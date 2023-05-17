One of the many exciting parts of planning a wedding is when the bride gets to select her wedding dress. However, there’s no accounting for taste, so if the dresses get a little crazy or tasteless, this wedding dress shaming group on Facebook can be like a vicious school of piranhas.

Indeed, there are a million different directions to go when it comes to wedding dresses, so it’s no surprise that not everyone agrees on what looks right. Current styles can change from year to year, and if the couple is interested in tapping traditional styles for inspiration, then the possibilities truly are endless. If you go back far enough, wedding dresses weren’t even always white!

As you scroll through these controversial wedding dress choices, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Is the dress a mess, or did the wedding dress shaming brigade get it wrong?

#1

A Ventilation Area For All My Fellow Ibs Girlies

A Ventilation Area For All My Fellow Ibs Girlies

Steph Rylee Report

16points
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Usually I'd say "you do you" but good god that's horrendous

0
0points
reply
#2

Posting Myself In This Absolute Disaster Of A Dress My Bridal Consultants Picked Out For Me When I Went To Try On Dresses. All Smiles Because I Could Not Stop Laughing At How Horrid It Was

Posting Myself In This Absolute Disaster Of A Dress My Bridal Consultants Picked Out For Me When I Went To Try On Dresses. All Smiles Because I Could Not Stop Laughing At How Horrid It Was

Audrey Fuchs Report

15points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is, like, six dresses in one. All bad.

3
3points
reply
#3

This Was The Gem That Came Across My Feed Today. Speechless. Needless To Say, I'm Still Looking

This Was The Gem That Came Across My Feed Today. Speechless. Needless To Say, I'm Still Looking

Anonymous member Report

14points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't decide if this is dressed up snowpants or a dressed down nod to ABBA.

1
1point
reply
#4

So Classy!

So Classy!

Ellen B Jue Report

14points
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your personality is nothing more than pîss water.

1
1point
reply
#5

Get In Quick- It’s Selling Fast……apparently?!

Get In Quick- It’s Selling Fast……apparently?!

Paigon Johnstone Report

13points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Built in 6 ft spacing for the covid bride.

2
2points
reply
#6

I Can Finally Contribute To This Group

I Can Finally Contribute To This Group

Anonymous member Report

12points
#7

The Shoulder Pad Bra See Through Look Is My Least Favorite Trend Ever

The Shoulder Pad Bra See Through Look Is My Least Favorite Trend Ever

Erica Davis Report

12points
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this usually the AlieExpress version of the real thing?

2
2points
reply
#8

The Sleeve Length, The See Through, The Ruffles, The Everything Tbh Just Awful

The Sleeve Length, The See Through, The Ruffles, The Everything Tbh Just Awful

Britti Absolum Report

12points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

really really awful

1
1point
reply
#9

For The Bride Who Likes To Leave Nothing Left To The Imagination

For The Bride Who Likes To Leave Nothing Left To The Imagination

Paigon Johnstone Report

11points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the "fur" placement! I really want to hear what the designer has to say: " This represents The Bride's vulnerability about to embark on her path of sexual exploration..." Or some such nonsense. Sorry it's late; I'm sleepy. It sounds better in my head than typed out...

0
0points
reply
#10

This Here Is Just Tacky And Looks Like A Baked Potato Exploded

This Here Is Just Tacky And Looks Like A Baked Potato Exploded

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

11points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The nails scare me more than the dress.

1
1point
reply
#11

All I Can Hear In My Head Is The "Pop Pop Pop" Of The Beads Coming Off Of This Number

All I Can Hear In My Head Is The "Pop Pop Pop" Of The Beads Coming Off Of This Number

Megan Van Dorn Report

11points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Met Gala fashion is supposed to be atrocious but how the heck do you go to the bathroom??

0
0points
reply
#12

What In The Papier Mache Is Going On Here

What In The Papier Mache Is Going On Here

Anonymous member Report

11points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"So I'm going for a crumpled bedsheet, blinds that got stuck halfway up, Little Bo Peep's dress tastefully rip-shorn, weird-chandelier with stiff lace leftovers on top of a merengue puff that's overflowing out of its pan look on the bottom. Oh, and a normal sleeveless bodice on top. What do you think?"

0
0points
reply
#13

Found On Dhgate. Someone Actually Bought This Thing. And Somehow It Looks Worse Than The Expected Item. I Have No Words

Found On Dhgate. Someone Actually Bought This Thing. And Somehow It Looks Worse Than The Expected Item. I Have No Words

Sammie Jo Report

11points
#14

Just A Nice Post-Wedding Stroll With The Family

Just A Nice Post-Wedding Stroll With The Family

Deanna Patterson Report

11points
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a design, it's actually beautiful and the bride definitely has an amazing body for it....just a shame it was worn as a wedding dress.

