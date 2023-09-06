Ankle tattoos are trendy and quite popular. And for a good reason: they are discreet. Unlike collarbone tattoos or arm tattoos, they are easy to conceal. So, if you’re concerned about professional settings, then these 98 ankle tattoo ideas are for you.

These subtle tattoos nestle just above the foot (or on the lower leg) and are not noticeable at eye level. It’s a low-key spot, perfect for delicate and intimate designs.

Ankle tattoos for women can include anything from dainty floral patterns and elegant vines to celestial symbols or meaningful quotes. Ankle tattoos for men, on the other hand, feature tribal tattoo designs and geometric patterns. Whether you’re looking for bracelet designs or bold statement pieces, this collection of ankle tattoo ideas will help you decide on your next ink.

Be prepared for pain, though! Getting a tattoo on this spot is quite painful. That’s because it’s a bony area with thin skin and little to no fat covering.

Moreover, the ankle is prone to frequent movements and rubs against shoes. This may affect the healing process. Scroll down below to learn how to care for ankle tattoos properly and how to manage the pain.

#1

Ripndip Sock Cat Ankle Tattoo

Cat meme ankle tattoo

inkybram Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I got something for you!"

Are Ankle Tattoos The Most Painful?

Yes, getting an ankle tattoo will hurt. Any tattoo will, but the placement of your tattoo (along with age) determines how painful it will be. The ankle is among the most painful spots for a tattoo, along with the rib cage, shoulder blade, and collarbone. That’s because these are bony areas that have very little muscle and fat covering.
#2

Balloon Dog Ankle Tattoo

Jeff Koons Ballon dog ankle tattoo

Jeff Koons inspired tat (Balloon Dog) on the outside of my right ankle, done by Pony Lawson of Mayday Tattoo Co. (Chicago, IL).

Sidereal_Chronos Report

How Do You Make An Ankle Tattoo Hurt Less?

Prepare beforehand. These are some steps you can take to minimize the pain:

  • Use a tattoo numbing cream.
  • Exfoliate and shave your skin a day before the appointment.
  • Avoid alcohol or too much caffeine intake. It can affect the healing process.
  • Drink plenty of water beforehand and eat a full meal.
  • Breathe. Take deep breaths during the session to manage stress or anxiety.
#3

Tiger Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor tiger playing with rainbow ankle tattoo

u_oooops Report

Can I Walk After Getting An Ankle Tattoo?

Walking may be uncomfortable for a few days. Try to minimize the motion so your tattoo can heal faster. Also, try to avoid socks and shoes and wear open sandals for the first week.
#4

Ghibli Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor Ghibli characters ankle tattoo

soy_tattoo_ Report

How Do You Sleep With An Ankle Tattoo?

Getting a good rest is important for healing. Here are a few things you can do:

  • Keep your tattoo in an adhesive wrap overnight.
  • If your tattoo artist has advised against wrapping it, then make sure to use a clean bed sheet, free of dust and pet hair.
  • Avoid sleeping on your sides for the first few days.
  • Keep your pets away from the bed.
  • Use tattoo wipes to sterilize it every night.
#5

Watercolor Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor round ankle tattoo

handitrip Report

How Long After A Tattoo Can I Shower?

It’s important to clean your freshly tattooed skin. However, you should avoid soaking it in water for a long period of time. So avoid the bathtub and opt for quick showers instead.

Be gentle with your new ankle tattoo. Don’t use a loofah or an exfoliant as this may irritate your skin.
#6

Colorful Jellyfish Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor jellyfish ankle tattoo

rolypolyc Report

#7

Beverage Queen Ankle Tattoo

Glasses of alcohol drinks ankle tattoo

kellikikcio Report

#8

Cat Ankle Tattoo

Sleeping cat ankle tattoo

In memory of Kia who’ll always be sleeping on my ankle - my first tattoo!
Done by Tara Payne, at Lost Lakes Tattoo in Madison, WI.

EDMPhD Report

#9

The Beatles Inspired Ankle Tattoo

the beatles ankle tattoo

I had a lot of fun doing these pieces for @antoneoromero a man totally passionate and inspired by music. Personally, I believe that from the passion, the dreams where the spirit, the mind and the material converge, become 1, become reality.

bysugart Report

#10

Rabbit Ankle Tattoo

Pet rabbit ankle tattoo

Thought I’d share my new addition! Had an artist friend draw Baby Blue and got it tattooed on my ankle!

Aftermonday11 Report

#11

Dog's Ears Ankle Tatoo

Dog's ears ankle tatoo

Longjumping_Road_181 Report

#12

The Sun And The Moon Ankle Tattoo

The sun and the moon

deinyaan.tattoo Report

#13

Puppy And Tiger Ankle Tattoo

Minimalistic puppy and tiger heads ankle tattoo

tattooer_jina Report

#14

Colorful Cubism Flower Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor flower ankle tattoo

rolypolyc Report

#15

Ribbon Ankle Tattoo

Ribbon ankle tattoo

tattooist_sion Report

#16

Polygon Bird Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor bird ankle tattoo

rolypolyc Report

#17

Wild Together Ankle Tattoo

Horses ankle tattoo

kellikikcio Report

#18

One Of My Favourite Ankle Tattoos

Dog ankle tattoo

Head of Corgi- left arm above the elbow, Butt- right leg above the ankle. Done By Josh Darkly Of Wolf And Wren, Adelaide.

arabella_wonderland Report

#19

Ankle Tattoo Of My Old Friend By Brittany Ashmore

Cat ankle tattoo

no_name_maddox Report

#20

Flower Band Ankle Tattoo

Flower Band Ankle Tattoo

peria_tattoo Report

#21

Funny Ankle Tattoo

Funny ankle tattoo

I tattooed a long furby with a knife in a teacup on someone’s ankle. She named him Anderson after Anderson Cooper because of his baby blue eyes. My life is complete now.

mitouriart Report

#22

One Piece Ankle Tattoo

One Piece Ankle Tattoo

Absolute ankle destruction! Tattoo by Jack Douglas (self) at Shinra Electric Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia.

jacklesdouglas Report

#23

Ankle Bracelet Tattoo

Dancing silhouettes ankle tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#24

Gray Saturn Ankle Tattoo

Planet ankle tattoo

rolypolyc Report

#25

Ocean Wave Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor ocean wave ankle tattoo

pfeifer_tattoo Report

#26

Little Groovy Guy Tattoo On My Ankle

Lava lamp ankle tattoo

Done by Janine Ramos at White Raven Tattoo in Columbus, OH.

juuuila Report

#27

Totoro Ankle Wrap Tattoo

Totoro from "My Neighbor Totoro" ankle tattoo

This was my first tattoo so I’m obviously not the most experienced but I think it turned out awesome! I’m still deciding but thinking I’ll leave it black/grey instead of adding color.

Neat-Weird9996 Report

#28

Nature Inspired Ankle Tattoo

Ocean, mountains and sun ankle tattoo

By Jo Chastney at Black Lodge, Bournemouth, UK.

farfaraway3012 Report

#29

Butterfly Ankle Tattoo

Small butterfly ankle tattoo

peria_tattoo Report

#30

The White Rabbit Ankle Tattoo

The White Rabbit Ankle Tattoo

The White Rabbit from the original book edition of Alice in Wonderland, by Keith C (me) at TNT Tattoo Co in Haltom City.

Fidellio Report

#31

Scar-Covering Ankle Tattoo

Scar-covering ankle tattoo

My first tattoo, I broke my ankle, had to have surgery, and wanted to make my scar funny rather than ugly. Ashley from Hall of Tattoos in Norman. She did it amazingly.

imgur.com Report

#32

Rainbow Ankle Tattoo

Rainbow ankle tattoo

beccambtattoo Report

#33

Minimalistic Ankle Tattoo

Sun and moon ankle tattoo

na.szkicowana Report

#34

Stranger Things Themed Ankle Tattoos

Stranger Things Themed Ankle Tattoos

Stranger Things-themed ankle tattoos, by E.S from RedHill Studio, Kaunas, Lithuania.

DotsByES Report

#35

Naruto Ankle Tattoo

Naruto ankle tattoo

deinyaan.tattoo Report

#36

Star Wars Fans Ankle Tattoo

Lightsabers and roses ankle tattoo

studio78tattoos Report

#37

Bird Ankle Tattoo

Single line bird ankle tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#38

Fish Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor fish ankle tattoo

tattooist_color.b Report

#39

Mandala Ankle Tattoo

Mandala ankle tattoo

indigoforevertattoos Report

#40

Hakuna Matata Ankle Tattoo

Timon and Baampu ankle tattoos

flami.art Report

#41

Flowers Ankle Tattoo

Wild flowers ankle tattoo

pfeifer_tattoo Report

#42

Cute Little Shapes Ankle Tattoo

Figures ankle tattoo

yard_n_gnome Report

#43

Custom Designed Chicken Ankle Tattoo

Chicken ankle tattoo

tealbarnestattoo Report

#44

Custom Designed Childhood Teddy Bear Tattoo

Plush toy ankle tattoo

tealbarnestattoo Report

#45

Camera Ankle Tattoo

Camera Ankle Tattoo

siobhansbeard Report

#46

Cat Balloon Tattoo On My Ankle!

Pink cat ballon ankle tattoo

Avyeon Report

#47

Pinky Promise Ankle Tattoo

Pinky promise ankle tattoo

By John Cheetham at Old Town tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland.

cameoutswinging_ Report

#48

Kermit The Frog Ankle Tattoo

Kermit the Frog playing with guitar ankle tattoo

By Issie at Gaslight Tattoos, Northamptonshire.

squiddysquiddy Report

#49

Bracelet Ankle Tattoo

Watercolor bracelet ankle tattoo

TheYarnPharm Report

#50

Calvin And Hobbes Ankle Tattoos

Calvin And Hobbes ankle tattoos

My new Calvin and Hobbes tattoos, on the back of my ankles! Done by Brent Allen, Charleston Tattoo Co.

36chambersforever Report

#51

Flower Ankle Tattoo

Flower ankle tattoo

ane_tattoo Report

#52

Note Ankle Tattoo

Minimalistic note ankle tattoo

tinytattoos_feathertouch Report

#53

Airplane Ankle Tattoo

Minimalistic airplane ankle tattoo

tinytattoos_feathertouch Report

#54

Octopus Ankle Tattoo

Octopus ankle tattoo

jenuine_leigh_art Report

#55

Peony Ankle Tattoo

Peony ankle tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#56

Chocolate Ankle Tattoo

Plate of chocolate ankle tattoo

mrs.tattoo_ Report

#57

The Cutest Little Bee Ankle Tattoo

Little bee ankle tattoo

tattoo.mariah Report

#58

Scissors Ankle Tattoos

Scissors ankle tattoos

mattia_gaetano Report

#59

Tender Ankle Tattoo

Text ankle tattoo

siobhansbeard Report

#60

Crochet Square Ankle Tattoo

Ornamental ankle tattoo

tealbarnestattoo Report

#61

Little Palm Ankle Tattoo

Palm tree ankle tattoo

groovelinetattoo Report

#62

My New Tombstone Tattoo On My Ankle!

Tombstone ankle tattoo

From Jenna Szerszen at Topnotch Tattoo (Elgin, IL). So in love with it.

canipetyourdog5 Report

#63

Elephant Ankle Tattoo

Elephant ankle tattoo

Mom and I both got elephants on our ankles in January.
Done by Jarred at Independence Tattoo in Virginia Beach.

PopcornHeadAss Report

#64

Cherry Blossoms Ankle Tattoo

Cherry Blossoms ankle tattoo

By Eiji @ Studio Muscat, Tokyo.

reddit.com Report

#65

Sailing Ships Ankle Wrap Tattoo

Ship band ankle tattoo

BazaarMonk Report

#66

Ornamental Ankle Tattoo

Ornamental ankle tattoo

norinatattoo Report

#67

Little Ankle Tree

Little ankle tree

Done By Ryan Roi, @dukkha_tattoo.

dukkhaman Report

#68

Eye Ankle Tattoo

Eye ankle tattoo

The tattoo of an eye on the left ankle from the "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

engineeringbourbon Report

#69

Rooster Ankle Tattoo

Minimalistic rooster ankle tattoo

tinytattoos_feathertouch Report

#70

A Bouquet Of Flowers Ankle Tattoo

Flowers ankle tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#71

Front Leg Ankles Tattoo

Irises ankle tattoos

erinapearl Report

#72

Ankle Foliage Tattoo

Plant ankle tattoo

tattoo.mariah Report

#73

Cute Owl Ankle Tattoo

Owl with big eyes ankle tattoo

inkart.tattoo.studio Report

#74

Blackberries Ankle Tattoo

Branch of blackberries ankle tattoo

graesalisbury Report

#75

Saxophone Cat Ankle Tattoo

Cat playing with saxophone ankle tattoo

ma1645300 Report

#76

Diamond Ankle Tattoo

Diamond ankle tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#77

Tiny Leo Zodiac Sign Ankle Tattoo

Minimalistic leo zodiac sign ankle tattoo

hybridink.helsinki Report

#78

Scar Coverup Ankle Tattoo

Claw ankle tattoo

halfbackwards Report

#79

Match Ankle Tattoo

Burning match ankle tattoo

halfbackwards Report

#80

Little Miss Sunshine Ankle Tattoo

Sunshine ankle tattoo

aprilmarie_tattoos Report

