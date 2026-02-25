ADVERTISEMENT

Satire doesn’t always land well. It can be lost on some people, especially those who take things too literally. And since emotions don’t translate well in text, reading satirical remarks like those on this list may cause confusion. 

We picked these posts from this subreddit, where all 3.1 members are fluent in irony. They thrive on sharing supposedly mind-blowing details from famous movies and TV shows in a sarcastic tone. 

If you’re a fan of playful pop culture mockeries, you will likely enjoy scrolling through the list.

#1

In Stranger Things Season Five Vecna’s Apperance Has Changed Dramatically Since The Previous Season. This Implies That The Ozempic Epidemic Has Reached Even Parallel Dimensions

Horror movie monsters with grotesque, detailed designs showcasing absurd movie and TV details in dark red and blue lighting.

BeautifulOrganic3221 Report

    #2

    In Tron: Ares (2025), Jared Leto's Character's Name Is John, And He Says "I Am John Tron." Nobody Can Disprove This Because Why Would Anyone See A Movie Starring Jared Leto

    Actor in futuristic armor with red lights, standing in front of neon sign, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    jfarbzz Report

    #3

    In Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), Harry Is Seen Holding A Mirror Shard, Without Explaining Where He Got It Or Why. This Is A Clever Screenwriting Tactic Known As 'Someone Who Read The Books Can Explain It'

    Close-up of a man with round glasses reflected in a broken mirror, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    hoginlly Report

    Sarcasm is prevalent in modern society. It is in movie dialogues that many people love to quote, or in the wisecracks people share in everyday life. 

    In a way, modern society runs on irony, and we are expected to comprehend. The inability to do so can be a knock on our social skills.

    #4

    Throughout Most Of His Filmography, The Degree Of How Serious Of An Actor Dwayne Johnson Decides To Be Can Attributed To How Much Hair He Has On Top Of His Head

    Two actors compared with their paychecks in a split image highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    SpaceMyopia Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...This is probably more or less true. When they hire him for his star power, they want the signature look. When they hire him for his acting chops, they don't.

    #5

    In The Miniseries Chernobyl (2019) The Reactor Core Explodes Because The Power Plant Was Run By Chefs And Fry Cooks Instead Of Trained Operators

    Scientists in white lab coats and caps working with complex equipment, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    [deleted] Report

    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3.6 roast chicken. Not great, but not terrible.

    #6

    In Christy (2025), The Producers Thought It'd Be A Good Idea To Cast A Woman Who Is Only Famous For Being Attractive In A Role Where She Looks Like A Jacked Cat Mom

    Woman in casual outfit standing near trailers on a wet pavement, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    AntwaanRandleElChapo Report

    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hard to be a Hollywood s*x goddess in a post-s****l society

    As University of California at San Francisco neuropsychologist Katerine Rankin said in an interview with Smithsonian Magazine, “Our culture is permeated with sarcasm.” 

    “People who don’t understand sarcasm are immediately noticed. They’re not getting it. They’re not socially adept.”

    #7

    In The Odyssey(2026) Costumes Aren't Historically Accurate. This Is Because It's A Work Of Fiction Based On Another Work Of Fiction

    Two men dressed in contrasting ancient armor showing absurd movie and TV details in historical costumes.

    Maciekssspl Report

    #8

    To Prepare For Her Role As Someone Who Works With A Predator, Elle Fanning Spent 24 Years Working As A Hollywood Actress

    Woman with short blonde hair and creature with mask looking in opposite directions in a movie scene showing absurd TV details.

    Ferhog Report

    #9

    In The Lobster (2015), Single People Must Find A Partner Within 45 Days Or Be Transformed Into An Animal Of Their Choice. This Is A Reference To Nothing, Just Saying Y'all Would Be Done

    Two people in formal attire sitting on a couch, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    kingwooj Report

    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Can we just skip the 45 days? Cats seem to have a pretty sweet deal.”

    Linguist John Haiman went on to describe sarcasm as a “primary language.” And while he recognizes how the use of such a mocking, almost snug tone can offend people, sincerity can also be a disadvantage. 

    “You’re distancing yourself, you’re making yourself superior. If you’re sincere all the time, you seem naive,” Haiman said in the same interview.

    #10

    In "The Housemaid" (2025), A Documentary Crew Follows Sydney Sweeney As She Attempts A New Career After 3 Back-To-Back Box Office Fails

    Woman wearing white glove closely examines a small object, highlighting hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    Actual_Dinner_5977 Report

    turk
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She supports child rapists.

    #11

    Stranger Things Season 5 Reportedly Has A Total Budget For The Season Of $480 Million With The Majority Of That Money Being Spent On Making The Show Look As Terrible As Possible

    A young man on a rooftop looking surprised, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    TheHahndude Report

    #12

    In The Popular Christmas Movie "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" (2001): Harry, An Extremely Wealthy And Affluent Nepo-Baby Is Ungrateful To Be Living Rent Free In This $2,300 A Month NYC Studio Flat

    Young boy sitting under stairs in a small room, representing absurd movie and TV details that seem oddly accurate.

    I_F**k_Badgers Report

    It’s one thing to speak sarcastically in real life, but it’s another thing to do so via text. You can argue that conveying such a tone can be more challenging, especially since emotions don’t translate well through writing. 

    Chatham University psychological scientists Monica Riordan and Lauren Trichtinger conducted a study that measured people’s accuracy in gauging the tones of emails sent by friends and complete strangers.

    #13

    Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) Is A Vfx Marvel That Should've Aged Timelessly, If It Wasn't For This Kids Haircut. Making The Film Permanently Dated To 2022

    Blue-skinned humanoid character with curly hair sitting near water in a scene featuring absurd movie and TV details.

    SolidPyramid Report

    #14

    After The Mind Flayer's Demise In "Stranger Things 5", The Abyss Was Used By Linkin Park In 2001 To Shoot "In The End"

    Scene from a bizarre movie or TV show depicting a surreal landscape with a man, highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    otomen39 Report

    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Hawkins Chamber-of Commerce is doing its job.

    #15

    In The Harry Potter Film Series (2001-2011), The Film's Makers Were Successfully Able To Take An American Media Trope And Convince The World That It Was A British-Themed Story

    Meme humorously describes Harry Potter as a jock with absurd made-up movie and TV details, creating a weirdly accurate parody.

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    As Riordan pointed out, readers can determine that a text carries an angry tone, but they cannot gauge its level of anger. 

    “The loss of this subtlety could lead to consequences in many forms– especially in our relationships, where the difference between annoyance and rage can be vast, and a simple misinterpretation of an intended emotion can lead to a drastic alteration in that emotion,” she said.

    #16

    In Superman (2025) I Was Not Actually In These Scenes. This Is Because I Am Not An Actor

    Superman standing in an icy fortress with a casually dressed woman holding a drink, showcasing absurd movie and TV details.

    Southern-Bass-51 Report

    #17

    In The Movie The Dark Knight (2008) How Is His Left Eye Not Just A Shriveled Raisin At This Point? Does He Use Visine Every 4 Seconds?

    Close-up of a movie character with half his face burnt and holding a coin, illustrating absurd movie details.

    How much Visine does he have on his person when walking around?it’s gotta be at least like 20 bottles or something.

    [deleted] Report

    #18

    In Superman (2025) Lois Lane Is On The Verge Of Breaking Up With Her 6'3" Dark Haired Cosmic God Of A Boyfriend, Who Is The Literal Embodiment Of All Things Good And Moral, And In Love With Her

    Woman with long dark hair sitting on a couch, engaged in conversation in a dimly lit movie or TV scene setting.

    This is because he's a reporter, and doesn't pass the 6 figure income TikTok modern dating standard.

    I_F**k_Badgers Report

    #19

    In Megalopolis (2024), Protagonist Caesar Catalina Uses His Ability To Stop Time Exclusively To Watch Low Income Housing Being Demolished In Slow-Motion. I'm Not Kidding. What Was The Point Of Him Having Superpowers

    Man with dark hair and black jacket thoughtfully resting chin on hand in a scene from absurd movie and TV details.

    krabgirl Report

    #20

    Despite It Being A Trend For The Older Movie Posters, Tron Ares (2025) Is Missing A Beautiful Woman At The Side Of The Lead Male Actor. This Is Because No Women Was Comfortable Being Next To Jared Leto

    Scenes from iconic movies showing characters in futuristic suits reaching for glowing discs, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    Academic-Edge Report

    #21

    One Battle After Another Features A Well-Organized American Leftist Resistance Group Who Actually Commit Revolutionary Actions With Little To No Infighting. This Is To Let The Audience Know The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction

    Man in a dark hoodie running at night in a dimly lit urban area, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    crashcourse201 Report

    #22

    In Scooby Doo (2002) The Grandma Is Actually Scooby Wearing A Disguise

    Characters from a comedy movie and TV show scene on an airplane, highlighting hilariously absurd movie details.

    SATANICWORSHIPER666 Report

    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given away by her big teeth. ;)

    #23

    In Anaconda (2025) They Forgot To Put Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Into The Movie

    Movie poster featuring characters running from a giant anaconda, highlighting hilariously absurd movie details and scenes.

    SamboTheGr8 Report

    #24

    In Twilight (2008) The Cullens Are Able To Eat Italian Food, Which Is Known To Contain A Lot Of Garlic, Despite Being Vampires. This Is Because They Slice The Garlic So Thin That It Liquefies In The Pan, Rendering It Harmless

    Three characters in a movie kitchen scene preparing food, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    thesunsetdoctor Report

    #25

    In Love Actually, This Woman Is Considered Fat

    Smiling woman in a white floral top standing in a doorway, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    Critical_Liz Report

    #26

    In The Walking Dead, Shane Dips His Fry Into Ricks Ketchup. This Foreshadows Shane Dipping Into Rick's Wife

    Hand reaching for fries among foil-wrapped food containers showing hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    TerrifiedCup Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    In Leon The Professional(1994) Natalie Portman (13 At The Time) Dressed As Marilyn Monroe And Recreated The Jfk Birthday Song To Leon. This Is Because Luc Besson Is A Freaking Creep

    Scene from a movie showing a woman saying happy birthday, highlighting hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    Randys_fraiche Report

    #28

    In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001), As Punishment For Going Out At Night And Hanging Out With Hagrid, The Kids Have To Go Out At Night And Hang Out With Hagrid

    A rustic stone cabin lit by lanterns and campfire at night, illustrating absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    CynthiaChames Report

    #29

    In 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' (2019), The Character Cliff Booth Rejects Advances From A Hippie Girl, Doubting Her Age As Legal To Give Consent. This Would Make Him The Most Moral Man Who'd Ever Lived In Hollywood, And A Fictional Character

    Two people in a vintage car, capturing a moment reflecting hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    BlondieTheZombie Report

    #30

    Stranger Things Started When I Was Ten Since Then, I Finished Middle School, High School And Got A Job, I Just Wanted To Remind You How Old Everyone In This Show Is Right Now

    Group shots of Stranger Things characters from different seasons illustrating absurd movie and TV details that are weirdly accurate.

    Ready0608 Report

    #31

    In Stranger Things (2016), Set In The 1980s, The 7th Row Of The Periodic Table Is Filled With Elements That Were Not Discovered At That Time. This Suggests That The Show Is Science Fiction, And Everything Depicted Should Be Viewed With A Grain Of Salt

    Boy in a blue plaid shirt reaching out to a monster’s claw in a dimly lit room, showing absurd movie details.

    fractionalhelium Report

    #32

    In Barbie (2023), Ryan Gosling Steals The Entire Movie Despite The Plot Explicitly Being About Female Empowerment. This Is A Reference To The Fact That No Matter How Hard You Work, The Guy Who Jokes Around In The Breakroom Gets The Promotion

    Man wearing sunglasses, headband, and fur coat portraying a hilariously absurd movie and TV detail scene.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

    #33

    In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009) Hermione Says "My Parents Are Dentists" And Everyone Stares At Her In Confusion. This Is Because They're British

    Scene from a movie dinner showing two identical girls with one ice cream, illustrating absurd yet accurate movie and TV details.

    RedCaio Report

    #34

    In Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) The Cars Are Modified To Look Cool So The Audience Doesn't Notice The Movie Is Just People Driving In A Straight Line For 2 Hours

    Post-apocalyptic vehicles and characters in a high-speed chase scene from a movie with absurd yet accurate movie details.

    Adorable_Drawing7230 Report

    #35

    In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Inherits A Vault Full Of Gold But Never Offers To Buy Ron A Wand That Isn't Held Together By Spellotape And Hope

    A young man holding a lantern in a dark room filled with stacks of gold coins, showcasing absurd movie details.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Iirc he does offer the family money but his offer is declined by them.

    #36

    In Superman (2025), Luthor Didn’t Install A 24/7 Surveillance System In Supes’ Cell Because He Respects His Privacy

    Scene from a movie showing people in glass cubicles with dramatic lighting, highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    Makoto_Kurume Report

    #37

    In Hocus Pocus (1993)... Sarah Jessica Parker Is So Hot I Don't Understand How People Think She Looks Like A Horse

    Woman with curly blonde hair wearing a vintage corset in a dimly lit setting, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    teleporterdown Report

    #38

    'Predator: Badlands' (2025) Shows That Predators Can Talk, Implying That The Ones We Saw So Far Just Went Around Yelling 'Aaaaaaahhhhh!' At People

    Blonde woman with scars stands back to back with a creature in armor, showcasing absurd movie and TV details.

    adiplotti Report

    #39

    In Not Another Teen Movie (2001), This Is Supposed To Be An Ugly High School Student

    Young woman in glasses and denim overalls standing indoors, representing hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    mcgriff4hall Report

    #40

    In Casino Royale (2006), James Bond, A Super Spy, Doesn't Actually Know How To Play Poker

    Scene from a movie showing a man explaining poker strategy, highlighting absurd movie and TV details humorously.

    I_F**k_Badgers Report

    #41

    In Avatar 3: Book Of Fire, James Cameron Proves That It’s Easy To Make $2b While Having No Cultural Impact

    Movie poster featuring characters from Avatar Fire and Ash with dramatic lighting highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    ayoungsapling Report

    #42

    Wicked (2024) And Wicked 2 (2025) Elbhaba The Wicked Witch Of The West Goes Two Movies Without Touching Water Because She Will Melt, This Is A Reference To The Fact That She Has Not Showered Her Entire Life. Just Imagine The Smell, Imagine The Smell!

    Green-skinned woman with glasses in a costume, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details that are made up yet accurate.

    underthund3r Report

    #43

    In Black Panther (2018), Killmonger Rightfully Gains The Right To The Throne, Critizes Wakanda For Hording Their Technology And Wealth From The Rest Of Africa And Attempts To Help Overthrow Western Oppressors. Him Being The Main Evil Villain Is A Subtle Reference To The Fact It's A Disney Movie

    Actor in a movie scene with detailed body makeup and dreadlocks holding a spear in an intense moment from TV or film.

    cohkin Report

    #44

    Stranger Things S5 Vol. 2 Is Said To Finally Explain The Mysteries Of The Upside Down. But We Still Don’t Know How This Dude Managed To Pull This Baddie

    Man in blue sweater and glasses beside woman with smeared makeup holding bottle, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    vought-CEO Report

    #45

    In Spider-Man (2002), Peter Has A Mug Of Mao Zedong. This Is Because He Hates Landlords

    Scene from a movie showing a man pouring milk with hidden absurd details subtly highlighted on the kitchen counter.

    Soogbad Report

    #46

    Prior To The Invention Of Never Sweating In 2004, Actors Could Often Be Seen Sweating

    Close-up of two male actors in dramatic movie scenes, showcasing hilariously absurd movie and TV details humorously accurate.

