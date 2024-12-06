Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)
News, Tech&Science

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The chances of seeing an animal resembling the woolly mammoth one day are slim — but not entirely impossible. 

This outlandish reality can only be made possible by Colossal Biosciences, a headline-grabbing company focused on bringing back the unique traits of past animals to “fix” the looming problem of extinction

Chief Science Officer Beth Shapiro exclusively shared the organization’s mission of “de-extinction” to Bored Panda and how their knowledge could help species that are currently critically endangered. 

A de-extinction company is currently in the works to “bring back” traits of extinct animals

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

We are currently living in a “period of mass extinction.” 

In broad terms, this means that species are vanishing at an exponential rate — far faster than they are replaced. Earth’s “normal” extinction rate usually hovers around 0.1 and 1 species per 10,000 species over 100 years, according to World Wildlife Fund.

Now, that number is thousands times higher.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

But the extensive research the company is doing may help lessen this devastating impact, and the first step towards making that happen is looking back at the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most people may view “de-extinction” as something akin to what happens in Jurassic Park, Beth assured that this idea was purely fictional.

“We’re thinking about bringing back traits that are missing because species went extinct, that are relevant to making ecosystems today more robust and resilient and changing, and making a really dynamic future,” she said.

Technology is currently lacking — but Colossal has steps in place to solve that

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Australian Museum

It may never be possible to fully recreate something that is “100% identical in every way, genetically, behaviorally, physiologically, to a species that used to be alive,” at least not with the technology we own now.

Instead, Colossal aims to bring back the key traits that made those past animals so vital to their ecosystems by resurrecting important phenotypes. 

There are three keystone species the company is aiming to focus on.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Australian Museum

ADVERTISEMENT

The key to making de-extinction a reality is to first look at the Dodo bird, the thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger), and the woolly mammoth

Back when Colossal was first launched, their goal was to solely focus on the “iconic species” of the woolly mammoth. 

But as their team grew, they began “branching out across the Tree of Life,” which was needed if they wanted to expand biological variability.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Britannica

With the hylacine, woolly mammoth, and dodo bird, the company has successfully covered three broad and distinct groups of animals. 

“So as we’re developing these technologies that we need to bring these species back to life, we’re developing new tools that have application to biodiversity connection for all of these different lineages,” Beth stated.

To Colossal, this meant restoring certain species to their original homes

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: JoBlo Animated Videos

For example, with the extinction of the Dodo around 1690, their native home of Mauritius lacked that particular niche.

ADVERTISEMENT

To emulate this loss, Beth and her team are trying to bring back a large, flightless bird that has a very big beak and is able to eat fruits — all significant features of the original extinct species. 

“We will start with the closest living relative of that species, which is a Nicobar pigeon, and we will edit the DNA sequence of that Nicobar pigeon in order to resurrect those key traits,” she informed.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

After, this “new Dodo, the de-extinct Dodo is able to replace the Dodo in the ecosystem where it lived, and perform all of the ecosystem services that the Dodo used to perform.” 

In the case of mammals such as the woolly mammoth, scientists are able to edit their cells in a lab and clone it using somatic cell nuclear transfer — the same technology that made Dolly the sheep. 

The main goal of this project has always been to help the animals that are at a high risk of extinction currently

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: McGill Library/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

While it would be fascinating to live in a world where scientists are able to essentially bring back prehistoric species, they are focusing on those critically endangered right now. 

Technology is currently lacking, but Colossal is developing tools that can edit DNA so that certain animals — especially those that are on the brink of extinction — are less susceptible to threats and have a greater chance of survival. 

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

“Birds are among the most endangered species on the planet, especially birds that live on islands and where there are a lot of introduced predators and diseases that are making it difficult for birds to survive,” Beth informed.

The process starts at a microscopic level where scientists are hoping to alter cells or sequences to pass onto the next generation

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

According to experts, primordial germ cells — cells that give rise to reproductivity in vertebrates — “will eventually become sperm or eggs, depending on the biological sex of the animal.” 

“But those will be edited and we’ll put them into the gonads of a surrogate host and they will be fertilized with another edited sperm,” Beth said.

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Styx78

After this task is complete, the next generation will bear those edits, setting the path for biodiversity conservation to continue to grow. 

For example, Hawaiian honeycreepers are in danger of becoming extinct due to the introduction of avian malaria. But if scientists had the technology to edit their DNA, “we could make them resistant” to this parasitic disease and “give those birds a chance to survive in the changed habitat of the future.” 

These technological advancements are critical to preserve biodiversity, especially right now

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Jurassic World

Humans are in the midst of a current mass extinction, known as the Holocene extinction period, as it continues to the 21st century. And as it turns out — we are the culprits, as well.

According to the National History Museum, these drastic changes have been in effect since the 18th century. Deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss are only among a few causes. 

“Since the Industrial Revolution, we have been putting pressure on nature by using its resources without supporting recovery,” read its website. 

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: Tatiana Tochilova/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

And while there have been efforts made to try to combat this, the scale of the problem is simply too overwhelming.

“What happens is we see the scale of the problem, and everybody knows that we want to do something, but it’s really hard to know where to start — so much needs to be solved at the same time,” Beth informed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the question remains: how can humans work together as an international community to make a decision?

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: National Museums Scotland

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Image credits: USGS

With a “defined project” in mind such as bringing a mammoth back to life, Colossal is already one step ahead.

Beth said, “This gives us an actionable list and lets us get started, and we can actually start making progress and as we do that, as we say, ‘Oh, we’ve solved that,’ then we can move that over into the realm of: How can we apply this to biodiversity conservation? How can we spread the word to organizations around the world?”

Once these steps are implemented, Beth has hope that it can save the species that are still alive today from disappearing — and potentially reverse this “extinction crisis” we’ve ultimately found ourselves in.

Lovers of science are eager to see what Colossal’s project may lead to

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

Scientists Channel ‘Jurassic Park’ To “Resurrect Key Traits” Of Extinct Animals (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be great to bring back animals birds etc that are recently extinct mostly because of human activities ... But if they perished mostly because we destroyed their environment or the environment changed, then what's the point of bringing them back if we don't have a place to put them? We have more humans taking up more space than any other time in history. I don't think bringing mammoths back is a great idea in an ever-warming planet. Unless you're going to be keeping these newly revived animals in some sort of zoo or dedicated environment enclosure, there's no place for them to be.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"bringing back the unique traits of past animals..." so the hunters have more prey to kill.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be great to bring back animals birds etc that are recently extinct mostly because of human activities ... But if they perished mostly because we destroyed their environment or the environment changed, then what's the point of bringing them back if we don't have a place to put them? We have more humans taking up more space than any other time in history. I don't think bringing mammoths back is a great idea in an ever-warming planet. Unless you're going to be keeping these newly revived animals in some sort of zoo or dedicated environment enclosure, there's no place for them to be.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"bringing back the unique traits of past animals..." so the hunters have more prey to kill.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda