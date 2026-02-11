Netflix Faces Backlash As Their Creative Decision Made The Lucy Letby Documentary Hard To Watch

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
On February 4th, Netflix released a documentary about the infamous Lucy Letby. Soon after, it started to get a lot of buzz on social media, but not for the reasons Netflix was expecting. Apparently, to preserve the witnesses’ identities, the streaming giant chose an unorthodox method.
They didn’t use the usual tricks: altering the voices of the witnesses, shadowing them out, or using actors instead of the actual people. No, Netflix chose to digitally anonymize them by using AI. This decision caused an uproar on social media, with many people criticizing how uncanny, fake, and distracting the AI “actors” were.
A woman with red hair appears emotional in a dimly lit room in the Netflix Lucy Letby documentary.
Image credits: Netflix
The people featured in this true crime documentary didn’t seem very “true”
Close-up of a woman with red hair, expressing concern in a scene from the Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix.
Image credits: Netflix
Wanting to preserve the witnesses’ anonymity, the streaming giant used AI instead of real people
A woman with dark hair in a bun looking pensively to the side in a dimly lit room, reflecting Netflix Lucy Letby backlash.
Image credits: Netflix
They even altered photographs to change real people’s faces with AI
Two young women smiling in an altered photo, highlighting Netflix faces backlash over creative decisions in Lucy Letby documentary.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
