A simple yet powerful and catchy slogan is an example of marketing done well. According to findings, half of consumers (50%) believe that a company's slogan is the most crucial brand element. Therefore, companies with slogans that are short, use catchy phrases, and resonate with their consumers are the ones that make the bank. Catchy slogans that get stuck in your head and have a rhythm or sound that rolls off the tongue drive sales and bring profits. Could it be that "Ba da ba ba ba" brought McDonald's over $13,000 billion in profit last year? Perhaps not all, but surely a huge part of it.

Every single one of us has likely been the victim of a slogan. You'd be surprised to discover how many company slogans you unconsciously keep in mind! Customers associate a slogan with a brand's name and image. When people think of a particular company, it is one of the first things that come to mind. Do you know to which companies these famous slogans belong: "You're not you when you're hungry," "Because You're Worth It," or "Taste the Rainbow"? The answer is simple; they belong to million, even billion-dollar-making companies.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best company slogans. Why the best? Because these famous company slogans fulfill all slogans’ functions to a tee. What popular company slogans kept you repeating the phrase multiple times in your head? Let us know in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kentucky Fried Chicken: “Finger lickin’ good.”

Report

12points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶 It's finger lickin', finger lickin' good, y'all 🎶 - Beastie Boys

0
0points
reply
#2

Kodak: "Share moments. Share life."

Report

11points
POST
#3

Nike: “Just do it.”

Report

10points
POST
#4

L'Oréal Paris: "Because You're Worth It."

Report

10points
POST
#5

Skittles: “Taste the rainbow.”

Report

10points
POST
#6

Nikon: "At the heart of image."

Report

10points
POST
#7

Red Bull: “Red Bull gives you wings.”

Report

9points
POST
#8

Pokemon: “Gotta catch ’em all!”

Report

9points
POST
#9

Pampers: "Love The Change."

Report

9points
POST
#10

Disneyland: “The happiest place on Earth.”

Report

8points
POST
#11

Taco Bell: “Think outside the bun.”

Report

8points
POST
#12

Walmart: “Save money. Live better.”

Report

8points
POST
#13

California Milk Processor Board: "Got Milk?"

Report

8points
POST
#14

The New York Times: "All the News That's Fit to Print."

Report

8points
POST
#15

PlayStation: “Live in your world. Play in ours.”

Report

8points
POST
#16

Chick-fil-A: “Eat Mor Chikin.”

Report

8points
POST
#17

Pringles: "Once You Pop, the Fun Don't Stop."

Report

8points
POST
#18

Ajax: "Stronger than dirt."

Report

8points
POST
#19

Lucky Charms: "They're magically delicious."

Report

8points
POST
#20

Puma: "We are forever faster."

Report

8points
POST
#21

Mercedes Benz: "The Best or Nothing."

Report

8points
POST
#22

Marks & Spencer: "The customer is always and completely right!"

Report

8points
POST
#23

Old Spice: “The original. If your grandfather hadn’t worn it, you wouldn’t exist.”

Report

7points
POST
#24

Gatorade: “Is it in you?”

Report

7points
POST
#25

Compass: “Let us guide you home.”

Report

7points
POST
#26

Toyota: “Let’s go places.”

Report

7points
POST
#27

Burger King: “Have it your way.”

Report

7points
POST
#28

M&M: "Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands."

Report

7points
POST
#29

Meow Mix: "Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It By Name."

Report

7points
POST
#30

McDonald's: "I'm Lovin' It."

Report

7points
POST
#31

Harley Davidson: “American by Birth. Rebel by Choice.”

Report

7points
POST
#32

Levi’s: “Quality never goes out of style.”

Report

7points
POST
#33

Coca-Cola: “Open happiness.”

Report

7points
POST
#34

Kay Jewelers: “Every kiss begins with Kay.”

Report

7points
POST
#35

Hallmark: “When you care enough to send the very best.”

Report

7points
POST
#36

Electronic Arts: “Challenge everything.”

Report

7points
POST
#37

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority: “What happens here, stays here.”

Report

7points
POST
#38

Ferrari: "We Are The Competition."

Report

7points
POST
#39

FedEx: "When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight."

"When there is no tomorrow."

Report

7points
POST
#40

Heidi Harris: "We do the hustle so you don’t have the hassle."

Report

7points
POST
#41

Aflac: "We’ve got you under our wing."

Report

7points
POST
#42

BMO: "Making money make sense."

Report

7points
POST
#43

Frosted Flakes: "They're Grrreat!"

Report

7points
POST
#44

Cheetos: "It Ain't Easy Bein Cheesy."

Report

7points
POST
#45

Dairy Queen: "Happy Tastes Good."

Report

7points
POST
#46

Heineken: "Open your world."

Report

7points
POST
#47

Jack Daniel’s: "What the Label Doesn’t Tell You, a Sip Will."

Report

7points
POST
#48

Vans: "Off the wall."

Report

7points
POST
#49

White Claw: "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws."

Report

7points
POST
#50

Amazon: "And You're Done."

Report

7points
POST
#51

Google: "Don’t be Evil."

Report

7points
POST
#52

Nintendo 64: "Get N or Get Out."

Report

7points
POST
#53

Nokia: "Connecting People."

Report

7points
POST
#54

Porsche: "There is no Substitute."

Report

7points
POST
#55

Canon: "See what we Mean."

Report

7points
POST
#56

Corona: "Find Your Beach."

Report

7points
POST
#57

Dell: "Every Little Thing Is Everything."

Report

7points
POST
#58

Red Cross: "The greatest tragedy is indifference."

Report

7points
POST
#59

De Beers: “A diamond is forever.”

Report

6points
POST
#60

MasterCard: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard.”

Report

6points
POST
#61

Samsung: “Do what you can’t.”

Report

6points
POST
#62

Allstate: “You’re in good hands.”

Report

6points
POST
#63

Uber: “Move the way you want.”

"Doors Are Always Opening."

Report

6points
POST
#64

Kellog’s Rice Krispies: “Snap! Crackle! Pop!”

Report

6points
POST
#65

Airbnb: “Belong anywhere.”

Report

6points
POST
#66

Verizon: “Can you hear me now?"

Report

6points
POST
#67

Dunkin Donuts: “America runs on dunkin.”

Report

6points
POST
#68

Wheaties: “Breakfast of champions.”

Report

6points
POST
#69

Lay’s: “Betcha can’t eat just one.”

Report

6points
POST
#70

Wrigley’s Doublemint Gum: “Double your pleasure, double your fun.”

Report

6points
POST
#71

Ronseal: "It Does Exactly What It Says on the Tin."

Report

6points
POST
#72

Target: "Expect More. Pay Less."

Report

6points
POST
#73

Tesco: "Every Little Helps."

Report

6points
POST
#74

General Electric: "Imagination at Work."

Report

6points
POST
#75

Maybelline: "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's Maybelline."

Report

6points
POST
#76

State Farm: “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Report

6points
POST
#77

United Airlines: “Fly the friendly skies.”

Report

6points
POST
#78

MTV: “I want my MTV!”

Report

6points
POST
#79

Goldfish: “The snack that smiles back.”

Report

6points
POST
#80

Visa: “Everywhere you want to be.”

Report

6points
POST
#81

Maxwell House: “Good to the last drop.”

Report

6points
POST
#82

Adidas: “Impossible is Nothing.”

Report

6points
POST
#83

Budweiser: “King of Beers.”

Report

6points
POST
#84

Energizer: “It keeps going, and going, and going…”

Report

6points
POST
#85

Sprite: “Obey your thirst.”

Report

6points
POST
#86

KitKat: “Have a break. Have a KitKat.”

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Wendy’s: “Where’s the beef?”

Report

6points
POST
#88

Avis: “We try harder.”

Report

6points
POST
#89

2008 Obama presidential campaign: “Yes We Can.”

Report

6points
POST
#90

Morton Salt: "When it rains, it pours."

Report

6points
POST
#91

Trix Cereal: "Trix are for kids."

Report

6points
POST
#92

Wonderbra: "Hello Boys."

Report

6points
POST
#93

Barclays: "Fluent in finance."

Report

6points
POST
#94

Olive Garden: "When You're Here, You're Family."

Report

6points
POST
#95

Campbell's Soup: "M'm! M'm! Good!"

Report

6points
POST
#96

Hershey's: "Pure Happiness."

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Marco's Pizza: "Ah! thentic Italian pizza."

Report

6points
POST
#98

Reebok: "Be more human!"

Report

6points
POST
#99

UPS: "What can brown do for you?"

Report

6points
POST
#100

Microsoft: "Be what’s next."

Report

6points
POST
#101

The National Lottery: "It Could be You."

Report

6points
POST
#102

Jaguar: "Grace, Space, Pace."

Report

6points
POST
#103

Olympus: "Your Vision our Future."

Report

6points
POST
#104

Holiday Inn: "Pleasing people over the World."

Report

6points
POST
#105

Blogger: "Push button Publishing."

Report

6points
POST
#106

Mize, Houser & Co: "Your success is our business."

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

Outback Steakhouse: "No Rules, Just Right."