    Chewie83 Report

    #47

    In The Empire Strikes Back (1980) When Lando Orders The Emergency Evacuation Of Cloud City, This Guy Grabs The Ice Cream Maker As He Flees Because He Has His Priorities Straight

    Man in brown outfit holding a futuristic helmet, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    [deleted] Report

    #48

    In Pluribus (2025-), Director Vince Gilligan Uses The Same Sun As He Used In Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

    Silhouettes of people in scenes with sunset lighting, illustrating absurd movie and TV details with a dramatic backdrop.

    RevertBackwards Report

    #49

    Despite Being A Human Supremacist, The Villain Of Avatar Fire And Ash (2025) Gets An Alien Girlfriend. This Is Why You Never Ask A Human Supremacist What Species Their Girlfriend Is

    Two blue-skinned characters from a movie scene, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    A-Capybara Report

    #50

    In Breaking Bad (2008-2013) The Audience Deems Skylers Reaction To Finding Out Her Husband Has Cancer, Is Gone Most Nights, And Has Become A Sociopathic Criminal To Be Overly Emotional. This Is Because She Is A Woman

    Woman in a distressed scene from a movie, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details that appear made up yet accurate.

    Ninjaguz Report

    #51

    In Gone Girl (2014), Ben Affleck Plays A Tired, Puffy-Faced Man Trapped In A Suffocating Public Relationship Who Is Relentlessly Hounded By The Media And Looks Like He Wants To Walk Into The Ocean. The Twist Is That He Wasn’t Acting

    Man standing beside a missing person poster in a scene highlighting absurd movie and TV details humorously portrayed.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

    #52

    In Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004), Hermione Is Given A Device To Manipulate Time Itself To Attend Extra Classes. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That Hogwarts Staff Could Have Stopped Voldemort At Any Point, But Instead Handed Time Travel To A 13-Year-Old To Manage Her Timetable

    Close-up of two people holding a vintage pocket watch, highlighting absurd movie and TV details in a dim setting.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

    #53

    In The Notebook (2004), Allie Leaves Her Wealthy, Supportive, Kind-Hearted Fiance (James Marsden) To Be With A Hobo Who Constantly Yells At Her. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That James Marsden Actually Got The Happy Ending By Dodging A Lifetime Of Toxic Drama

    Actor in vintage military uniform standing in front of a classic car in a scene with hilariously absurd movie details

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

    #54

    In Iron Lung (2026) Markiplier Used The Age Old Hollywood Tradition Of Sleeping With The Director To Get His Role In The Film

    Man with long hair reaching towards a computer keyboard, highlighting absurd movie and TV details in a dark scene.

    hackyandbird Report

    #55

    In The Long Walk (2025) All The Competitors Live In A Totalitarian Future Where Athletic Wear Is Banned

    Group of young adults walking on a road in casual adventure gear, illustrating absurd movie and TV details in a scene.

    RunDNA Report

    #56

    In Pulp Fiction, Marcellus Wallace Asked A Man, Vince, Who Has Never Met Marcellus' Wife, Mia, To Take Her Out While Marcellus Was Away On Business. This Is Because...um...wait. Why The Hell Would A Husband Do That?

    Couple dancing indoors next to an African mask sculpture, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    nthensome Report

    #57

    In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Cedric Becomes A Death Eater Because He Lost The Goblet Of Fire. He Loses One Game And Decides I'm Evil

    Young man in a yellow and black shirt with bruises, holding an object, illustrating hilariously absurd movie details.

    WanderingStrang Report

    #58

    In Kpop Demon Hunters (2025), It’s Revealed The Demons Can Mimic The Hunters. This Shows Their Plan To Use A Boy Band To Steal Their Fans Is A Stupid Idea, When They Could Have Just Posed As The Girls And Made Some Controversial Comments On Social Media To Get Them Canceled And Ruin Their Careers

    Two animated characters in dark studded outfits standing in a neon-lit setting, highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    yeltrah79 Report

    #59

    In Madame Web (2024) This Is Supposed To Be Spider Man

    Spider-Man in a red costume tangled in vines in a forest, highlighting hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    EhsanFL Report

