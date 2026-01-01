40 People Who Thought 2025 Would Be Amazing But Got Brutal Reality Checks
Look, we’re not going to lie, we thought 2025 would be amazing, but it was one of the toughest years we’ve ever faced. And if you feel the same, you’re definitely not alone. Many people have had such a terrible year that they went online to share their biggest disasters.
Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled this list of photos of folks sharing their ‘2025 wrapped,’ with a focus on their dating, relationship, and financial fails. They thought that 2025 was “gonna be my year,” but it was anything but.
at least you got a diagnosis and got one more page to understand oneself little bit better 👍🖖
In our experience, it’s usually best to combine optimism with realism. So, it’s great to have goals and dreams for the new year, but you also have to be realistic with your expectations.
Be hopeful without being delusional that you’ll completely overhaul your life in just a few days or weeks. Real change takes commitment and consistency over a long period of time.
As the Mental Health Foundation points out, New Year’s resolutions can motivate you early on in the year, but those same expectations can also put you under unhelpful pressure.
“Aiming to be our ‘best selves’ can put us under unnecessary pressure and stress. And when we struggle to live up to the impossible standards we set, it can make us feel guilty and bad about ourselves. Or we might push ourselves too hard and find that we’re burnt out before the first month is over.“
One way that you can change your approach to New Year’s resolutions is to focus on making positive changes, instead of negative ones. So, instead of deciding that you’ll stop doing something, you should think about what you will do. For example, you reframe your healthy eating resolution as eating healthier instead of not eating unhealthy food.
You also probably want to throw some flexibility into your resolutions so that they match the reality of your daily life. For instance, you could start with incredibly simple daily goals and then revisit them every month or so. And remember to be kind to yourself if (when!) you don’t meet your goals, and see your failure as an opportunity to learn.
The designer outfit she's wearing in the picture where she's claiming to have "no money" begs to differ XD (I suppose she could have bought it before she had "no money" and "still not rich", but it sure looks bad when you're claiming to be broke af while wearing a designer OUTFIT.)
One of the most fascinating things about human beings is just how resilient we can be. We’re much tougher than we think. And no matter how difficult things get, we can adapt, rise to the challenge, and overcome practically anything. While doing all of this is far from easy or comfortable, we all have the potential to move past our mistakes and bad luck.
And the good news is that things like emotional resilience are something we can all learn, just like any other skill.
Emotional resilience allows you to adapt to adversity and handle daily stress and crises more effectively and calmly.
On the other hand, someone who has low emotional resilience has a much harder time adapting to stress and life changes, whether they’re big or small, Verywell Mind explains.
According to Verywell Mind, emotionally resilient people tend to have:
- Emotional awareness
- Perseverance
- An internal locus of control
- Optimism
- A sense of humor
- Social support
- Perspective and learn from their mistakes
- Spirituality
Generally speaking, emotionally resilient individuals understand both their own feelings and those of other people, as well as the reasons behind them.
“This type of emotional understanding allows people to respond appropriately to others and to better regulate and cope with difficult emotions such as anger or fear,” Verywell Mind explains.
What’s more, emotionally resilient people tend to be action-oriented, persevering, hopeful, and continue working toward their goals despite obstacles.
On top of that, they believe that they are in control of their own lives, and so, they’re much more solution-oriented. They also don’t see themselves as victims. Instead, they trust in their own strength.
Naturally, it’s easier to be resilient when you have a strong social support network that has your back no matter what.
And if you can laugh during some of the toughest moments in your life, you end up reducing your stress levels while also shifting your perspective to something healthier.
That’s not to say that you should ignore the seriousness of the situation or embrace toxic positivity. That would be going too far. But looking for a silver lining can help you survive when things look utterly grim.
Resilient individuals choose to learn from their mistakes instead of denying that they happened in the first place. They view obstacles as challenges and see adversity as a chance to make themselves stronger.
As Verywell Mind points out, you can build up your emotional resilience by connecting with other people and prioritizing your relationships, taking care of your body and mind, and managing your thoughts.
“Work on maintaining a hopeful outlook and accept that change and setbacks are part of life. The important thing is to keep working toward your goals.”
Once you’re done going through this list and upvoting the pics that impacted you the most, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.
What has 2025 been like for you, Pandas? What hopes, dreams, and expectations did you have for the year, and what was the reality like?
What advice would you give anyone who has had a particularly tough year and wants to make 2026 the complete opposite? Let us know.
Stopped meds against medical advice? Are we supposed to feel sympathy for her?
2025? Brother died after a long sickbed, 2 favorite aunts died, collegue had a chainsaw accident trimming a tree at home and might lose a finger and finally my mom needed life saving kidney surgery or she would not make it beyond March this year. Had some interesting little breakdowns while trying to be brave for everyone else. Yeah, not a year I want to remember really. Thank God at least the surgery went well.
For the first time in my entire life I failed an exam and then I kept failing after falling into a deep depression. Contemplated taking my life at least once a week, nearly did it many times. Might get pulled out of my current school and placed into a new school that is honestly pretty garbage
Aah failing when you've never experienced before is truly rough. Just try to remember that failing at things is part of the learning process, it doesn't mean you're a failure. Beethovens first opera was a failure on opening night so he revised, revised and revised. Now we have Fidelio and no one would call Beethoven a failureLoad More Replies...
