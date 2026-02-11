ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve featured the International Photography Awards on Bored Panda before, but coming back to this competition always feels like opening a door into a hundred different worlds at once. One minute you’re staring at a quiet, intimate portrait that looks like it belongs in a movie, the next you’re hit with a split-second wildlife moment that’s so perfectly timed it feels impossible. And that’s kind of IPA’s charm; the pure variety of submissions and winners.

With photographers entering from around the globe across professional, non-professional, and student divisions, the range is enormous. You’ll see big, dramatic scenes with cinematic lighting, tiny details that turn the everyday into something surreal, and documentary frames that carry a whole story in a single glance.

So we’re presenting the standout images that placed in the top three among their categories. These are the ones we couldn’t stop thinking about after the first scroll. Take your time with them and tell us which ones are your favorites. And if you want to check out all of what the IPA has to offer, you can do so on their website and Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | photoawards.com