    #60

    In Uncharted (2022), Mark Wahlberg Treats Everyone Like Trash For The Entire Movie And Gets The Most Undeserved Good Guy Twist In The End. This Is A Metaphor For Mark Wahlberg In Real Life, Who Brutally Attacked Two Vietnamese Men In 1988 And Now Does Christianity Ads During The Super Bowl

    Man pointing a gun in a scene illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details that seem made up yet accurate.

    lbj2943 Report

    #61

    In Terminator 2 (1991), A Mentally Unstable White Woman Breaks Into A Black Family’s Home And Tries To End Them “For The Good Of The Human Race”

    Scene from a movie showing a tense standoff with a gun, highlighting absurd movie and TV details humorously.

    DianaBladeOfMiquella Report

    #62

    In Snakes On A Plane (2006), The Flight Attendant Puts A Snake In The Microwave, Then Hits The Snake Setting On The Microwave

    Close-up of a hand pressing the start button on a microwave, illustrating absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    Ill-Individual2105 Report

    #63

    In Predator (1987), The Special Visual Effects Were Done By A Subreddit

    Silhouetted figures beside a helicopter at dusk highlighting movie details and visual effects credits.

    bighomieburrito Report

    #64

    In 'The Odyssey' (2026), Zendaya Is Now Confirmed To Pull This Face. Such Incredible Range

    Two actors in ancient-style robes stand on a shore, illustrating absurd movie and TV details with unusual accuracy.

    Cubelock Report

    #65

    In Guillermo Del Toros Frankenstein (2025) The Monster Was Made Eloquent Like In Mary Shelleys Original Book. To Appease Fans Of The 1931 Film, Different Incomprehensible Monsters Were Included In The Story: Danish People

    Man dressed as a ship captain standing in icy landscape with a large ship in the background, absurd movie detail scene

    Zestyclose-Scratch31 Report

    #66

    In “The Matrix”, It Was 2199 And AI Thought The Best Source Of Power Was From Painstakingly Harvesting Electricity From Human Beings In Vast Farms, Instead Of Just Building A Few Easily Managed Nuclear Reactors

    Scene from a sci-fi movie featuring large mechanical devices with lights and a bolt of lightning inside a futuristic chamber.

    PercentageNonGrata Report

    #67

    The Makers Of Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Thought They Could Distract Us From The Bad Plot By Showing Us A Tough Athletic Scarjo In A Tank Top…. It Worked On Me

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a white tank top in a bar scene illustrating absurd movie and TV details

    Reptilian_Overlord20 Report

    #68

    Kraven The Hunter (2024) Was A Film That Was In Theaters. Some People Even Saw It

    Man in leather vest showing abs standing behind table with carved animal head, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    Kale_Sauce Report

    #69

    In Stranger Things (2016) 12 Year Old Will Somehow Controlled The Lights Even Though He Was Pretty Much Immediately Caught By The Demogorgon After Getting Stuck In The Upside Down By The Time He Was Caught. This Is Because Season 1 Was 9 Years Ago And Vecna Didn’t Exist

    Person looking surprised inside a room with alphabet letters and colorful lights, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    captainodyssey01 Report

    #70

    "No Hard Feelings (2023)" Includes A Reference To Jennifer Lawrence Role As Mystique

    Woman walking on the beach at night with an absurd movie poster edited over the image for hilariously absurd movie details.

    otomen39 Report

    #71

    The Male Loneliness Epidemic Is Real

    Scene from a classic movie showing a moment between two characters with hilariously absurd made-up movie details.

    fuzzy_dice_99 Report

    #72

    In Toy Story 3 (2010) While Andy Is Getting Ready To Go To College, We See Sid For A Brief Moment As A Garbage Man. This Is A Subtle Reference To The Fact That Sid Grew Up Poor And Probably Never Had The Opportunity To Go To College

    Two animated characters wearing black skull shirts in different scenes illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    YourChopperPilotTTV Report

    #73

    In The Santa Clause (1994), Tim Allen's Character Magically Transforms Into Santa, Ballooning Up To 192lbs. At The Time, This Was Considered A Comically Heavy Weight That Believably Provoked Concern From His Colleagues And Family

    Person in patterned pants standing on digital scale showing 192.0 in a scene depicting absurd movie and TV details.

