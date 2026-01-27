Bored Panda has gathered the most outrageous stories that buffet employees have shared in two online threads where someone asked : "All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?" It turns out, in a buffet, everything is fair game: it's where some people really let loose, Homer Simpson style.

Golden Corral, one of the most popular buffet chains in America, says they get around 900 customers on a typical Saturday. The all-you-can-eat buffet is a symbol of American excess , but it brings some wild stories that customers and workers can tell.

An all-you-can-eat buffet is a food lover's dream . Just for $20 or so you can fill your belly up with as much food as your heart desires. Researchers estimate that there are around 6,983 buffet-style restaurants in the United States.

#1 Pizza Buffet.



Dude came in for lunch buffet and ate a pretty good amount. Fell asleep in his booth for a few hours then ate buffet again for dinner.

RELATED:

#2 I don't work at a buffet, but *I was that guy*.



I'd been backpacking on the Appalachian Trail for a couple months (it's a 2,100 mile hiking trail that runs from Georgia to Maine, along the US Appalachian Mountain range). Been eating nothing but ramen & instant oatmeal since Gatlinburg. I was getting hungry, OK? I was having dreams about meat.



So my friend and I hiked down from the trail to this tiny town, Catawba, Virginia, that only has one restaurant, the Homeplace All You Can Eat Fried Chicken.



We walk in. We sit down. A waitress brings us a platter of fried chicken and a basket of homemade biscuits. And whenever we start running low, she *brings another platter.*



It's not like most buffets, where the food's bad and watery and sugary but at least it's unlimited. No. It's the *best fried chicken* I've ever tasted. Crisp and juicy and greasy and just perfect.



Me and my pal gorge on fried chicken. Eat at least 5lbs each. I'm starting to feel very uncomfortable, so when the waitress shows up with the next platter, I wave her off. She clears the table.



And then she comes back carrying a blackberry cobbler.



So we polish off the cobbler (it would have been impolite not to), pay our bill, grab our backpacks from the foyer & stand on the porch, contemplating the 1,500' climb back up to the trail. And it becomes obvious that there is no conceivable way we are climbing back up to the trail tonight.



So I go back inside and ask the hostess if there's anywhere to camp here in town, and she tells me, "you're welcome to sleep in the gazebo out back." Apparently, this happens *all the time.*

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 A few years back when Golden Corral first got the chocolate fountains, I went there and was going to try it out. As I was walking up to the fountain and I started to contemplate what I was going to have, a toddler takes his drink and just pours that into the fountain and ruins it. So anyways, the manager comes over and is going ballistic because they had just set it up for the day and now they would completely have to replace the chocolate. Shortly after, this man comes up and decides he wants some chocolate brownies, but he can't as the machine is being purged in the back of the place, so what does he do? The guy just puts his tray down and leaves the restaurant, goes to the toddler's family's car and slashes their tires. He was never caught after that.



That man was a different kind of devoted that the world needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I watched a fight break out between a customer and a manager at an all you can stack restaurant.(You pay for a plate, and you can take as much as you can stack on a single plate) Anyway this guy had his plate stacked about 12+inches high with food. As he was reaching for a serving spoon he dropped his plate. He demanded another and the manager got pissed and told him he shouldn't have stacked it so high. He refused to give the man a refund, he pointed to a sign that said something about paying for dropped food. Apparently wasn't the first time this had happened.

#5 Once witnessed a man eat 4 plates of food piled high (I'm talking southern food, so it was all fried foods) claim he was having a heart attack and clutch his chest, then let the biggest, most foul smelling fart I have ever experienced.





After he laughed about it, he continued to go back and eat two more plates of entrees, and a plate of desserts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 All you can eat prime rib special. First round you got prime rib, veggies, mashed potatoes. Subsequent plates just prime rib. Guy did 8 plates.





Lady came in with two small kids. Said she wouldn't pay for two kids because they wouldn't be eating. We were curious where the kids went at one point and found she was feeding them under the table like dogs.

#7 Another non-employee, but this is a story I've shared before...



Went to Golden Corral (for those not familiar, GC is the Walmart of buffets) with a friends family in high school. Sat down with my food, they started to pray. While they were praying and I politely sat with my head down but my eyes open, a large sweaty man next to me looked me dead in the eye, barfed all over the floor, and then walked out of the restaurant like nothing happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My little brother nearly got kicked out of a Ryans steakhouse. When he was like 12 he had a crazy high metabolism and put away like 5 steaks from their buffet at once. Went to get a 6th one and the guy grilling them up forbid him from getting another one. Manager was called, my dad got pissed, brother got his 6th and 7th steak. Was a good night.

#9 Employee 20 years ago at a Golden Corral. This was before they had those nasty chocolate fountains. Saturday night we put extra all u can eat candy on the bar. Several times kids would eat so much they'd barf on the bathroom floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not an employee -- but one time at an Izzy's I saw this surrealistically obese man, hard to believe he could even walk, circling the buffet same time as I was, so I couldn't help but check out his technique. He loaded his plate with mountains of all the high carb stuff, a Matterhorn of macaroni salad, that kind of thing. Then he got another plate that he loaded up with jojo potato wedges, went over to the dessert bar and drowned the potatoes in chocolate syrup. That's when we made eye contact, and it was the saddest thing I've ever seen. Eyes sunk deep in his fat, and they were fairly crying out "Don't judge me. I can't help it." Haunts me to this day.

#11 When I worked at Olive Garden someone had SIXTEEN (16) bowls of the never ending pasta. They threw up in the lobby. They also weren't huge, before you ask.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Chinese buffet: a man and wife come up to the seafood section and take every piece of snow crab in the tray. They overloaded three plates forming a twisted mountain of crab legs, claws, and carapace bits over 8 inches tall.



Nothing else, just every crab bit in the house. Then they sat down in silence, staring at each, and feasting. I mean how shellfish can you be?!

#13 Obligatory "not an employee" but I ate at CiCi's pizza recently with a friend and it really made me not want to go back anytime soon. I think the highlight of the experience was an incredibly obese woman who just finished several plates of pizza and when one of her family members mentioned she should probably slow down because of her high cholesterol she said it was okay because she made a "salad" and then proceeded to point at a bowl that was so overly saturated with ranch, croutons, bacon bits and cheese that you couldn't see a single bit of green in the bowl. As the conversation unfolded and she continued to argue her point with the people at the table I was shocked because there was 3 major holes in her logic:





1)She assumed that by eating something "healthy" it magically cancelled out all the unhealthy food that she ate.





2) She believed that her ranch soup was healthy because everything with the label "salad" is automatically healthy





3) She thought that just making the salad gave you all of its nutritional benefits, that you just have to appear to eat healthy to actually be healthy. She never actually ate the salad but kept insisting that "I ORDERED one!" so it counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Been working in a chinese buffet for 6 years, here's my top:



-Kid putting chocolate pudding in his plate, licked the big spoon used for pouring it (the one used by everybody), and put it back in the pudding... I saw him and had to change everything.



-Guy about 18 years old at the ice cream counter, didn't have time to react and puked in the ice cream cans and on the floor. Looked at it, said nothing, and just walked away back to his table.



-Drunk dudes coming it around 6PM, they ate full plates in like 20 minutes, and puked everything under their table. We had to move every client out of this big section (capacity of about 60 places) because the smell was so bad. I was the one that had to put a mask on to clean everything.



-Extremely fat guy brought a big bag of candies (kind of smarties), took it out of his pocket, put a on of em on his desserts, and put the candy bag back in his pocket. I was his waiter and I think he told me about 4 times that we should have these candies in the buffet so he wouldn't have to bring his own.



-Old lady putting a plate full of chicken wings in her purse (probably to bring back home or something)... no bags nothing, just bare chicken wings directly in there.



-A regular client asking me where was the coffee flavored cake (we have a rotation for desserts, so that cake wasn't there that day). I told him and he asked me if I could get some for him in the back store. After he insisted like 3x, I finally gave up and grabbed a piece in the fridge and gave him.



-We charge the drink (2.50$) but it's all you can drink. We see plenty of people drinking about 10 full glasses of Pepsi and they complain when I bring the bill and we charge them 2 bucks and a half for it. Some even insisted to talk to my manager.



-We serve take-outs, and someone came to get his order. He looked at the buffet and asked me ''do you think I could grab something to eat real quick?'' while smiling. We often get this asked as a joke, so naturally I play their game and answered ''yes of course!''. The guy literally walked over there, took an entire egg from our salad bar, ate it in one bite, then came back to pay his take-out... I had no idea what to say, and he just left like that.





