For any woman, the wedding dress is as big a deal as the ceremony itself. It’s something they will repeatedly look back on through photos and videos as part of a momentous day in their lives. 

Each bride will have a design in mind. Some of them would exude enough glamor to make the cover of Brides Magazine. However, others would be more on the quirky side, and you’re about to see some of the most unique ones. 

Some of you may find these dresses to be massive eyesores, and we see where you’re coming from.

#1

A Dress Made With Plastic Cup, Knife, Plate, Spoon And Fork

Woman wearing a wedding dress made from unconventional materials standing outdoors holding a large white umbrella.

Sara Frazer
This is actually quite impressive

    #2

    Balloon Bride

    Bride in a unique wedding dress made of white balloons holding a pink floral bouquet, revealing questionable taste in fashion.

    Sara Frazer
    If marrying a clown, this is exquisite

    #3

    A Super Couple

    Group of people in questionable wedding dresses and superhero costumes posing outdoors on a sunny day.

    Jaya
    This is great. A boring normal wedding would probably not make them nearly as happy as this wedding. Good for them!

    Wedding dresses are supposedly symbolic of purity, innocence, and a fresh start. According to Georgina Scott Bridal, it also denotes the bridal family’s wealth, something that has been prevalent since the Medieval times. 
    #4

    Woman In Sheep's Clothing

    Bride in a unique wedding dress holding flowers and leading a fluffy sheep in a scenic outdoor setting, showcasing questionable taste.

    Sara Frazer
    I mean, if this couple had been raising and herding sheep this would be a sweet homage. Dress doesn't actually look bad

    #5

    Can You Imagine What The Rest Of The Wedding Was Like?

    Bride and woman in unusual patterned wedding dresses standing outdoors in front of a vehicle, showcasing questionable taste.

    Jaya
    I think it looks pretty, and very unique.

    #6

    Light-Weight Wedding Dress

    Bride wearing a wedding dress made of white balloons standing next to a groom in a tuxedo jacket and shorts.

    Sara Frazer
    They look like they're happy and having fun, why do weddings have to be so expensive and prissy? I see no need to go into years of debt for a one, maybe two day show-off

    White wedding dresses have been around since the early 1920s. However, they only became an established tradition in 1957, according to Vogue

    “Even in cultures where white wedding dresses are not the norm—such as China, where traditionally red symbolizes luck and prosperity—some brides change into white dresses for official photographs,” an excerpt from the article reads.
    #7

    Corpse Bride Wedding Dress

    Wedding dress with torn lace bodice revealing black and white striped fabric underneath showing questionable taste.

    #8

    She Didn't Start The Fire

    Woman wearing a wedding dress with bold flame design patterns, showcasing questionable taste in wedding dresses.

    fly on the wall
    If it works for her who are we to complain?

    #9

    My Big Fat Pink Wedding

    Bride in an exaggerated pink wedding dress with a large crown and wand, sitting next to a groom in a vintage car.

    Many women choose to preserve the sanctity of their wedding dress and refuse to use it again. However, others have found creative ways to rewear their gowns from their big day. One of them is Sarah Godfrey, who went viral on TikTok for how she repurposed the corset of her dress. 
    #10

    Some Of My Favourite "Unique" Vintage Bridesmaids Dresses

    Bride in a traditional wedding dress standing with three bridesmaids in matching polka dot dresses and hats showing questionable taste

    Jenka666
    Undoubtedly the height of fashion at the time

    #11

    It Was A Crochet Crochet Kind Of Wedding Day

    Bride and groom wearing handmade crochet wedding dresses and suit with bridesmaids and flower girl in matching teal crochet outfits

    Sara Frazer
    Uh, why is anyone shaming this? It's very well-done and very unique

    #12

    Definitly A Very Different Cupcake Stand. I Thought It Was So Much Fun I Had To Share It With You All

    Woman wearing a wedding dress designed as a cupcake stand with multiple tiers holding cupcakes at a wedding event.

    In an interview with Vogue Australia, Godfrey refuses to accept the notion that rewearing a wedding dress should feel sacrilegious. Most of the people who commented on her video agree, as she got mostly praise. 

    “Daring to rewear one’s wedding gown feels in line with the idea that, yes, the wedding is a life highlight. But no, it’s not the only one,” she said.

    #13

    A Wedding Dress That's Hard To Stomach

    Woman wearing a questionable taste wedding dress with a large cutout revealing her belly, standing indoors near a bench.

    #14

    The Perfect Wedding Dress Doesn't Exi

    Bride wearing a pizza print wedding dress with groom in a suit at an elegant wedding venue revealing questionable taste.

    Heffalump
    OK, it's funny. But in 30 years are you going to look at your wedding photos and feel glad you dressed like that?

    #15

    This Wedding Dress

    Woman wearing a wedding dress with exaggerated pleated layers and elaborate design, showcasing questionable taste in wedding dresses.

    Heffalump
    It's spectacular. Obviously, just for the ceremony then change for the reception. Admittedly, it wouldn't suit me, but then I'm a guy.

    Now, we’d like to hear from you, ladies. What are your honest opinions about the dresses on this list? Do you see yourself wearing any of them? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Handmade Wedding Dress

    Bride wearing a unique wedding dress with ruffled layers and gloves, showcasing questionable taste in bridal fashion.

    Nikole
    Oh no... Get different hands.

    #17

    Hot Topic Wedding

    Bride wearing a wedding dress with black trim standing with bridal party in black outfits and skull face paint outdoors.

    #18

    A Home Depot Wedding

    Group of people dressed in mismatched outfits at a wedding, featuring unconventional wedding dresses with questionable taste.

    Woof Yo
    I uhhhhh - I have feelings about this. mostly curiosity. you know...... "Why?"

    #19

    I Uh... Made A Wedding Dress Out Of Taco Bell Wrappers

    Woman wearing a wedding dress made of crumpled fast food wrappers, illustrating questionable taste in wedding dresses.

    #20

    An Interesting Wedding

    Bride wearing a wedding dress with questionable taste featuring spray-painted graffiti, standing with groom in matching casual streetwear.

    Jaya
    Wedding but make it 90s hiphop, that's amazing!

    #21

    Tore Up From The Floor Up

    Bride and groom outdoors with the bride wearing a wedding dress featuring unusual and questionable design elements.

    AtMostAFabulist
    Was this at Burning Man? It's kind of giving that vibe.

    #22

    I Take Thee, Minion

    Bride in a wedding dress with lace sleeves holding a bouquet and wearing a large cartoon character helmet outdoors.

    Lotekguy
    They're taking that "obey" part of the vows is way too seriously.

    #23

    This Was The Gem That Came Across My Feed Today. Speechless. Needless To Say, I’m Still Looking

    Woman wearing a satin wedding dress with sheer lace sleeves and tattooed arms, showcasing unusual wedding dresses fashion.

    Panda McPandaface
    Difficult to find any redeeming feature.

    #24

    Cabana Is Sooooo Sad Today... His Crush, Mama June Got Married Over The Weekend

    Bride wearing a camouflage wedding dress with bright orange sash and groom in matching vest at outdoor wedding ceremony.

    Are you diggin the camouflage wedding dress as much as we are?

    Panda McPandaface
    The groom (?) could at least have put his teeth in.

    #25

    Friend Said This Belongs Here

    White wedding dress with lace details revealing an inner camouflage pattern in a tailoring workshop setting.

    Panda McPandaface
    Friend was wrong. That belongs in the bin.

    #26

    Black Bra To Wear With My White Strapless Wedding Dress? Check

    Bride in a wedding dress revealing questionable taste dancing with groom at a casual indoor reception with guests in background

    Colleen Glim
    If you have too much bo*b to go strapless, don’t. Just dont

    #27

    The Undercut Of Wedding Dresses

    Model wearing a sheer, floral lace wedding dress with a high slit and long train in an outdoor setting.

    Colleen Glim
    If you’ve got the body and the confidence to carry it off, why not?

    #28

    Disaster Mermaid Gown

    Person wearing a tight-fitting wedding dress with questionable taste, standing in a room with lace dresses hanging nearby.

    fly on the wall
    Looks like it is still in the store

    #29

    Interesting Wedding Dress

    Woman in a sparkling wedding dress with a high-low ruffled skirt and floral body paint in a dimly lit room revealing questionable taste.

    T (she/her)
    This isn't that bad. Not everyone's style but it's still pretty.

    #30

    Interesting Wedding Dress

    Woman posing outdoors in a white wedding dress with elaborate ruffles and floral details, showcasing questionable taste wedding dresses.

    Colleen Glim
    This one is actually pretty and suits her