Report

6points
POST
#108

Nescafe: "It all starts with a Nescafe."

Report

6points
POST
#109

Hyundai: "Better Drives Us."

Report

6points
POST
#110

Land Rover: "Above & Beyond."

Report

6points
POST
#111

Johnson & Johnson: "So Much More."

Report

6points
POST
#112

Red Lobster: "Seafood Differently."

Report

6points
POST
#113

Jaguar: "Own a Jaguar at a price of a car."

Report

6points
POST
#114

Fat Burger: "The Last Great Hamburger Stand."

Report

6points
POST
#115

Capital One: “What’s in your wallet?”

Report

5points
POST
#116

Marriott Bonvoy: “Rewards reimagined.”

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

American Express: “Don’t live life without it.”

Report

5points
POST
#118

The Mosaic Company: "We Help the World Grow the Food It Needs."

Report

5points
POST
#119

Apple: "Think Different."

Report

5points
POST
#120

Bounty: "The Quicker Picker Upper."

Report

5points
POST
#121

Dollar Shave Club: "Shave Time. Shave Money."

Report

5points
POST
#122

Gillette: “The Best a Man Can Get.”

Report

5points
POST
#123

IMAX: “Think Big.”

Report

5points
POST
#124

CoverGirl: “Easy, breezy, beautiful…”

Report

5points
POST
#125

John Deere: “Nothing runs like a Deere.”

Report

5points
POST
#126

Ford: "Built to Last."

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

Camel: "I’d walk a mile for a Camel."

Report

5points
POST
#128

Smucker’s: "With a name like Smucker’s, it has to be good."

Report

5points
POST
#129

Geico: "So easy, a caveman can do it."

Report

5points
POST
#130

Subaru: "Confidence in Motion."

Report

5points
POST
#131

United States Marine Corps: "The Few, The Proud, The Marines."

Report

5points
POST
#132

Secret: "Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman."

Report

5points
POST
#133

Citibank: "The Citi Never Sleeps."

Report

5points
POST
#134

Coldwell Banker: "Where dreams come home."

Report

5points
POST
#135

Union Direct: "The home of home insurance."

Report

5points
POST
#136

Legacy Bank: "Fund your future."

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

Jimmy John's: "Freaky Fast."

Report

5points
POST
#138

Cinnamon Toast Crunch: "Crave Those Crazy Squares."

Report

5points
POST
#139

Almond Joy: "Unwrap paradise."

Report

5points
POST
#140

Arby's: "We have the meats."

Report

5points
POST
#141

Bacardi: "The night is ours."

Report

5points
POST
#142

Jolt Soda: "All the sugar and twice the caffeine."

Report

5points
POST
#143

Pepsi: "The choice of a new generation."

Report

5points
POST
#144

York Peppermint Patties: "Get the sensation."

Report

5points
POST
#145

Facebook: "It’s Free and Always Will Be!"

Report

5points
POST
#146

Pizza Hut: "No One Outpizzas the Hut."

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#147

Lexus: "The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection."

Report

5points
POST
#148

Budweiser: "This Bud’s for You."

Report

5points
POST
#149

Philips: "Innovation and You."

Report

5points
POST
#150

Discovery: "Explore Your World."

Report

5points
POST
#151

Burberry: "London England."

Report

5points
POST
#152

MINI: "Born To Drive."

Report

5points
POST
#153

Kia: "Give It Everything."

Report

5points
POST
#154

Yellow Pages: "Let your fingers do the walking."

Report

5points
POST
#155

Vodafone: "Make the most of now."

Report

5points
POST
#156

Starbucks: "Coffee that inspires."

Report

5points
POST
#157

Solex: "It’s Style."

Report

5points
POST
#158

Mazda: "Zoom Zoom."

Report

5points
POST
#159

Marathon Petroleum: "Fueling the American Spirit."

Report

5points
POST
#160

BMW: “The ultimate driving machine.”

Report

4points
POST
#161

Tag Heuer: “Success. It’s a Mind Game.”

Report

4points
POST
#162

Verizon: "5G Built Right."

Report

4points
POST
#163

Subway: “Eat Fresh.”

Report

4points
POST
#164

Mountain Dew: "Do the Dew."

Report

4points
POST
#165

Butterfinger: "Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger!"

Report

4points
POST
#166

Chevrolet: "The heartbeat of America."

Report

4points
POST
#167

Dixon: "The Last Place You Want to Go."

Report

4points
POST
#168

Volkswagen: "Drive Bigger."

Report

4points
POST
#169

Fortune: "For the men in charge of change."

Report

4points
POST
#170

Chilis: "License to Grill."

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!