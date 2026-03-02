ADVERTISEMENT

Many of you Bored Panda readers are likely here for the monthly pet adoption photos, and understandably so. Seeing an adorable animal find a new home brings soul-stirring emotions that will make you forget about your daily stressors.

For those of you who have been looking forward to these pieces, wait no more. Here is this month’s edition of adopted pets, and these images are as endearing as they come.

If you’re looking for a cuteness overload to cleanse your timeline of all the negativity, this list should do the trick.