5-Month-Old Baby Gorilla’s Heart-Melting Video Resurfaces After Its Rescue: “Poor Baby”
Animals, News

5-Month-Old Baby Gorilla’s Heart-Melting Video Resurfaces After Its Rescue: “Poor Baby”

A baby gorilla wearing a tiny T-shirt was discovered inside a small wooden crate at the Istanbul Airport before being subsequently rescued

Customs enforcement teams flagged down a cargo shipment originating from Nigeria and heading to Bangkok, as part of their inspection to increase efforts of protecting wildlife and natural habitats.

Highlights
  • A five month old baby gorilla was found in a wooden crate at Istanbul Airport.
  • The gorilla is classified as a Western lowland, a species that is critically endangered.
  • The illegal trade was intercepted by authorities, and the gorilla was sent for rehabilitation.
  • Wildlife trafficking is the fourth largest global illegal trade.

What they found inside was a little five-month-old animal, identified as ‘gorilla gorilla’ — also known as the Western lowland gorilla.

    A critically endangered baby gorilla was found at the Istanbul Airport

    Baby gorilla after rescue at Istanbul Airport, looking curious in a straw-filled enclosure.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    This species is classified as critically endangered and should be highly protected, as they face the highest risk of extinction. Thus, international trade is illegal, except in very rare cases, such as scientific research.

    “[The gorilla is] a species listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora,” stated the ministry, as reported by Turkiye Today.

    Baby gorilla drinking from a bottle after being rescued at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    Following its rescue, officials were able to transfer the baby animal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s care units.

    “The little one is doing well,” they were able to confirm. “It was confiscated during customs checks while being illegally transported without proper documentation.

    “The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks personnel are providing rehabilitation and necessary care.”

    They added that “the gorilla remains under close observation to ensure its recovery.”

    The gorilla was intercepted by authorities

    Baby gorilla in a white shirt rescued at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, looking up from inside a crate.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    Although an official reason for the animal’s illegal transportation has not yet been disclosed, rehabilitation experts are doing their best to help it regain its strength and health. Their main goal has consistently been to provide a safe environment for the gorilla’s well-being.

    The core of this practice, labeled as illegal wildlife trafficking, is due to the rapidly expanding demand for a variety of products around the world, said the U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

    Baby gorilla being rescued at Istanbul airport, sitting inside a wooden crate surrounded by rescuers.

    Image credits: bosunatiklama

    These include—but are not limited to—foods, ingredients for traditional Eastern medicine, exotic pets, jewelry, accessories, fur for clothing, and others. 

    Despite these regulations, data shows that illicit wildlife trafficking, including fisheries and timber, is the fourth largest global illegal trade, following narcotics, human trafficking, and counterfeit products.

    These numbers are only continuing to grow as “international criminal networks engaging in drugs and human trafficking get more involved to supplement their income,” said the outlet.

    Restrictions have been put on air travel to protect wildlife conservation

    Rescued baby gorilla being cared for at Istanbul Airport, lying on blankets and straw.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    At a quick glance, illegal transportation of wildlife doesn’t seem to have any direct repercussions on the environment or the animals living in it — unless we take a deeper look.

    Every single species is put under additional pressure at a time when the world is already facing devastating ecological threats such as overfishing, pollution, dredging, deforestation, and other forms of habitat loss.

    Baby gorilla being bottle-fed by a caretaker in Istanbul Airport after rescue.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    Humans living in rural areas, close to farmlands, or forested areas on Earth rely on wildlife in order to provide food and income for themselves, resulting in a steady imbalance.

    Not to mention, biodiversity is a crucial element of each ecosystem and is being threatened due to wildlife trafficking.

    Latin America hosts a bustling spectrum of different species, with Ecuador, containing about 1,600 species of birds. And although accurate data is hard to come by, Brazil’s Institute of Environment and Natural Resources estimates that at least 12 million wild animals are poached there every single year.

    The threat of extinction is at an all-time high

    Baby gorilla in Istanbul airport, seated on a wooden table surrounded by hay and colorful toys.

    Image credits: TCTarim

    For a critically endangered species such as the Western lowland gorilla, each death will massively dwindle their already shrinking numbers.

    Native to the Congo Basin, these animals are quiet, peaceful, and non-aggressive, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, and are currently threatened by disease and poaching.

    Image credits: atv Haber

    Their population has declined by more than 60% in the last 20 to 25 years, and a 2018 study additionally revealed that although more than 360,000 gorillas inhabit the forests of Western Equatorial Africa, 80% of them live outside protected areas.

    The severity of the situation was acknowledged by many commenters

    Facebook comment expressing concern for a rescued baby gorilla in Istanbul Airport, Turkey.

    Comment praising efforts to keep the baby gorilla safe at Istanbul Airport.

    Comment expressing the hope for strict penalties for illegal animal importation related to a rescued baby gorilla.

    Comment expressing concern for a baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, with a plea for animal protection.

    Comment on baby gorilla rescue at Istanbul Airport: "God bless. Put smugglers in a permanent box.

    Comment about a baby gorilla rescue shown in a social media post.

    Comment about smuggling penalties for a rescued baby gorilla in Istanbul Airport, Turkey.

    Comment about primate trafficking and mistreatment, highlighting the need for protection by 2025.

    Comment by Jon Baker on a post about a baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, expressing disappointment.

    Facebook comment expressing concern about baby gorilla's rescue from a box at Istanbul Airport.

    Comment about a rescued baby gorilla from Istanbul Airport, expressing hope for a forever home outside a cage.

    A social media comment addressing the rescue of a baby gorilla, expressing concern for the baby and its mother.

    Comment expressing sadness about the baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport, questioning people's actions.

    Comment expressing concern about a baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport, receiving reactions.

    Comment expressing concern for a baby gorilla rescue situation.

    Facebook comment discussing the urgency and importance of realistic statements about difficult situations.

    Kirstin Mears commenting positively about the baby gorilla rescue at Istanbul Airport.

    Comment expressing concern over zoos and animal performances; related to baby gorilla rescue at Istanbul Airport, Turkey.

    Comment expressing concern for animal cruelty, responding to the rescue of a baby gorilla at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

    Comment expressing concern over animal exploitation, referencing the baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

    Comment expressing relief about the rescued baby gorilla in an Istanbul airport.

    Comment reacting to baby gorilla rescue at Istanbul Airport.

    Facebook comment expressing concern for a baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport, hoping poachers are caught.

    Comment on a post about a baby gorilla rescue at Istanbul airport, expressing sympathy and concern.

    Comment expressing gratitude for the baby gorilla's rescue at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

    Comment expressing relief over the baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul airport.

    Comment expressing anger about an event.

    Facebook comment about wildlife trafficking and the need for stronger laws, related to baby gorilla rescue in Turkey.

    Comment expressing anger about animal abuse, mentioning potential retribution for exporting a baby gorilla at Istanbul Airport.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    45 minutes ago
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the baby gets to be with other gorillas. If it came from the wild, its mother and several adults were likely killed, as wild gorillas don't hand off their babies to humans. If it came from a captive female, this separation is traumatic to both. Sanctuaries and more ethical zoos work to gradually integrate orphaned baby apes into a group of their own kind.

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    30 minutes ago
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if female apes "adopt" a baby as some other animals do.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the baby gets to be with other gorillas. If it came from the wild, its mother and several adults were likely killed, as wild gorillas don't hand off their babies to humans. If it came from a captive female, this separation is traumatic to both. Sanctuaries and more ethical zoos work to gradually integrate orphaned baby apes into a group of their own kind.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if female apes "adopt" a baby as some other animals do.

