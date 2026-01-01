ADVERTISEMENT

Look, we’re not going to lie, we thought 2025 would be amazing, but it was one of the toughest years we’ve ever faced. And if you feel the same, you’re definitely not alone. Many people have had such a terrible year that they went online to share their biggest disasters.

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled this list of photos of folks sharing their ‘2025 wrapped,’ with a focus on their dating, relationship, and financial fails. They thought that 2025 was “gonna be my year,” but it was anything but.

#1

Young woman holding iced drink smiling optimistically then showing bald head after cancer diagnosis in 2025 year backfire.

yoojiuen Report

juliesnelling
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
She looks stunning without hair.

She looks stunning without hair.

    #2

    Young man setting 2025 goals in a cafe, then reflecting on how the year backfired with personal struggles revealed.

    kim_dongin Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    at least you got a diagnosis and got one more page to understand oneself little bit better 👍🖖

    at least you got a diagnosis and got one more page to understand oneself little bit better 👍🖖

    #3

    Split image of a woman excitedly saying 2025 will be her year and another woman reflecting on a difficult year backfiring.

    kaylee.silvaz Report

    In our experience, it’s usually best to combine optimism with realism. So, it’s great to have goals and dreams for the new year, but you also have to be realistic with your expectations.

    Be hopeful without being delusional that you’ll completely overhaul your life in just a few days or weeks. Real change takes commitment and consistency over a long period of time.

    #4

    Man walking in a parking lot with text about 2025 challenges including hospital admissions and surgery recovery.

    9lifescarter Report

    #5

    Woman taking mirror selfie with text about 2025 goals, and two women in car sharing hardships in a year that backfired.

    emma_kate_nelson Report

    #6

    Young woman shares how 2025 backfired with job loss, internet controversy, and personal struggles in two selfies.

    tiazakher Report

    As the Mental Health Foundation points out, New Year’s resolutions can motivate you early on in the year, but those same expectations can also put you under unhelpful pressure.

    “Aiming to be our ‘best selves’ can put us under unnecessary pressure and stress. And when we struggle to live up to the impossible standards we set, it can make us feel guilty and bad about ourselves. Or we might push ourselves too hard and find that we’re burnt out before the first month is over.“
    #7

    Young woman reflecting in 2025, sharing how the year backfired with surrogacy, moving, and personal challenges.

    _lamdae__ Report

    #8

    Young man outdoors and in a mirror selfie sharing how 2025 is gonna be his year despite past struggles revealed in a list.

    nisceriva Report

    juliesnelling
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Nearly 50 and still no clear direction in life.

    Nearly 50 and still no clear direction in life.

    #9

    Woman in a green dress smiling outdoors, later shown tired in a car, illustrating how 2025 backfired for her.

    krankin95 Report

    One way that you can change your approach to New Year’s resolutions is to focus on making positive changes, instead of negative ones. So, instead of deciding that you’ll stop doing something, you should think about what you will do. For example, you reframe your healthy eating resolution as eating healthier instead of not eating unhealthy food.

    You also probably want to throw some flexibility into your resolutions so that they match the reality of your daily life. For instance, you could start with incredibly simple daily goals and then revisit them every month or so. And remember to be kind to yourself if (when!) you don’t meet your goals, and see your failure as an opportunity to learn.
    #10

    Woman reflecting on how 2025 backfired with no job, no money, depression, and lost friends in a gallery setting.

    templatebyjell Report

    #11

    Young man shares how 2025 backfired with no money, job, relationship, motivation, and depression stats revealed.

    faveuropean_ Report

    #12

    Young woman taking mirror selfies showing 2025 hope contrasted with how the year backfired for her failures and struggles.

    jeyybi_on_capcut Report

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The designer outfit she's wearing in the picture where she's claiming to have "no money" begs to differ XD (I suppose she could have bought it before she had "no money" and "still not rich", but it sure looks bad when you're claiming to be broke af while wearing a designer OUTFIT.)

    One of the most fascinating things about human beings is just how resilient we can be. We’re much tougher than we think. And no matter how difficult things get, we can adapt, rise to the challenge, and overcome practically anything. While doing all of this is far from easy or comfortable, we all have the potential to move past our mistakes and bad luck.

    And the good news is that things like emotional resilience are something we can all learn, just like any other skill.
    #13

    Young woman in a car shares how 2025 is her year despite identity crisis and big life changes in a personal story.

    juliahajyyeva Report

    #14

    Woman in black niqab taking mirror selfies with text about how 2025 is gonna be her year and how the year backfired for her.

    kimberly_.36 Report

    #15

    Woman reflecting on how 2025 backfired with health struggles and major life changes, shown in mirror and wedding dress.

    naomiharbinsonn Report

    Emotional resilience allows you to adapt to adversity and handle daily stress and crises more effectively and calmly.

    On the other hand, someone who has low emotional resilience has a much harder time adapting to stress and life changes, whether they’re big or small, Verywell Mind explains.

    According to Verywell Mind, emotionally resilient people tend to have:

    1. Emotional awareness
    2. Perseverance
    3. An internal locus of control
    4. Optimism
    5. A sense of humor
    6. Social support
    7. Perspective and learn from their mistakes
    8. Spirituality
    #16

    Woman standing by a lake with mountains in the background reflecting on how 2025 is gonna be her year despite hardships.

    louisefrancesca_ Report

    #17

    Woman holding umbrella on rainy street with text about 2025 going wrong and personal struggles revealed.

    min_sani__ Report

    #18

    Woman in black outfit sharing a personal story about how 2025 backfired on her with failed engagement and relationship struggles.

    cowgriselly Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Redownloaded hinge? Do I even want to know?

    Generally speaking, emotionally resilient individuals understand both their own feelings and those of other people, as well as the reasons behind them.

    “This type of emotional understanding allows people to respond appropriately to others and to better regulate and cope with difficult emotions such as anger or fear,” Verywell Mind explains.

    What’s more, emotionally resilient people tend to be action-oriented, persevering, hopeful, and continue working toward their goals despite obstacles.

    On top of that, they believe that they are in control of their own lives, and so, they’re much more solution-oriented. They also don’t see themselves as victims. Instead, they trust in their own strength.
    #19

    Young woman in two photos showing hope for 2025 and how the year backfired with job loss and lost trust emotions

    kkumie_ Report

    #20

    Young woman taking a selfie with text about 2025 plans backfiring, and a cluttered workspace with coding on a laptop.

    _xrynnn Report

    #21

    Woman sharing how 2025 backfired for her, with reflections on relationships, friendship, and life changes outdoors and indoors.

    alliesgreens Report

    Naturally, it’s easier to be resilient when you have a strong social support network that has your back no matter what.

    And if you can laugh during some of the toughest moments in your life, you end up reducing your stress levels while also shifting your perspective to something healthier.

    That’s not to say that you should ignore the seriousness of the situation or embrace toxic positivity. That would be going too far. But looking for a silver lining can help you survive when things look utterly grim.
    #22

    Young woman sharing her 2025 dating experiences with no dates or relationships, reflecting how the year backfired for her.

    jywatemplate Report

    #23

    Man in water smiling and dressed in a tuxedo, illustrating dating struggles and search in 2025, dating backfired for him.

    johnokafor__ Report

    #24

    Woman taking mirror selfies summarizing her 2025 dating experiences with dates, relationships, and app regrets.

    courtneygracem Report

    Resilient individuals choose to learn from their mistakes instead of denying that they happened in the first place. They view obstacles as challenges and see adversity as a chance to make themselves stronger.

    As Verywell Mind points out, you can build up your emotional resilience by connecting with other people and prioritizing your relationships, taking care of your body and mind, and managing your thoughts.

    “Work on maintaining a hopeful outlook and accept that change and setbacks are part of life. The important thing is to keep working toward your goals.”
    #25

    Woman standing on a boardwalk by the ocean at sunset, reflecting on how 2025 backfired for her dating life.

    _tahliaarosee Report

    #26

    Young woman taking mirror selfies reflecting how 2025 will be her year despite hardships in 2024 revealed by people.

    chloe.18_x Report

    #27

    Woman smiling in a bar with a drink, sharing a 2025 is gonna be my year story that backfired badly.

    misskkkay Report

    Once you’re done going through this list and upvoting the pics that impacted you the most, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.

    What has 2025 been like for you, Pandas? What hopes, dreams, and expectations did you have for the year, and what was the reality like?

    What advice would you give anyone who has had a particularly tough year and wants to make 2026 the complete opposite? Let us know.
    #28

    Young woman taking mirror selfies, sharing a 2025 year dating recap with situationships and no relationships.

    danique_bosch Report

    #29

    Woman wrapped in towel taking mirror selfies in bathroom, sharing 2025 dating experiences from people revealing how the year backfired

    notmyidea24 Report

    #30

    Young woman in casual clothes smiling in a living room with text about dating and 2025 reflections revealing backfired plans.

    kalilukei Report

    #31

    Two women in dresses share their dating experiences and challenges from 2025 in a year backfired story.

    sammyceriani Report

    #32

    Woman taking a selfie in a mirror wearing black leather jacket, with captions about 2025 dating struggles and situationships.

    thenameis_ac4 Report

    #33

    Young woman in a tie-dye dress dancing indoors with 2025 dating statistics reflecting how the year backfired for her.

    kaiyaolsen Report

    #34

    Person in cozy sweater taking mirror selfie and another driving Jeep with text about dating stages in 2025 year backfired.

    templatecapkyut Report

    #35

    Young woman sharing 2025 dating experience with no dates or boyfriends, reflecting on how the year backfired for her.

    kaileyiscol Report

    #36

    A man in a white shirt sharing a humorous 2025 dating summary with key moments and dating status indoors.

    coltonarman Report

    #37

    Two women sharing personal stories about how 2025 backfired for them with text overlays detailing hardships.

    jodie_rxox Report

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stopped meds against medical advice? Are we supposed to feel sympathy for her?

    #38

    Woman in black dress reflects on 2025 dating struggles with situationships and wasted time dates.

    n_nonyee Report

    #39

    Woman in a black lace dress sharing her 2025 dating experiences with highlights of first dates and relationships.

    offlinexoxo Report

    #40

    Young man at restaurant reflecting on dating struggles in 2025, highlighting how the year backfired for him.

    everythinganton Report

