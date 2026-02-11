Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Netflix Faces Backlash As Their Creative Decision Made The Lucy Letby Documentary Hard To Watch
Two women in a dramatic scene from the Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix facing viewer backlash for creative decisions.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Netflix Faces Backlash As Their Creative Decision Made The Lucy Letby Documentary Hard To Watch

On February 4th, Netflix released a documentary about the infamous Lucy Letby. Soon after, it started to get a lot of buzz on social media, but not for the reasons Netflix was expecting. Apparently, to preserve the witnesses’ identities, the streaming giant chose an unorthodox method.

They didn’t use the usual tricks: altering the voices of the witnesses, shadowing them out, or using actors instead of the actual people. No, Netflix chose to digitally anonymize them by using AI. This decision caused an uproar on social media, with many people criticizing how uncanny, fake, and distracting the AI “actors” were.

RELATED:

    Netflix’s documentary about Lucy Letby just came out, but viewers spotted an unsettling detail

    A woman with red hair appears emotional in a dimly lit room in the Netflix Lucy Letby documentary.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The people featured in this true crime documentary didn’t seem very “true”

    Close-up of a woman with red hair, expressing concern in a scene from the Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Wanting to preserve the witnesses’ anonymity, the streaming giant used AI instead of real people

    A woman with dark hair in a bun looking pensively to the side in a dimly lit room, reflecting Netflix Lucy Letby backlash.

    Image credits: Netflix

    They even altered photographs to change real people’s faces with AI

    Two young women smiling in an altered photo, highlighting Netflix faces backlash over creative decisions in Lucy Letby documentary.

    Image credits: elladorn_

    The digitally anonymized faces sparked controversy

    Woman in a dimly lit room, reflecting emotions tied to Netflix Lucy Letby documentary controversy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Some people online called out Netflix for their weird creative decision

    Person in casual clothing with hoop earring, reacting to AI actors used in Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix.

    Image credits: lucyfairall

    User @lucyfairall made a video about it which led to a pretty interesting discussion in the comments

    @lucyfairall not sure what to make of it #fyp#aiactor#lucyletby#netflix#foryou♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

    People pointed out all the things they found wrong with Netflix’s use of AI for this documentary

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Netflix’s creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary.

    User comment on Netflix Faces Backlash about creative decision affecting the Lucy Letby documentary's emotional impact.

    Social media comment criticizing Netflix's creative decision that made the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    Comment from Brittney expressing how AI elements in the Lucy Letby documentary made it hard to watch, sparking Netflix backlash.

    Comment criticizing Netflix's creative decision making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch with 1,750 likes.

    User comment criticizing Netflix's creative decision making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch, mentioning AI issues.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about Netflix’s creative decision affecting the Lucy Letby documentary.

    User comment on Netflix Lucy Letby documentary backlash, expressing that the creative decision made it feel disingenuous and hard to watch.

    Comment by user Lala expressing dislike and concern about Netflix Faces Backlash due to creative decisions in the Lucy Letby documentary.

    User comment on Netflix backlash about creative decision making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    User comment on Netflix documentary, expressing confusion about the interviewee and questioning the creative decision.

    User comment expressing frustration with Netflix’s creative choice affecting the Lucy Letby documentary’s tone and impact.

    User comment criticizing Netflix’s creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary, highlighting issues with visuals.

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing Netflix’s creative decision making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    User comment criticizing Netflix's use of AI in the Lucy Letby documentary, expressing backlash over creative decisions.

    User comment on Netflix backlash regarding creative choices making the Lucy Letby documentary difficult to watch.

    Comment discussing Netflix backlash as creative decisions made the Lucy Letby documentary difficult to watch with artificial scenes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Netflix backlash over creative decisions in the Lucy Letby documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to the Netflix Lucy Letby documentary creative decision.

    Commenter Elise Rosengren reacts to Netflix Lucy Letby documentary, noting unsettling mismatched emotions in the footage.

    Comment expressing discomfort with Netflix's creative choice making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    User comment on Lucy Letby documentary, mentioning motion realism and faces being blacked out, highlighting Netflix creative backlash.

    Comment expressing discomfort with AI portrayal in Lucy Letby documentary, highlighting Netflix creative decision backlash.

    Comment discussing Netflix backlash over creative choices making the Lucy Letby documentary difficult to watch.

    Image credits: elladorn_

    Tweet criticizing Netflix's creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary, sparking backlash for making it hard to watch.

    Image credits: __jodie___

    Tweet discussing how Netflix faces backlash for making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch due to creative choices.

    Image credits: BailsWildman

    Tweet criticizing Netflix’s creative decision using AI people, making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    Image credits: sabrinajaine

    Tweet criticizing Netflix's creative decision using AI voices in the Lucy Letby documentary, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: BusayoMatuluko

    User tweet criticizing Netflix’s creative decision to use AI in the Lucy Letby documentary, calling it hard to watch and insensitive.

    Image credits: thatmarsgirl

    Tweet criticizing the Lucy Letby documentary, highlighting backlash over Netflix creative decisions making it hard to watch.

    Image credits: Kendollsaid

    Tweet criticizing Netflix's creative decision for making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: freshbread420

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Netflix’s creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary, highlighting backlash.

    Image credits: johnholowach

    Tweet criticizing Netflix’s creative decision that made the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch due to blurred faces.

    Image credits: JasonUDMMA

    Tweet criticizing Netflix's creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary making it hard to watch.

    Image credits: Saffiya_Khan1

    Tweet discussing viewer reactions to Netflix’s creative decisions making the Lucy Letby documentary difficult to watch.

    Image credits: yoshismachbike

    Comment discussing backlash over Netflix’s creative decision making the Lucy Letby documentary hard to watch.

    However, other folks justified it as a means to protect real people’s identities

    Twitter user discusses Netflix backlash over creative choices in the Lucy Letby documentary affecting viewer connection.

    Image credits: kreativekow

    Netflix faces backlash over creative decision that made the Lucy Letby documentary difficult to watch for viewers

    Comment criticizing Netflix’s creative decision in the Lucy Letby documentary making it hard to watch.

    Netflix controversy over creative choices making the Lucy Letby documentary difficult for viewers to watch

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
