Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sis Accuses Woman Of “Ruining Family Bonds” Because She Won’t Babysit Niece For A $25 Coupon
Entitled People, Social Issues

Sis Accuses Woman Of “Ruining Family Bonds” Because She Won’t Babysit Niece For A $25 Coupon

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that family helps family, but just how much help should you be willing to give? Are you expected to do endless favors for them for your whole life? When do you put your foot down and say enough is enough?

One woman has rocked the family boat by refusing to babysit her niece. The reason? Her sister is offering to pay her with a Chick-fil-A coupon, some candy, and a promise that she’ll stop stealing her snacks for a whole month. Livid, the woman turned to Reddit to vent.

More info: Reddit

Family is expected to help family, but this woman’s cheapskate sister asked too much for too little

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The sister asked her to babysit her 3-year-old niece for a few hours while she went out

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr (not the actual photo)

After declining at first, the woman asked her sister what she’d be willing to pay for her childminding services

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

That’s when her sister offered her a $25 Chick-fil-A coupon, a bag of her favorite candy and a promise not to raid her snacks for a whole month

Image credits: Cascade_Soul

Thinking her sister’s bribe a joke, she turned her down again, but that sparked family drama, so the woman turned to netizens to ask if she was being a jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

OP begins her post by telling the community that she has a 28-year-old sister, Amanda, and a 3-year-old niece, Lily. She admits that she’s no babysitting queen, what with school, work, and the rest of it, and besides, she’s just not interested in watching a toddler do her best impression of Taz the Tasmanian devil.

A few days ago, Amanda asked her if she could watch Lily for a few hours while she went out, but she politely declined. A few days later, Amanda asked her to babysit Lily again, this time offering payment. She was in for a shock though, because Amanda told her she could only pay her with a $25 Chick-fil-A gift card. 

Well, OP thought she was joking, but then Amanda tried to sweeten the deal by offering her a couple of bags of her favorite candy and, to top it off, a solemn promise not to raid her snacks behind her back – for a whole month, at that. Of course, OP refused, but now Amanda’s acting like she’s the worst person on the planet. 

Her family thinks she should suck it up and help Amanda out, but she turned to the web to ask if she’s being a jerk for drawing a line at payment in food. 

ADVERTISEMENT

From what we can tell from the woman’s post, Amanda seems a bit toxic, considering she’s accusing her of, in her words, “ruining family bonds.” Perhaps if Amanda had made a more convincing offer, she wouldn’t be so mad at OP’s refusal.

Image credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr (not the actual photo)

Long before we had cards, cash, and Bitcoin, humans bartered for goods and services. Bartering had its downsides though, because it relied on a coincidence of wants and needs. If you didn’t need a goat and your bartering partner had no use for your cow, you were out of luck.

This snag led to humans developing currency. According to the Britannica website, some of mankind’s earliest currencies were objects sourced from nature, such as cowrie shells, first used as money about 1200 BCE. 

Though this may seem like a fairly random choice, the shells had a number of unique advantages – they were small, hardwearing, and similar in size to each other, making them easy to transport and make deals with. 

ADVERTISEMENT

What OP’s sister lacks is a deal that works for everyone because, in this instance, bartering clearly isn’t going to do the trick. 

According to Cirrus Insight, two of the biggest deals in US history include the Louisiana Purchase, which saw the United States buy the Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million (effectively doubling the size of the United States), and Henry Ford’s 1914 deal with his workers to shorten the workday by an hour and double their salary. We’re sure anyone working today would agree that that’s nothing to be sniffed at.

Considering OP’s not inclined to spend her afternoons chasing after a toddler who thinks glitter glue is a new form of edible art, Amanda’s new deal better be sweeter than a coupon and a couple of bags of candy.

What would you do if you were in OP’s shoes? Do you think the sister’s deal was fair, or does she need to consider forking over some cold, hard cash? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

Readers in the comments slammed the sister for her bogus bargaining chips and told the woman that if her family are complaining, they can babysit too

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear YTAs are tripping balls with their unhinged FAMMMILLLYYY comments - clearly they live in a disney world where wimmin have no lives and should absolutely run after someone else's crotch goblin. The only kid you are OBLIGED to sit is one you either made yourself or adopted. And that's parenting. Offering chick Fila? Nah, Felicia - also stop stealing from me?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
seberga avatar
A girl
A girl
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a child, i had to watch my younger brother a lot. We lived in the same house so it was mandatory. As an adult, I rarely watched nieces/nephews. If you have kids, you arrange for sitters. In an emergency, yes, I'll watch them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear YTAs are tripping balls with their unhinged FAMMMILLLYYY comments - clearly they live in a disney world where wimmin have no lives and should absolutely run after someone else's crotch goblin. The only kid you are OBLIGED to sit is one you either made yourself or adopted. And that's parenting. Offering chick Fila? Nah, Felicia - also stop stealing from me?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
seberga avatar
A girl
A girl
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a child, i had to watch my younger brother a lot. We lived in the same house so it was mandatory. As an adult, I rarely watched nieces/nephews. If you have kids, you arrange for sitters. In an emergency, yes, I'll watch them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda