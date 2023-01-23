Bad tattoos are like funny jokes, they're not always intentional but they most certainly get a reaction. These designs, with their crooked lines and messy shading, often leave us wondering how people could have possibly thought they were a good idea.

While they already appear subpar on the wearer, they become even more comical when compared to the things they are meant to depict. Which is exactly what the subreddit 'Tattoo Comparisons' is dedicated to.

Created in 2013, it has 11,500 members who are constantly sharing "face swaps" of the most unfortunate body ink they find. From family and celebrity portraits to wild animals, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular ones, and don't miss the talk we had with tattoo artist Adam Grant, who represents the Gypsy Stables Tattoo & Piercing Studio located in Soho, London. You'll find it in between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Indistinguishable

Indistinguishable

mormo_nomo Report

13points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can he have teeth yet still look like he forgot to put his teeth in?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Wejrns Werl

Wejrns Werl

landerwi Report

12points
POST
View more comments

The last thing we want is for these pictures to discourage you from getting inked. We hope they will simply act as a friendly reminder to do your research (and provide an innocent laugh or two). Whatever pushes you toward the needle, it's a good enough reason. After all, it's your body. You set the rules.

However, judging from his experience, Adam Grant thinks people usually focus on meaning when they get their first tattoo, but last-minute impulse decisions for a friend or new partner are a strong contender.

"Don't get me wrong, [those are] perfectly valid," Grant told Bored Panda. "It doesn't matter what you get as a first tattoo as long as you are conscious of the potential consequences of things like judgemental perspectives of others, [work] rules and requirements, or even your own change of heart down the line."

"If you are ok with the risks involved in getting a tattoo then go for it!"
#3

Bootmoon

Bootmoon

roseygrl98 Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today I learned, Batman's secret identity is Alf.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Money Talk

Money Talk

itsthehumidity Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like King Edward of the Potato People.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury

sempiturtle Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is an injustice

2
2points
reply
View more comments

It's normal to be worried even after you do all the homework. It's a totally new experience! Professional tattoo artists, Adam Grant included, have no problem with it.

"The whole process is new to [first-timers] and of course, it can be alien and concerning," he said. "Especially with the anticipation of the pain that might be and the comments of others who have or have never had tattoos."

"I can handle nervous customers as it's natural and understandable. Patience is key in tattooing. What I have little care for are customers who are rude and unnecessarily demanding. Respect is a two-way street and kindness costs nothing," Grant explained.
#6

Anatomically (In)correct Pin Up Girl

Anatomically (In)correct Pin Up Girl

cats_and_vibrators Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she looks like a melted barbie

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Grean Dae

Grean Dae

AintAintAWord Report

11points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Greyhound day. Repeats until you get it right. This is day 2.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Joe Pesci, What Happened To Your Face?

Joe Pesci, What Happened To Your Face?

LordOkazaki Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#9

Mama

Mama

ZeroOne_01 Report

9points
POST
View more comments

The numbers say that more and more people are walking into tattoo shops. A Harris poll of 2,225 United States respondents performed in 2015 found that 29% of Americans had at least one design on their skin, an increase from 14% in 2008 and 21% in 2012. 

Tattoos were slightly more common among United States women (31%) than men (27%). Younger respondents were more likely to have tattoos, with nearly half (47%) of those 18-35 years old reporting that they had one.
#10

Borb Murley

Borb Murley

Suicide_Necktie Report

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The son of Gomez Addams and Bob Marley

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

A Chimp... A Lion... Idk

A Chimp... A Lion... Idk

samuelhunt Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#12

Seinferld

Seinferld

kootchi Report

8points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘She said I wasn’t sponge-worthy’

1
1point
reply
#13

*they Wre-E-E-Cked Her*

*they Wre-E-E-Cked Her*

im_a_fucking_artist Report

8points
POST
View more comments

Looking more globally at industrialized Western societies, French dermatologist Nicolas Kluger, M.D., Ph.D., published a review of epidemiologic studies performed in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and South America, reporting that the prevalence of tattooing is around 10%-20%.

Interestingly, Kluger also noted that the prevalence of tattoos among United States Navy personnel in World War II was 65%, while the modern prevalence of tattoos among those in the military is cited as ranging widely from 10%-44%.
#14

Precious

Precious

thedemoncowboy Report

8points
POST
#15

I Bet You Can't Even Tell Which One Is The Tattoo

I Bet You Can't Even Tell Which One Is The Tattoo

jpina33 Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok but i actually couldn’t for a sec

4
4points
reply
#16

This Sub Deserves A Resurrection

This Sub Deserves A Resurrection

TheMisertarians Report

7points
POST
#17

Minions

Minions

RalphiesBoogers Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one of these things is not like the others

2
2points
reply
View more comments

However, even with its popularity, the tattoo world is still surrounded by misconceptions, and the hottest one in Adam Grant's professional circle right now seems to be temporary designs.

"I've been getting an increase in customers requesting temporary ink tattoos," he noted. "It appears this has been advertised on social media as a common possibility. As far as I'm aware, there are no disappearing ink tattoos that fade in a short amount of time."

"There are henna ink tattoos but that's a different practice and I strongly advise visiting henna professionals for that because there are henna inks out there that are potentially dangerous to human skin," he added.
#18

Hairy Patter And The Dethly Hellos

Hairy Patter And The Dethly Hellos

AintAintAWord Report

7points
POST
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harry Malfoy? Draco potter?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Majestic King Of The Mount Derp

Majestic King Of The Mount Derp

maximumtesticle Report

6points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think it’s classy

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Jesus Arm-Wrestling With Satan

Jesus Arm-Wrestling With Satan

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It needs the USAvian flag in the background to complete it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

"Ladies And Gentlemen, The Beotles!"

"Ladies And Gentlemen, The Beotles!"

AintAintAWord Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this just a bad angle?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Otherwise, Grant suggests people go with Inkbox or a temporary tattoo stick-on company. "Essentially, that just transfers paper ink that takes time to wash away. My opinion on this is to go with your gut and stay clear of tattoos until you are one hundred percent confident in a design that you love."

"Some tattoos we regret over the years because we are constantly becoming different people than who we were yesterday," the artist highlighted. "That's OK. Making mistakes is part of humanity and it adds to our character."
#22

Megern Ferx

Megern Ferx

majestic_fucklord Report

6points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she needs an Epipen

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Faceswap

Faceswap

ZeroOne_01 Report

6points
POST
#24

Nermern Reedus

Nermern Reedus

angelenabee Report

6points
POST
#25

So Majestic!

So Majestic!

cyxel Report

5points
POST
#26

The Humane Thing To Do, Would Be To Put It Down

The Humane Thing To Do, Would Be To Put It Down

jpina33 Report

5points
POST
#27

The Majestic Tiger

The Majestic Tiger

ArtistStallion Report

5points
POST
#28

Steve-O

Steve-O

sun_tzuber Report

5points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see Adam Sandler or Samy Naceri 😂

0
0points
reply
#29

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams

Lar_n Report

5points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how dare you make a mockery of her

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Immortaliderp

Immortaliderp

Rob_T_Firefly Report

5points
POST
#31

God Of War

God Of War

ZeroOne_01 Report

5points
POST
#32

Nailed It

Nailed It

willy_mammoth4 Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Tubular Bells plays in the background*

1
1point
reply
#33

The Joker

The Joker

ZeroOne_01 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Nailed It

Nailed It

MisterChuck719 Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a swan in that owl's face.

0
0points
reply
#35

It Turned Out Better Than I Anticipated... But That's Still Not What A Wolf Looks Like

It Turned Out Better Than I Anticipated... But That's Still Not What A Wolf Looks Like

cats_and_vibrators Report

4points
POST
#36

Realistic Dancer Girlfriend

Realistic Dancer Girlfriend

RalphiesBoogers Report

4points
POST
#37

Found On The “Sucky Tattoos” Instagram

Found On The “Sucky Tattoos” Instagram

starskyyy Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the final scene in Freaks.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Cardi B

Cardi B

ghoooooooooost Report

4points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she looks like she dipped her head into a bucket of coal

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Hoolk Hoogan

Hoolk Hoogan

roseygrl98 Report

4points
POST
#40

Noooooooooooooo-Ot My Father!

Noooooooooooooo-Ot My Father!

ChewBaracka Report

4points
POST
#41

Jermes Hertfierld

Jermes Hertfierld

wiseblueberry Report

4points
POST
#42

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

Mister_Rahool Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#43

Chris Farley

Chris Farley

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Franklin

Franklin

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps it's a different guy called Franklin

0
0points
reply
#45

Ride It

Ride It

TheMisertarians Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#46

Southern Pride Punisher

Southern Pride Punisher

RalphiesBoogers Report

3points
POST
#47

Majestic Lion

Majestic Lion

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is it bad that i find the face part adorable- not on a body but maybe a drawing tacked up on the fridge

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

I Think It's An Owl

I Think It's An Owl

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the mythical creature, Pug-Bird.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Elvurs Prursley

Elvurs Prursley

notmuchwbu Report

3points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"2 for da moneys, 3 sumfing and yets go go go"

0
0points
reply
#50

The Bear

The Bear

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
#51

Mom

Mom

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
#52

Wild Wolfs

Wild Wolfs

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
#53

Dragonborn

Dragonborn

ZeroOne_01 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Family Portrait

Family Portrait

coffomoffo Report

3points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear there is a family up the road that looks like this, we call them the Drawn family lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

The Greatest Of The Big Cats

The Greatest Of The Big Cats

ArtistStallion Report

2points
POST
#56

Ripeep

Ripeep

BusianLouise Report

2points
POST
#57

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#58

The Serven Yerr Ertch

The Serven Yerr Ertch

Rob_T_Firefly Report

2points
POST
#59

The Bear

The Bear

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like you caught him out doing something he shouldn't be doing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#60

White Tiger

White Tiger

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST
#61

Steve Buscemi Tattoo Face Swap

Steve Buscemi Tattoo Face Swap

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST
#62

Dinosaur

Dinosaur

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST
#63

Tiger Leap

Tiger Leap

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Success

Success

ZeroOne_01 Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!