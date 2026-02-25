If you’re a fan of playful pop culture mockeries , you will likely enjoy scrolling through the list.

#1 In Stranger Things Season Five Vecna’s Apperance Has Changed Dramatically Since The Previous Season. This Implies That The Ozempic Epidemic Has Reached Even Parallel Dimensions

#2 In Tron: Ares (2025), Jared Leto's Character's Name Is John, And He Says "I Am John Tron." Nobody Can Disprove This Because Why Would Anyone See A Movie Starring Jared Leto

#3 In Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), Harry Is Seen Holding A Mirror Shard, Without Explaining Where He Got It Or Why. This Is A Clever Screenwriting Tactic Known As 'Someone Who Read The Books Can Explain It'

#4 Throughout Most Of His Filmography, The Degree Of How Serious Of An Actor Dwayne Johnson Decides To Be Can Attributed To How Much Hair He Has On Top Of His Head

#5 In The Miniseries Chernobyl (2019) The Reactor Core Explodes Because The Power Plant Was Run By Chefs And Fry Cooks Instead Of Trained Operators

#6 In Christy (2025), The Producers Thought It'd Be A Good Idea To Cast A Woman Who Is Only Famous For Being Attractive In A Role Where She Looks Like A Jacked Cat Mom

#7 In The Odyssey(2026) Costumes Aren't Historically Accurate. This Is Because It's A Work Of Fiction Based On Another Work Of Fiction

#8 To Prepare For Her Role As Someone Who Works With A Predator, Elle Fanning Spent 24 Years Working As A Hollywood Actress

#9 In The Lobster (2015), Single People Must Find A Partner Within 45 Days Or Be Transformed Into An Animal Of Their Choice. This Is A Reference To Nothing, Just Saying Y'all Would Be Done

#10 In "The Housemaid" (2025), A Documentary Crew Follows Sydney Sweeney As She Attempts A New Career After 3 Back-To-Back Box Office Fails

#11 Stranger Things Season 5 Reportedly Has A Total Budget For The Season Of $480 Million With The Majority Of That Money Being Spent On Making The Show Look As Terrible As Possible

#12 In The Popular Christmas Movie "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" (2001): Harry, An Extremely Wealthy And Affluent Nepo-Baby Is Ungrateful To Be Living Rent Free In This $2,300 A Month NYC Studio Flat

#13 Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) Is A Vfx Marvel That Should've Aged Timelessly, If It Wasn't For This Kids Haircut. Making The Film Permanently Dated To 2022

#14 After The Mind Flayer's Demise In "Stranger Things 5", The Abyss Was Used By Linkin Park In 2001 To Shoot "In The End"

#15 In The Harry Potter Film Series (2001-2011), The Film's Makers Were Successfully Able To Take An American Media Trope And Convince The World That It Was A British-Themed Story

#16 In Superman (2025) I Was Not Actually In These Scenes. This Is Because I Am Not An Actor

#17 In The Movie The Dark Knight (2008) How Is His Left Eye Not Just A Shriveled Raisin At This Point? Does He Use Visine Every 4 Seconds? How much Visine does he have on his person when walking around?it’s gotta be at least like 20 bottles or something.



#18 In Superman (2025) Lois Lane Is On The Verge Of Breaking Up With Her 6'3" Dark Haired Cosmic God Of A Boyfriend, Who Is The Literal Embodiment Of All Things Good And Moral, And In Love With Her This is because he's a reporter, and doesn't pass the 6 figure income TikTok modern dating standard.



#19 In Megalopolis (2024), Protagonist Caesar Catalina Uses His Ability To Stop Time Exclusively To Watch Low Income Housing Being Demolished In Slow-Motion. I'm Not Kidding. What Was The Point Of Him Having Superpowers

#20 Despite It Being A Trend For The Older Movie Posters, Tron Ares (2025) Is Missing A Beautiful Woman At The Side Of The Lead Male Actor. This Is Because No Women Was Comfortable Being Next To Jared Leto

#21 One Battle After Another Features A Well-Organized American Leftist Resistance Group Who Actually Commit Revolutionary Actions With Little To No Infighting. This Is To Let The Audience Know The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction

#22 In Scooby Doo (2002) The Grandma Is Actually Scooby Wearing A Disguise

#23 In Anaconda (2025) They Forgot To Put Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Into The Movie

#24 In Twilight (2008) The Cullens Are Able To Eat Italian Food, Which Is Known To Contain A Lot Of Garlic, Despite Being Vampires. This Is Because They Slice The Garlic So Thin That It Liquefies In The Pan, Rendering It Harmless

#25 In Love Actually, This Woman Is Considered Fat

#26 In The Walking Dead, Shane Dips His Fry Into Ricks Ketchup. This Foreshadows Shane Dipping Into Rick's Wife

#27 In Leon The Professional(1994) Natalie Portman (13 At The Time) Dressed As Marilyn Monroe And Recreated The Jfk Birthday Song To Leon. This Is Because Luc Besson Is A Freaking Creep

#28 In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001), As Punishment For Going Out At Night And Hanging Out With Hagrid, The Kids Have To Go Out At Night And Hang Out With Hagrid

#29 In 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' (2019), The Character Cliff Booth Rejects Advances From A Hippie Girl, Doubting Her Age As Legal To Give Consent. This Would Make Him The Most Moral Man Who'd Ever Lived In Hollywood, And A Fictional Character

#30 Stranger Things Started When I Was Ten Since Then, I Finished Middle School, High School And Got A Job, I Just Wanted To Remind You How Old Everyone In This Show Is Right Now

#31 In Stranger Things (2016), Set In The 1980s, The 7th Row Of The Periodic Table Is Filled With Elements That Were Not Discovered At That Time. This Suggests That The Show Is Science Fiction, And Everything Depicted Should Be Viewed With A Grain Of Salt

#32 In Barbie (2023), Ryan Gosling Steals The Entire Movie Despite The Plot Explicitly Being About Female Empowerment. This Is A Reference To The Fact That No Matter How Hard You Work, The Guy Who Jokes Around In The Breakroom Gets The Promotion

#33 In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009) Hermione Says "My Parents Are Dentists" And Everyone Stares At Her In Confusion. This Is Because They're British

#34 In Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) The Cars Are Modified To Look Cool So The Audience Doesn't Notice The Movie Is Just People Driving In A Straight Line For 2 Hours

#35 In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Inherits A Vault Full Of Gold But Never Offers To Buy Ron A Wand That Isn't Held Together By Spellotape And Hope

#36 In Superman (2025), Luthor Didn’t Install A 24/7 Surveillance System In Supes’ Cell Because He Respects His Privacy

#37 In Hocus Pocus (1993)... Sarah Jessica Parker Is So Hot I Don't Understand How People Think She Looks Like A Horse

#38 'Predator: Badlands' (2025) Shows That Predators Can Talk, Implying That The Ones We Saw So Far Just Went Around Yelling 'Aaaaaaahhhhh!' At People

#39 In Not Another Teen Movie (2001), This Is Supposed To Be An Ugly High School Student

#40 In Casino Royale (2006), James Bond, A Super Spy, Doesn't Actually Know How To Play Poker

#41 In Avatar 3: Book Of Fire, James Cameron Proves That It’s Easy To Make $2b While Having No Cultural Impact

#42 Wicked (2024) And Wicked 2 (2025) Elbhaba The Wicked Witch Of The West Goes Two Movies Without Touching Water Because She Will Melt, This Is A Reference To The Fact That She Has Not Showered Her Entire Life. Just Imagine The Smell, Imagine The Smell!