I probably have more but those are the most obvious one. We have to deal with puke at least once a week (usually kids though). I don't even care anymore and find these situations rather funny.





EDIT: Just thought of another one! We have an employee who does omelettes and eggs on demand, and one guy came and asked my coworker for eggs over. Naturally she asks ''1 or 2?'', and the guy answered ''8''. She initially thought it was a joke, but the guy wasn't laughing at all. She finally did all 8 eggs for him, and he ate them all in like 2 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Not an employee but:



I once saw a really fat dude at a Chinese Buffett smear ranch dressing from his wrist to elbow then as he ate he brushed the food along the dressing before putting into his mouth.

#16 I saw two guys get into a fistfight on crab leg night at the Chinese buffet because one guy stacked his plate about a foot high with crab legs and the other guy wanted some of them.

#17 So I wasn't an employee...I was about five at the time and my uncle took me to Hometown Buffet. He told me there was a trick to tell if the rolls were fresh or not. His trick was to pick up a roll, lick it, and then if it wasn't fresh enough, he put it back.



Edit: No this was not a joke. This was just the first time I saw him do it. He got away with it until I was about 16 because my aunt caught him and caused a huge scene at the buffet. Basically my entire family would take turns walking behind him and throwing out everything he had licked. He said he could always tell if it was fresh because the outside would be moist. Also, I'm a girl...not a boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Witnessed a family of 4 at a Yo Sushi create multiple mountainous stacks of those lil plates on their table. Some were *chin height*. Plot twist though, they wasted a disgusting amount of it (I don't think they really understood how it worked) and were actually shocked when the waiter took a literal ten minutes counting everything up and handed them a £400 bill. Was a definite *did that just happen* moment.

#19 I have taken two things from reading this thread: (1) Buffet restaurants are disgusting; (2) I wish I was at a buffet restaurant right now.

#20 My friend ran a Golden Corral in Omaha and he told me this older gentleman, skinny guy ate like 5 plates and my friend kept noticing him running to the bathroom over the course of the 5 hours he was there. Eventually he followed him into the bathroom and heard him vomiting in a stall. He was bingeing and purging his meal over and over again. He was asked to leave while in the stall. The guy left so fast as he seemed very embarrassed. Left a gross mess as well on the ground and back of the toliet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Not an employee, but still relevant.. when I was a kid, my mom, dad and I would go to a Chinese buffet quite often. My dad would put a mountain of food on his plate then never finish it. He'd then proceed to lay down in the restaurant floor and take a nap.



He also did the mountain of food thing at other places like Golden Corral, but he only laid down in the floor at the Chinese place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 7 years of pizza buffet experience. I've seen salad bowls full of ranch. I've seen huge gluttonous Southern Baptist preachers with a stack of pizza because they're too fat and lazy to make that many trips. We had a regular who came in 2 times a week. We called him "belly shirt guy" who would stack a whole pizza on each plate per trip on top of unlimited pasta. His gut hung down below his shirt. Great turn around for him though because he started eating salads every trip. By the time I left the man has lost a good 75 lbs and actually looked healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not a worker but a patron. When I was 14 I ate 7 platefulls of clams. Not just filling the surface area either, but piled high. I got so sick from the bad quality asian buffet clams that I was throwing up clams out my nose. That was the most disgusting act of gluttony that I ever participated in.

#24 Not an employee, but I saw a really obese lady (in a wheelchair and breathing tube) have plates stacked all over the table. She was going HAM on a cake, but stopped to breathe really hard.



"HUFF HUFF HUFFFFFFF, PUFFFFFF"



And then took another huge bite.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Not an employee but I was at a Golden Corral in the south once. Walking through the line I stopped for about 7 seconds where they had cake, trying to decide between carrot and chocolate and someone literally walked up behind me, lightly put their hand on my waist and tried to push me out of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Not an employee but when my family was on vacation in Florida we went to a all you can eat pizza place. For dessert they had these really tasty sticky buns that were in big demand. So me and my dad are in line to get one and once they put them out some big guy at the front of the line literally just picked up the whole tray and walked back to his table it was like 30 cinnamon buns. Nobody else at his table.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Not an employee, but I know someone. Let's say she may or may not be my mom. Goes in the cupboard before the trip to the buffet and grabs a handful of the big freezer bags and shoves them in her massive purse. Flash forward, we're leaving, in the parking lot, on the way out to the car, and the freaking strap on her purse broke from weight. It was closed, so nothing fell out, but jeez. It's not like [this family] had to worry about where the next meal was coming from or something. It was more about the thrill of "the hunt".

