Photographs have a unique way of preserving memories, freezing moments that might otherwise fade with time. While old photos allow us to glimpse the past, their black-and-white nature can sometimes make those moments feel distant and hard to relate to.

That’s where digital artist Sébastien de Oliveira steps in. Using Photoshop, he carefully restores and colorizes historical photographs, bringing new life and realism to images from another era. His work makes the people and moments in these photos feel closer, more vivid, and easier to connect with.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Sébastien’s best colorized images and see history through a fresh perspective.

#1

Us Soldier Takes A Break Near Château-Thierry, France, August 1944 Life Magazine Archives

Soldier sitting with a rifle under Chateau-Thierry sign, old photo colorized, showcasing artist colorizes old photos technique.

sebcolorisation

    #2

    Amelia Earhart With Her Cord 812 Phaeton Car And Her Lockheed Airplane, 1937

    Vintage photo colorized by artist showing woman standing beside classic car and airplane, transforming how we perceive history.

    sebcolorisation

    #3

    Sergeant Franklin Williams, Home On Leave From Army Duty, With His Girlfriend Ellen Hardin, Splitting An Ice Cream, Baltimore, Maryland, March 1942

    Couple sharing a milkshake at a diner, colorized photo highlighting artist colorizes old photos to change history perception.

    sebcolorisation

    #4

    A Woman Driving A Sports Car Around Hollywood With Thor The Great Dane Riding Shotgun, 1961. Photographed By Ralph Crane

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic car with a dog in black and white and colorized versions by artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #5

    Couple embracing outdoors by a house shown in black and white and colorized versions of old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #6

    Group of young women relaxing outdoors near a painted trailer captured in original and artist colorized old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #7

    Frida Kahlo On A Small Boat At Xochimilco, Mexico, Photographed In 1936

    Side-by-side comparison of an old black and white photo and its colorized version by artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #8

    Actress Sophia Loren, Rome, 1963

    Side-by-side comparison of an old photo and its colorized version showcasing artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #9

    James Stewart On The Phone At His Father’s Hardware Store, 1945. Photographed By Peter Stackpole

    Split image showing old black and white photo colorized by artist, depicting a vintage store scene with three men.

    sebcolorisation

    #10

    Preparing For The Landing, 1944

    Side-by-side black and colorized historic photo showing soldiers boarding a landing craft during a wartime operation.

    sebcolorisation

    #11

    1940 Life Magazine “Miami & Miami Beach Winter Boom”

    Side-by-side black and colorized vintage photo of two women at a sunny beachside cafe, showcasing artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #12

    A Young Girl Read A Comic Book At A Supermarket, Anchorage, Alaska, 1958

    Black and colorized photo of a girl on a horse ride inside a store showing artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #13

    Amelia Earhart, Photographed In 1932

    Woman pilot standing by a red vintage airplane, before and after artist colorizes old photos transforming history perception.

    sebcolorisation

    #14

    Black and colorized vintage photo showing people outside a theater under bright marquee lights, artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #15

    People In Vale, Oregon, For The Fourth Of July Celebration

    Old black and white photo colorized by artist, showing people walking down a street in a historic setting.

    sebcolorisation

    #16

    Scrabble Inventor Alfred Butts (Left) And Promoter James Brunot Posed With Oversized Game, November 1953

    Two men playing a board game inside a wooden cabin, shown in original black and white and colorized photos by artist.

    sebcolorisation

    #17

    Three Women Eating Spaghetti On Inflatable Mattresses At Capri, 1939. Photographed By Hamilton Wright

    Three women eating pasta on floating cushions in the sea, showing artist colorizes old photos transforming history.

    sebcolorisation

    #18

    John Fitzgerald Kennedy And Jackie Kennedy In 1953

    Side-by-side old photo in black and white and color of a smiling couple sailing, showcasing artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #19

    Photographer Harry Adams Stands With A Young Woman In Front Of His Barbershop. Los Angeles, 1956

    Side-by-side comparison of a man and woman outside a barbershop in black and white and colorized, showcasing artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #20

    Black man sitting on a vintage bicycle outside a building, showcasing artist colorizes old photos with vivid detail.

    sebcolorisation

    #21

    Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1925

    Side-by-side black and colorized images of Moulin Rouge with vintage cars and people outside, showcasing artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #22

    Civil Air Patrol Student, Taking A Sunbath At The Silver Lake Airfield, Baker California, 1944

    Side-by-side black and colorized images of a woman reading while reclining on a vintage plane in a desert, artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #23

    Marilyn Monroe Reading, Beverly Carlton Hotel Los Angeles, 1952

    Black and white photo colorized showing a woman relaxing on a patterned chair in a vintage living room setting.

    sebcolorisation

    #24

    Brigitte Bardot In A Boat, 1959

    Side-by-side comparison of an old photo colorized by an artist, showing a woman in a striped dress sitting on a boat.

    sebcolorisation

    #25

    Vintage photo colorized of a woman leaning on an airplane propeller, showcasing artist colorizing old photos history.

    sebcolorisation

    #26

    Jardin Des Tuileries, Paris, May 1923

    Side-by-side comparison of old black and white and colorized photos showing children watching a striped hot air balloon.

    sebcolorisation

    #27

    Actress Clara Bow Photographed In 1927

    Side-by-side comparison of a black and white and a colorized old photo of a woman on a vintage bicycle by artist colorizing history.

    sebcolorisation

    #28

    Teenage Girls And Boys Train For Defense Work Made Possible By Tva At A National Administration School. Knoxville, Tennessee, June 1942

    Side-by-side black and colorized photo of a woman operating industrial machinery, showcasing artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #29

    Manis The Orangutan And Clint Eastwood, Behind The Scenes Of The Film "Every Which Way But Loose " By James Fargo (1978)

    Side-by-side black and colorized photos of a man riding a motorcycle with an orangutan hugging him in a historic scene.

    sebcolorisation

    #30

    Two female tennis players holding bouquets on grass court, showcasing artist colorized old photos transforming history perception.

    sebcolorisation

    #31

    Unemployed Men, San Francisco, 1937

    Side-by-side comparison of old photo colorized by artist showing men in hats and coats gathered outside a building.

    sebcolorisation

    #32

    1947 Ford Bubble Glass Top

    Side-by-side comparison of a black and white and colorized vintage photo showing people in a yellow car, old cars parked nearby.

    sebcolorisation

    #33

    James Dean And Elizabeth Taylor Taking A Break From Filming "Giant" In June 1955

    Side-by-side black and colorized versions of an old photo showing two people relaxing on a couch, highlighting artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #34

    Hal And Betty Takier, Jitterbug Dancing 1938

    Vintage dance party scene shown in black and white and colorized versions by artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #35

    Couple dining at a restaurant with colorized old photos showing the contrast between black and white and vibrant historical scenes.

    sebcolorisation

    #36

    Puppeteers Daniel Seagren (Left) And Jim Henson (Center) Holding And Working Ernie, And Frank Oz (Right) With Bert In A 'Sesame Street' Rehearsal, C. 1970

    Side-by-side comparison of black and white and colorized old photo of three men holding Sesame Street puppets, showcasing colorized history.

    sebcolorisation

    #37

    Sunset On The Place De La Concorde, Paris, 1960

    Side-by-side old photo of vintage cars in Paris, colorized to enhance history by an artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #38

    Street View, July 1958

    Side-by-side comparison of an old black and white photo colorized by an artist, showing a man standing near a liquor store at night.

    sebcolorisation

    #39

    February 9, 1927. Washington, D.c. Miss Grace Wagner, Central High School

    Young woman mechanic working on a vintage car engine in a workshop, artist colorizes old photos revealing history.

    sebcolorisation

    #40

    Woman in floral dress kneeling by a classic car with her reflection in black and white and colorized versions.

    sebcolorisation

    #41

    Street Scene During The Liberation Of Chartres, France, August 19, 1944

    Side-by-side comparison of old black and white and colorized historic war photo by artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #42

    Traffic Officer Ticketing A Badly Parked Car On The Champs Elysées, Paris. Photographed In 1960

    Side-by-side comparison of black and white and colorized vintage city street scene featuring a classic car and billboard.

    sebcolorisation

    #43

    Pedestrians On Broadway Look Through A Restaurant Window To Watch A Cook Prepare A Pot Of Spaghetti. New York, 1937

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized image of a chef serving noodles in a busy restaurant, showcasing artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #44

    Marilyn Monroe In The Henry Hathaway's Film "Niagara", 1953

    Side-by-side comparison of an old black and white photo colorized by artist, showing a woman in a pink dress.

    sebcolorisation

    #45

    Colorized old photo of three women smiling at a fairground, showcasing artist colorizing vintage images and history perception.

    sebcolorisation

    #46

    15-Cent Photo Booth In The Lobby At The United Nations Service Center At Washington, D.c., December 1943

    Side-by-side comparison of an old black-and-white photo and a colorized version showing a soldier in a photo booth.

    sebcolorisation

    #47

    Rita Hayworth, Photographed In 1941 By George Hurrel

    Side-by-side comparison of an old black and white photo and its colorized version by artist colorizing old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #48

    Teenagers Walking In The Fallen Leaves, 1940s

    Side-by-side old photo before and after colorization showing a couple walking along a leaf-covered path in autumn.

    sebcolorisation

    #49

    James Dean Signs Autographs In His Car In Marfa, Texas, Photographed By Richard C. Miller, In July 1955

    Black and white photo colorized showing a man writing in a car with women smiling outside, showcasing artist colorizes old photos.

    sebcolorisation

    #50

    Vintage family in a blue old truck, showing the impact of artist colorizing old photos on history perception.

    sebcolorisation