#43 In Black Panther (2018), Killmonger Rightfully Gains The Right To The Throne, Critizes Wakanda For Hording Their Technology And Wealth From The Rest Of Africa And Attempts To Help Overthrow Western Oppressors. Him Being The Main Evil Villain Is A Subtle Reference To The Fact It's A Disney Movie

#44 Stranger Things S5 Vol. 2 Is Said To Finally Explain The Mysteries Of The Upside Down. But We Still Don’t Know How This Dude Managed To Pull This Baddie

#45 In Spider-Man (2002), Peter Has A Mug Of Mao Zedong. This Is Because He Hates Landlords

#46 Prior To The Invention Of Never Sweating In 2004, Actors Could Often Be Seen Sweating

#47 In The Empire Strikes Back (1980) When Lando Orders The Emergency Evacuation Of Cloud City, This Guy Grabs The Ice Cream Maker As He Flees Because He Has His Priorities Straight

#48 In Pluribus (2025-), Director Vince Gilligan Uses The Same Sun As He Used In Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

#49 Despite Being A Human Supremacist, The Villain Of Avatar Fire And Ash (2025) Gets An Alien Girlfriend. This Is Why You Never Ask A Human Supremacist What Species Their Girlfriend Is

#50 In Breaking Bad (2008-2013) The Audience Deems Skylers Reaction To Finding Out Her Husband Has Cancer, Is Gone Most Nights, And Has Become A Sociopathic Criminal To Be Overly Emotional. This Is Because She Is A Woman

#51 In Gone Girl (2014), Ben Affleck Plays A Tired, Puffy-Faced Man Trapped In A Suffocating Public Relationship Who Is Relentlessly Hounded By The Media And Looks Like He Wants To Walk Into The Ocean. The Twist Is That He Wasn’t Acting

#52 In Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004), Hermione Is Given A Device To Manipulate Time Itself To Attend Extra Classes. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That Hogwarts Staff Could Have Stopped Voldemort At Any Point, But Instead Handed Time Travel To A 13-Year-Old To Manage Her Timetable

#53 In The Notebook (2004), Allie Leaves Her Wealthy, Supportive, Kind-Hearted Fiance (James Marsden) To Be With A Hobo Who Constantly Yells At Her. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That James Marsden Actually Got The Happy Ending By Dodging A Lifetime Of Toxic Drama

#54 In Iron Lung (2026) Markiplier Used The Age Old Hollywood Tradition Of Sleeping With The Director To Get His Role In The Film

#55 In The Long Walk (2025) All The Competitors Live In A Totalitarian Future Where Athletic Wear Is Banned

#56 In Pulp Fiction, Marcellus Wallace Asked A Man, Vince, Who Has Never Met Marcellus' Wife, Mia, To Take Her Out While Marcellus Was Away On Business. This Is Because...um...wait. Why The Hell Would A Husband Do That?

#57 In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Cedric Becomes A Death Eater Because He Lost The Goblet Of Fire. He Loses One Game And Decides I'm Evil

#58 In Kpop Demon Hunters (2025), It’s Revealed The Demons Can Mimic The Hunters. This Shows Their Plan To Use A Boy Band To Steal Their Fans Is A Stupid Idea, When They Could Have Just Posed As The Girls And Made Some Controversial Comments On Social Media To Get Them Canceled And Ruin Their Careers

#59 In Madame Web (2024) This Is Supposed To Be Spider Man

#60 In Uncharted (2022), Mark Wahlberg Treats Everyone Like Trash For The Entire Movie And Gets The Most Undeserved Good Guy Twist In The End. This Is A Metaphor For Mark Wahlberg In Real Life, Who Brutally Attacked Two Vietnamese Men In 1988 And Now Does Christianity Ads During The Super Bowl

#61 In Terminator 2 (1991), A Mentally Unstable White Woman Breaks Into A Black Family’s Home And Tries To End Them “For The Good Of The Human Race”

#62 In Snakes On A Plane (2006), The Flight Attendant Puts A Snake In The Microwave, Then Hits The Snake Setting On The Microwave

#63 In Predator (1987), The Special Visual Effects Were Done By A Subreddit

#64 In 'The Odyssey' (2026), Zendaya Is Now Confirmed To Pull This Face. Such Incredible Range

