New Year’s Eve is supposed to be about new beginnings. A blank slate. A fresh start that helps us reprioritize and focus on living a truly good, healthy, and happy life. However, fate—if it exists—seems to have a twisted sense of humor. And bad luck doesn’t care much about what day it is.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most painful photos from all around the net of people’s New Year’s celebrations gone wrong. Fires, floods, and dishes gone disastrously wrong are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a reminder about why it’s important to be grateful for what we all have, even when things go very wrong.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to therapist Eve Menezes Cunningham, a senior accredited supervisor at the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and the author of ‘365 Ways to Feel Better: Self-Care Ideas for Embodied Well-Being.’ Read on for her insights about emotional resilience and bouncing back after unfortunate events.

#1

Don't Forget To Wear Your Seatbelts This New Year's Eve

Don't Forget To Wear Your Seatbelts This New Year's Eve

VeryFastWithACucumberNiceAndSlowWithAZucchini Report







#2

The Amount Of Rubbish Left In Times Square After New Year's Eve

The Amount Of Rubbish Left In Times Square After New Year's Eve

thirdculturegurl Report






#3

How I Rang In The New Year

How I Rang In The New Year

The_Gunterson Report







A recent Forbes Health/OnePoll survey showed that 48% of adults in the United States aim to improve their level of fitness in 2024. 38% of respondents want to improve their finances, 36% said the same about their mental health, while 34% want to lose weight. Furthermore, 32% of respondents said they want to have a better diet. 

On the flip side, some of the least popular resolutions include traveling more (barely 6% of respondents mentioned it), meditating (just 5%), drinking less alcohol (3%), and doing better at work (3%).
#4

In Celebration Of New Year, People Like To Shoot Bullets Into The Air In Pakistan. One Managed To Go Through My Window

In Celebration Of New Year, People Like To Shoot Bullets Into The Air In Pakistan. One Managed To Go Through My Window

Gr8_DrWrecker Report






#5

Every New Year I Make Apple Pie From Scratch. 7 Kinds Of Apples, Buttery Crumb Topping. This Year It Promptly Exploded When I Took It Out Of The Oven

Every New Year I Make Apple Pie From Scratch. 7 Kinds Of Apples, Buttery Crumb Topping. This Year It Promptly Exploded When I Took It Out Of The Oven

QBusiness Report






#6

New Year Party Goes Wrong

New Year Party Goes Wrong

Kubatay Report







Though 62% of the people who participated in the survey said that they feel pressured to set a resolution for the New Year, a whopping 80% felt confident that they’ll be able to reach their goals. A mere 6% of respondents felt like they lacked the confidence to do so.

Of course, making resolutions is far easier than fulfilling them. What we’re essentially doing is creating new habits. And it can feel like we’ve ‘messed up’ if things do not go as well as we’ve imagined at the start. The important bit here is to stick with it, even when things are hard. Especially when they’re hard.
#7

Chipped My Teeth 30 Minutes Into The New Year. Still Smiling Tho. Unfortunate Thing Is No Dentist Till The 2nd

Chipped My Teeth 30 Minutes Into The New Year. Still Smiling Tho. Unfortunate Thing Is No Dentist Till The 2nd

buzz-e-bee Report






#8

Happy New Year. Shower Screen Shattered At 1 AM First Day Of The Year

Happy New Year. Shower Screen Shattered At 1 AM First Day Of The Year

Even_Moose6853 Report






#9

A Great Way To Finish Out The Year. My TV Broke On New Year's Eve

A Great Way To Finish Out The Year. My TV Broke On New Year's Eve

Cadillacstyle117 Report







We’ve covered on Bored Panda recently that it takes around 3 weeks to develop new behavior patterns when you change your diet. It takes around 3 months in total for this behavior to stick and turn into a lifestyle change.

Meanwhile, it takes an average of 6 months to establish a new exercise routine. So if you’re struggling, you’re not alone. Your body and mind are changing. Slowly.
#10

My Neighbor's Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Caught On Fire On New Year's Eve

My Neighbor's Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Caught On Fire On New Year's Eve

K0NGO Report






#11

New Year's Eve At Work A Few Years Back. Was Refilling The Stock On The Bottom Shelf And The Whole Thing Collapsed, Almost Caught My Arm

New Year's Eve At Work A Few Years Back. Was Refilling The Stock On The Bottom Shelf And The Whole Thing Collapsed, Almost Caught My Arm

Mrbrettwet115 Report






#12

Friend Accidentally Bought These Folding Chairs Online For His New Year's Eve Party. Only 5 For $8

Friend Accidentally Bought These Folding Chairs Online For His New Year's Eve Party. Only 5 For $8

FeelsRightDesign Report







Therapist, author, and BACP member Menezes Cunningham was kind enough to share her thoughts about cultivating emotional resilience when things never seem to be going the way people would want them to.

