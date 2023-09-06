Ankle tattoos are trendy and quite popular. And for a good reason: they are discreet. Unlike collarbone tattoos or arm tattoos, they are easy to conceal. So, if you’re concerned about professional settings, then these 98 ankle tattoo ideas are for you.

These subtle tattoos nestle just above the foot (or on the lower leg) and are not noticeable at eye level. It’s a low-key spot, perfect for delicate and intimate designs.

Ankle tattoos for women can include anything from dainty floral patterns and elegant vines to celestial symbols or meaningful quotes. Ankle tattoos for men, on the other hand, feature tribal tattoo designs and geometric patterns. Whether you’re looking for bracelet designs or bold statement pieces, this collection of ankle tattoo ideas will help you decide on your next ink.

Be prepared for pain, though! Getting a tattoo on this spot is quite painful. That’s because it’s a bony area with thin skin and little to no fat covering.

Moreover, the ankle is prone to frequent movements and rubs against shoes. This may affect the healing process. Scroll down below to learn how to care for ankle tattoos properly and how to manage the pain.