#28 There is this place in my city that has a burger and sushi buffet. Once I ate 15 burgers and 5 plates of sushi.

...it was a eating competition with a friend..



Edit: Each burger was around 80-90gr +the buns, cheese, etc.

And I am a big dude.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Had a friend who worked at the Golden Corral for college money. Most of his stories are mirrored here; vomit, fat people, kids licking spoons.



The only thing I can add is that he said fat people often don't eat much more than normal people. They just eat higher calorie portions. Like drown their chicken wings in ranch soup. And that's just fine for the business, because the cost of many high calorie items are much cheaper per pound than healthy stuff. Bad chicken tastes the same as good chicken when deep fried. Cake and soft serve are mostly air.



The worst he said were people who took food and stuffed it in pockets, purses, backpacks, or whatever for later. He said there were repeat offenders they routinely had to throw out, but they eventually came back when the management changed. They knew those places had high employee turnover. Offenders were the elderly and large families with lots of kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I'm not an employee, nor do I frequent buffets, but my senior lunch in high school was a trip to Golden Corral. As soon as I walk in, I see a large, obese woman hunched over a table close to the buffet, eating fried chicken, placing the near bare bones onto her plate, and stroking her hair back with chicken grease caked fingers. She had a few plates stacked on top of each other with the remnants of chicken bones poking out between the plates.

#31 The buffets in Las Vegas are disgusting because most people are already in a binging behavior mindset. I would see fat guys and gals loading up their plates 5 inches high. I never understood this because you can get a clean plate and get more food. It is like they are afraid there won't be anymore left for them. Gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I don't work there, but I was once a customer at a Golden Corral in Florida and a morbidly obese guy came in. He was as wide as the table at which he was sitting. He pulled out a bath towel and tucked it in like a napkin. This dude came to play.

#33 Went to a pizza buffet and the table next to us was a couple with a really chubby kid that looked around 10 or 11. He proceeded to put down plate after plate of food. Later I went to the bathroom and he was in the stall puking his poor adolescent guts out. The saddest part was seeing him on my way out working on another plate.



Still think about that every time I go to a buffet almost 20 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 my wife's friend used to go to a buffet as a special treat every once and awhile. He was kind of a cheap guy so he would really pack it in on those days. once he ate so much he couldn't stand up and needed to call an ambulance.

#35 I went to a Brazilian steak house once. For those unfamiliar with the custom, it is all you can eat salad bar, and then you sit at the table and the Passadores bring out perfectly cooked and spiced meats to your table. They ask if you would like to try some and cut you off a small portion. The passadores pass through in rotations until you move a small place card on your table from green to red. When its red they pass you by, and you can eat and talk and flip back to green at your leisure. I love these places, however they are fairly expensive so I can only go on my birthday or special occasions, you also tend to dress a bit nicer as these are cloth napkin style places.



So with all this in mind, there I was, on my birthday dressed fairly well with my friends and family having a good meal. In the booth across from us sat a man. This was no ordinary man though, this was a man on a personal mission to destroy this Churrascaria through the force of eating. He was there before us, and wore workout pants, an extra large shirt with no sleeves, flip flops, and I kid you not, a visor. Like one of those green visors you see people who pretend to be accountants wear.



Luckily for my party he was after us in rotation, however he made sure to humph and grumph every time a passadore stopped at our table and gave a slice of deliciously cooked meat to one of the people at our table.



"This food is cold by the time it gets to me!" He would complain. So the passadores altered courses and made sure to hit his table first. No big deal. After all let this one dude get his meat before they serve our table of six. It was no skin off our backs and everyone in my party was fairly well fed, and contemplating sending up the red flag of surrender to the men bringing us the row after row of meat.



A few of us were still getting meat every now and then, but the entire party was dying down. However the dude in the visor was still going. He was eating meat like a t-rex barely even chewing. He asking for double portions every now and then swigging some choice beer (he went for the nicer imported beer). This dude was an eating machine.



Now he was already extrodinary enough to have my curiosity, but this is the part of the story where he gets my full attention. He had just finsihed some more meat, when he looked up at me, made eye contact, for what felt like an eternity. He was looking right at me, but not seeing me. His eyes were staring off and getting large. He looked panicked stood up suddenly rippes the visor off his head, heaves over at the waist and covers the floor in the most impressive amount of vomit I have ever seen. The sound of the vomit hitting the floor was loud enough to make overpower all the ambient conversations and noise of the resteraunt.



Two of the girls at my table screamed and stood up. One of my friends dry heaved, I thought for a brief moment he would sympothy puke, which would have caused a chain reaction of puke so gnarly it would have made the news. Luckily he held it in.



The manager came, and several janitors followed and cleaned it up almost immediately. One with carpet shampoo, two with buckets and one with some trays. The busboys Sprayed some airfreshner and it was as changed the table linen, all in all good job covering up this massive biological crime scene we all witnessed.



The man in the visor was moved to a table in the back. He did not leave. HE DID NOT LEAVE. He simply sat down at that new table and flipped the little card from red... to green.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Watched a lady get a to-go box and filled up the top and bottom of the under the styrofoam was about to collapse when she dropped an egg roll on the ground. She then proceeded to pick it up with her toes (she was wearing flip flops) and place it into her box.

#37 I was at a Chinese buffet and a chubby dude was just quietly eating his food when all of a sudden his chair just fell apart under him and he fell straight to the floor.



That dude...was me. Talk about embarrassing. The whole restaurant was full of cheap furniture. The replacement chair was wobbly. I was there with my little Asian friend. He got a good laugh out of it.



Edit: ha ha...loving the replies! Either heartfelt support or calling me a disgusting fatso.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I once saw a little kid sneeze directly into one of the chicken dishes. He was the perfect height for his head to be under the protective glass and directly over the container. His dad saw him and gave him a slight tap on the head like "not cool, bro" then they casually walked off to eat.

All forms of buffet have been ruined for me since then.

#39 All you can eat employee. Not with a buffet but with servings. Usually a lot of drunk students visit us. Throwing food at each other. Peeing over chairs.



Worst thing is that my boss is in some kind of mid-life crisis so she usually starts drinking WITH them in front of other guests. (all you can drink, including wine and beer..)



So one time I made a joke that she could join me and my friends for a party. When we were at the club she actually showed up, ordering 50 euros worth of beer.(1 euro each lol). I then purposely lost her in the club. At some point at night she was totally messed up, was dragged out by security. I looked for her, found her fighting with 4 big security guys. Eventually she was taken home by the police. Talk about escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 At a fish and chips place, an overweight guy loaded up like five or six solid pieces of cod and fries with coleslaw and a few buns. I'm sitting there disgusted at how someone can eat that many pieces and still feel okay.



Plot twist.



As he starts to cut up the first piece, he pauses, as if he were deep in thought and having an internal struggle. He then offers all his fish to a couple who just arrived and sat near him, and they happily accept.



Then he separately ordered a grilled salmon with veggies, which was not part of the buffet at the time so he paid twice. Great turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I was in Law Vegas with two co-workers and we went to the aWynn buffet, one co-worker is a vegan and the Wynn has a huge vegan section since Steve Wynn is a vegan. While we were eating a couple came in and sat next to us. This was a skinny guy fat girl couple, but not like normal skinny guy fat girl, like 120lb guy 400+lb girl, WAY outside the "normal" range. They went to the dessert section, not a table, it's like a dessert room, and must have gotten one of all 50 desserts. They say there and he hand fed her all the dessert, he ate nothing, even though it cost him like $70 to get in, then they left. He hand fed he probably 50 desserts before we were done eating.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I once saw a lady, of a considerably larger build, take four plates of sushi back to her table at a Chinese buffet.