“Give yourself a break. Allow yourself some time out. Let yourself wallow and grieve but give yourself a timeframe to do so,” the author of ‘365 Ways to Feel Better: Self-Care Ideas for Embodied Well-Being’ told Bored Panda via email.
#13

Well, I Guess There Will Be No Pork And Sauerkraut To Start The New Year

Well, I Guess There Will Be No Pork And Sauerkraut To Start The New Year

Tmf24406 Report






#14

Because I'm Not Buying A New Glass Every Year

Because I'm Not Buying A New Glass Every Year

creepykirk Report






#15

Our Sweet 7-Year-Old Dog Has A New Fireworks Phobia Thanks To The Neighbor Who Just Had To Shoot Illegal Fireworks Off Above Our House

Our Sweet 7-Year-Old Dog Has A New Fireworks Phobia Thanks To The Neighbor Who Just Had To Shoot Illegal Fireworks Off Above Our House

freebaer Report










Pernille. Community Member 2 minutes ago

Poor doggie. I hate fireworks too, luckily it was forbidden to set off fireworks here this year.







“Emotional and mental pain activates the same parts of the brain as physical pain so it's helpful to do something physical like giving yourself (or getting) a big hug, letting yourself FEEL the disappointment,” the therapist explained to us.

“Maybe putting on a cozy top or grabbing a hot water bottle. Wrap yourself up in cotton wool a little and know that it will pass,” she shared some practical advice on how to deal with difficult situations.

The mental health expert noted that it’s important to set a time limit for how long you allow yourself to indulge these feelings. It’s essential that you don’t get stuck at this stage.

“It might be 30 minutes. It might be a month! Think about the time you might require to process this disappointment or embarrassment,” she said.
#16

Stuck In Walmart During A New Year's Tornado Warning

Stuck In Walmart During A New Year's Tornado Warning

rjdose Report






#17

New Year's Eve Accident In Somerset, Kentucky

New Year's Eve Accident In Somerset, Kentucky

rebelshirts Report






#18

How I’m Spending This New Year’s Eve

How I'm Spending This New Year's Eve

I have Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). It's a condition that makes everything feel like it's spinning and I feel dizzy and nauseous all the time. It worsens with any head movement. I'm currently unable to walk on my own and can hardly even see due to blurred vision. It's not supposed to be too serious, but it sucks.

reddit.com Report







According to Menezes Cunningham, when we allow ourselves to feel these feelings, from sorrow and shame to mortification, we actually get them out of our systems “far faster than pretending to be fine immediately if you're not.” On top of that, physical movement can help us get out of this funk, too.

“Welcome ALL your feelings and share how you feel with people who you trust to support you,” the BACP senior accredited supervisor suggested to Bored Panda. She also noted that if things seem really bad and if you seem to be stuck in a negative spiral, you may want to consider reaching out to a coach or therapist. There is nothing shameful about asking for help when we need it. 

#19

When You Leave The Old Year In Style. This Just About Sums Up 2021

When You Leave The Old Year In Style. This Just About Sums Up 2021

juesm1th Report






#20

New Year's Eve Again. Never Forget

New Year's Eve Again. Never Forget

lyncreddit Report










A H Community Member 3 minutes ago

Kudos to that fabric though. Better for industrial use over fashion?!






#21

Our Apartment Flooded At 12:05 On New Year's Eve

Our Apartment Flooded At 12:05 On New Year's Eve

Maggie_T Report







Bored Panda was interested in how people can recover more quickly after suffering a series of unfortunate events or a bout of awful luck. Comedy, according to the therapist, is one powerful but nuanced tool in our arsenal. 

“Laughing things off can be brilliant,” Menezes Cunningham said. “But if you're not feeling it, it might compound your pain and embarrassment—don't offer yourself up as a laughing stock if you're feeling vulnerable about it.”
#22

4-Year-Old Girl Hit In The Shoulder With A Falling Bullet While Enjoying Fireworks

4-Year-Old Girl Hit In The Shoulder With A Falling Bullet While Enjoying Fireworks

callel55 Report






#23

Wanted A Special Mountain Lake New Year's Eve With The Wife, Even Upgraded To A Room With A View

Wanted A Special Mountain Lake New Year's Eve With The Wife, Even Upgraded To A Room With A View

f_me_blue Report






#24

My Friend Got Home After Work Around 2 AM To Find His Neighbor's Son After Too Much Of The New Year's Eve Celebration

My Friend Got Home After Work Around 2 AM To Find His Neighbor's Son After Too Much Of The New Year's Eve Celebration

yarddriver1275 Report







Journaling can also help you process your feelings. The therapist also suggested looking into embodied journaling: “Record yourself talking about the event so you can watch back and see more about your body language and tone of voice. Are you aware of extra tension? Fighting back tears? Don't attempt to fast forward through your feelings but GIVE yourself some space to feel it all. Learn from it.”

According to the BACP member, when you feel ready, ask yourself how the moment or event has shaped you. “This is NOT to attempt to fast forward natural feelings or brightside/toxic positivity yourself.” The therapist pointed out that at some point, we might recognize that as painful as the series of events was, it did make us stronger and perhaps something else, too. 
#25

New Year’s Shenanigans. Taken In North Philadelphia

New Year's Shenanigans. Taken In North Philadelphia

lamsta Report






#26

Had Two Stray Bullets Hit My House Just After Midnight On New Year's Eve. Through A Shower And Garage

Had Two Stray Bullets Hit My House Just After Midnight On New Year's Eve. Through A Shower And Garage

khanbob42 Report






#27

If You Start Cooking Beef Wellington At 23:30, Your Pan Will Crack At Exactly Midnight Of The New Year

If You Start Cooking Beef Wellington At 23:30, Your Pan Will Crack At Exactly Midnight Of The New Year

gingy_94 Report







Something else that can help you bounce back after failure is connecting with a future version of yourself. “Imagine yourself a week, month, year, decade in the future. What are you likely to remember from this event then? It's possible that these events helped you make some beneficial changes,” the therapist told Bored Panda that there’s usually a silver lining in these situations.

Even a bout of bad luck might have helped you find friendlier friends. Or it might have been a wake-up call that helped you set your priorities right.
#28

I Was Almost Done With Work, Then Someone Made A Mess All Over The Floor. I Had To Stay Late To Clean It On New Year's Eve. I Missed My Reservations For My Date

I Was Almost Done With Work, Then Someone Made A Mess All Over The Floor. I Had To Stay Late To Clean It On New Year's Eve. I Missed My Reservations For My Date

DragonsThePineapple Report






#29

Fireworks Gonna Look Amazing Tonight

Fireworks Gonna Look Amazing Tonight

MegnusJydholm Report






#30

Instead Of 2 A's And 2 E's, We Got 4 A's In This Happy New Year Balloon Pack

Instead Of 2 A's And 2 E's, We Got 4 A's In This Happy New Year Balloon Pack

amlozek Report







Happy New Year, Pandas! How did you ring in 2024? Did everything go according to plan? What resolutions did you come up with this time? Have you ever had New Year’s celebrations go as wrong as in the photos featured in this list? We’d love to hear from you, so feel free to drop by the comment section to share your thoughts and experiences.
#31

Mine And The Wife's New Year Roast Dinner. Happy New Year Everyone

Mine And The Wife's New Year Roast Dinner. Happy New Year Everyone

andy_cotts Report





POST
#32

It's New Year's Eve And My Sister's Extremely Intelligent Friend Just Dropped An Entire Bottle Of Glitter And Confetti Onto My Carpet

It's New Year's Eve And My Sister's Extremely Intelligent Friend Just Dropped An Entire Bottle Of Glitter And Confetti Onto My Carpet

MarkZucc123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

New Year's Eve Parties Always Result In A Casualty. Someone's Idea Of A Good Time Is Pushing Our Grill In The Pool

New Year's Eve Parties Always Result In A Casualty. Someone's Idea Of A Good Time Is Pushing Our Grill In The Pool

sarahawesomehouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Ordered Wings For New Year’s Eve, Got An Empty Box Instead

Ordered Wings For New Year’s Eve, Got An Empty Box Instead

Xeons_Stargazer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Family Has Covid, House Hasn't Had Power For 8+ Hours, And Fridge Is Spoiled. Happy New Year

Family Has Covid, House Hasn't Had Power For 8+ Hours, And Fridge Is Spoiled. Happy New Year

Snapthepigeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Happy New Year. Watch Your Step On That Ice. Broke In 3 Places. I Live Alone In The Woods

Happy New Year. Watch Your Step On That Ice. Broke In 3 Places. I Live Alone In The Woods

budtrimmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Stepped Into The Ocean And Straight Onto A Fish Hook Stuck In The Rocks, On New Year's Day, In A Small Town, With No Doctor On Duty

Stepped Into The Ocean And Straight Onto A Fish Hook Stuck In The Rocks, On New Year's Day, In A Small Town, With No Doctor On Duty

This is the hook after a doctor in a nearby town removed it. 1 week later, it's healed and I'm fine.

ChrisMelb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Happy New Year To Us. Someone Smashed Our Brick Mailbox

Happy New Year To Us. Someone Smashed Our Brick Mailbox

Embarrassed_Map1112 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Someone Drilled A Hole In My Gas Tank, Happy New Year

Someone Drilled A Hole In My Gas Tank, Happy New Year

thafloorer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Got This Gem At About 10 PM Last Night, Hours Before The New Year

Got This Gem At About 10 PM Last Night, Hours Before The New Year

oryhiou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Happy New Year Everyone

Happy New Year Everyone

Tessienessie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Wife's Mom Rode My Kids' Hoverboard On New Year's Eve. Her Wrist Is Broken In 3 Places And Dislocated. They Let Us See Her At Midnight For A Minute

My Wife's Mom Rode My Kids' Hoverboard On New Year's Eve. Her Wrist Is Broken In 3 Places And Dislocated. They Let Us See Her At Midnight For A Minute

seanguay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Neighbors Were Too Lazy To Properly Clean Up After New Year's Eve, So They Just Swept Their Trash Into The Corridor

Neighbors Were Too Lazy To Properly Clean Up After New Year's Eve, So They Just Swept Their Trash Into The Corridor

QulckCommentAccount Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Great Start To The New Year. Stepped On A Sewing Needle Which Broke Off In My Big Toe

Great Start To The New Year. Stepped On A Sewing Needle Which Broke Off In My Big Toe

Hey_Mongo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My iHome Is Still Drunk From New Year's Eve Partying

My iHome Is Still Drunk From New Year's Eve Partying

DPerman1983 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

New Year's Eve's Aftermath: When You're So Drunk You Lose Your Home Phone

New Year's Eve's Aftermath: When You're So Drunk You Lose Your Home Phone

I_RedditOnTheToilet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

A Bullet Came Downwards Through My Sister's Window After New Year's Eve

A Bullet Came Downwards Through My Sister's Window After New Year's Eve

AtomicEmerson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Work 3rd Shift At A Hotel. For Ten Minutes, The Guy Argued He Was Staying In 227. We Don't Have A 227. He Was At The Wrong Hotel. Happy New Year

I Work 3rd Shift At A Hotel. For Ten Minutes, The Guy Argued He Was Staying In 227. We Don't Have A 227. He Was At The Wrong Hotel. Happy New Year

flint_mi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

New Year's Eve Brings Out The Best In Us All

New Year's Eve Brings Out The Best In Us All

dwimback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Happy New Year! What A Great Start To 2022

Happy New Year! What A Great Start To 2022

This happened when we were going back home in a bad snowstorm. My buddy was driving, he was drifting towards the ditch, and when he corrected to straighten out, the tires lost all traction and grip, we slid and rolled. Just happy we didn’t hit anyone and my dog is okay!

TophrTheTrppnTravelr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

New Year's Photobomb

New Year's Photobomb

surelyknott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

CVS Is Preparing For Easter. It’s New Year’s Eve

CVS Is Preparing For Easter. It’s New Year’s Eve

nesfor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Just Out Of Curiosity, How Many People Have Had This New Year's Eve Fail?

Just Out Of Curiosity, How Many People Have Had This New Year's Eve Fail?

sheenamccool_f17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Happy Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year

an_demon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Spent New Year's eve In The Hospital After An ATV Accident. 3 Broken Ribs And A Torn Ligament

Spent New Year's eve In The Hospital After An ATV Accident. 3 Broken Ribs And A Torn Ligament

WAS97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Oh Look What Finally Showed Up On January 4th... Our New Year's Eve Tickets

Oh Look What Finally Showed Up On January 4th... Our New Year's Eve Tickets

sweet.p.and.sky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Is Not Very Comforting

This Is Not Very Comforting

bocxtop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Was So Excited For The Whisky I'd Been Saving For New Year

Was So Excited For The Whisky I'd Been Saving For New Year

kurofresh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

First My Car Gets Rear-Ended On New Year's Day. Now Godzilla Decided To Rip A Hole In My Door

First My Car Gets Rear-Ended On New Year's Day. Now Godzilla Decided To Rip A Hole In My Door

jdawg114 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Some Kids Started A Fire In Dry Grass With A Firework Right After 12 AM On New Year's Eve

Some Kids Started A Fire In Dry Grass With A Firework Right After 12 AM On New Year's Eve

Troy_Ansell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

On New Year's Eve, After People Started Going Home From The Party, A Friend Of Mine Passed Out. We Decided To Have Some Fun By Stacking 12 Cans On His Head

On New Year's Eve, After People Started Going Home From The Party, A Friend Of Mine Passed Out. We Decided To Have Some Fun By Stacking 12 Cans On His Head

diffies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

At Midnight On New Year's Eve, We Had The Thickest Fog In Years. My Kids Are In This Picture, Less Than 30 Ft Away

At Midnight On New Year's Eve, We Had The Thickest Fog In Years. My Kids Are In This Picture, Less Than 30 Ft Away

UnexpectedBehavior Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You really shouldn't post pictures of your kids on the Internet without obscuring their faces somehow.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#63

When Complaining About Fireworks On New Year's Eve And Someone Decides To Decorate Your Apartment Wall With AK-47. What A Start Of The Year

When Complaining About Fireworks On New Year's Eve And Someone Decides To Decorate Your Apartment Wall With AK-47. What A Start Of The Year

Mister1two Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Went To Work On New Year's Eve. Came Home To My Fiance's Stuff Gone. All That Was Left Was A Card, And All The Jewelry I Gave Her In The Past 3 Years. Happy New Year

Went To Work On New Year's Eve. Came Home To My Fiance's Stuff Gone. All That Was Left Was A Card, And All The Jewelry I Gave Her In The Past 3 Years. Happy New Year

rigel2112 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Driving Home From A Red-Eye New Year's Eve Flight And Took A Turn Too Quickly. Fortunately, My Wife And I Are Uninjured

Driving Home From A Red-Eye New Year's Eve Flight And Took A Turn Too Quickly. Fortunately, My Wife And I Are Uninjured

jameslcarrig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Happy New Year To Me! Courtesy Of Last Night's Storm And A Very Generous Tree

Happy New Year To Me! Courtesy Of Last Night's Storm And A Very Generous Tree

uncurled Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

“New Year, New Me” Lasted 11 Hours And 37 Minutes. Phone Glass Shattered Beneath The Case After Falling Out Of My Pocket. Can Only Go Up From Here

“New Year, New Me” Lasted 11 Hours And 37 Minutes. Phone Glass Shattered Beneath The Case After Falling Out Of My Pocket. Can Only Go Up From Here

madre-de-gatos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Kids At Mom's, And The Girl I've Been Seeing Ghosted Me After Making New Year's Plans. Now, I Have To Ride My Bike At 5:40 AM In The Pouring Rain To Open The Kitchen At Work

Kids At Mom's, And The Girl I've Been Seeing Ghosted Me After Making New Year's Plans. Now, I Have To Ride My Bike At 5:40 AM In The Pouring Rain To Open The Kitchen At Work

Broedytytan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Going Up To The Cabin For New Year. Deer Wanted To Party. The First Car Payment Is Tomorrow

Going Up To The Cabin For New Year. Deer Wanted To Party. The First Car Payment Is Tomorrow

atomicflu75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Fire Department Called At 1:38 AM To Tell Us There Was An Electrical Fire. Starting The New Year With No Car

Fire Department Called At 1:38 AM To Tell Us There Was An Electrical Fire. Starting The New Year With No Car

DoorBuster2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Happy New Year To Me. Got Diagnosed With Covid Today And Get To Celebrate Alone In My Bedroom While My Husband Is Downstairs Eating His Dinner Alone Too

Happy New Year To Me. Got Diagnosed With Covid Today And Get To Celebrate Alone In My Bedroom While My Husband Is Downstairs Eating His Dinner Alone Too

princessavocado1505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Right When The New Year's Ball Dropped, My Cat Broke Her Tooth While Playing With My Other Cat. Happy 2023

Right When The New Year's Ball Dropped, My Cat Broke Her Tooth While Playing With My Other Cat. Happy 2023

RIP my wallet. Thankfully she’s eating and drinking just fine and doesn’t seem to be in pain, but she will need it removed on Monday.

milquetoast2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

18" Of Snow Fell In West Texas New Year's Eve Leaving Motorists Trapped. Local News Is Asking Those Stranded To Pin Their Location On Its FB Page So They Can Be Evacuated Via Helicopter

18" Of Snow Fell In West Texas New Year's Eve Leaving Motorists Trapped. Local News Is Asking Those Stranded To Pin Their Location On Its FB Page So They Can Be Evacuated Via Helicopter

MixdNuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

This Biker Cab Stuck In A Crowd On New Year's Eve

This Biker Cab Stuck In A Crowd On New Year's Eve

BillyBartz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

New Year, New Me, New Storage Bin That Doesn't Fit

New Year, New Me, New Storage Bin That Doesn't Fit

jesterxgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

The Grocery Store Forgot To Take The Security Top Off Of Our Champagne

The Grocery Store Forgot To Take The Security Top Off Of Our Champagne

marimancusi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Donuts At The Gym. A Great Way To Start New Year's Resolutions

Donuts At The Gym. A Great Way To Start New Year's Resolutions

lucidus_somniorum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Sounds Like We Come From The Same Kind Of Family

Sounds Like We Come From The Same Kind Of Family

DrJessTaylor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Just Opened My New Year's Eve Champagne And Then I Cried

Just Opened My New Year's Eve Champagne And Then I Cried

doctorwhodork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Stolen Tire, No Cinder Block. On New Year's Eve Too

Stolen Tire, No Cinder Block. On New Year's Eve Too

broken_blue_rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Rear Window Got Destroyed Due To Firework On New Year's Eve

My Rear Window Got Destroyed Due To Firework On New Year's Eve

CultistETG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Decided To Open My Great-Grandfather's 30-Year-Old Champagne For The New Year. Got It From His Estate After His Passing. It Had Been Open And The Smell Nearly Made Us Barf

Decided To Open My Great-Grandfather's 30-Year-Old Champagne For The New Year. Got It From His Estate After His Passing. It Had Been Open And The Smell Nearly Made Us Barf

MildlyPaleMango Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Celebrating New Year's Eve By Myself

Celebrating New Year's Eve By Myself

Dobby1234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

I Forgot To Put The Cake In The Fridge And Now We Have To Eat Melted Cake For New Year's Eve

I Forgot To Put The Cake In The Fridge And Now We Have To Eat Melted Cake For New Year's Eve

humanityyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Watermelon We Bought During New Year's Eve. The Seller Said It's Ripe And We Took His Word For It

Watermelon We Bought During New Year's Eve. The Seller Said It's Ripe And We Took His Word For It

StellarSong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

It's 10 PM And These Party Hearties Are Done

It's 10 PM And These Party Hearties Are Done

mamielauck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Made It 3 Years Before A Positive Test. Happy New Year, I Guess

Made It 3 Years Before A Positive Test. Happy New Year, I Guess

richer2003 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Took A Decently Expensive Whisky To Cheers The New Year With Some Friends And This Managed To Happen To The Bottle On The Way Home. It Was Almost Full

Took A Decently Expensive Whisky To Cheers The New Year With Some Friends And This Managed To Happen To The Bottle On The Way Home. It Was Almost Full

drolhtiarW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

My Expensive $500 New Year's Dinner (I Got Cheated)

My Expensive $500 New Year's Dinner (I Got Cheated)

hellomanhi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

One Of My Cats Threw My 1400 Piece LEGO Tank From The Shelf It Was Sitting On, Destroying 9 Hours Of Work On New Year's Eve

One Of My Cats Threw My 1400 Piece LEGO Tank From The Shelf It Was Sitting On, Destroying 9 Hours Of Work On New Year's Eve

germaniko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I'll do it again! How dare my soft can-opener play with that instead of with me! Revenge was sweet! *helps OP's cat bat the LEGO under the sofa*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