    Electrical_Base2582 Report

    #74

    During My Screening Of Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) The Fire Alarm Went Off. This Is Because James Cameron Is A Master Of Immersion

    Audience inside a dimly lit movie theater watching a film, highlighting absurd movie and TV details.

    MariushFiles333 Report

    #75

    In Knives Out (2019) A Character Named Ransom Literally Tries To Extort Martha. Did Jk Rowling Write This?

    Actor in a cozy sweater sitting by a diner window with a beer bottle, illustrating absurd movie and TV details.

    baiat-sobolan Report

    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disgusted by my failure to notice this.

    #76

    In The Odyssey (2026), Christopher Nolan Decided To Create A Visual Style Suited To His Vision For Adapting The Source Material In His Own Way Rather Than Being Slavishly Devoted To The Abstract Concept Of Historical Realism, Which Is Obviously A Mistake For Some Reason

    Ancient warrior wearing a detailed black helmet and armor with gold accents in a historic movie scene.

    [deleted] Report

    #77

    “Rockin Robin” Plays A Dj In Stranger Things, You Can Tell She’s Acting Because No Dj Would Hold Vinyl Like A 5 Year Old

    A woman holding two overlapping vinyl records in front of shelves filled with records, showing a surprised expression.

    SecretCharacterSauce Report

    #78

    In Frasier (1993-2004) I Can Understand With Niles But How The Hell Was Frasier Getting Laid Every Week?

    Man in vintage suit sitting at a table holding a cup, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details.

    MagpieOpus Report

    #79

    The Producers Of Alita: Battle Angel (2019) Could Have Saved $45,000,000 On Anime Eye CGI By Simply Casting Ella Purnell

    Two female characters from movies and TV showing intense expressions, illustrating absurd and weirdly accurate details.

    Chewie83 Report

    #80

    In Full Metal Jacket (1987), The Film Opens With Recruits Getting Their Heads Shaved To Erase Their Identity. This Scene Was Filmed First, And The Actors Seem Irritated Because They Were Acting

    Tweet debate about Full Metal Jacket's shaved head scene filmed last, showing hair growth, illustrating absurd movie details accuracy.

    T10rock Report

    #81

    In Stranger Things Season 5, You’ll Never Guess How This One Ends!

    Child in a dark room reaching out to a strange creature, highlighting hilariously absurd movie and TV details made up yet accurate.

    bom360 Report

    #82

    In Uncharted (2022) A Young Sully (Mark Wahlberg) Has An Improvised Line Where He Says "That's Like Breaking The Civil Rights Act" Want To Learn More About This Line? Just Google Mark Wahlberg Civil Rights Act

    Two actors in a movie scene, depicting hilariously absurd movie and TV details with a dramatic background setting.

    YourChopperPilotTTV Report

    #83

    In Big Hero 6 (2014), Baymax Scans The Man In The Kabuki Mask And Reveals His Blood Type To Hiro And His Friends. This Is A Hipaa Violation, With Fines Up To $250,000 And 10 Years In Prison

    Animated robot displaying a patient diagnosis screen while interacting with a young boy in a detailed library setting.

    rented4823 Report

    #84

    On The Set Of Spider-Man 2(2004), Tobey Maguire(Now 50) Met His Current Girlfriend

    Scenes from a movie showing characters in a fire, illustrating hilariously absurd movie and TV details that are made up yet accurate.

    hotstupidgirl Report

    #85

    In Ant-Man, The Film Explains That Shrinking Works By Reducing The Space Between Atoms While Keeping Mass The Same, Meaning Scott Lang Should Still Weigh 190 Lbs. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That Anthony The Ant Was Actually The Strongest Avenger For Carrying A Full-Grown Man

    Miniature superhero riding a giant flying ant, showcasing absurd movie and TV details with weirdly accurate effects.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

