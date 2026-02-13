ADVERTISEMENT

After sharing our recent “best of” roundup from the 2025 International Photography Awards, we wanted to zoom in on a part of the competition that looks at the other end of photography as a craft: the best shots from non-professional photographers.

There’s something extra exciting about this division. It feels as if the photographers are a little less chained to what’s practical, commercial, or client-friendly. You get bolder risks, stranger angles, more playful ideas, and experiments that might not make sense on a job… but look absolutely unforgettable in a gallery. And when those risks work, they really work.

Below is our staff-curated selection of the best non-professional winning photos from the 2025 IPA. Take a slow scroll, trust your gut, and tell us which shots feel like they broke the rules in the best way possible.

#1

“The Guardian” By Sameh Shahien

Osprey protecting its chicks in a nest under clear blue sky, featured in international photography awards.

2nd Place / Nature/Wildlife.

Description: “Beneath the scorching sky, a mother raptor shields her young with unwavering strength — a living fortress. In this rare moment, the bond between parent and offspring is laid bare in pure form: instinct, protection, and unspoken love captured with natural light. Photographed on the coast of Sharm El-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, this image is both a tribute to wild maternal care and a reminder of nature’s silent guardians who watch over the next generation.”

IPA’s mission is to celebrate the world’s finest photographers while also spotlighting new and emerging talent, and the non-professional pool is where that “discovery” energy is at its strongest. These are images made out of obsession, curiosity, and pure artistic momentum, regardless of whether it’s a perfectly weird moment on the street, a portrait with real bite, or a scene that turns ordinary light into something cinematic.

    #2

    “A Mother's Love” By Karthik Subramaniam

    Two polar bears nuzzling in snowy landscape, featured in the best non-professional photos of 2025 International Photography Awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Wildlife.

    Description: “A tender moment between a polar bear mom and her cub in Churchill, Canada while they wait for Hudson bay to freeze. On my recent visit to Churchill, I saw many bears around town, many of them mothers with their cubs. It's always a great experience watching polar bear mothers and their cubs bond. On this day, I watched this mother and cub walk around the snowy beach and I was glad to capture this tender moment.”

    #3

    “Snowy Landscape With Moonlight” By Yuusei Nagahata

    Snow-covered mountain landscape at dusk featured in the 2025 International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    1st Place / Nature/Seasons.

    Description: “Early in the morning, as the sun was rising, the moon was shining directly above Ezo Fuji, and the cold weather had covered the trees in frost, creating a beautiful sight.”

    #4

    “Camels - Ship Of The Desert” By Chi Gan

    A camel standing on colorful pink and green salt flats, featured in the best non-professional photography awards 2025.

    2nd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone.

    Description: “Can you believe this pink lake appeared in the desert? I discovered this pink lake in the desert and was fortunate to catch a camel. A desert ship floating on the pink lake.”

    #5

    “Balloon Eclipse” By Mateusz Witowski

    Silhouette of a hot air balloon at sunset, featured among the best non-professional photos in photography awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.

    Description: “Balloon on the background of the sunset, Krakow, Poland.”

    #6

    “Lightning Across The Sky” By Dingyuan Li

    Lightning striking over a city skyline at night, showcasing one of the best non-professional photos in 2025 awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Astrophotography.

    Description: “Lightning splits the night sky like electric fire, lighting up the city and showing the powerful force of nature blended with the stunning city night. The title“Lightning Across the Sky” captures this spectacular moment in a simple, vivid way.”

    #7

    “The Overflowing Earth” By Sebastian Piorek

    Aerial view of crushed colorful cars tightly packed in a scrapyard, featured in the best non-professional photography.

    Editorial / Press Photographer Of the Year.

    Description: “I have documented Poland’s expanding landfills, capturing images that reveal waste piling up at an alarming rate. These views expose the unsettling reality of a world consumed by trash. What once seemed like isolated dumps now spread endlessly, forming landscapes where refuse dominates. The abstract beauty of patterns contrasts with the grim truth they hold. As the project progresses, the images become increasingly claustrophobic, mirroring a future where nothing remains but waste. This series is a call to rethink consumption and sustainability before our world is buried under its own excess.”

