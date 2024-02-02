76 Of The Most Heartwarming Pics Of Happily Adopted Pets (January Edition)
Any pet owner will tell you how rewarding it is to have an adorable little creature running around your home. Sure, they might make messes at times or chew up valuables, but the small annoyances are greatly outweighed by the joy and companionship they bring. And if you’re looking to bring a new fur baby into your home, the best places to look are animal shelters and rescues!
Below, you’ll find a list of heartwarming photos from Reddit of animals who have recently been adopted. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these pics might melt your heart into a puddle. But if you can handle the cuteness overload, enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you smile!
Our New Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic
Pulled A Mother And Kitten Off The Streets Of Detroit Last Month, Now They Are Spoiled
Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑
Just Adopted A Puppy From The Shelter And It Said It’s Breed Is Unknown
Adopted A Jersey Wooly
Almost 2 Weeks Ago I Signed Moishe’s Adoption Papers, And He’s Still Smiling Today! I Think He Is Happy To Be In His Forever Home
A Stray Puppy I Took In. Can’t Sit Down Without Her Squeezing In Beside Me
Adopted Rocco And She Said “Let’s Keep Him Forever And Ever And Ever”
I Adopted Old Man Shadow Recently. Kevin Gained A Friend And I Lost The Couch
Found A Wee Kitty On A Road 🥺 Mine Now
Toast Isn't So Sure Of His New Baby Brother Willy
I’ve Never Had A Cat Before So It’s Been Really Nice Relishing All These Moments With Him. I Immensely Love Him So I Would Like To Share These Photos Of Him!
I Rescued The Tattooed Cartel Cat That Was Living In A Mexican Prison
Bred And Dumped At The Pound. Now She’s Couch Surfing At My Place
My Sweet Rescue
I Adopted This Sweet Boy 6 Hours Ago And He Just Passed Out And Started Dreaming Right In Front Of Me 🥺❤️
3 Of The 4 Pups I Found On The Highway This Morning
Picking This Boy Up From The Pound Tomorrow. (Oc)
Adopted Our Very First Cat Last Weekend. I Was Worried We'd Get A Non-Friendly Cat Who Was Very Standoffish But She's An Angel. Is Interested With Anything, Pickups No Problem, Wants To Be Cradled Like A Baby, Vibrates All The Time, And... Stops Me From Working Or Playing On My PC
I Adopted A Kitten And She Came With A Gift.. The Kitten Was Pregnant
I Felt So Lucky That I Adopted Him About 2 Months Ago. He Is Such A Good Paw For Me! What Do Y'all Say
My First Dog In 8 Years. This Boy Is Beau, He Is Already My Best Friend 💙
I Will Adopt Those Cats, I Have Never Had Cats, Will Be The First Time, I Need Help With His Names! Pls 🥰
From Rough Dubai Streets To The English Countryside
I Found A Little Boy I Want To Adopt Locally. He Showed Me His Air Murder Mittens In Seconds Of Seeing Me. I Believe He Will Adopt Me
Was Never A Cat Person Aaaaand I Became A Cat Dad
Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday, We Can't Settle On A Name
This Is The Face That Got Him Adopted
Two Months Into Adopting A Cat, And I (Chronic Side Sleeper Turned Contortionist) Have Become His Bed 💙
The Cat I Picked Up On The Road Yesterday Is Already Very Friendly With Me Today. I Don't Know Why Her Owner Don't Love Her
Found This Little Furry Rascal Freezing On The Street Yesterday. Tomorow We Are Going To The Vet ! Welcome Home Dante/Lucifer 😻🐈⬛️
Just Adopted This 6 Month Old Boy And He’s My First Cat!
Guys, I Need Your Help, I Adopted My New Baby Today But I Need A Name For Him
So The Pup We Adopted Turned Out To Be A Big Big Baby🤭 3 Months, 44 Lbs
Adopting These Two Dummies Is The Best Thing That's Ever Happened To Us
My Newly Adopted Friend Likes Watching Me Play! :)
Need Help Deciding A Name For Our Beautiful Boy That We Just Adopted
Poor Guy Got Dumped In Snow Storm
I felt terrible for the poor boy and had to adopt him. He is a very sweet dog and so well mannered.
My Rescue Finally Feeling At Peace In My Home ❤️ Have You Ever Rescued A Little Angle?
My Parent's Cat Is Still Getting Accustomed To Having A New Puppy Around
Found This Baby In My Backyard Today And Now It Is Mine
Please take them to the vet to check for a chip and post up on social media - this could be a much-loved fur baby who just got lost.