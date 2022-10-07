A simple yet powerful and catchy slogan is an example of marketing done well. According to findings, half of consumers (50%) believe that a company's slogan is the most crucial brand element. Therefore, companies with slogans that are short, use catchy phrases, and resonate with their consumers are the ones that make the bank. Catchy slogans that get stuck in your head and have a rhythm or sound that rolls off the tongue drive sales and bring profits. Could it be that "Ba da ba ba ba" brought McDonald's over $13,000 billion in profit last year? Perhaps not all, but surely a huge part of it.

Every single one of us has likely been the victim of a slogan. You'd be surprised to discover how many company slogans you unconsciously keep in mind! Customers associate a slogan with a brand's name and image. When people think of a particular company, it is one of the first things that come to mind. Do you know to which companies these famous slogans belong: "You're not you when you're hungry," "Because You're Worth It," or "Taste the Rainbow"? The answer is simple; they belong to million, even billion-dollar-making companies.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best company slogans. Why the best? Because these famous company slogans fulfill all slogans’ functions to a tee. What popular company slogans kept you repeating the phrase multiple times in your head? Let us know in the comments!