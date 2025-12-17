ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs have a unique way of preserving memories, freezing moments that might otherwise fade with time. While old photos allow us to glimpse the past, their black-and-white nature can sometimes make those moments feel distant and hard to relate to.

That’s where digital artist Sébastien de Oliveira steps in. Using Photoshop, he carefully restores and colorizes historical photographs, bringing new life and realism to images from another era. His work makes the people and moments in these photos feel closer, more vivid, and easier to connect with.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Sébastien’s best colorized images and see history through a fresh perspective.

More info: Instagram