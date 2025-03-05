ADVERTISEMENT

From breathtaking landscapes to intimate wildlife encounters, the winners of the 2024 International Photo Awards (IPA) Nature Category showcase the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet. This selection features 20 remarkable images from both professional and non-professional photographers, each offering a unique perspective on the natural world. Whether it’s the raw power of a storm, the quiet elegance of a single raindrop, or the untamed grace of wildlife in motion, these award-winning photos remind us of the fragile yet magnificent ecosystems that surround us.

As we celebrate these stunning achievements, the 2025 edition of IPA is now open for submissions. Photographers worldwide are invited to share their vision and be part of this prestigious competition. If you have a passion for nature photography, now is the time to submit your work and join the global conversation on the beauty and importance of our environment.

More info: photoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook