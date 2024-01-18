ADVERTISEMENT

It's 2024, and it seems like body positivity and its movements are here to stay. Aside from the Victoria's Secret rebrand failure, the awareness around differently-looking and abled bodies seems to increase each year. What is body positivity, exactly? Philosophy scholar Céline Leboeuf calls it a "movement to accept our bodies, regardless of size, shape, skin tone, gender, and physical abilities."

So we once again bring you the trend started by Dominican model Denise Mercedes and her friend designer Maria Castellanos. The two women continue their "Style Not Size" campaign to demonstrate that there is no "ideal" body type. They both pose wearing the same clothes, although their body types are different.

One half of the duo, Maria Castellanos, spoke with Bored Panda. She told us more about the secret to the project's longevity and what she and Denise have in mind for the future. Read our conversation with her below!

Denise: TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Maria: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube