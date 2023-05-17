“That’s It, I’m Wedding Dress Shaming”: 98 Times People Just Had To Shame These Horrid Gowns Online
One of the many exciting parts of planning a wedding is when the bride gets to select her wedding dress. However, there’s no accounting for taste, so if the dresses get a little crazy or tasteless, this wedding dress shaming group on Facebook can be like a vicious school of piranhas.
Indeed, there are a million different directions to go when it comes to wedding dresses, so it’s no surprise that not everyone agrees on what looks right. Current styles can change from year to year, and if the couple is interested in tapping traditional styles for inspiration, then the possibilities truly are endless. If you go back far enough, wedding dresses weren’t even always white!
As you scroll through these controversial wedding dress choices, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Is the dress a mess, or did the wedding dress shaming brigade get it wrong?
This post may include affiliate links.
A Ventilation Area For All My Fellow Ibs Girlies
Usually I'd say "you do you" but good god that's horrendous
Posting Myself In This Absolute Disaster Of A Dress My Bridal Consultants Picked Out For Me When I Went To Try On Dresses. All Smiles Because I Could Not Stop Laughing At How Horrid It Was
This Was The Gem That Came Across My Feed Today. Speechless. Needless To Say, I'm Still Looking
I can't decide if this is dressed up snowpants or a dressed down nod to ABBA.
So Classy!
Get In Quick- It’s Selling Fast……apparently?!
I Can Finally Contribute To This Group
The Shoulder Pad Bra See Through Look Is My Least Favorite Trend Ever
Isn't this usually the AlieExpress version of the real thing?
The Sleeve Length, The See Through, The Ruffles, The Everything Tbh Just Awful
For The Bride Who Likes To Leave Nothing Left To The Imagination
Love the "fur" placement! I really want to hear what the designer has to say: " This represents The Bride's vulnerability about to embark on her path of sexual exploration..." Or some such nonsense. Sorry it's late; I'm sleepy. It sounds better in my head than typed out...
This Here Is Just Tacky And Looks Like A Baked Potato Exploded
All I Can Hear In My Head Is The "Pop Pop Pop" Of The Beads Coming Off Of This Number
What In The Papier Mache Is Going On Here
"So I'm going for a crumpled bedsheet, blinds that got stuck halfway up, Little Bo Peep's dress tastefully rip-shorn, weird-chandelier with stiff lace leftovers on top of a merengue puff that's overflowing out of its pan look on the bottom. Oh, and a normal sleeveless bodice on top. What do you think?"
Found On Dhgate. Someone Actually Bought This Thing. And Somehow It Looks Worse Than The Expected Item. I Have No Words
Just A Nice Post-Wedding Stroll With The Family
As a design, it's actually beautiful and the bride definitely has an amazing body for it....just a shame it was worn as a wedding dress.
Oh Lord
Does A Strap On Fit In The Stamen?
What In The Robotic Miss America?!?
I Mean…..??
This Horror Show
What The Actual
There Are No Words For This Abomination
This Dress Is Atrocious…looks Like A Parachute
What In The Princess Fiona??
It Speaks For Itself
She's A Prominent Influencer So I Didn't Block Out Her Name And Face But What Is This
This Will Be On Shein By Next Week
What In The Giant Bow? Found On Fb Market Place
Found On My Timehop Today
Singer Of A Punk Band I Love Got Married In This Travesty (Love The Shoes Though)
Don’t Even Know Where To Begin
This Pnina Tornai Monstrosity Is Awful And I Hate It
Ostrich X Bride
Just Saw On My Local Fb Marketplace. I Thought "Is That A Sheet Wrapped Over It?" ..nope
The Funky Sleeves Ruined It For Me. Looks Like A Dead Chicken Got Caught In Her Armpits
Facebook Marketplace Italy. No Comment
Found While Perusing Marketplace It’s Giving: Labia-Chi
Preview...uhm Wow It's A Thing All Right
For When The Theme Of Your Wedding Is "90s S&m"
Found On Instagram By A Well Known European Designer
I Was Wondering How I Could Show My Belly Button On My Wedding Day (Posted By A Store)
Found On Marketplace
While Searching For Bridesmaid Dresses I Stumbled Upon This
The Dress That Doubles As A Table Clothe, Bedspread And Curtains
This actually looks like an original from the 40s or 50s; at least, the skirt is. The bodice is too far & out of focus to confirm.
$200 For This Wrinkled Mess On Marketplace
The Roses Are Toilet Paper
This Is A For Real Thing, Why?
$300 to wear a yarn skirt and show off your underwear. Hard pass. Can't pass judgement on the top because half of it is out of frame. If it's anything like the skirt, maybe that's for the best.