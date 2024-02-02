Below, you’ll find a list of heartwarming photos from Reddit of animals who have recently been adopted. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these pics might melt your heart into a puddle. But if you can handle the cuteness overload, enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you smile!

Any pet owner will tell you how rewarding it is to have an adorable little creature running around your home. Sure, they might make messes at times or chew up valuables, but the small annoyances are greatly outweighed by the joy and companionship they bring. And if you’re looking to bring a new fur baby into your home, the best places to look are animal shelters and rescues!

#1 Our New Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

#2 Pulled A Mother And Kitten Off The Streets Of Detroit Last Month, Now They Are Spoiled

#3 Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

#4 Just Adopted A Puppy From The Shelter And It Said It's Breed Is Unknown

#5 Adopted A Jersey Wooly

#6 Almost 2 Weeks Ago I Signed Moishe's Adoption Papers, And He's Still Smiling Today! I Think He Is Happy To Be In His Forever Home

#7 A Stray Puppy I Took In. Can't Sit Down Without Her Squeezing In Beside Me

#8 Adopted Rocco And She Said "Let's Keep Him Forever And Ever And Ever"

#9 I Adopted Old Man Shadow Recently. Kevin Gained A Friend And I Lost The Couch

#10 Found A Wee Kitty On A Road 🥺 Mine Now

#11 Toast Isn't So Sure Of His New Baby Brother Willy

#12 I've Never Had A Cat Before So It's Been Really Nice Relishing All These Moments With Him. I Immensely Love Him So I Would Like To Share These Photos Of Him!

#13 I Rescued The Tattooed Cartel Cat That Was Living In A Mexican Prison

#14 Bred And Dumped At The Pound. Now She's Couch Surfing At My Place

#15 My Sweet Rescue

#16 I Adopted This Sweet Boy 6 Hours Ago And He Just Passed Out And Started Dreaming Right In Front Of Me 🥺❤️

#17 3 Of The 4 Pups I Found On The Highway This Morning

#18 Picking This Boy Up From The Pound Tomorrow. (Oc)

#19 Adopted Our Very First Cat Last Weekend. I Was Worried We'd Get A Non-Friendly Cat Who Was Very Standoffish But She's An Angel. Is Interested With Anything, Pickups No Problem, Wants To Be Cradled Like A Baby, Vibrates All The Time, And... Stops Me From Working Or Playing On My PC

#20 I Adopted A Kitten And She Came With A Gift.. The Kitten Was Pregnant

#21 I Felt So Lucky That I Adopted Him About 2 Months Ago. He Is Such A Good Paw For Me! What Do Y'all Say

#22 My First Dog In 8 Years. This Boy Is Beau, He Is Already My Best Friend 🩵🩶💙

#23 I Will Adopt Those Cats, I Have Never Had Cats, Will Be The First Time, I Need Help With His Names! Pls 🥰

#24 From Rough Dubai Streets To The English Countryside

#25 I Found A Little Boy I Want To Adopt Locally. He Showed Me His Air Murder Mittens In Seconds Of Seeing Me. I Believe He Will Adopt Me

#26 Was Never A Cat Person Aaaaand I Became A Cat Dad

#27 Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday, We Can't Settle On A Name

#28 This Is The Face That Got Him Adopted

#29 Two Months Into Adopting A Cat, And I (Chronic Side Sleeper Turned Contortionist) Have Become His Bed 💙

#30 The Cat I Picked Up On The Road Yesterday Is Already Very Friendly With Me Today. I Don't Know Why Her Owner Don't Love Her

#31 Found This Little Furry Rascal Freezing On The Street Yesterday. Tomorow We Are Going To The Vet ! Welcome Home Dante/Lucifer 😻🐈‍⬛️

#32 Just Adopted This 6 Month Old Boy And He's My First Cat!

#33 Guys, I Need Your Help, I Adopted My New Baby Today But I Need A Name For Him

#34 So The Pup We Adopted Turned Out To Be A Big Big Baby🤭 3 Months, 44 Lbs

#35 Adopting These Two Dummies Is The Best Thing That's Ever Happened To Us

#36 My Newly Adopted Friend Likes Watching Me Play! :)

#37 Need Help Deciding A Name For Our Beautiful Boy That We Just Adopted

#38 Poor Guy Got Dumped In Snow Storm
I felt terrible for the poor boy and had to adopt him. He is a very sweet dog and so well mannered.

#39 My Rescue Finally Feeling At Peace In My Home ❤️ Have You Ever Rescued A Little Angle?

#40 My Parent's Cat Is Still Getting Accustomed To Having A New Puppy Around

#41 Found This Baby In My Backyard Today And Now It Is Mine

#42 Our New Kitten Is Obsessed With Her Big Brother

#43 Meet Bear (Right) He Just Lost His Human And His Family Offered Him To Me, I Couldn't Refuse

#44 It's -8 Here And Heard A Cry At Our Front Door

#45 His First Sound Sleep After Being Adopted From A Shelter

#46 Started The New Years By Adopting This Baby Yesterday :)

#47 Adopted A Cat 2 Days Ago, This Is Her Now

#48 I Am Adopting This Boy Tomorrow And Couldn't Be More Excited. Him And His Brothers Were Found Under A Bridge

#49 One Month Since Adoption Day And I'm In Love 🥰

#50 We Adopted These 2 Little Black Beauties About 5 Weeks Ago! I Think We May Be In For Trouble!

#51 I Think My Adopted Pupper Is Happy Here

#52 New Bunny Autumn

#53 Picked Up A Stray Cat A While Back. Turned Out She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 5 Cats. 🐈‍⬛

#54 Just Fucking Adopted This Fucker, What The Fuck Should I Fucking Name Him?

#55 I Adopted Mine Today! Was Told His Brain Cell Would Come In The Mail In 3-4 Weeks

#56 Just Adopted My First Dog :)

#57 Adopted Another One

#58 We Just Adopted Her And Wondering Is She Mix German Shepherd And Husky Or? What Is Your Opinion?

#59 Brutus [newly Adopted Bulldog] Tries His First Pup Cup

#60 Today My Mum And Dad Adopted A Rescue Greyhound

#61 Adopted This Baby Boy Today! He's Already So Snuggly And Demanding Of Pets. He Doesn't Know I Love Him So Much Already

#62 Meet Royal, The Stray That Adopted Me

#63 I Was Really Hesitant About Adopting A 5 Year Old Cat But I'm So Glad I Did It

#64 She Channeled The Brain Cell To Get Adopted Today

#65 I Was Adopted By This Stray.. Is It Normal Black Cat Behavior That She Meows Constantly For Attention, Follows Me Around, And Swats At Me As I Walk By ?

#66 Just Adopted This Sweet Gal. I Want To Call Her A Calico Bc Of Her Tail And Ears, But She's Still Mostly White. What Do You All Think?

#67 Found This Dude Wandering Around Alone At A Trailhead Parking Lot In The Mountains, Think I Will Adopt Him When He Goes Up For Adoption

#68 Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Maple 🍁

#69 New Kitty Is Settling In So Quickly

#70 Marco, Our Newly Adopted Cat ♥️

#71 I Recently Adopted This Floofy Void

#72 Adopted/Saved Frenchie

#73 On My Way To Rescue My New Pup From A Kill Shelter!

#74 Adopted My First Frenchie The Other Day 🥺 She's Definitely A Mix- I Was Wondering If Anyone Here Knows What Of?

#75 Help Us Name This Beautiful Baby, 7 Months Old, Newly Adopted