    EDIT: Actually factchecked and most was spend already between 1930-1950 and by 1970’s none of the 120 related people were millionaires.

    Dokkeri , Seymour Joseph Guy Report

    6points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...but now we have Anderson Cooper!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #13

    Black and white images showing a man with mustache and another man holding a large bird, highlighting biggest losers in history. Australian army. Lost a war to emus in 1932.

    986 emu lives lost.

    1 nations ego died.

    No-Distance-2124 , Unknown , The Land Newspaper Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rod Hull fought on the side of the emus.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Anybody with a net worth of 1B+ who has not chosen to become Batman.

    dope-rhymes Report

    6points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    thats fair (I want a batmobile now, sigh)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Anyone who bought NFTs.

    BornSlippy69 Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Three people on a city street at night sharing stories about the biggest losers in history with a handheld microphone. The people to put all their money into the Huak Tuah meme coin that cratered in like 10 minutes and effectively ended her 15 minutes of fame.

    cpatkyanks24 , Tim & Dee TV Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Man in a checkered blazer and blue turtleneck speaking in an interview, related to biggest losers in history. Louis Klotz, founder of the Washington Generals who have a 6-17000+ record against the Harlem Globetrotters.

    cityofpalms Report

    5points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    Bald man wearing glasses and a white shirt standing against a stone wall, representing biggest losers in history. Nick Leeson - a single bad stock trade collapsed Britain’s oldest bank.

    jacobid , Johnny Savage/The Guardian Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, is often cited as the individual who lost the most money on paper in history. During the dot-com crash of 2000–2001, his personal net worth fell by an estimated $70 billion as tech valuations collapsed. Despite the staggering loss, he rebuilt his fortune and remains one of the most influential investors in global technology.

    jordanpatrich Report

    5points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well, at least he made a comeback i guess?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #20

    Gotta be the guy who sold his Bitcoin for pizza back in the day. Now that's regret with extra cheese!

    cloudcontinuum- Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    The guy who decided to wage war against Russia during the winter. Not learning from past war decisions. Never go full scale during the winter.

    PorkyPain Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Young baseball player wearing a blue cap and jersey, holding a glove, representing biggest losers in history. Anthony Young, a NY Mets pitcher who lost 27 consecutive games .

    TheAcmeAnvil , Bill Pucko Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Me.

    I’ve failed marriage, fatherhood, career, and overall life. Trying to recover, but doubt I will!

    SylvesterCross Report

    3points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YES YOU WILL OP! It WILL get better, I promise

    1
    1point
    reply
    #24

    Michael Ballack wasn’t a loser because he lacked quality.

    He was one because football kept denying him the final reward.

    It began in 2000: playing for Bayer Leverkusen on the final matchday, Ballack scored an own goal against Unterhaching — a single moment that turned a title race into heartbreak and gifted Bayern Munich the championship.

    2002 alone, he lost the Bundesliga title on the last matchday, the German Cup final and the Champions League final. At the 2002 World Cup, Ballack dragged an otherwise limited German side into the final with decisive goals — then watched the biggest match of his career from the stands due to suspension. Germany lost. Four finals. Zero trophies.

    Six years later, history repeated itself. As captain, Ballack led Germany to the Euro 2008 final, only to lose again — this time to Spain’s emerging golden generation.

    And then came 2010: another cruel twist. A brutal injury ruled him out of the World Cup entirely. Germany went on to reach the semifinals without their leader, leaving Ballack as the absent face of what might have been his last chance at redemption.

    Ballack was a world-class midfielder stuck between eras: too late for Matthäus’ titles, too early for the 2014 World Cup generation. He led strong teams — just never legendary ones.

    gollinho Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Hillary Clinton..lost to Obama in 2008...struggled to beat Bernie for the nomination in 2016 (with considerable help from the establishment) Lost to Trump in 2016. Beaten twice by political neophytes and nearly lost the nomination to a man who isn't even a Democrat.

    Willing_Crazy699 Report

    2points
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now gets to testify in Congress about Epstein alongside her husband....who is the real loser. (Although Hillary helped.)

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!