    #8

    “The Withered Tree And The Deity” By 子杰 夏

    Sunlit mountain peak with mist and twisted tree in foreground, featured in the best non-professional photos of International Photography Awards.

    2nd Place / Nature/Landscape.

    Description: “The first golden rays of dawn pierce through the stillness of the night. The ancient snow-capped peaks gradually rouse from slumber in the golden glow, resembling celestial Kamiyama awakened by the sun. I await the arrival of this beam of light at the foot of the mountain, directing my camera lens at a dead tree that has long lost its vitality. Nevertheless, it still stands firmly between heaven and earth in a silent and tenacious manner, like a witness, gazing at the eternal snow-capped mountains in the distance. This is a dialogue with nature and an introspective contemplation.”

    #9

    “Deer Sun” By Vai Meng Chan

    Deer silhouette at sunset in a forest clearing, highlighting stunning non-professional photography award-winning image.

    2nd Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.

    Description: Photo was taken in Romford, UK.

    #10

    “Frozen River” By Myeongok Choi

    Frozen lake with fragmented ice sheets at sunset, featured in the best non-professional photos of international photography awards.

    2nd Place / Nature/Seasons.

    Description: “Sunset over New Jersey, seen from a frozen Hudson River in New York's deep freeze.”

    #11

    “The Polar Express” By Ke Hu

    Star trail night sky over snowy mountains and forest with winding light trail captured in non-professional photography awards.

    2nd Place / Nature/Astrophotography.

    Description: “It is really hard to get to Morant's Curve in winter, especially after a heavy snowstorm. Though photographs from this location have flooded the internet, only a few have tried this on a cloudless night, with light trails of trains as well as star trails. The just-before-sunrise blue hour color tone also makes this photo rather unique.”

    #12

    “A Magical Feast In A Frosty Forest” By Hiroki Takahashi

    Flying squirrel in winter forest captured in one of the best non-professional photos from 2025 photography awards

    1st Place / Nature/Wildlife.

    Description: “The sub-zero dawn (-15°C) painted the forest white with breathtaking hoarfrost. There, a tiny Siberian flying squirrel, often called a "forest fairy," was diligently feeding. To witness this creature, so small and delicate, navigating the harsh cold and even gliding with food in its grasp, was deeply moving. Its fierce will to survive in such an environment was palpable, a powerful testament to life's tenacity. I was utterly captivated, holding my breath as I pressed the shutter, wanting to preserve this incredible display of resilience.”

    #13

    “The Enchanting Hills Of Val D’orcia” By Simon Heather

    Winding country road lined with trees captured in award-winning non-professional photography at the 2025 International Photography Awards.

    1st Place / Nature/Sunrise / Sunset.

    Description: “The stunning hills of Val D'Orcia stretch endlessly, their gentle shadows and folds resembling a giant blanket draped over the landscape. The views extend for miles, transitioning from vibrant green to a dazzling golden hue, and eventually to rich gold and orange tones as summer arrives. Meanwhile, in the bottom left of the frame, a couple basks in the warm glow of the sunset.”

    #14

    “Solo Walker” By Jonathan Alk

    Polar bear walking on rocky terrain captured in a stunning non-professional photo from International Photography Awards.

    2nd Place / Nature/Environmental / Editorial.

    Description: “A lone polar bear crosses a vast, empty snowscape—its small silhouette dwarfed by the silence. This minimalist composition speaks to environmental solitude: the creature's isolation is not just geographic, but symbolic. "Solo Walker" is a meditation on survival, scale, and the quiet disappearance of Arctic wilderness.”

    #15

    “A Long Shadow” By Christopher Harrison

    A lone tree casting a long shadow in foggy golden light, showcasing creativity in non-professional photography awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone.

    Description: “On the first morning of meteorological spring in Oxfordshire, England, a low lying mist surrounded this small clump of trees that is rumored to be an Iron Age burial mound. As the sun rose, warm golden light flooded the landscape, casting a strikingly long shadow through the mist and transforming the scene from my drones perspective.”

    #16

    “City Reborn At Golden Hour” By Yuanfeng Mao

    City skyline at sunset with eagle sculpture and memorial plaque featured in International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    1st Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.

