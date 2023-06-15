Even the most optimistic person feels blue and overwhelmed at times—sadness and stress are natural parts of life. However, so is joy. And it helps to remember that the world can be a pretty magnificent and magical place if you ever find yourself going through extremely tough challenges, one after another.

And that’s where the popular ‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’ Facebook group comes in. Created just two years ago, the online community has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the extremely heartwarming content its members post. We’ve collected their most wholesome memes to brighten up your day, Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and remember to spread the joy—someone in your social circle might need the mood boost today!

We wanted to learn about the effects that looking at wholesome memes has on our moods, so we reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with him below.