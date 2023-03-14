It can be hard to commit to a specific dinner plan at times, so most of us would probably balk at the idea of getting an impulse tattoo. And if we did finally decide to get inked, I suspect that we would put at least some thought into what exactly the artist would put on our skin. But this is not an article about good decision-making.

This Facebook group is dedicated to the most bizarre choices made by artists and recipients alike. So scroll down and upvote your favorite terrible tattoo. And if your eyeballs can withstand it, here and here are some other collections of Bored Panda’s articles on horrible, horrible tattoo designs.