    Description: “This photo was captured at a 9/11 memorial park bathed in the golden light of a new dawn. A soaring eagle rises above a statue of a girl in peace, symbolizing innocence and remembrance. Behind them, the reborn skyline of Lower Manhattan stands not in defiance, but in resilient, proud, and triumph. The disaster did not break us. It made us stronger.”

    #17

    “Oasis” By Zhao-Yu Wen

    Tall cacti with a single palm tree rising above, featured in the best 60 non-professional photos of 2025 awards.

    2nd Place / Analog / Film/Nature.

    Description: “While checking out a cactus garden, I spotted a palm trees in the distance and suddenly got hit with a major thirst.”

    #18

    “Spegazzini Glacier” By Giovanni Sonsini

    Glacier ice breaking into the ocean with a bird flying nearby, featured in best non-professional photography awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Environmental / Editorial.

    Description: “When a large piece of ice broke away from the glacier with a loud noise, a seagull fled scared and entered in one of the eight photos I took in quick succession.”

    #19

    “La Tonna, Civita Di Bagnoregio 2” By Sara Sterpa

    Two donkeys in black and white photo laughing and interacting against a rustic textured wall, International Photography Awards.

    2nd Place / Nature/Domestic Animals.

    Description: “The Palio della Tonna takes place in Civita di Bagnregio on the first Sunday of June and the second Sunday of August, in the square of San Donato. Each jockey completes three laps of the square, hence the name Palio della Tonna, and then continues taking part in a series of races. An event that recalls ancient traditions and a deep bond between man and nature.”

    #20

    “Nox Sibylla” By Luca Gallucci

    Night sky landscape showing the Milky Way arch over a mountain peak in top non-professional photography awards.

    1st Place / Nature/Astrophotography.

    Description: “I had been thinking about this panoramic view of the Milky Way from one of the most beautiful peaks in the Monti Sibillini National Park (Italy), the Sibilla, for a while. The trek to this peak is in my opinion one of the most beautiful in the park, being very panoramic and almost entirely on the ridge. Surely, having reached the top after a few hours and seeing the Milky Way with the naked eye repaid the effort made.”

    #21

    “Labyrinth To The Sky” By Kimio Kobayashi

    Spiral staircase inside a tall cylindrical building captured with dramatic lighting for non-professional photography awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Interior.

    Description: “13 floor premium residential apartment with a futuristic open air steel-made spiral staircase and atrium leading to the sky. Designed by Japanese architect group called "Workshop" and completed in 1991.”

    #22

    “Mountains On Fire” By Patrick Ehlen

    Sunset casting warm light on rugged mountain peaks with clouds rolling over in a stunning non-professional photo.

    2nd Place / Fine Art/Landscape.

    Description: “Early we drove to a spot just outside the town of El Chalten in Argentina. We waited a long time, and nothing happened. It seemed as if the sunrise that day wouldn't happen at all. So we packed away our cameras and were about to leave. Suddenly, a faint glow appeared on a mountain peak, and a few minutes later, the entire mountain range was ablaze with light. We were just able to adjust our cameras and take a few photos, and a short time later, it was all over again. We haven't seen this kind of lighting and the clouds swirling around the mountain peaks again, and we haven't been anywhere else.”

    #23

    “Dragon's Spirit” By Yann Delcambre

    A fire breather performing at night in front of a historic arch, featured in the best non-professional photography awards.

    3rd Place / Event/Other.

    Description: “This photo was taken during the "WEC event", a gathering that brings together street artists, circus performers, and fire art specialists from across Europe. The artist captured here practices fire arts, a demanding discipline that blends technical skill, physical commitment, and artistic expression. The performance took place in the evening, in a historic outdoor setting, highlighting the contrast between the timeless nature of the location and the fleeting intensity of the act. The aim of this photograph was to capture the emotional power of these extreme living arts.”

    #24

    “Dresden In The Morning” By Claudia Barth

    Historic European street with detailed architecture and domed building reflected in a puddle, featured in non-professional photos.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Historic.

    Description: “This picture was taken in Dresden's old town early at sunrise on the way to work. It is a very well-known perspective of the Dresden Frauenkirche, but still a little different. I discovered this puddle and the reflection in it by chance. Two weeks later, the weather was perfect, so I was able to take the picture as I had imagined.”

    #25

    “Horsepower” By Diane Bliessen

    Silhouetted horse galloping through dramatic light beams in a striking example of non-professional photography awards.

    3rd Place / Nature/Domestic Animals.

    Description: “Powerful horse in available light in a foggy barn.”

    #26

    “Carnevale Di Venezia” By Slobodan Blagojević

    Masked figure in elaborate costume with floral details, showcasing creativity among the best non-professional photos in 2025 awards.

    2nd Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.

    Description: “Venice Carnival - famous for its extravagant, elaborate masks and costumes, is a paradise for strong colors and impressive portraits.”

    #27

    “Ballerinas” By Alessandro R. Moser

    Two vintage planes with wing walkers releasing smoke trails, featured in the International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    2nd Place / Event/Other.

    #28

    “Flowers Of Innocence” By Stéphanie Hozi

    Two girls in traditional attire with flowers on a mountain path, featured in best non-professional photos photography awards.

    3rd Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.

    Description: “Selling flowers to make a living, these young girls trade pieces of their childhood for survival. Yet, innocence lingers—in the plush slippers of one child, a tender reminder of a youth overshadowed by responsibility. A bittersweet image, marked by resilience.”

    #29

    “Hong-Kong Minibus-Fluss” By Alexander Forst

    Night urban street scene with red minibuses and neon signs captured in a top non-professional photography award-winning photo.

    2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.

    Description: Cityscape of the famous red Hong Kong Minibuses.

    #30

    “Water Is Not The Source Of Life” By Ehsan Moradi

    Young girl standing on a dirt path in a rural area, captured in one of the best non-professional photos from 2025 awards.

    2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Environmental.

    Description: “Deep and drinking water in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, in addition to contaminated soil, is also contaminated with eight heavy elements, which means genocide in this region in the near future.”

    #31

    “The Light And Shadow Of Modernization” By Yusuke Matsumoto

    Black and white industrial landscape photo showcasing detailed structures and Mount Fuji in the background, featured in photography awards.

    1st Place / Architecture/Industrial.

    Description: “For about 300 years since the Industrial Revolution, we have pursued modernization. Factories are a symbol of modernization, operating day and night to give us convenience. However, in exchange for this, we have destroyed much of nature. The situation in which so much nature is lost due to modernization overlaps with the sight of Mount Fuji, a symbol of Japan, hidden by clouds. However, the Earth has not completely abandoned us. Mount Fuji is still visible, isn't it? Let's find a way to balance modernization and protecting the Earth before Mount Fuji disappears from view altogether.”

    #32

    “Pathways Of Time” By Weihao Wang

    Night cityscape showing modern skyscrapers and traditional buildings illuminated, featured in international photography awards non-professional photos.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.

    Description: “Captured in Shanghai, this image contrasts the layered history of the city: an illuminated road threads through the aged rooftops of the old town and Yu Garden, leading into the luminous skyline of modern towers. I took this photo from a high vantage point at dusk with a tripod, hoping to show how Shanghai’s past and future are stitched together by streets that carry memory, movement, and transformation. No digital compositing was used, only long exposure and color grading to enhance the mood.”

    #33

    “Absolute Towers” By Lucie Côté

    Modern curved skyscrapers captured in a moody sky, featured in the best non-professional photography awards 2025.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Buildings.

    Description: “These towers, located in the suburbs of Toronto, are absolutely fascinating because of their slightly twisted crankshaft shape, side by side like two sisters. Their feminine shape has earned them the nickname of the Marylyn Towers!”

    #34

    “Icon Of Architectural” By Mohammad Awadh

    Futuristic curved building with glass windows under a gray sky featured in top non-professional photography awards.

    Architecture Photographer Of the Year.

    Description: “Heydar Alive Center in Baku in Azerbaijan one of the unique and beautiful building in the world.”

    #35

    “Cage Of Ten Thousand Arrows” By 魏壮涛

    Aerial view of densely packed skyscrapers in a city, showcasing one of the best non-professional photos in 2025 awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.

    #36

    “Manhattan Bridge Inception” By Ivan Wong

    Aerial view of a city bridge over river with boats and vehicles, showcasing top non-professional photography awards.

    1st Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.

    Description: “I wanted to capture the entire Manhattan Bridge in one shot - the beauty of walking through the front beams in New York City and towards the end to the other side in Brooklyn. To create this, I was inspired by the movie Inception.”

    #37

    “Moonwalk” By Gil Young Pyo

    A striking night photo of a twisting walkway under a full moon, featured in the 2025 international photography awards.

    1st Place / Architecture/Abstract.

    Description: “This photo captures 'Space Walk' in Pohang, South Korea—an architectural marvel that feels like a stroll through space. This walkable sculpture was created as part of a joint effort by the city of Pohang and South Korean steel company POSCO, in order to increase local tourism. It is meant to evoke a feeling of reaching utopia and "swimming in space above the clouds", as well as to symbolize aspects of Pohang's prominent manufacturing and steel industries. To enhance the cosmic impression, supporting pillars were excluded, and the moon was photographed separately and added in post-processing.”

    #38

    “Misplaced Childhood” By Yehor Lemzyakoff

    Black and white photo of three kids wearing helmets on vintage motorbikes, showcasing non-professional photography skills.

    Analog / Film Photographer Of the Year.

    Description: "Misplaced Childhood explores the theme of early maturity among children growing up in rural Poland. This documentary series captures the moments where innocence intertwines with responsibility, freedom with constraints, and childhood with the inevitability of growing up too soon. Through a series of black-and-white portraits, the project reflects on the lived realities of children who, while still engaged in play, are already confronting the structures of adulthood—be it through the responsibilities imposed by their environment, economic circumstances, or cultural expectations.

    #39

    “Three Incidents” By Elijah Meyer

    Lightning striking over a dark landscape captured in the 2025 International Photography Awards non-professional photo.

    3rd Place / Analog / Film/Nature.

    Description: “This short series depicts three forces of nature deemed to be impending on human territory, when more accurately it is nature existing on the terrain that has always been theirs.”

    #40

    “Veil Of Mist” By Yu Suga

    Misty morning landscape with trees reflected in water, featured in 2025 International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    1st Place / Fine Art/Landscape.

    Description: “A gentle morning mist rises, enveloping the trees in a soft embrace of silence. Light dances on the water’s surface, revealing a hidden reflection of a world both real and intangible. In this delicate balance between clarity and obscurity, there is a quiet invitation to step beyond the known, and to see not just with the eyes but with the heart. This scene is a reminder of the ephemeral beauty that awaits those who pause to notice it—a place where nature whispers its poetry to those willing to listen.”

    #41

    “Sacred Devotion But Troubled Waters” By Pinu Rahman

    Aerial view of colorful boats and people arranged on a dock, captured in the 2025 International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    3rd Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.

    Description: “Muslim worshippers performing Friday prayers atop a floating bridge, with a polluted river flowing beneath. The image contrasts spiritual devotion with the harsh reality of environmental degradation, symbolizing resilience amidst crisis. The river’s dark, contaminated waters highlight the urgent need for ecological awareness whereas the scene blends faith and nature.”

    #42

    “Aarti Under The Stars” By Thibault Gerbaldi

    Night aerial view of a crowded river with boats and illuminated festival, showcasing top non-professional photography.

    1st Place / Event/Traditions and Cultures.

    Description: “Each night in Varanasi, the Ganga Aarti ceremony unfolds in a blaze of fire and devotion. From the ghats and gently drifting boats, people gather to witness this sacred ritual along the timeless river.”

    #43

    “Herd Of Shadows” By Muneera Hashwani

    Silhouetted rider on horseback with a dog in dusty light, one of the best non-professional photos from 2025 awards.

    1st Place / Editorial / Press/Travel / Tourism.

    Description: “In the windswept plains of Kayseri, wild horses charge through the haze, led by a lone rider and his dog. Shadows dance through dust and light—echoes of ancient rhythms still alive beneath the Turkish sky.”

    #44

    “From The Bottom Of The Ocean” By João Coelho

    Underwater black and white photo showcasing one of the best non-professional photos recognized in the 2025 International Photography Awards.

    2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Photo Essay / Feature Story.

    Description: “It all begins at the bottom of this bay, a dark world where the presence of man is not welcome. It's in this realm, strewn with iron and sharp plates that come apart from the hulls of ships that are succumbing to rust, that a group of fearless youths defy immense risks every day to retrieve iron to sell. It's a titanic effort that only ends on the beach when they succeed in loading the heavy pieces onto bikes that take them to a zone where they are weighed.”

    #45

    “The Salt Of The Earth” By Thibault Gerbaldi

    Salt evaporation ponds captured in a top view, showcasing texture and color in the best non-professional photo award.

    3rd Place / Editorial / Press/Other.

    Description: “In the Peruvian Andes, the Maras salt mines—still active since pre-Inca times—comprise over 4,000 terraced pools, collectively owned and maintained by local families. At over 3,000 meters above sea level, salt is harvested through ancestral methods passed down across generations. This is a quiet yet enduring power: the power of human perseverance and cultural resilience. It is found in every gesture of labor under the Andean sun, in the unbroken chain of transmission, and in nature itself—steady, abundant, and eternal.”

    #46

    “Therapy Pony” By Bethany Wylie

    Hospital patient with therapy pony interacting with nurse and visitor, showcasing non-professional photography creativity.

    2nd Place / Editorial / Press/Other.

    Description: “I was lucky enough to follow the Dinky Ponies (a group of therapy ponies) visit the Cardiology ward at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, UK. Although an unusual therapy animal, their work here at the hospital is huge! They have a huge impact on people who may be suffering from mental health difficulties as well as long term health conditions. Some of the patients have not been outside for a long period of time, it was beautiful seeing their faces light up. The joy these tiny ponies spread is infectious and you'll witness this in the images.”

    #47

    “Concrete Giants” By Cathy Breen

    Airplane flying above tall concrete pillars under a blue sky, featured in best non-professional photography awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Other.

    Description: “Captured at the LESS Pavilion in Canberra’s Dairy Road Precinct, this image explores the intersection of architecture and movement. Designed by Chilean architect Pezo von Ellrichshausen, the pavilion features 36 monumental concrete columns that rise skyward, evoking Canberra’s brutalist legacy. I visited on a cloudy day, hoping for a dramatic sky to contrast with the stark geometry and I wasn’t disappointed. As a perfect surprise, a plane soared overhead enabling me to create this composite image by adding motion and scale to a moment of architectural stillness.”

    #48

    “Phantasmagoria” By Katherine Young

    Intricate architectural dome with symmetrical glass panels showcasing a creative non-professional photography award entry.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Interior.

    Description: “In this series of photographs, I explored various hotel and shopping mall interiors in Dubai and created symmetrical images inspired by Islamic art.”

    #49

    “In The Land Of Ice And Fire” By Markus Naarttijarvi

    Night industrial landscape with fog and reflections on icy water, featured in 2025 international photography awards non-professional photos.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Industrial.

    Description: “The SCA Obbola paper mill appears as a fiery mirage across the frozen Umeå river on a November night.”

    #50

    “San Biagio Sunset” By Belinda Krause

    Historic building illuminated by warm sunset light, showcasing one of the best non-professional photos from 2025 awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Historic.

    Description: “San Biagio was built between 1518 and 1540. It was designed by Antonio de Sangallo the Elder. I was on a four day journey through Tuscany. I shot San Biagio from three different areas. This shot was from the side of the road with many cars zipping past. I stepped off the road and into the tall grass and brush to capture this stunning sunset. I would have loved to come back every morning and evening to capture the changes in the clouds and light. San Biagio was the perfect model.””

    #51

    “Grand Mosque” By Yan Zhao

    Black and white image of a mosque tower framed by an arch, featured in top non-professional photography awards.

    1st Place / Architecture/Historic.

    Description: “The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, a remarkable landmark in history and culture.”

    #52

    “Cobwebby” By Xu Hanxi

    Aerial view of a complex urban highway interchange captured in one of the best non-professional photography award submissions.

    3rd Place / Architecture/Aerial / Drone.

    Description: “On October 12, 2024, as I passed by the Suzhou Taihu Avenue Overpass, looking at this busiest elevated bridge in Suzhou, inspiration struck me. So, I took out my drone and captured this scene from a high altitude. Looking down from above, it resembled a spider web. To better showcase the charm of Taihu Avenue, I utilized the mask technique in PS to erase some irrelevant elements such as cars and pedestrians from the picture. Then, I began to adjust the composition and color of the picture in PS. After a series of operations, this picture was perfectly presented before my eyes.”

    #53

    “Some Walls, Many Lines” By Angélica Gómez-Morán

    Minimalist photo of modern buildings with colorful stripes and geometric shapes, featured in top non-professional photos.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Abstract.

    Description: “Sequence of decontextualized walls, observed as simple, regular, schematic compositions.”

    #54

    “Winter Study” By Jaroslaw Zola

    Black and white photo featuring a snowy park landscape with benches and street lamps by International Photography Awards.

    1st Place / Analog / Film/Other.

    Description: “A snowy day in my favorite waterfront park in Buffalo, NY. The falling snow created a vast white canvas on which the black shapes of lampposts, benches, trees, and fences stood in stark contrast. I decided to capture this minimalistic landscape in a short study, focusing on the relationships between the resulting elements. The final frames, with their strong contrasts, highlight the graphic qualities of that day.”

    #55

    “Patagonia” By Lubomir Drapal

    Black and white mountain landscape with clouds showcasing one of the best non-professional photos in 2025 photography awards.

    1st Place / Analog / Film/Nature.

    Description: “The photos were taken during my month-long visit to Patagonia in 2024, on a Mamiya RB67 medium format camera, with Sekor 127mm and Sekor 50mm lenses on Ilford HP5+ film.”

    #56

    “The Wrong Side Of Freedom” By João Coelho

    Black and white photo of a man standing in rubble, featured among the best 60 non-professional photos in 2025 awards.

    1st Place / Editorial / Press/Contemporary issues.

    Description: “They live on the margins of society, fleeing police raids and taking refuge in the ruins of houses or buildings on the verge of collapse. They all have a history of violence or abuse when they were teenagers that led them to abandon their families and join gangs, their real families now. Freedom is what they have left and camaraderie is what unites them. For how long will we remain oblivious to them? For how long will we avoid reflecting on who is responsible for these young people having no place and no future in our societies?”

    #57

    “Tower Molten Salt Energy Storage Solar Thermal Power Station” By Zhang Tianyao

    Aerial view of a solar power plant with reflective panels under clear skies in a desert landscape for photography awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Industrial.

    Description: “The energy tower located in the desert Gobi can save 46,000 tons of standard coal each year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 121,000 tons.”

    #58

    “Foggy Dubai” By Greg Metro

    Black and white cityscape photo showcasing skyscrapers emerging from fog, highlighting the best non-professional photography awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Cityscapes.

    Description: “Dubai gets a few foggy mornings when the seasons are changing normally in October or February. To capture the fog you need to gain access to a high vantage point (above the 50th floor) and also try to pick the mornings with the best chances. Which means you need to follow the weather. I had read there was a chance of fog the next few days and booked a slot at a hotel viewpoint and was so excited in the morning when I woke up and saw fog everywhere. Arriving at the 55th floor of the hotel, I was astounded to see the fog forming. I feel the black and white conversion adds to the eeriness.”

    #59

    “Brick Art” By Michael Jurek

    Minimalist architectural photo showcasing a unique brick building featured in top non-professional photography awards.

    2nd Place / Architecture/Buildings.

    Description: “The images show different close-ups of a brick building in Germany, highlighting the contrast between a smooth, light-colored brick wall and a darker brick section with a pitched roof and recurring orange-red brick insets. The different brick types, colors, and patterns create a visually striking abstract composition.”

    #60

    “Unfinished Residence, Santorini, Greece” By Chris Round

    Concrete structure remains in a desert landscape featured in the 2025 International Photography Awards non-professional photos.

    1st Place / Analog / Film/Architecture.

    Description: “Unfinished homes are a common sight in Greece, many halted after the GFC or paused to avoid taxes amid legal uncertainty. Greece’s unclear property laws often lead owners to start building quickly, leaving skeletal frames in limbo. Some are generational projects, passed down awaiting completion. This structure in Santorini, set starkly against volcanic rock, highlights the contrast between human ambition and natural permanence—between the island’s timeless beauty and the quiet, enduring presence of decay.”

