Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate
Gifts are a part of the holidays, but as families change, so do their traditions. For Nikki and Marty Tomczak, this year marks a shift as they embrace a new approach to Christmas. Instead of buying something for all of their kids like they used to, the couple decided to do a Secret Santa with them to make the season less of a hassle. However, the parents acknowledged that it feels a little strange, so they asked moms and dads on the internet to share how they handle presents.
“Nikki: Parents of adult children. At what age did you guys start slowing down on Christmas gifts for them?
Marty: Yeah, our kids are 29, 23, 22, and in the last several years, we’ve had a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, a couple grandbabies.
Nikki: So this year, we decided to do a Secret Santa for the first time. So we’re only going to be buying for the little kids, and then we’re only gonna be buying for one adult each, which means we’re not gonna be buying for all of our kids for the first time.”
“Marty: Oh, but we’ve been taking good care of them and the bonus kids this entire time.
Nikki: I’ll admit, we’ve been helping with some big things the last couple years. You know, weddings, houses, engagement parties, baby showers, hospital stays, nurseries. Yeah, we’ve been helping with some big things, but it still feels super weird to me not to be buying for each one of the kids. It makes me really happy to see them open 10 things each. I love to buy them things, but how long can I really continue to do this? You know?
Marty: Not for me, I say, f**k these kids. I don’t even know what the hell they’re getting anyway.
Nikki: He’s just kidding.
Marty: No, I’m not.”
The couple’s video has since gone viral
And people are pretty much split on the tradition
o.o Its so foreign to me. I always ever got one or maybe two gifts from my parents, now that we're adult we get some sweets and sometimes money. But not too much, maybe about 50 or something, sometimes less sometimes more, but we also gift our parents something this year they will get some selfbaked cookies because officially we don't gift anything.... turns out we always gift something...never the less 🙃. We help with their house and the garden (it's a veeeery big one) and do other things, like a family should. At least if it's a family you like. I love my family so it's always a giving and taking. As it should be.
I do the same. I help out anytime my family needs help for anything. Throughout the year. Christmas? I host, I make the meal, parents might give us a little bit of money ($100) and maybe a practical gift (couple bags of cat litter or cat food) "for Christmas" but usually a few weeks before Christmas. We are adults, we don't have a lot of money, we don't withhold things that are needed to wait until Christmas...if you need it now, you get it now... We don't need more stuff. We can buy our own clothing when we need it, we know what kind of things we want. We just enjoy each other's companyLoad More Replies...
I love the idea of not giving gifts, but playing games and winning them. It tickles me greatly. But I'd want to make sure the games were chosen so everyone has a reasonable change of winning something.
My family does that, but I hate getting gifts. I don't want/need stuff. I try to opt out of getting anything. I would rather cook for everyone and not get a gift.
I do this. I host, I plan the meal, I buy the groceries, I cook, I clean up. That is my gift