#43 Not an employee but one time I was staying in this small hotel outside Venice that was very empty. They had a buffet breakfast and I had the whole thing to myself for about 15 mins until this Chinese family walk in. I don't take much notice of them as I'm busy assembling my sausage mountain but i couldn't help but notice that the family had gone up to the counter and started to pick up whole tubs of food (not small ones). They then sit back down at their table and start eating. I swear the small kid ate about 50 boiled eggs and way too many baked beans.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Once my husband took me out with some people from his lab to a local BBQ place's All-You-Can-Eat Rib Night. I don't like ribs so I ordered off the menu but everyone else got the ribs, and they decided to have a rib-eating contest. I don't remember how much the winner ate but it was really impressive. While this group of people was snarfing ribs like a pack of starving wolves, a waiter came over with another plate and asked who needed more. A waiter who was departing replied, 'Just throw them at the table, someone will eat them.' It was one of the funniest things I ever heard.

#45 I am not an employee but I saw a man whom I now refer to as "cucumber fence man". At a stir fry place whatever you can fit in the little metal bowl they will stir fry with rice or noodles. This man used cucumbers around the edge of the bowl vertically to allow more meat to fit in the bowl and when he got to the fry area he told the man cooking to throw out the cucumbers as he does not want them. Simultaneously my new hero and the most gluttonous thing I have ever witnessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Not an employee, but I was once eating at a Chinese buffet when two ENORMOUS guys walked in - I'm talking 400+ pounds each. The hostess asked if they wanted a table or a booth and one of the guys chuckled and said "We ain't gon' fit in no booth!" The other guy follows that up with "We 'bout to shut you DOWN!"



I've never laughed so hard in my life.

#47 Took my girls to an all you can eat pizza buffet. My youngest girl, about 11 at the time, at 28 slices of pizza and about 6 brownies. She is skinny as a beanpole, but when we left she had 14 plates beside her. I felt bad for the staff and left a $10 tip on the table, but deep down inside I was impressed with her digestive fortitude and glad I chose the buffet that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Not an employee, but i once ate so much at the chinese buffet i vomited in the bathroom and then, feeling cheated, went back to my table and ate more food from the buffet to replace that which had been lost.

#49 Sadly, it was me. Indian buffet. I ate so much that I was unable to drive my car. I had to recline the seat and digest for a while. Pretty pathetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I used to be a server at The Olive Garden in the early 2000s. During never ending pasta bowl season about every night you'd have a few people eat just disgusting amounts of pasta.



Once or twice there were people that would make it into the double digit bowls. If I recall correctly the first serving was 10oz of pasta and the subsequent bowls are 6oz. That means those people were eating roughly 5lbs of pasta plus the sauce. Really grossed me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I was at a buffet, a pretty good one, they had this delicious king crab legs. I wanted some so looked over to see that they were out. And I looked around to see this big guy waiting. I think"oh, he has the patience I dont have" so I leave with the intent to come back. I catch the sight of him taking all from the recently refilled crab dish, I was mad but he waited so you know. I check back for the crab legs again to see that gluttonous greedy waiting for the crabs again. Just that kind of inconsideration doesn't disgust me so much as angers me.

#52 I work at applebees and we had endless fried feather-bone ribs. the initial platter was around 1700 calories, with each refill around 6-700. i served a (rather skinny) father and son combo who each ate 7 refills. around 6600 calories each. i honestly wanted to plead with them to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Watched a woman come in, go right to the dessert section, and pick up 4 plates of pumpkin pie. Then, as soon as more plates of pie are set out, she gets up before shes even finished eating the four slices she's already grabbed, cuts right in front of a kid about to grab a slice, and picks up 4 more plates.



I should mention she didn't even finish them all. There were like 2 and 3/4 slices of pie on her table when she left.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Not employee but growing up I had this friend who always wanted to go to china buffet. He drove me crazy though cause he would feel his plate up with a bunch of stuff, take like two bites of everything, and then just get up and go get a plate of different stuff. Not so much gluttony I guess but it was just infuriating to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 There was a guy we called six pan man. He would go to the pizza buffet slide an entire pizza on his plate, and sit down and eat it. Then get up and do it again until he ate 6 whole pizzas.

#56 I saw a huge fat guy take an entire prime rib at Kings Table. The guy carving it walked away for some reason so this dude just stabs his fork in the huge slab of beef and puts it on his plate. They let him eat all he could then banned him for life.

#57 Once at a Golden Corral a 400lb+ woman whom I've never met saw me cutting the fat and gristle off my steak from across the isle. She told me it was "the best part" and asked if she could have it. I was too stunned to do anything but give her my plate and she ate the fat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT