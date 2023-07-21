The moment the CEOs of some tech companies and chief editors of some magazines realized that rage and misery drew traffic was a dark day for the internet. Let’s face it, scrolling your feed is rarely fun or uplifting anymore so it’s always good to know that there are still enclaves of positive vibes out there.

The "Wholesome Memes" Twitter account is just that, a page dedicated to sharing cute moments, happiness, and positive energy. So if you are in the middle of a rainy day, either literally or figuratively, get comfy, scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Twitter