1
1point
reply
#15

Oh Lord

Oh Lord

Imogen Mccann Report

11points
#16

Does A Strap On Fit In The Stamen?

Does A Strap On Fit In The Stamen?

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

10points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My God, she's thin, the dress actually isn't too bad.

3
3points
reply
#17

What In The Robotic Miss America?!?

What In The Robotic Miss America?!?

Reagan Butler Report

10points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Excuse me, Miss? You forgot to put on your dress..."

0
0points
reply
#18

I Mean…..??

I Mean…..??

Anonymous member Report

10points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could a been an amazing dress if they hadn't messed with color. Or if they had done it more subtly...

2
2points
reply
#19

This Horror Show

This Horror Show

Quink Zharl Report

10points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is Pennywise getting married?

0
0points
reply
#20

What The Actual

What The Actual

Miša Gorjup Report

10points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the same paper doilies that I put on my plates.

1
1point
reply
#21

There Are No Words For This Abomination

There Are No Words For This Abomination

Samantha Schaffer Report

10points
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Arm sleeves" aka gloves.

0
0points
reply
#22

This Dress Is Atrocious…looks Like A Parachute

This Dress Is Atrocious…looks Like A Parachute

Jessica Decker Report

9points
#23

What In The Princess Fiona??

What In The Princess Fiona??

Melissa Rhea Report

9points
#24

It Speaks For Itself

It Speaks For Itself

Masha Bystritskii Report

9points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait! I don't see anything but some lace mysteriously floating in space???

0
0points
reply
#25

She's A Prominent Influencer So I Didn't Block Out Her Name And Face But What Is This

She's A Prominent Influencer So I Didn't Block Out Her Name And Face But What Is This

Savanna Mitchell Report

8points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

haha indeed

1
1point
reply
#26

This Will Be On Shein By Next Week

This Will Be On Shein By Next Week

Megan Van Dorn Report

8points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, you mean he ordered it from Shein?

0
0points
reply
#27

What In The Giant Bow? Found On Fb Market Place

What In The Giant Bow? Found On Fb Market Place

Anonymous member Report

8points
#28

Found On My Timehop Today

Found On My Timehop Today

Melissa Rhea Report

8points
#29

Singer Of A Punk Band I Love Got Married In This Travesty (Love The Shoes Though)

Singer Of A Punk Band I Love Got Married In This Travesty (Love The Shoes Though)

Morgan Hay Report

8points
#30

Don’t Even Know Where To Begin

Don’t Even Know Where To Begin

Samantha Rebecca Report

7points
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the hell has a figure like that!?

0
0points
reply
#31

This Pnina Tornai Monstrosity Is Awful And I Hate It

This Pnina Tornai Monstrosity Is Awful And I Hate It

Ellen B Jue Report

7points
#32

Ostrich X Bride

Ostrich X Bride

Anonymous member Report

7points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least this is marginally better than the other abominations.

0
0points
reply
#33

Just Saw On My Local Fb Marketplace. I Thought "Is That A Sheet Wrapped Over It?" ..nope

Just Saw On My Local Fb Marketplace. I Thought "Is That A Sheet Wrapped Over It?" ..nope

Amy Harsma Navarra Report

7points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just something I ran up on the sewing machine the night before the wedding while extremely drunk. What do you think?

0
0points
reply
#34

The Funky Sleeves Ruined It For Me. Looks Like A Dead Chicken Got Caught In Her Armpits

The Funky Sleeves Ruined It For Me. Looks Like A Dead Chicken Got Caught In Her Armpits

Karlee Lakota Report

7points
#35

Facebook Marketplace Italy. No Comment

Facebook Marketplace Italy. No Comment

Flavia Maria Sandelewski Report

6points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally found where nonna's bedspread cover went.

0
0points
reply
#36

Found While Perusing Marketplace It’s Giving: Labia-Chi

Found While Perusing Marketplace It’s Giving: Labia-Chi

Jade Gendron Report

6points
#37

Stop It Right Now

Stop It Right Now

Steph Rylee Report

6points
#38

Preview...uhm Wow It's A Thing All Right

Preview...uhm Wow It's A Thing All Right

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

6points
#39

For When The Theme Of Your Wedding Is "90s S&m"

For When The Theme Of Your Wedding Is "90s S&m"

Megan Van Dorn Report

5points
#40

Found On Instagram By A Well Known European Designer

Found On Instagram By A Well Known European Designer

Samantha Rebecca Report

5points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many Swans died for this monstrosity?

0
0points
reply
#41

I Was Wondering How I Could Show My Belly Button On My Wedding Day (Posted By A Store)

I Was Wondering How I Could Show My Belly Button On My Wedding Day (Posted By A Store)

Maja Undheim Salte Report

5points
#42

Found On Marketplace

Found On Marketplace

Aby Gale Report

5points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't decided what's trashier, the dress or the hair colour.

-1
-1point
reply
#43

While Searching For Bridesmaid Dresses I Stumbled Upon This

While Searching For Bridesmaid Dresses I Stumbled Upon This

Dallas Danielson Report

5points
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks mild by comparison with a lot of the other dresses but I'm a guy so my opinion may be suspect

0
0points
reply
#44

The Dress That Doubles As A Table Clothe, Bedspread And Curtains

The Dress That Doubles As A Table Clothe, Bedspread And Curtains

Joan Baldwin Report

5points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually looks like an original from the 40s or 50s; at least, the skirt is. The bodice is too far & out of focus to confirm.

0
0points
reply
#45

$200 For This Wrinkled Mess On Marketplace

$200 For This Wrinkled Mess On Marketplace

Sophie Lemay Report

5points
#46

The Roses Are Toilet Paper

The Roses Are Toilet Paper

Quincie Grace Report

5points
#47

This Is A For Real Thing, Why?

This Is A For Real Thing, Why?

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

5points
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$300 to wear a yarn skirt and show off your underwear. Hard pass. Can't pass judgement on the top because half of it is out of frame. If it's anything like the skirt, maybe that's for the best.

0
0points
reply
#48

Those Cheapo Stretchy Shirts You Always See In Rite Aid, But Make It Fashion

Those Cheapo Stretchy Shirts You Always See In Rite Aid, But Make It Fashion

Steph Rylee Report

5points
#49

People: French Are Always So Chic! French Getting Married:

People: French Are Always So Chic! French Getting Married:

Audy Schvel Report

5points
#50

Ohhh Nooo Girl. Look At Those Cups Just Hanging There This Dress Is All Types Of Wrong!

Ohhh Nooo Girl. Look At Those Cups Just Hanging There This Dress Is All Types Of Wrong!

Anonymous member Report

5points
#51

Found On Tiktok

Found On Tiktok

Anonymous member Report

5points
#52

Posted On A “For Sale” Page. The Fake Neckline, The Fake Sleeves…

Posted On A “For Sale” Page. The Fake Neckline, The Fake Sleeves…

Rachel Elise Trawick Report

5points
#53

So Much Nope!

So Much Nope!

Marissa Marie Report

5points
#54

There Is So Much Wrong Here

There Is So Much Wrong Here

Marissa Marie Report

5points
#55

I Don’t Hate It…. But It’s A Lot!

I Don’t Hate It…. But It’s A Lot!

Imogen Mccann Report

5points
Paloma
Paloma
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, I'll hate it for you.

2
2points
reply
#56

Okay, David’s Bridal. What Is This Nonsense?

Okay, David’s Bridal. What Is This Nonsense?

Anonymous member Report

5points
#57

I Wish There Was A Better Picture But I Just. Being In Wedding Planning Groups Is Something Else

I Wish There Was A Better Picture But I Just. Being In Wedding Planning Groups Is Something Else

Kyla Johnson Report

5points
#58

Is She Rocking It? Yes. Is It Awful? Also Yes

Is She Rocking It? Yes. Is It Awful? Also Yes

Ellen B Jue Report

5points
#59

$25 Seems About Right For A Costume, Right?

$25 Seems About Right For A Costume, Right?

Shiela Quinn Report

5points
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you carry it up and use if for a scary costume party

0
0points
reply
#60

Found This In My Local Pages. Asking $1550.. Bargain…

Found This In My Local Pages. Asking $1550.. Bargain…

Anonymous member Report

5points
#61

It Looks Like She Has A Dress Made Out Of Great Stuff Spray Foam. It's Soooo Stiff And The "Pearls", That's What Great Stuff Does When It Bubbles Up

It Looks Like She Has A Dress Made Out Of Great Stuff Spray Foam. It's Soooo Stiff And The "Pearls", That's What Great Stuff Does When It Bubbles Up

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

4points
#62

Never Know If You Will Be Called Away To Save The World... Super Woman

Never Know If You Will Be Called Away To Save The World... Super Woman

Karlee Lakota Report

4points
#63

Found On Marketplace. I Almost Wouldn't Be Surprised If There Was A Bow On The Butt

Found On Marketplace. I Almost Wouldn't Be Surprised If There Was A Bow On The Butt

Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

4points
#64

Found On Instagram. The Reception Dress Was Even More Awful

Found On Instagram. The Reception Dress Was Even More Awful