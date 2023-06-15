133 Posts From The “Wait This Is Wholesome” Facebook Group To Restore Your Faith In Humanity
Even the most optimistic person feels blue and overwhelmed at times—sadness and stress are natural parts of life. However, so is joy. And it helps to remember that the world can be a pretty magnificent and magical place if you ever find yourself going through extremely tough challenges, one after another.
And that’s where the popular ‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’ Facebook group comes in. Created just two years ago, the online community has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the extremely heartwarming content its members post. We’ve collected their most wholesome memes to brighten up your day, Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and remember to spread the joy—someone in your social circle might need the mood boost today!
We wanted to learn about the effects that looking at wholesome memes has on our moods, so we reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with him below.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Uplifting, positive stimuli of any kind have the capacity to improve people’s moods," Dr. Geher told Bored Panda via email.
"The questions of (a) just how much and (b) for how long depend on several factors. For instance, some people tend to be dispositionally more prone than others are to negative moods. Such individuals are likely less likely to experience large and long-term benefits from positive, heartwarming stimuli," he explained.
"Others, who tend to score higher in traits such as emotional stability, emotional intelligence, and emotional regulation, are likely to more genuinely and deeply be positively touched by even simple uplifting stimuli such as cute or heartwarming memes that are found on the internet."
He added: "Personally, I cannot get enough of cute-kitten internet posts—which I regularly share with my daughter!" And we're in the same boat—if we come across a particularly adorable or witty animal meme, we make sure to send it to the people we care about.
Dr. Geher was also kind enough to tell us more about the negativity response bias. According to him, it's "a powerful and ubiquitous human emotional phenomenon."
"In short, we tend to pay attention more to negative than to positive stimuli and we tend to remember negatively valenced stimuli and experiences more so than is the case for more positive stimuli and experiences," the professor said.
Absolutely me. I am not even remotely kidding when I say that I'd rather burn to death in a fire while saving my cats, than abandon them. So far we've had evacuation warnings that have given us time to get out when we've had fire issues here (I'm in California... our seasons are earthquake, fire, flood, and drought lol) I'm a "hope for the best but plan for the worst" person, so my cats know that if scary stuff happens they run to their carriers, especially if I yell "go time!" (can you tell we've done this before?) BUT if there ever comes a day where I have to choose between saving them and saving myself... it's 100% them. My life is sorta sh!t anyway, and I know that my family will gladly care of them. So yeah. I'd go down in a fire to save them...without a moment of hesitation.
"From an evolutionary perspective, this all makes sense as our ancestors who were emotionally vigilant (and biased toward negativity) were more likely to effectively deal with genuine threats in their environments," he told Bored Panda.
"The downside to this bias, of course, is the fact that people who should, on the surface, be authentically happy for a variety of reasons may often feel any number of negative emotions. Heartwarming, positive, uplifting stimuli may well have the capacity to offset this deeply entrenched bias—even if for brief spits of time."
Research shows that memes can have a positive impact on our moods. Penn State University found that viewing memes on the internet can increase positive emotions and, as a result, improve our confidence.
At the time of writing, the ‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’ collective was nearly 407k members strong. The popularity of the group is a testament to the efforts of its founders and the quality of its memes.
After all, the group was established just over two years ago, back in June 2021, and it has gained a massive following this quickly. Last week alone, over 6k new members joined the community. And in just the last month, folks have shared nearly 900 memes in the feed.
Though a wholesome and witty meme might not automatically solve all of your problems in life, it can serve as a fun little distraction for a while.
Not only that, heartwarming and funny memes can give us a fresh new perspective on life and can act as reminders that not everything is all doom and gloom—there’s plenty of happiness and nuance to be found in life if only we know where to look for it… and remember to focus on all aspects of life, not just negative ones.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, negativity bias plays an important role in people’s lives. Human beings, generally, tend to be hard-wired to focus more on negative rather than positive information.
Negativity bias might, for instance, take the form of obsessing over someone’s constructive feedback or criticism that we got, while (almost) completely ignoring all the compliments we might have gotten. Or it might look like us thinking about all the negative things we heard and read in the news far more than the positive fluff stories. In short, people tend to think about all the bad stuff that’s going on and focus on flaws.
However, Oxford University's Reuters Institute recently found that more and more people are switching off negative news: only 48% of people are interested in the news, globally, down from 63% in 2017.
Taking the time to slow down and notice all the good things around us can work as an antidote to all the negativity we’re exposed to in our daily lives.
Practice gratitude, keep a journal, and constantly remind yourself that there are genuine things to be thankful for, even when you’re exhausted and down. These small reminders can give you the energy and motivation to get through tough times at work, school, and home.
Even something as simple as recognizing that you have a roof over your head and food on your table is important. However, gratitude alone won’t solve all of your issues either. If you do have genuine problems in life, it helps to be thankful for what you do have, but at the same time, you have to take decisive action to improve your situation. Whether it’s focusing on your finances, health, social life, or something else entirely.
I hope the person who took that photo went to play with him afterwards
Previously, Bored Panda spoke to writer Ariane Sherine, the author of ‘How to Live to 100’ about living a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life.
“Close, fulfilling relationships with others are one of the most important things when it comes to happiness, whether romantic or platonic. Studies show that the more close friendships and relationships you have, the longer you live,” she explained to us during an earlier interview.
“Volunteering and helping others are also likely to make you happy,” she said, adding that other factors that contribute to our happiness are having a fulfilling career, being physically fit, and focusing on things other than just material possessions (no matter how shiny and cool they might be!).
“There are other things that contribute to happiness and well-being including taking regular exercise, eating healthily, having enough money to feel comfortable, having job security, and enjoying experiences rather than possessions,” the author of ‘How to Live to 100’ said.
“Self-care and taking time for yourself are also very important. But I'd say close relationships are probably the most essential things to happiness.” She pointed out that it’s also vital to get plenty of proper rest. “If you're feeling really lethargic and low, the best thing is probably to sleep, or at least rest.”
Helping others out even when we’re down in the dumps can work wonders not just for our own mood but also for the community. Altruism works on both selfish and selfless levels.
Stupid onion ninjas! I want to be held like that, it's too cute 🥰
“It's worth remembering that being kind to others can also lift you up too. In fact, the easiest way to take your mind off your own problems is to help someone else with theirs,” Ariane told Bored Panda before.
Happiness, according to the writer comes from “doing what you can to make your own situation better, and then accepting that you can't control everything. You can never control everything, and trying will make you even more anxious. But you can control certain things to reduce your risk.”
And being an adult sometimes requires buying a squishmallow with said adult money.
Which of these memes made you smile the most? Were there any that restored (a bit of) your faith in humanity? Which memes would you send your friends if you thought they needed more wholesomeness in their lives? Swing by the comment section at the bottom of the article and share your thoughts!
For some more adorably wholesome memes, take a peek at Bored Panda's list right here.
Yeah I like being pretty for myself not other people. Wear what you want!
I'd like to talk to you about our lord and saviour Jesus Christ...
I JUST FOUND OUT I'M A PRINCESS?!?!?! OMG I'M STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL THOUGH🤯🤯*FULL OF DRAMA*