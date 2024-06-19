“Style, Not Size”: Two Friends Wear The Same Outfit To Show There Is No Ideal Body Type (73 Best-Of-All-Time Pics)
Whether you’re an hourglass, a pear, or whatever the thing your body shape is named after, you probably already know that it’s the ‘Style, Not Size’ that matters! That’s right, we’re coming back with some more of our beloved duo – the two friends Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos, who have shown the world that any body type can rock a good outfit.
Showing off the same combos of clothing side-by-side, the two women—sizes 2 and 14—took the internet by storm back in 2019, when Denise posted the first picture of them wearing matching outfits. Since then, they’ve continued to work on the “Style, Not Size” movement, as well as their personal online identities and professional endeavors, and have spread the positive message that all body types can be stunning, as it’s all about the style, not the size.
Scroll down to find Bored Panda’s edition of the best of the duo’s posts, and make sure to upvote your favorite outfits!
It's subjective, isn't it. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder". I find that all those outfits look a lot better on the thinner person, but someone who likes bigger women will think the opposite.
Well quite, and I'm not sure what the point of this is at all. No matter what clothes they're wearing the thing girl looks thin and the fat girl looks fat.
Imo the more curvy friend looks better in most of the outfits. BUT that's not the matter of size but silhouette! Both of them have very shapely figures, seem healthy and taking care of themselves. Try to put these outfits on someone who is "chubby" not because of genes but because of cheap, processed food or who is severely malnourished (both are common cases for people living in poverty) and unfortunately they wouldn't look half as good. Give people means to live a decent life and time for self-care and most if not all of them will be pretty, regardless from the size.
There are patterns in this world. Some people gravitate towards a certain shapes. Groups of them form and they make their favorite shape the "norm" if they have traction to influence the world. That is something that we need to be teaching. Fashion body types etc are all god dam trends. With fashion is it harmless and fun with bodies it can destroy the minds of kids... Luckey i realized this when i was pretty young. The 3 girls i had a crush on all looked COMPLETELY DIFFERENT than the other. Yet if you ask me to "rate" any of them it would be beautiful for every one.
