Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate
Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

Gifts are a part of the holidays, but as families change, so do their traditions. For Nikki and Marty Tomczak, this year marks a shift as they embrace a new approach to Christmas. Instead of buying something for all of their kids like they used to, the couple decided to do a Secret Santa with them to make the season less of a hassle. However, the parents acknowledged that it feels a little strange, so they asked moms and dads on the internet to share how they handle presents.

More info: TikTok

Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

Image credits: martyandnikki

Nikki: Parents of adult children. At what age did you guys start slowing down on Christmas gifts for them?

Marty: Yeah, our kids are 29, 23, 22, and in the last several years, we’ve had a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, a couple grandbabies.

Nikki: So this year, we decided to do a Secret Santa for the first time. So we’re only going to be buying for the little kids, and then we’re only gonna be buying for one adult each, which means we’re not gonna be buying for all of our kids for the first time.”

Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

Image credits: martyandnikki

Marty: Oh, but we’ve been taking good care of them and the bonus kids this entire time.

Nikki: I’ll admit, we’ve been helping with some big things the last couple years.  You know, weddings, houses, engagement parties, baby showers, hospital stays, nurseries. Yeah, we’ve been helping with some big things, but it still feels super weird to me not to be buying for each one of the kids. It makes me really happy to see them open 10 things each.  I love to buy them things, but how long can I really continue to do this? You know?

Marty: Not for me, I say, f**k these kids. I don’t even know what the hell they’re getting anyway.

Nikki: He’s just kidding.

Marty: No, I’m not.”

Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

Image credits: martyandnikki

    The couple’s video has since gone viral

    @martyandnikki What’s everyone doing for their adult kids this Christmas? #martyandnikki #adultkids #adultkidschristmas #parenting #parentingquestion ♬ original sound – Marty & Nikki

    And people are pretty much split on the tradition

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

    31

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    What do you think ?

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    renskedejonge avatar
    Rdj
    Rdj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't listen to it but that filter.... They're grandparents. You don't have to hide your wrinkles.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nhaundar avatar
    Any
    Any
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    o.o Its so foreign to me. I always ever got one or maybe two gifts from my parents, now that we're adult we get some sweets and sometimes money. But not too much, maybe about 50 or something, sometimes less sometimes more, but we also gift our parents something this year they will get some selfbaked cookies because officially we don't gift anything.... turns out we always gift something...never the less 🙃. We help with their house and the garden (it's a veeeery big one) and do other things, like a family should. At least if it's a family you like. I love my family so it's always a giving and taking. As it should be.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do the same. I help out anytime my family needs help for anything. Throughout the year. Christmas? I host, I make the meal, parents might give us a little bit of money ($100) and maybe a practical gift (couple bags of cat litter or cat food) "for Christmas" but usually a few weeks before Christmas. We are adults, we don't have a lot of money, we don't withhold things that are needed to wait until Christmas...if you need it now, you get it now... We don't need more stuff. We can buy our own clothing when we need it, we know what kind of things we want. We just enjoy each other's company

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the idea of not giving gifts, but playing games and winning them. It tickles me greatly. But I'd want to make sure the games were chosen so everyone has a reasonable change of winning something.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family does that, but I hate getting gifts. I don't want/need stuff. I try to opt out of getting anything. I would rather cook for everyone and not get a gift.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
