Capturing Earth’s Beauty: 20 Captivating Winners From The 2024 International Photo Awards
From breathtaking landscapes to intimate wildlife encounters, the winners of the 2024 International Photo Awards (IPA) Nature Category showcase the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet. This selection features 20 remarkable images from both professional and non-professional photographers, each offering a unique perspective on the natural world. Whether it’s the raw power of a storm, the quiet elegance of a single raindrop, or the untamed grace of wildlife in motion, these award-winning photos remind us of the fragile yet magnificent ecosystems that surround us.
As we celebrate these stunning achievements, the 2025 edition of IPA is now open for submissions. Photographers worldwide are invited to share their vision and be part of this prestigious competition. If you have a passion for nature photography, now is the time to submit your work and join the global conversation on the beauty and importance of our environment.
More info: photoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
"Supercell" By Roger Hill
1st Place in Nature, Landscape
"The supercell thunderstorm. The most violent and the most beautiful storm on earth. This series of images were taken at various locations across the plains of the United States. These storms produce incredible lightning, gigantic hail and often tornadoes. A treat to witness and photograph!"
The IPA Nature Category welcomes photography that captures the beauty of the natural world. Submissions should focus on natural elements, including landscapes, wildlife, plants, and close-up details of nature’s textures and scenes.
"Sardines" By Benjamin Yavar
Nature Photographer Of the Year
"Photo shooting with the sardines is such an amazing experience, they can create incredible unique forms. I love how in this photo, the sardines are welcoming the freediver or swallowing it ( depends how you see it)."
"Gotcha!" By Ron Magill
3rd Place in Nature, Wildlife
"Early morning image of a Yacare caiman in the Brazilian Pantanal with a fish it had just captured suspended in midair between its jaws as it positioned it to be swallowed. It was a challenge as the deer flies were thick (can be seen flying around the caiman's head) and I was getting bitten while hand holding a Nikon D500 with a Nikkor AFS 500mm f/4 lens attached. The movements repositioning the prey in its mouth are extremely fast so freezing this moment was difficult. In addition, having minimal rippling in the water allowed for a decent reflection."
The official judging of the IPA competition is done over several weeks by our distinguished panel of judges, experts in the field from all over the world. The jury rates each entry from 10-100 (10 being the lowest). The scores are tallied, and the winners are selected based on the overall score and on the cumulative votes of the Jury. The identity of all photographers is hidden from the jury to ensure an impartial and unbiased voting process.
IPA asks each judge to review the images based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, excellence of execution, and overall impact, as well as relevance to the specific category.
"Wildlife At Sunrise And Sunset" By David Swindler
1st Place in Nature, Sunrise, Sunset
"A series of wildlife images showcasing the beautiful light and color of sunrise and sunset."
"Angel" By Elżbieta Augustyn
3rd Place in Nature, Animals, Pets
"Full of power, beautiful, and at the same time delighting with their beauty and delicacy. They can touch the human soul like angels. That's what horses are like."
For the 2025 edition, we encourage a diverse range of nature photography that showcases the beauty and complexity of the natural world. Photographers are welcome to submit work in various subcategories, including Aerial/Drone, Astrophotography, Wildlife, Underwater, and Macro photography. Other themes such as Landscapes, Seasons, Trees, and Sunsets highlight the changing environment, while specialized categories like Flowers and Animal/Pet photography offer unique perspectives. Whether capturing vast landscapes, intricate close-ups, or the wonders of the night sky, we invite photographers to explore and share their vision of nature.
"Pink On Pink" By Magali Chesnel
2nd Place in Nature, Wildlife
"Greater Flamingos are taking off from a wild lagoon of the St Martin island, based in Southern France. Almost white in summer, their plumage becomes flamboyant, with a very pink color during winter time, to attract their future partner. Thanks to the natural beauty of this French colorful area, which never ceases to amaze my pupils and together, with my aerial shot, I like creating a confusion between reality and illusion, photography and painting, to push the boundaries of form and color, to make photos appear as 'painting-like' as possible."
"Power Of Nature" By Andreia Costa
3rd Place in Nature, Landscape
"In the darkness of night, the Fuego Volcano in Guatemala becomes an imposing and powerful protagonist, a presence that transcends the landscape and the atmosphere itself. Its black silhouette stands out against the night sky, but it is in eruptions that this giant comes to life, transforming into an apotheotic spectacle of fury and beauty."
Winners of the 2025 Nature Category will receive significant recognition and rewards. The 11 Category winners in the Professional division will each be awarded a $1,000 cash prize, while Non-Professional Category winners will receive $500. Additionally, all category winners will receive two tickets to the prestigious IPA Awards Gala, where they will be in the running for the top honors: International Photographer of the Year (Professional) and Discovery of the Year (Non-Professional).
The International Photographer of the Year will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize, while the Discovery of the Year will receive $5,000. Both will also be honored with the prestigious IPA Trophy.
Furthermore, the Category Winners, along with the Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year, will receive:
• Inclusion in the curated Best of Show exhibition;
• Feature in the IPA Annual Book;
• Press releases and newsletter announcements reaching over 130,000 IPA members.
"The Giants Whisper" By Jose Miguel Angulo
1st Place in Nature, Wildlife
"A series of 10 photographs taken in Amboseli (Kenya in 2021 & 2022), mostly black and white. Taken with full frame and cropped sensor cameras and different settings according to the conditions."
"The White House" By Shunsaku Kamide
3rd Place in Nature, Underwater
"On Ishigaki Island, located in the south of Japan, the water temperature rises every summer, putting coral and sea anemones at risk of bleaching. The summer of 2022 saw a significant increase in water temperature, leading to the death of many corals. This sea anemone also bleached due to the stress of high water temperatures. Nature is facing the harsh reality of global warming. However, it is ironic that we find the bleached, pale-colored sea anemone beautiful. I wonder how the clownfish, which is on the verge of losing its home, feels about this?"
The IPA competition is open to any living photographer, 18 years of age or older, from any country. Professional photographers will be judged against other professionals and non-professionals against other non-professionals and students.
"Blue Eye" By Petr Polach
2nd Place in Nature, Other
"The photo captures the eye-shaped scenery of the cave. That's why I called it 'Blue eye'. This image was taken while diving in the 'Otoch Ha-David's line' cave in Yucatan, Mexico."
"Glacial Veins Of Iceland" By Forest Kai
1st Place in Nature, Aerial, Drone
"I always get mesmerized when looking at Iceland's highland rivers. They may seem ordinary from the ground, but they become so fascinating when you fly a drone up high."
"Sunset In The Mara" By Philipp Malli
3rd Place in Nature, Sunrise, Sunset
"My journey took me to wild Kenya, to the Masai Mara. On our daily game drives, we had fascinating animal experiences and breathtaking sunsets. With this picture, I was able to combine these experiences."
"Everything In Our Hands" By Malgorzata Fober
Nature Photographer Of the Year
"The series 'Everything in Our Hands' is a collection of photographs of animals living in my home during the fight for their health and life, but also those waiting for adoption, whom I took care of as a caregiver in the so-called 'temporary home'. The animals were depicted in the company of the hands of people who visited me at that time, who often helped to support my activities. The whole series consists of 13 photographs, from which the author's calendar under the same title was created."
"Vibrant Bugs" By Benjamin Salb
2nd Place in Nature, Macro
"This series is a colorful look into the mysterious and mesmerizing world of living insects. These tiny animals were all encountered and photographed in their natural habitats without any stilling methods used. A background card was placed behind them for some pop and for a different look than the normal black backgrounds I get while using flash and shooting pre-dawn. Each image is a high-frame focus bracket, which requires a lot of technique and patience on living subjects, and has a high failure rate."
"Fragile In Gold" By Andrew Leach
3rd Place in Nature, Flowers
"This photographic image is a 2 month-old dead and very fragile poppy which has lost most of its pigment giving the petals a clear plastic appearance but still maintaining all the vascular detail whilst the sepals have faded to white."
"Arctic Silence 5" By Patrick Ems
1st Place in Nature, Other
"A lone musher with his dogs drives through the vast arctic expanses of Spitsbergen."
"Abstraction" By Dean Lhospital
2nd Place in Nature, Flowers
"Intimate and minimalist portraits of flowers to emphasize texture and organic forms without distractions."
"Volcanic Blue Flames" By Hong Huazheng
3rd Place in Nature, Other
"There are a few volcanoes around the world where the lava appears blue or has blue flames, but none that consistently exhibit blue flames as Kawah Ijen does. The electric-blue flames are caused by the combustion of sulphuric gasses in the oxygen-rich air. Through the combustion, the sulphuric gasses condense into blue molten sulphur that spills down the mountainside, in dazzling electric-blue flames through a phenomenon called electronic excitation. At such high pressure, sometimes the temperature reaches 600°C."
"Unreal" By Nannie Van Berkel-Hijlkema
2nd Place in Nature, Animals, Pets
"Unreal The Dutch Friesian horses are by nature soft but giants when they are showed, a contrast in itself. So beautiful and in this picture he is almost an unreal beauty. Friesian horse Wytse photographed at his own stables. Owner V. Brioch."
"Golden Phantom" By Aliace Uesan
2nd Place in Nature, Underwater
"This photograph captures the ethereal beauty of a golden jellyfish floating in the deep sea. Against the dark abyss, its transparent, bell-shaped body emits a strong golden glow, creating a striking contrast of light and shadow. The intricate patterns of its delicate tentacles are vividly displayed. The interplay of light and shadow accentuates the jellyfish's fragile yet mesmerizing structure, showcasing nature's artistry in the deep ocean. This work reveals a fragment of the grand creation in the ocean depths, presenting the jellyfish as a breathtaking work of art crafted by nature."