83 Adopted Animals Whose First Month In Their Forever Homes Is Pure Wholesomeness (February Edition)
Many of you Bored Panda readers are likely here for the monthly pet adoption photos, and understandably so. Seeing an adorable animal find a new home brings soul-stirring emotions that will make you forget about your daily stressors.
For those of you who have been looking forward to these pieces, wait no more. Here is this month’s edition of adopted pets, and these images are as endearing as they come.
If you’re looking for a cuteness overload to cleanse your timeline of all the negativity, this list should do the trick.
Ernie (Left) Was Adopted Recently And Has One Eye. Goose (Right) Has Both Eyes But Wanted Ernie To Feel Welcome
Just Adopted This Lil Sweetie, Her Name Is Siggy!
Of the owner or the pup? Want that whipped cream, Glen Ellyn 😜
Adoption With A Surprise 😅😍 She Arrived Home And 10 Days Later Had Beautiful Puppies 😍
Many people who want pets would likely rather go to a store and buy one. However, experts agree that adopting is the better option for a handful of reasons. One of them is preventing overpopulation.
To provide more context, 2023 statistics show that there are 900 million dogs worldwide, with a “large portion” being strays. Worse, 480 million of them were believed to be feral.
I Adopted A Cat!!
Just Adopted This Guy
Just Adopted This Beautiful Boy
There are also advantages to taking in an adult pet. According to Worldwide Veterinary Service, adult dogs, in particular, already know some basic commands, which makes them easier to be housetrained.
Got Adopted By A Cat Today
Just Adopted A New Son!
Baby Beau , Adopted Him On Valentines Day From National Mill Dog Rescue In Peyton Colorado. This Lil Boy Is Bringing Joy Back Into Our Home ❤️
Many people who have adopted pets would agree that having their new furry companion around has improved their mental health. Studies have corroborated this, stating that people who reported losing their sense of purpose have felt more in control of their lives after adopting a pet.
Other studies reveal that having a pet not only improves brain health but also reduces the brain’s age by up to 15 years.
My Picture Of Lyla And Her Newly Adopted Cat Became My #1 Post Of All Time. As A Thank You, Here’s A Bonus Pic I Call “Don’t Ever Talk To Me Or My Daughter Again!”
I Adopted This Little Angel From The Animal Shelter Today
I always have a soft spot for tri-colors. Had one as a kid, called Patches.
This Is Gizmo, We Just Adopted Him. He's 3yo And The Happiest Most Spoiled Ever Thx Bye
People who have apprehensions about adopting a pet may hold misconceptions about shelter animals. Virginia Tech’s College of Veterinary Medicine dispelled those notions, beginning with possible behavioral issues.
“With patience, consistency, and love, most shelter pets can overcome challenges and become well-adjusted, loving companions,” the article reads.
Adopted Him 3 Days Ago. I Was Told He’s Very Shy. Every Time I Pet His Stomach He Does This. Is It S Good Sign?
My cat used to do that to keep my hand in place - until she got over stimulated, then it was a different story.
I Adopted My First Cat On Friday!!
Adoption Update: Taco
She Showed Up At The Er I Work At. I Fed Her For A Few Weeks, And I Took Her Home Eventually And Accidentally Adopted A Queen 🤍
Adopted Saoirse This Weekend
Meet Zuzu! A Dog We Fostered, She Recently Got Adopted!
Tractor Supply Parking Lot Got Me
Meet MS. Maisie
Kringle Got Adopted !!! 🎉🎉 His Adopter Drove 4 1/2 Hours One Way To Get Him!
Well worth the drive for the years of future happiness.
We Adopted Yoshi After He Was Rescued From A Single House With 40+ Cats
What a beauty he is! Glad to know he's out of that nightmare house.
Newly Adopted Sammy Girl
I think Sammy is a bit of a ragamuffin, meaning she makes her own fun.
Adopted This Queen Today! Meet Noodles
Jaiminho Just Got Adopted! This 45 Days Old Boy Already Got His First Vet Visit, Sleeps A Lot, Likes To Stay In His Litter Box And Thinks He's A Parrot
Adopting A Feral Cat
We Adopted This Little Girl Today 🩷
My Newly Adopted Girl, I Think She’s Settling In Well! 🥰
Thought I Was Adopting A Cat But Ended Up With A Truck-Driver
Nube - My First Adoption
We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To "Mickey Meowz"
Hands Down The Best €50 I’ve Ever Spent — Adopting These Two Brothers Was The Ultimate Glow-Up For My Mental Health
Both you and they will live a happier life. Money was well spent!
Just Adopted A New Kitten And Look At That Tiny Tongue!!
I hope her (?) name is Adora. Seeing her fur, I'd say she's a fine example of a "staticat."
About To Adopt This Little Guy. First Time Having A Cat I’ve Always Had Dogs
Adopted A Kitten Today (Left), His Name Is Seymour
Just Adopted, See His Little Claws 🥰
Just Adopted These Two! One Is A Lover And The Other Is Spicy, I'm Sure You Can Figure Out Which Is Which
Butterscotch: Before And After Adoption
Newly Adopted 8mo Old Sisters :) Meet Pinky & Princess Pea!
The First 24 Hours With My New Adopted Baby ❤️
Accidentally Adopted A Stray… Now I Have A Tripod Named Honey
Just Adopted My First Kitty
Meet Peppermint. Just Adopted Today :)
We Adopted A New Member Of The Family Today. 5 Months Old And Just The Cutest Little Girl
Adopted A Little Lady
They know just exactly how to melt our hearts. That look!
The Cute Ozzy That Was Just Adopted From Our Shelter
This Is My Cousin's Adopted Poodle
"We Thought We Adopted A Cat... Turns Out She Adopted My Son"
My Dog Has Decided To Adopt A Kitten 🥲
My Baby Girl Maple
Adopted This Little 6-Year-Old From The Shelter. No One Knows His Breed. Any Guesses?
Adoption Day!
12 Month Old Puppy I Adopted. Artyom!
Adopted Many Years After Losing My Kitty
Adopted An Older Stray
Now he can live his best years. He looks like he's earned them.
Just Adopted This Sweetheart Two Days Ago
I Adopted A Kitten To Keep My Big Boy Company And They’re Finally Besties 😭
Welcome Home, Mayo 🤍
Went To Adopt A Kitten, Ended Up With Two
Adopted A Senior Cat This Week!
He Took My Spot🫠🥴
Adopted My First Cat 2 Days Ago. Meet Pepper!
The First Picture I Snapped Of My Pup When I Adopted Him And Brought Him Home 💜
Toby Was Adopted!! ❤️
Went Out For A Walk. Ended Up At A Dog Event And Took These
Brought To The Shelter As A Stray, No One Would Take Her Before She Was Too Shy. Now She’s The Happiest Girl At Home!
This Is June Bug, We Adopted Her This Last Weekend
Just Adopted
Just Adopted This Pup!
Fostering This Guy. Needless To Say He Got Adopted Pretty Quick
Just Adopted This Puppy!!
My Kid Recently Adopted Marley, A Rescue Puppy Who Was Cattle Trained. Yesterday He Herded All His Toys Into An Invisible Corral
This Cutie Came Home With Us Today
Meet Winston! He’s 7 Months Old 🐾
Terry, 5 Months Old!
Our New Baby Girl Brooklyn ‘Brooke’ She’s About 11-12 Weeks Old & Super Sweet
This Marshmallow! She’s About 3-4 Months Old!
Adoption Day! Brought Home Our Little Derp Today
… Just Adopted An Angel
I Took My Elderly Adopted Doggies Out To Take Some Pictures During The Snow Day!
Our New Rescue, Juniper!
Just Adopted This 7 Month Old , Absolute Sweetheart. She Needs A Name
We Just Adopted Bear, This Cute Little Pup Loves To Sleep
Now i need to go find my girlfriend, drag her to an animal shelter, and adopt a cat.
