Your Ankle Tattoo Care Guide Along With 80 Inspirations
Ankle tattoos are trendy and quite popular. And for a good reason: they are discreet. Unlike collarbone tattoos or arm tattoos, they are easy to conceal. So, if you’re concerned about professional settings, then these 98 ankle tattoo ideas are for you.
These subtle tattoos nestle just above the foot (or on the lower leg) and are not noticeable at eye level. It’s a low-key spot, perfect for delicate and intimate designs.
Ankle tattoos for women can include anything from dainty floral patterns and elegant vines to celestial symbols or meaningful quotes. Ankle tattoos for men, on the other hand, feature tribal tattoo designs and geometric patterns. Whether you’re looking for bracelet designs or bold statement pieces, this collection of ankle tattoo ideas will help you decide on your next ink.
Be prepared for pain, though! Getting a tattoo on this spot is quite painful. That’s because it’s a bony area with thin skin and little to no fat covering.
Moreover, the ankle is prone to frequent movements and rubs against shoes. This may affect the healing process. Scroll down below to learn how to care for ankle tattoos properly and how to manage the pain.
Ripndip Sock Cat Ankle Tattoo
Are Ankle Tattoos The Most Painful?
Yes, getting an ankle tattoo will hurt. Any tattoo will, but the placement of your tattoo (along with age) determines how painful it will be. The ankle is among the most painful spots for a tattoo, along with the rib cage, shoulder blade, and collarbone. That’s because these are bony areas that have very little muscle and fat covering.
Balloon Dog Ankle Tattoo
Jeff Koons inspired tat (Balloon Dog) on the outside of my right ankle, done by Pony Lawson of Mayday Tattoo Co. (Chicago, IL).
How Do You Make An Ankle Tattoo Hurt Less?
Prepare beforehand. These are some steps you can take to minimize the pain:
- Use a tattoo numbing cream.
- Exfoliate and shave your skin a day before the appointment.
- Avoid alcohol or too much caffeine intake. It can affect the healing process.
- Drink plenty of water beforehand and eat a full meal.
- Breathe. Take deep breaths during the session to manage stress or anxiety.
Tiger Ankle Tattoo
Can I Walk After Getting An Ankle Tattoo?
Walking may be uncomfortable for a few days. Try to minimize the motion so your tattoo can heal faster. Also, try to avoid socks and shoes and wear open sandals for the first week.
Ghibli Ankle Tattoo
How Do You Sleep With An Ankle Tattoo?
Getting a good rest is important for healing. Here are a few things you can do:
- Keep your tattoo in an adhesive wrap overnight.
- If your tattoo artist has advised against wrapping it, then make sure to use a clean bed sheet, free of dust and pet hair.
- Avoid sleeping on your sides for the first few days.
- Keep your pets away from the bed.
- Use tattoo wipes to sterilize it every night.
Watercolor Ankle Tattoo
How Long After A Tattoo Can I Shower?
It’s important to clean your freshly tattooed skin. However, you should avoid soaking it in water for a long period of time. So avoid the bathtub and opt for quick showers instead.
Be gentle with your new ankle tattoo. Don’t use a loofah or an exfoliant as this may irritate your skin.
Colorful Jellyfish Ankle Tattoo
Beverage Queen Ankle Tattoo
Cat Ankle Tattoo
In memory of Kia who’ll always be sleeping on my ankle - my first tattoo!
Done by Tara Payne, at Lost Lakes Tattoo in Madison, WI.
The Beatles Inspired Ankle Tattoo
I had a lot of fun doing these pieces for @antoneoromero a man totally passionate and inspired by music. Personally, I believe that from the passion, the dreams where the spirit, the mind and the material converge, become 1, become reality.
Rabbit Ankle Tattoo
Thought I’d share my new addition! Had an artist friend draw Baby Blue and got it tattooed on my ankle!
Dog's Ears Ankle Tatoo
The Sun And The Moon Ankle Tattoo
Puppy And Tiger Ankle Tattoo
Colorful Cubism Flower Ankle Tattoo
Ribbon Ankle Tattoo
Polygon Bird Ankle Tattoo
Wild Together Ankle Tattoo
One Of My Favourite Ankle Tattoos
Head of Corgi- left arm above the elbow, Butt- right leg above the ankle. Done By Josh Darkly Of Wolf And Wren, Adelaide.
Ankle Tattoo Of My Old Friend By Brittany Ashmore
Flower Band Ankle Tattoo
Funny Ankle Tattoo
I tattooed a long furby with a knife in a teacup on someone’s ankle. She named him Anderson after Anderson Cooper because of his baby blue eyes. My life is complete now.
One Piece Ankle Tattoo
Absolute ankle destruction! Tattoo by Jack Douglas (self) at Shinra Electric Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia.
Ankle Bracelet Tattoo
Gray Saturn Ankle Tattoo
Ocean Wave Ankle Tattoo
Little Groovy Guy Tattoo On My Ankle
Done by Janine Ramos at White Raven Tattoo in Columbus, OH.
Totoro Ankle Wrap Tattoo
This was my first tattoo so I’m obviously not the most experienced but I think it turned out awesome! I’m still deciding but thinking I’ll leave it black/grey instead of adding color.
Nature Inspired Ankle Tattoo
By Jo Chastney at Black Lodge, Bournemouth, UK.
Butterfly Ankle Tattoo
The White Rabbit Ankle Tattoo
The White Rabbit from the original book edition of Alice in Wonderland, by Keith C (me) at TNT Tattoo Co in Haltom City.
Scar-Covering Ankle Tattoo
My first tattoo, I broke my ankle, had to have surgery, and wanted to make my scar funny rather than ugly. Ashley from Hall of Tattoos in Norman. She did it amazingly.
Rainbow Ankle Tattoo
Minimalistic Ankle Tattoo
Stranger Things Themed Ankle Tattoos
Stranger Things-themed ankle tattoos, by E.S from RedHill Studio, Kaunas, Lithuania.
Naruto Ankle Tattoo
Star Wars Fans Ankle Tattoo
Bird Ankle Tattoo
Fish Ankle Tattoo
Mandala Ankle Tattoo
Hakuna Matata Ankle Tattoo
Flowers Ankle Tattoo
Cute Little Shapes Ankle Tattoo
Custom Designed Chicken Ankle Tattoo
Custom Designed Childhood Teddy Bear Tattoo
Camera Ankle Tattoo
Cat Balloon Tattoo On My Ankle!
Pinky Promise Ankle Tattoo
By John Cheetham at Old Town tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Kermit The Frog Ankle Tattoo
By Issie at Gaslight Tattoos, Northamptonshire.
Bracelet Ankle Tattoo
Calvin And Hobbes Ankle Tattoos
My new Calvin and Hobbes tattoos, on the back of my ankles! Done by Brent Allen, Charleston Tattoo Co.
Flower Ankle Tattoo
Note Ankle Tattoo
Airplane Ankle Tattoo
Octopus Ankle Tattoo
Peony Ankle Tattoo
Chocolate Ankle Tattoo
The Cutest Little Bee Ankle Tattoo
Scissors Ankle Tattoos
Tender Ankle Tattoo
Crochet Square Ankle Tattoo
Little Palm Ankle Tattoo
My New Tombstone Tattoo On My Ankle!
From Jenna Szerszen at Topnotch Tattoo (Elgin, IL). So in love with it.
Elephant Ankle Tattoo
Mom and I both got elephants on our ankles in January.
Done by Jarred at Independence Tattoo in Virginia Beach.
Cherry Blossoms Ankle Tattoo
By Eiji @ Studio Muscat, Tokyo.
Sailing Ships Ankle Wrap Tattoo
Ornamental Ankle Tattoo
Little Ankle Tree
Done By Ryan Roi, @dukkha_tattoo.
Eye Ankle Tattoo
The tattoo of an eye on the left ankle from the "A Series of Unfortunate Events."