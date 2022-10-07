170 Best Company Slogans That Are So Catchy They Get Stuck in One’s Head
A simple yet powerful and catchy slogan is an example of marketing done well. According to findings, half of consumers (50%) believe that a company's slogan is the most crucial brand element. Therefore, companies with slogans that are short, use catchy phrases, and resonate with their consumers are the ones that make the bank. Catchy slogans that get stuck in your head and have a rhythm or sound that rolls off the tongue drive sales and bring profits. Could it be that "Ba da ba ba ba" brought McDonald's over $13,000 billion in profit last year? Perhaps not all, but surely a huge part of it.
Every single one of us has likely been the victim of a slogan. You'd be surprised to discover how many company slogans you unconsciously keep in mind! Customers associate a slogan with a brand's name and image. When people think of a particular company, it is one of the first things that come to mind. Do you know to which companies these famous slogans belong: "You're not you when you're hungry," "Because You're Worth It," or "Taste the Rainbow"? The answer is simple; they belong to million, even billion-dollar-making companies.
Below, we've compiled a list of the best company slogans. Why the best? Because these famous company slogans fulfill all slogans’ functions to a tee. What popular company slogans kept you repeating the phrase multiple times in your head? Let us know in the comments!
Kentucky Fried Chicken: “Finger lickin’ good.”
Kodak: "Share moments. Share life."
Nike: “Just do it.”
L'Oréal Paris: "Because You're Worth It."
Skittles: “Taste the rainbow.”
Nikon: "At the heart of image."
Red Bull: “Red Bull gives you wings.”
Pokemon: “Gotta catch ’em all!”
Pampers: "Love The Change."
Disneyland: “The happiest place on Earth.”
Taco Bell: “Think outside the bun.”
Walmart: “Save money. Live better.”
California Milk Processor Board: "Got Milk?"
The New York Times: "All the News That's Fit to Print."
PlayStation: “Live in your world. Play in ours.”
Chick-fil-A: “Eat Mor Chikin.”
Pringles: "Once You Pop, the Fun Don't Stop."
Ajax: "Stronger than dirt."
Lucky Charms: "They're magically delicious."
Puma: "We are forever faster."
Mercedes Benz: "The Best or Nothing."
Marks & Spencer: "The customer is always and completely right!"
Old Spice: “The original. If your grandfather hadn’t worn it, you wouldn’t exist.”
Gatorade: “Is it in you?”
Compass: “Let us guide you home.”
Toyota: “Let’s go places.”
Burger King: “Have it your way.”
M&M: "Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands."
Meow Mix: "Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It By Name."
McDonald's: "I'm Lovin' It."
Harley Davidson: “American by Birth. Rebel by Choice.”
Levi’s: “Quality never goes out of style.”
Coca-Cola: “Open happiness.”
Kay Jewelers: “Every kiss begins with Kay.”
Hallmark: “When you care enough to send the very best.”
Electronic Arts: “Challenge everything.”
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority: “What happens here, stays here.”
Ferrari: "We Are The Competition."
FedEx: "When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight."
"When there is no tomorrow."
Heidi Harris: "We do the hustle so you don’t have the hassle."
Aflac: "We’ve got you under our wing."
BMO: "Making money make sense."
Frosted Flakes: "They're Grrreat!"
Cheetos: "It Ain't Easy Bein Cheesy."
Dairy Queen: "Happy Tastes Good."
Heineken: "Open your world."
Jack Daniel’s: "What the Label Doesn’t Tell You, a Sip Will."
Vans: "Off the wall."
White Claw: "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws."
Amazon: "And You're Done."
Google: "Don’t be Evil."
Nintendo 64: "Get N or Get Out."
Nokia: "Connecting People."
Porsche: "There is no Substitute."
Canon: "See what we Mean."
Corona: "Find Your Beach."
Dell: "Every Little Thing Is Everything."
Red Cross: "The greatest tragedy is indifference."
De Beers: “A diamond is forever.”
MasterCard: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard.”
Samsung: “Do what you can’t.”
Allstate: “You’re in good hands.”
Uber: “Move the way you want.”
"Doors Are Always Opening."
Kellog’s Rice Krispies: “Snap! Crackle! Pop!”
Airbnb: “Belong anywhere.”
Verizon: “Can you hear me now?"
Dunkin Donuts: “America runs on dunkin.”
Wheaties: “Breakfast of champions.”
Lay’s: “Betcha can’t eat just one.”
Wrigley’s Doublemint Gum: “Double your pleasure, double your fun.”
Ronseal: "It Does Exactly What It Says on the Tin."
Target: "Expect More. Pay Less."
Tesco: "Every Little Helps."
General Electric: "Imagination at Work."
Maybelline: "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's Maybelline."
State Farm: “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”
United Airlines: “Fly the friendly skies.”
MTV: “I want my MTV!”
Goldfish: “The snack that smiles back.”
Visa: “Everywhere you want to be.”
Maxwell House: “Good to the last drop.”
Adidas: “Impossible is Nothing.”
Budweiser: “King of Beers.”
Energizer: “It keeps going, and going, and going…”
Sprite: “Obey your thirst.”
KitKat: “Have a break. Have a KitKat.”
Wendy’s: “Where’s the beef?”
Avis: “We try harder.”
2008 Obama presidential campaign: “Yes We Can.”
Morton Salt: "When it rains, it pours."
Trix Cereal: "Trix are for kids."
Wonderbra: "Hello Boys."
Barclays: "Fluent in finance."
Olive Garden: "When You're Here, You're Family."
Campbell's Soup: "M'm! M'm! Good!"
Hershey's: "Pure Happiness."
Marco's Pizza: "Ah! thentic Italian pizza."
Reebok: "Be more human!"
UPS: "What can brown do for you?"
Microsoft: "Be what’s next."
The National Lottery: "It Could be You."
Jaguar: "Grace, Space, Pace."
Olympus: "Your Vision our Future."
Holiday Inn: "Pleasing people over the World."
Blogger: "Push button Publishing."
Mize, Houser & Co: "Your success is our business."
Outback Steakhouse: "No Rules, Just Right."
Nescafe: "It all starts with a Nescafe."
Hyundai: "Better Drives Us."
Land Rover: "Above & Beyond."
Johnson & Johnson: "So Much More."
Red Lobster: "Seafood Differently."
Jaguar: "Own a Jaguar at a price of a car."
Fat Burger: "The Last Great Hamburger Stand."
Capital One: “What’s in your wallet?”
Marriott Bonvoy: “Rewards reimagined.”
American Express: “Don’t live life without it.”
The Mosaic Company: "We Help the World Grow the Food It Needs."
Apple: "Think Different."
Bounty: "The Quicker Picker Upper."
Dollar Shave Club: "Shave Time. Shave Money."
Gillette: “The Best a Man Can Get.”
IMAX: “Think Big.”
CoverGirl: “Easy, breezy, beautiful…”
John Deere: “Nothing runs like a Deere.”
Ford: "Built to Last."
Camel: "I’d walk a mile for a Camel."
Smucker’s: "With a name like Smucker’s, it has to be good."
Geico: "So easy, a caveman can do it."
Subaru: "Confidence in Motion."
United States Marine Corps: "The Few, The Proud, The Marines."
Secret: "Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman."
Citibank: "The Citi Never Sleeps."
Coldwell Banker: "Where dreams come home."
Union Direct: "The home of home insurance."
Legacy Bank: "Fund your future."
Jimmy John's: "Freaky Fast."
Cinnamon Toast Crunch: "Crave Those Crazy Squares."
Almond Joy: "Unwrap paradise."
Arby's: "We have the meats."
Bacardi: "The night is ours."
Jolt Soda: "All the sugar and twice the caffeine."
Pepsi: "The choice of a new generation."
York Peppermint Patties: "Get the sensation."
Facebook: "It’s Free and Always Will Be!"
Pizza Hut: "No One Outpizzas the Hut."
Lexus: "The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection."
Budweiser: "This Bud’s for You."
Philips: "Innovation and You."
Discovery: "Explore Your World."
Burberry: "London England."
MINI: "Born To Drive."
Kia: "Give It Everything."
Yellow Pages: "Let your fingers do the walking."
Vodafone: "Make the most of now."
Starbucks: "Coffee that inspires."
Solex: "It’s Style."
Mazda: "Zoom Zoom."
Marathon Petroleum: "Fueling the American Spirit."
BMW: “The ultimate driving machine.”
Tag Heuer: “Success. It’s a Mind Game.”
Verizon: "5G Built Right."
Subway: “Eat Fresh.”
Mountain Dew: "Do the Dew."
Butterfinger: "Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger!"
Chevrolet: "The heartbeat of America."
Dixon: "The Last Place You Want to Go."
Volkswagen: "Drive Bigger."
Fortune: "For the men in charge of change."
Chilis: "License to Grill."