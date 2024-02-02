ADVERTISEMENT

Any pet owner will tell you how rewarding it is to have an adorable little creature running around your home. Sure, they might make messes at times or chew up valuables, but the small annoyances are greatly outweighed by the joy and companionship they bring. And if you’re looking to bring a new fur baby into your home, the best places to look are animal shelters and rescues!

Below, you’ll find a list of heartwarming photos from Reddit of animals who have recently been adopted. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these pics might melt your heart into a puddle. But if you can handle the cuteness overload, enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you smile!

#1

Our New Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

Our New Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

jacobr57 Report

jacobr57 Report

#2

Pulled A Mother And Kitten Off The Streets Of Detroit Last Month, Now They Are Spoiled

Pulled A Mother And Kitten Off The Streets Of Detroit Last Month, Now They Are Spoiled

FlavoredNeon Report

FlavoredNeon Report

#3

Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

Whiskersandmittens_ Report

Whiskersandmittens_ Report

#4

Just Adopted A Puppy From The Shelter And It Said It’s Breed Is Unknown

Just Adopted A Puppy From The Shelter And It Said It's Breed Is Unknown

ChillHouseArktek Report

ChillHouseArktek Report

#5

Adopted A Jersey Wooly

Adopted A Jersey Wooly

BigPerm-77 Report

#6

Almost 2 Weeks Ago I Signed Moishe’s Adoption Papers, And He’s Still Smiling Today! I Think He Is Happy To Be In His Forever Home

Almost 2 Weeks Ago I Signed Moishe's Adoption Papers, And He's Still Smiling Today! I Think He Is Happy To Be In His Forever Home

Misslasagna Report

Misslasagna Report

#7

A Stray Puppy I Took In. Can’t Sit Down Without Her Squeezing In Beside Me

A Stray Puppy I Took In. Can't Sit Down Without Her Squeezing In Beside Me

squidly_doo Report

squidly_doo Report

#8

Adopted Rocco And She Said “Let’s Keep Him Forever And Ever And Ever”

Adopted Rocco And She Said "Let's Keep Him Forever And Ever And Ever"

monicapearl Report

monicapearl Report

#9

I Adopted Old Man Shadow Recently. Kevin Gained A Friend And I Lost The Couch

I Adopted Old Man Shadow Recently. Kevin Gained A Friend And I Lost The Couch

83Brusura Report

83Brusura Report

#10

Found A Wee Kitty On A Road 🥺 Mine Now

Found A Wee Kitty On A Road 🥺 Mine Now

Putrid_Blueberry1118 Report

#11

Toast Isn't So Sure Of His New Baby Brother Willy

Toast Isn't So Sure Of His New Baby Brother Willy

scottyktho Report

scottyktho Report

#12

I’ve Never Had A Cat Before So It’s Been Really Nice Relishing All These Moments With Him. I Immensely Love Him So I Would Like To Share These Photos Of Him!

I've Never Had A Cat Before So It's Been Really Nice Relishing All These Moments With Him. I Immensely Love Him So I Would Like To Share These Photos Of Him!

wintermelyn Report

wintermelyn Report

#13

I Rescued The Tattooed Cartel Cat That Was Living In A Mexican Prison

I Rescued The Tattooed Cartel Cat That Was Living In A Mexican Prison

suffocatingsilence00 Report

suffocatingsilence00 Report

#14

Bred And Dumped At The Pound. Now She’s Couch Surfing At My Place

Bred And Dumped At The Pound. Now She's Couch Surfing At My Place

Hurricane_leilani Report

Hurricane_leilani Report

#15

My Sweet Rescue

My Sweet Rescue

laurenriley33 Report

#16

I Adopted This Sweet Boy 6 Hours Ago And He Just Passed Out And Started Dreaming Right In Front Of Me 🥺❤️

I Adopted This Sweet Boy 6 Hours Ago And He Just Passed Out And Started Dreaming Right In Front Of Me 🥺❤️

gamma_orionis Report

gamma_orionis Report

#17

3 Of The 4 Pups I Found On The Highway This Morning

3 Of The 4 Pups I Found On The Highway This Morning

RudeExplanation9304 Report

#18

Picking This Boy Up From The Pound Tomorrow. (Oc)

Picking This Boy Up From The Pound Tomorrow. (Oc)

jrumley911 Report

jrumley911 Report

#19

Adopted Our Very First Cat Last Weekend. I Was Worried We'd Get A Non-Friendly Cat Who Was Very Standoffish But She's An Angel. Is Interested With Anything, Pickups No Problem, Wants To Be Cradled Like A Baby, Vibrates All The Time, And... Stops Me From Working Or Playing On My PC

Adopted Our Very First Cat Last Weekend. I Was Worried We'd Get A Non-Friendly Cat Who Was Very Standoffish But She's An Angel. Is Interested With Anything, Pickups No Problem, Wants To Be Cradled Like A Baby, Vibrates All The Time, And... Stops Me From Working Or Playing On My PC

Dimrill Report

Dimrill Report

#20

I Adopted A Kitten And She Came With A Gift.. The Kitten Was Pregnant

I Adopted A Kitten And She Came With A Gift.. The Kitten Was Pregnant

medusa_08 Report

medusa_08 Report

#21

I Felt So Lucky That I Adopted Him About 2 Months Ago. He Is Such A Good Paw For Me! What Do Y'all Say

I Felt So Lucky That I Adopted Him About 2 Months Ago. He Is Such A Good Paw For Me! What Do Y'all Say

TimelyInteraction824 Report

TimelyInteraction824 Report

#22

My First Dog In 8 Years. This Boy Is Beau, He Is Already My Best Friend 🩵🩶💙

My First Dog In 8 Years. This Boy Is Beau, He Is Already My Best Friend 🩵🩶💙

ScringusDingus Report

ScringusDingus Report

#23

I Will Adopt Those Cats, I Have Never Had Cats, Will Be The First Time, I Need Help With His Names! Pls 🥰

I Will Adopt Those Cats, I Have Never Had Cats, Will Be The First Time, I Need Help With His Names! Pls 🥰

Saskiaof Report

Saskiaof Report

#24

From Rough Dubai Streets To The English Countryside

From Rough Dubai Streets To The English Countryside

wanderingislander Report

#25

I Found A Little Boy I Want To Adopt Locally. He Showed Me His Air Murder Mittens In Seconds Of Seeing Me. I Believe He Will Adopt Me

I Found A Little Boy I Want To Adopt Locally. He Showed Me His Air Murder Mittens In Seconds Of Seeing Me. I Believe He Will Adopt Me

MelTram78 Report

MelTram78 Report

#26

Was Never A Cat Person Aaaaand I Became A Cat Dad

Was Never A Cat Person Aaaaand I Became A Cat Dad

ComebackCaptian Report

ComebackCaptian Report

#27

Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday, We Can't Settle On A Name

Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday, We Can't Settle On A Name

NegativeNellyEll Report

NegativeNellyEll Report

#28

This Is The Face That Got Him Adopted

This Is The Face That Got Him Adopted

level1enemy Report

#29

Two Months Into Adopting A Cat, And I (Chronic Side Sleeper Turned Contortionist) Have Become His Bed 💙

Two Months Into Adopting A Cat, And I (Chronic Side Sleeper Turned Contortionist) Have Become His Bed 💙

misternakata Report

misternakata Report

#30

The Cat I Picked Up On The Road Yesterday Is Already Very Friendly With Me Today. I Don't Know Why Her Owner Don't Love Her

The Cat I Picked Up On The Road Yesterday Is Already Very Friendly With Me Today. I Don't Know Why Her Owner Don't Love Her

Boring-Double1906 Report

Boring-Double1906 Report

#31

Found This Little Furry Rascal Freezing On The Street Yesterday. Tomorow We Are Going To The Vet ! Welcome Home Dante/Lucifer 😻🐈‍⬛️

Found This Little Furry Rascal Freezing On The Street Yesterday. Tomorow We Are Going To The Vet ! Welcome Home Dante/Lucifer 😻🐈‍⬛️

Hateforcathaters Report

Hateforcathaters Report

#32

Just Adopted This 6 Month Old Boy And He’s My First Cat!

Just Adopted This 6 Month Old Boy And He's My First Cat!

Max3RH Report

Max3RH Report

#33

Guys, I Need Your Help, I Adopted My New Baby Today But I Need A Name For Him

Guys, I Need Your Help, I Adopted My New Baby Today But I Need A Name For Him

Tsjimenadominguez Report

Tsjimenadominguez Report

#34

So The Pup We Adopted Turned Out To Be A Big Big Baby🤭 3 Months, 44 Lbs

So The Pup We Adopted Turned Out To Be A Big Big Baby🤭 3 Months, 44 Lbs

theprostitute Report

theprostitute Report

#35

Adopting These Two Dummies Is The Best Thing That's Ever Happened To Us

Adopting These Two Dummies Is The Best Thing That's Ever Happened To Us

ben_1112 Report

ben_1112 Report

#36

My Newly Adopted Friend Likes Watching Me Play! :)

My Newly Adopted Friend Likes Watching Me Play! :)

Putrid_Blueberry1118 Report

#37

Need Help Deciding A Name For Our Beautiful Boy That We Just Adopted

Need Help Deciding A Name For Our Beautiful Boy That We Just Adopted

Full_Huckleberry_139 Report

Full_Huckleberry_139 Report

#38

Poor Guy Got Dumped In Snow Storm

Poor Guy Got Dumped In Snow Storm

I felt terrible for the poor boy and had to adopt him. He is a very sweet dog and so well mannered.

evil_otter333 Report

#39

My Rescue Finally Feeling At Peace In My Home ❤️ Have You Ever Rescued A Little Angle?

My Rescue Finally Feeling At Peace In My Home ❤️ Have You Ever Rescued A Little Angle?

sex-addicted-queen Report

sex-addicted-queen Report

#40

My Parent's Cat Is Still Getting Accustomed To Having A New Puppy Around

My Parent's Cat Is Still Getting Accustomed To Having A New Puppy Around

FABONJ Report

FABONJ Report

#41

Found This Baby In My Backyard Today And Now It Is Mine

Found This Baby In My Backyard Today And Now It Is Mine

3xpendables Report

#42

Our New Kitten Is Obsessed With Her Big Brother

Our New Kitten Is Obsessed With Her Big Brother

ListenLow4229 Report

ListenLow4229 Report

#43

Meet Bear (Right) He Just Lost His Human And His Family Offered Him To Me, I Couldn’t Refuse

Meet Bear (Right) He Just Lost His Human And His Family Offered Him To Me, I Couldn’t Refuse

Southernish_History Report

#44

It’s -8 Here And Heard A Cry At Our Front Door

It's -8 Here And Heard A Cry At Our Front Door

bethy_doodobby Report

bethy_doodobby Report

#45

His First Sound Sleep After Being Adopted From A Shelter

His First Sound Sleep After Being Adopted From A Shelter

PurpledEyedOcelot Report

PurpledEyedOcelot Report

#46

Started The New Years By Adopting This Baby Yesterday :)

Started The New Years By Adopting This Baby Yesterday :)

smolrose- Report

smolrose- Report

#47

Adopted A Cat 2 Days Ago, This Is Her Now

Adopted A Cat 2 Days Ago, This Is Her Now

eggs2themax Report

eggs2themax Report

#48

I Am Adopting This Boy Tomorrow And Couldn’t Be More Excited. Him And His Brothers Were Found Under A Bridge

I Am Adopting This Boy Tomorrow And Couldn't Be More Excited. Him And His Brothers Were Found Under A Bridge

sherlocksmaster Report

sherlocksmaster Report

#49

One Month Since Adoption Day And I’m In Love 🥰

One Month Since Adoption Day And I’m In Love 🥰

SnooGadgets1321 Report

#50

We Adopted These 2 Little Black Beauties About 5 Weeks Ago! I Think We May Be In For Trouble!

We Adopted These 2 Little Black Beauties About 5 Weeks Ago! I Think We May Be In For Trouble!

crokey80 Report

crokey80 Report

#51

I Think My Adopted Pupper Is Happy Here

I Think My Adopted Pupper Is Happy Here

notisroc Report

notisroc Report

#52

New Bunny Autumn

New Bunny Autumn

Mediocre-Animal1995 Report

#53

Picked Up A Stray Cat A While Back. Turned Out She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 5 Cats. 🐈‍⬛

Picked Up A Stray Cat A While Back. Turned Out She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 5 Cats. 🐈‍⬛

couchworm Report

couchworm Report

#54

Just Fucking Adopted This Fucker, What The Fuck Should I Fucking Name Him?

Just Fucking Adopted This Fucker, What The Fuck Should I Fucking Name Him?

online_player Report

online_player Report

#55

I Adopted Mine Today! Was Told His Brain Cell Would Come In The Mail In 3-4 Weeks

I Adopted Mine Today! Was Told His Brain Cell Would Come In The Mail In 3-4 Weeks

pushingtheboxes Report

pushingtheboxes Report

#56

Just Adopted My First Dog :)

Just Adopted My First Dog :)

Big-Veterinarian3796 Report

#57

Adopted Another One

Adopted Another One

OpeningPhotograph146 Report

#58

We Just Adopted Her And Wondering Is She Mix German Shepherd And Husky Or? What Is Your Opinion?

We Just Adopted Her And Wondering Is She Mix German Shepherd And Husky Or? What Is Your Opinion?

Dijana-D Report

Dijana-D Report

#59

Brutus [newly Adopted Bulldog] Tries His First Pup Cup

Brutus [newly Adopted Bulldog] Tries His First Pup Cup

MeadowKatheren Report

MeadowKatheren Report

#60

Today My Mum And Dad Adopted A Rescue Greyhound

Today My Mum And Dad Adopted A Rescue Greyhound

CakeorDeath1989 Report

#61

Adopted This Baby Boy Today! He’s Already So Snuggly And Demanding Of Pets. He Doesn’t Know I Love Him So Much Already

Adopted This Baby Boy Today! He’s Already So Snuggly And Demanding Of Pets. He Doesn’t Know I Love Him So Much Already

nightstalkerr Report

#62

Meet Royal, The Stray That Adopted Me

Meet Royal, The Stray That Adopted Me

Ok-Emergency3943 Report

#63

I Was Really Hesitant About Adopting A 5 Year Old Cat But I’m So Glad I Did It

I Was Really Hesitant About Adopting A 5 Year Old Cat But I’m So Glad I Did It

Chriscrosszz Report

#64

She Channeled The Brain Cell To Get Adopted Today

She Channeled The Brain Cell To Get Adopted Today

RiverBuzzz Report

#65

I Was Adopted By This Stray.. Is It Normal Black Cat Behavior That She Meows Constantly For Attention, Follows Me Around, And Swats At Me As I Walk By ?

I Was Adopted By This Stray.. Is It Normal Black Cat Behavior That She Meows Constantly For Attention, Follows Me Around, And Swats At Me As I Walk By ?

NatureOne8958 Report

#66

Just Adopted This Sweet Gal. I Want To Call Her A Calico Bc Of Her Tail And Ears, But She's Still Mostly White. What Do You All Think?

Just Adopted This Sweet Gal. I Want To Call Her A Calico Bc Of Her Tail And Ears, But She's Still Mostly White. What Do You All Think?

notyourparadigm Report

#67

Found This Dude Wandering Around Alone At A Trailhead Parking Lot In The Mountains, Think I Will Adopt Him When He Goes Up For Adoption

Found This Dude Wandering Around Alone At A Trailhead Parking Lot In The Mountains, Think I Will Adopt Him When He Goes Up For Adoption

Grand-Leg-1130 Report

#68

Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Maple 🍁

Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Maple 🍁

Fiuaz Report

#69

New Kitty Is Settling In So Quickly

New Kitty Is Settling In So Quickly

Big_Lengthiness_1054 Report

#70

Marco, Our Newly Adopted Cat ♥️

Marco, Our Newly Adopted Cat ♥️

Lucdafox Report

#71

I Recently Adopted This Floofy Void

I Recently Adopted This Floofy Void

FadeKiss738 Report

#72

Adopted/Saved Frenchie

Adopted/Saved Frenchie

slowvt Report

#73

On My Way To Rescue My New Pup From A Kill Shelter!

On My Way To Rescue My New Pup From A Kill Shelter!

Ok-Noise1616 Report

#74

Adopted My First Frenchie The Other Day 🥺 She's Definitely A Mix- I Was Wondering If Anyone Here Knows What Of?

Adopted My First Frenchie The Other Day 🥺 She's Definitely A Mix- I Was Wondering If Anyone Here Knows What Of?

bpdbarista24 Report

#75

Help Us Name This Beautiful Baby, 7 Months Old, Newly Adopted

Help Us Name This Beautiful Baby, 7 Months Old, Newly Adopted

roxylane28 Report

#76

Sweet Pierre Is Finally Home

Sweet Pierre Is Finally Home

kellyk8123 Report

