Parents Of Adult Children Ask When Do You Stop Buying Them Christmas Gifts, Spark Viral Debate

Gifts are a part of the holidays, but as families change, so do their traditions. For Nikki and Marty Tomczak, this year marks a shift as they embrace a new approach to Christmas. Instead of buying something for all of their kids like they used to, the couple decided to do a Secret Santa with them to make the season less of a hassle. However, the parents acknowledged that it feels a little strange, so they asked moms and dads on the internet to share how they handle presents.

Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: martyandnikki

“Nikki: Parents of adult children. At what age did you guys start slowing down on Christmas gifts for them?

Marty: Yeah, our kids are 29, 23, 22, and in the last several years, we’ve had a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, a couple grandbabies.

Nikki: So this year, we decided to do a Secret Santa for the first time. So we’re only going to be buying for the little kids, and then we’re only gonna be buying for one adult each, which means we’re not gonna be buying for all of our kids for the first time.”

Image credits: martyandnikki

“Marty: Oh, but we’ve been taking good care of them and the bonus kids this entire time.

Nikki: I’ll admit, we’ve been helping with some big things the last couple years. You know, weddings, houses, engagement parties, baby showers, hospital stays, nurseries. Yeah, we’ve been helping with some big things, but it still feels super weird to me not to be buying for each one of the kids. It makes me really happy to see them open 10 things each. I love to buy them things, but how long can I really continue to do this? You know?

Marty: Not for me, I say, f**k these kids. I don’t even know what the hell they’re getting anyway.

Nikki: He’s just kidding.

Marty: No, I’m not.”

Image credits: martyandnikki

The couple’s video has since gone viral

And people are pretty much split on the tradition

