Bad tattoos are like funny jokes, they're not always intentional but they most certainly get a reaction. These designs, with their crooked lines and messy shading, often leave us wondering how people could have possibly thought they were a good idea.

While they already appear subpar on the wearer, they become even more comical when compared to the things they are meant to depict. Which is exactly what the subreddit 'Tattoo Comparisons' is dedicated to.

Created in 2013, it has 11,500 members who are constantly sharing "face swaps" of the most unfortunate body ink they find. From family and celebrity portraits to wild animals, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular ones, and don't miss the talk we had with tattoo artist Adam Grant, who represents the Gypsy Stables Tattoo & Piercing Studio located in Soho, London. You'll find it in between the images.