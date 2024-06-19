ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re an hourglass, a pear, or whatever the thing your body shape is named after, you probably already know that it’s the ‘Style, Not Size’ that matters! That’s right, we’re coming back with some more of our beloved duo – the two friends Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos, who have shown the world that any body type can rock a good outfit.

Showing off the same combos of clothing side-by-side, the two women—sizes 2 and 14—took the internet by storm back in 2019, when Denise posted the first picture of them wearing matching outfits. Since then, they’ve continued to work on the “Style, Not Size” movement, as well as their personal online identities and professional endeavors, and have spread the positive message that all body types can be stunning, as it’s all about the style, not the size.

Scroll down to find Bored Panda’s edition of the best of the duo’s posts, and make sure to upvote your favorite outfits!