#65 In Guillermo Del Toros Frankenstein (2025) The Monster Was Made Eloquent Like In Mary Shelleys Original Book. To Appease Fans Of The 1931 Film, Different Incomprehensible Monsters Were Included In The Story: Danish People

#66 In “The Matrix”, It Was 2199 And AI Thought The Best Source Of Power Was From Painstakingly Harvesting Electricity From Human Beings In Vast Farms, Instead Of Just Building A Few Easily Managed Nuclear Reactors

#67 The Makers Of Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Thought They Could Distract Us From The Bad Plot By Showing Us A Tough Athletic Scarjo In A Tank Top…. It Worked On Me

#68 Kraven The Hunter (2024) Was A Film That Was In Theaters. Some People Even Saw It

#69 In Stranger Things (2016) 12 Year Old Will Somehow Controlled The Lights Even Though He Was Pretty Much Immediately Caught By The Demogorgon After Getting Stuck In The Upside Down By The Time He Was Caught. This Is Because Season 1 Was 9 Years Ago And Vecna Didn’t Exist

#70 "No Hard Feelings (2023)" Includes A Reference To Jennifer Lawrence Role As Mystique

#71 The Male Loneliness Epidemic Is Real

#72 In Toy Story 3 (2010) While Andy Is Getting Ready To Go To College, We See Sid For A Brief Moment As A Garbage Man. This Is A Subtle Reference To The Fact That Sid Grew Up Poor And Probably Never Had The Opportunity To Go To College

#73 In The Santa Clause (1994), Tim Allen's Character Magically Transforms Into Santa, Ballooning Up To 192lbs. At The Time, This Was Considered A Comically Heavy Weight That Believably Provoked Concern From His Colleagues And Family

#74 During My Screening Of Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) The Fire Alarm Went Off. This Is Because James Cameron Is A Master Of Immersion

#75 In Knives Out (2019) A Character Named Ransom Literally Tries To Extort Martha. Did Jk Rowling Write This?

#76 In The Odyssey (2026), Christopher Nolan Decided To Create A Visual Style Suited To His Vision For Adapting The Source Material In His Own Way Rather Than Being Slavishly Devoted To The Abstract Concept Of Historical Realism, Which Is Obviously A Mistake For Some Reason

#77 “Rockin Robin” Plays A Dj In Stranger Things, You Can Tell She’s Acting Because No Dj Would Hold Vinyl Like A 5 Year Old

#78 In Frasier (1993-2004) I Can Understand With Niles But How The Hell Was Frasier Getting Laid Every Week?

#79 The Producers Of Alita: Battle Angel (2019) Could Have Saved $45,000,000 On Anime Eye CGI By Simply Casting Ella Purnell

#80 In Full Metal Jacket (1987), The Film Opens With Recruits Getting Their Heads Shaved To Erase Their Identity. This Scene Was Filmed First, And The Actors Seem Irritated Because They Were Acting

#81 In Stranger Things Season 5, You’ll Never Guess How This One Ends!

#82 In Uncharted (2022) A Young Sully (Mark Wahlberg) Has An Improvised Line Where He Says "That's Like Breaking The Civil Rights Act" Want To Learn More About This Line? Just Google Mark Wahlberg Civil Rights Act

#83 In Big Hero 6 (2014), Baymax Scans The Man In The Kabuki Mask And Reveals His Blood Type To Hiro And His Friends. This Is A Hipaa Violation, With Fines Up To $250,000 And 10 Years In Prison

#84 On The Set Of Spider-Man 2(2004), Tobey Maguire(Now 50) Met His Current Girlfriend

#85 In Ant-Man, The Film Explains That Shrinking Works By Reducing The Space Between Atoms While Keeping Mass The Same, Meaning Scott Lang Should Still Weigh 190 Lbs. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That Anthony The Ant Was Actually The Strongest Avenger For Carrying A Full-Grown Man