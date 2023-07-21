This Twitter Account Has Amassed 3.1M Followers For Sharing Wholesome Memes, Here Are 157 Of Them (New Pics)
The moment the CEOs of some tech companies and chief editors of some magazines realized that rage and misery drew traffic was a dark day for the internet. Let’s face it, scrolling your feed is rarely fun or uplifting anymore so it’s always good to know that there are still enclaves of positive vibes out there.
The "Wholesome Memes" Twitter account is just that, a page dedicated to sharing cute moments, happiness, and positive energy. So if you are in the middle of a rainy day, either literally or figuratively, get comfy, scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
Both the “mascot” for the page and many of the posts here feature dogs and puppies, as ambassadors of wholesomeness and downright cuteness. This is not a mistake or happy accident, we as human beings do really find a lot of joy in dogs and puppies in particular. It’s not surprising that “puppy dog eyes” as a phrase features so heavily in our lexicon.
A casual glance at wolf anatomy will show that they do not actually possess “puppy dog eyes,” Instead, this trait was both intentionally and probably unintentionally selected by humans because, at the end of the day, it makes us happy.
It’s not just dogs and puppies that get all the cuteness points, deer, cats, and a whole plethora of baby animals all fall into this category as well. We as humans tend to prefer “cute” animals to such a degree, that they are often more studied and well-known by most of the population due to overexposure. In other words, “Bambi” may have not been as popular if the titular character was, for example, a young tortoise.
Many of these ideas serve to remind us that the world isn’t all bad and isn’t exclusively defined by what we see in front of us on a screen. This is vital to remember because enough bad news and negativity can make a person feel hopeless and depressed. Hope is more than just a positive emotion, it has direct benefits for people’s psychological, mental, and even physical well-being.
Hope, generally independent of circumstances, is vital in a person’s recovery from illness and injury. While it’s not exactly possible to “will '' oneself to health, the belief that recovery is possible is connected with the mind’s ability to cope, and stress levels, which all ultimately do have some effect on the person’s health. Hope has also been shown to reduce PTSD symptoms in veterans, for example.
It’s not surprising that hope features as a major theme in film and literature, as well as major world religions. Faith, after all, is the hope that something will happen without hard evidence. From “A New Hope” to Aesop's fables, hope has found a way into many of our stories, both as a feature of a character's belief system and as a lesson for the viewer or reader.
Both knowingly and unknowingly, people have been searching for things that make them smile and create some feeling of hope. You’ve probably encountered a meme, post, or comment that uses some permutation of the phrase “Faith in Humanity Restored,” which tends to feature decapitations of human ideas and actions that showcase the best in us. This meme originated in 2000 and is still going strong, so that’s saying something.
Throughout the early 2010s, it was an entire genre of internet content, where people would find and spread stories of positivity, where humans would go out of their way to, for example, rescue stranded animals and raise funds for good causes. These days, this sort of content might even seem downright strange, as it’s just an endless parade of people doing good things without clout chasing or “discourse.”
Another good reason to keep this sort of content in the forefront of one's mind is that we have this annoying predisposition to remember negative emotions longer than positive ones. Sure, it helps with abiding predators and looking for signs of particularly long winters, but, like general health and hygiene, it’s important to take steps to ensure that you get a good dose of dopamine and wholesomeness as well. If you want to see more, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other wholesome articles here, here, and here.
im doin this right now at 1:33 in the morning 😭 wish me luck guys
to all you learning english: great job! youre doing great! and im sorry you have to learn such a monstrosity. its hard, but you can make out some/all of this so youre doing it! WOOOOOOO!
I would never let the water bowl of my pet go COMPLETELY empty. That puppy is one busy day away from dehydration.