Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most painful photos from all around the net of people’s New Year’s celebrations gone wrong. Fires, floods, and dishes gone disastrously wrong are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a reminder about why it’s important to be grateful for what we all have, even when things go very wrong.

New Year’s Eve is supposed to be about new beginnings. A blank slate. A fresh start that helps us reprioritize and focus on living a truly good, healthy, and happy life. However, fate—if it exists—seems to have a twisted sense of humor. And bad luck doesn’t care much about what day it is.

#1 Don't Forget To Wear Your Seatbelts This New Year's Eve Share icon

#2 The Amount Of Rubbish Left In Times Square After New Year's Eve Share icon

#3 How I Rang In The New Year Share icon

A recent Forbes Health/OnePoll survey showed that 48% of adults in the United States aim to improve their level of fitness in 2024. 38% of respondents want to improve their finances, 36% said the same about their mental health, while 34% want to lose weight. Furthermore, 32% of respondents said they want to have a better diet. On the flip side, some of the least popular resolutions include traveling more (barely 6% of respondents mentioned it), meditating (just 5%), drinking less alcohol (3%), and doing better at work (3%).

#4 In Celebration Of New Year, People Like To Shoot Bullets Into The Air In Pakistan. One Managed To Go Through My Window Share icon

#5 Every New Year I Make Apple Pie From Scratch. 7 Kinds Of Apples, Buttery Crumb Topping. This Year It Promptly Exploded When I Took It Out Of The Oven Share icon

#6 New Year Party Goes Wrong Share icon

Though 62% of the people who participated in the survey said that they feel pressured to set a resolution for the New Year, a whopping 80% felt confident that they’ll be able to reach their goals. A mere 6% of respondents felt like they lacked the confidence to do so. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, making resolutions is far easier than fulfilling them. What we’re essentially doing is creating new habits. And it can feel like we’ve ‘messed up’ if things do not go as well as we’ve imagined at the start. The important bit here is to stick with it, even when things are hard. Especially when they’re hard.

#7 Chipped My Teeth 30 Minutes Into The New Year. Still Smiling Tho. Unfortunate Thing Is No Dentist Till The 2nd Share icon

#8 Happy New Year. Shower Screen Shattered At 1 AM First Day Of The Year Share icon

#9 A Great Way To Finish Out The Year. My TV Broke On New Year's Eve Share icon

We’ve covered on Bored Panda recently that it takes around 3 weeks to develop new behavior patterns when you change your diet. It takes around 3 months in total for this behavior to stick and turn into a lifestyle change. Meanwhile, it takes an average of 6 months to establish a new exercise routine. So if you’re struggling, you’re not alone. Your body and mind are changing. Slowly.

#10 My Neighbor's Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Caught On Fire On New Year's Eve Share icon

#11 New Year's Eve At Work A Few Years Back. Was Refilling The Stock On The Bottom Shelf And The Whole Thing Collapsed, Almost Caught My Arm Share icon

#12 Friend Accidentally Bought These Folding Chairs Online For His New Year's Eve Party. Only 5 For $8 Share icon

Therapist, author, and BACP member Menezes Cunningham was kind enough to share her thoughts about cultivating emotional resilience when things never seem to be going the way people would want them to. “Give yourself a break. Allow yourself some time out. Let yourself wallow and grieve but give yourself a timeframe to do so,” the author of ‘365 Ways to Feel Better: Self-Care Ideas for Embodied Well-Being’ told Bored Panda via email.

#13 Well, I Guess There Will Be No Pork And Sauerkraut To Start The New Year Share icon

#14 Because I'm Not Buying A New Glass Every Year Share icon

#15 Our Sweet 7-Year-Old Dog Has A New Fireworks Phobia Thanks To The Neighbor Who Just Had To Shoot Illegal Fireworks Off Above Our House Share icon

“Emotional and mental pain activates the same parts of the brain as physical pain so it's helpful to do something physical like giving yourself (or getting) a big hug, letting yourself FEEL the disappointment,” the therapist explained to us. “Maybe putting on a cozy top or grabbing a hot water bottle. Wrap yourself up in cotton wool a little and know that it will pass,” she shared some practical advice on how to deal with difficult situations. The mental health expert noted that it’s important to set a time limit for how long you allow yourself to indulge these feelings. It’s essential that you don’t get stuck at this stage. ADVERTISEMENT “It might be 30 minutes. It might be a month! Think about the time you might require to process this disappointment or embarrassment,” she said.

#16 Stuck In Walmart During A New Year's Tornado Warning Share icon

#17 New Year's Eve Accident In Somerset, Kentucky Share icon

#18 How I’m Spending This New Year’s Eve Share icon I have Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). It’s a condition that makes everything feel like it’s spinning and I feel dizzy and nauseous all the time. It worsens with any head movement. I’m currently unable to walk on my own and can hardly even see due to blurred vision. It’s not supposed to be too serious, but it sucks.

According to Menezes Cunningham, when we allow ourselves to feel these feelings, from sorrow and shame to mortification, we actually get them out of our systems "far faster than pretending to be fine immediately if you're not." On top of that, physical movement can help us get out of this funk, too. "Welcome ALL your feelings and share how you feel with people who you trust to support you," the BACP senior accredited supervisor suggested to Bored Panda. She also noted that if things seem really bad and if you seem to be stuck in a negative spiral, you may want to consider reaching out to a coach or therapist. There is nothing shameful about asking for help when we need it.

#19 When You Leave The Old Year In Style. This Just About Sums Up 2021 Share icon

#20 New Year's Eve Again. Never Forget Share icon

#21 Our Apartment Flooded At 12:05 On New Year's Eve Share icon

Bored Panda was interested in how people can recover more quickly after suffering a series of unfortunate events or a bout of awful luck. Comedy, according to the therapist, is one powerful but nuanced tool in our arsenal. “Laughing things off can be brilliant,” Menezes Cunningham said. “But if you're not feeling it, it might compound your pain and embarrassment—don't offer yourself up as a laughing stock if you're feeling vulnerable about it.”

#22 4-Year-Old Girl Hit In The Shoulder With A Falling Bullet While Enjoying Fireworks Share icon

#23 Wanted A Special Mountain Lake New Year's Eve With The Wife, Even Upgraded To A Room With A View Share icon

#24 My Friend Got Home After Work Around 2 AM To Find His Neighbor's Son After Too Much Of The New Year's Eve Celebration Share icon

Journaling can also help you process your feelings. The therapist also suggested looking into embodied journaling: "Record yourself talking about the event so you can watch back and see more about your body language and tone of voice. Are you aware of extra tension? Fighting back tears? Don't attempt to fast forward through your feelings but GIVE yourself some space to feel it all. Learn from it." According to the BACP member, when you feel ready, ask yourself how the moment or event has shaped you. "This is NOT to attempt to fast forward natural feelings or brightside/toxic positivity yourself." The therapist pointed out that at some point, we might recognize that as painful as the series of events was, it did make us stronger and perhaps something else, too.

#25 New Year’s Shenanigans. Taken In North Philadelphia Share icon

#26 Had Two Stray Bullets Hit My House Just After Midnight On New Year's Eve. Through A Shower And Garage Share icon

#27 If You Start Cooking Beef Wellington At 23:30, Your Pan Will Crack At Exactly Midnight Of The New Year Share icon

Something else that can help you bounce back after failure is connecting with a future version of yourself. “Imagine yourself a week, month, year, decade in the future. What are you likely to remember from this event then? It's possible that these events helped you make some beneficial changes,” the therapist told Bored Panda that there’s usually a silver lining in these situations. Even a bout of bad luck might have helped you find friendlier friends. Or it might have been a wake-up call that helped you set your priorities right.

#28 I Was Almost Done With Work, Then Someone Made A Mess All Over The Floor. I Had To Stay Late To Clean It On New Year's Eve. I Missed My Reservations For My Date Share icon

#29 Fireworks Gonna Look Amazing Tonight Share icon

#30 Instead Of 2 A's And 2 E's, We Got 4 A's In This Happy New Year Balloon Pack Share icon

Happy New Year, Pandas! How did you ring in 2024? Did everything go according to plan? What resolutions did you come up with this time? Have you ever had New Year’s celebrations go as wrong as in the photos featured in this list? We’d love to hear from you, so feel free to drop by the comment section to share your thoughts and experiences.

#31 Mine And The Wife's New Year Roast Dinner. Happy New Year Everyone Share icon

#32 It's New Year's Eve And My Sister's Extremely Intelligent Friend Just Dropped An Entire Bottle Of Glitter And Confetti Onto My Carpet Share icon

#33 New Year's Eve Parties Always Result In A Casualty. Someone's Idea Of A Good Time Is Pushing Our Grill In The Pool Share icon

#34 Ordered Wings For New Year’s Eve, Got An Empty Box Instead Share icon

#35 Family Has Covid, House Hasn't Had Power For 8+ Hours, And Fridge Is Spoiled. Happy New Year Share icon

#36 Happy New Year. Watch Your Step On That Ice. Broke In 3 Places. I Live Alone In The Woods Share icon

#37 Stepped Into The Ocean And Straight Onto A Fish Hook Stuck In The Rocks, On New Year's Day, In A Small Town, With No Doctor On Duty Share icon This is the hook after a doctor in a nearby town removed it. 1 week later, it's healed and I'm fine.

#38 Happy New Year To Us. Someone Smashed Our Brick Mailbox Share icon

#39 Someone Drilled A Hole In My Gas Tank, Happy New Year Share icon

#40 Got This Gem At About 10 PM Last Night, Hours Before The New Year Share icon

#41 Happy New Year Everyone Share icon

#42 My Wife's Mom Rode My Kids' Hoverboard On New Year's Eve. Her Wrist Is Broken In 3 Places And Dislocated. They Let Us See Her At Midnight For A Minute Share icon

#43 Neighbors Were Too Lazy To Properly Clean Up After New Year's Eve, So They Just Swept Their Trash Into The Corridor Share icon

#44 Great Start To The New Year. Stepped On A Sewing Needle Which Broke Off In My Big Toe Share icon

#45 My iHome Is Still Drunk From New Year's Eve Partying Share icon

#46 New Year's Eve's Aftermath: When You're So Drunk You Lose Your Home Phone Share icon

#47 A Bullet Came Downwards Through My Sister's Window After New Year's Eve Share icon

#48 I Work 3rd Shift At A Hotel. For Ten Minutes, The Guy Argued He Was Staying In 227. We Don't Have A 227. He Was At The Wrong Hotel. Happy New Year Share icon

#49 New Year's Eve Brings Out The Best In Us All Share icon

#50 Happy New Year! What A Great Start To 2022 Share icon This happened when we were going back home in a bad snowstorm. My buddy was driving, he was drifting towards the ditch, and when he corrected to straighten out, the tires lost all traction and grip, we slid and rolled. Just happy we didn’t hit anyone and my dog is okay!

#51 New Year's Photobomb Share icon

#52 CVS Is Preparing For Easter. It’s New Year’s Eve Share icon

#53 Just Out Of Curiosity, How Many People Have Had This New Year's Eve Fail? Share icon

#54 Happy Chinese New Year Share icon

#55 Spent New Year's eve In The Hospital After An ATV Accident. 3 Broken Ribs And A Torn Ligament Share icon

#56 Oh Look What Finally Showed Up On January 4th... Our New Year's Eve Tickets Share icon

#57 This Is Not Very Comforting Share icon

#58 Was So Excited For The Whisky I'd Been Saving For New Year Share icon

#59 First My Car Gets Rear-Ended On New Year's Day. Now Godzilla Decided To Rip A Hole In My Door Share icon

#60 Some Kids Started A Fire In Dry Grass With A Firework Right After 12 AM On New Year's Eve Share icon

#61 On New Year's Eve, After People Started Going Home From The Party, A Friend Of Mine Passed Out. We Decided To Have Some Fun By Stacking 12 Cans On His Head Share icon

#62 At Midnight On New Year's Eve, We Had The Thickest Fog In Years. My Kids Are In This Picture, Less Than 30 Ft Away Share icon

#63 When Complaining About Fireworks On New Year's Eve And Someone Decides To Decorate Your Apartment Wall With AK-47. What A Start Of The Year Share icon

#64 Went To Work On New Year's Eve. Came Home To My Fiance's Stuff Gone. All That Was Left Was A Card, And All The Jewelry I Gave Her In The Past 3 Years. Happy New Year Share icon

#65 Driving Home From A Red-Eye New Year's Eve Flight And Took A Turn Too Quickly. Fortunately, My Wife And I Are Uninjured Share icon

#66 Happy New Year To Me! Courtesy Of Last Night's Storm And A Very Generous Tree Share icon

#67 “New Year, New Me” Lasted 11 Hours And 37 Minutes. Phone Glass Shattered Beneath The Case After Falling Out Of My Pocket. Can Only Go Up From Here Share icon

#68 Kids At Mom's, And The Girl I've Been Seeing Ghosted Me After Making New Year's Plans. Now, I Have To Ride My Bike At 5:40 AM In The Pouring Rain To Open The Kitchen At Work Share icon

#69 Going Up To The Cabin For New Year. Deer Wanted To Party. The First Car Payment Is Tomorrow Share icon

#70 Fire Department Called At 1:38 AM To Tell Us There Was An Electrical Fire. Starting The New Year With No Car Share icon

#71 Happy New Year To Me. Got Diagnosed With Covid Today And Get To Celebrate Alone In My Bedroom While My Husband Is Downstairs Eating His Dinner Alone Too Share icon

#72 Right When The New Year's Ball Dropped, My Cat Broke Her Tooth While Playing With My Other Cat. Happy 2023 Share icon RIP my wallet. Thankfully she’s eating and drinking just fine and doesn’t seem to be in pain, but she will need it removed on Monday.

#73 18" Of Snow Fell In West Texas New Year's Eve Leaving Motorists Trapped. Local News Is Asking Those Stranded To Pin Their Location On Its FB Page So They Can Be Evacuated Via Helicopter Share icon

#74 This Biker Cab Stuck In A Crowd On New Year's Eve Share icon

#75 New Year, New Me, New Storage Bin That Doesn't Fit Share icon

#76 The Grocery Store Forgot To Take The Security Top Off Of Our Champagne Share icon

#77 Donuts At The Gym. A Great Way To Start New Year's Resolutions Share icon

#78 Sounds Like We Come From The Same Kind Of Family Share icon

#79 Just Opened My New Year's Eve Champagne And Then I Cried Share icon

#80 Stolen Tire, No Cinder Block. On New Year's Eve Too Share icon

#81 My Rear Window Got Destroyed Due To Firework On New Year's Eve Share icon

#82 Decided To Open My Great-Grandfather's 30-Year-Old Champagne For The New Year. Got It From His Estate After His Passing. It Had Been Open And The Smell Nearly Made Us Barf Share icon

#83 Celebrating New Year's Eve By Myself Share icon

#84 I Forgot To Put The Cake In The Fridge And Now We Have To Eat Melted Cake For New Year's Eve Share icon

#85 Watermelon We Bought During New Year's Eve. The Seller Said It's Ripe And We Took His Word For It Share icon

#86 It's 10 PM And These Party Hearties Are Done Share icon

#87 Made It 3 Years Before A Positive Test. Happy New Year, I Guess Share icon

#88 Took A Decently Expensive Whisky To Cheers The New Year With Some Friends And This Managed To Happen To The Bottle On The Way Home. It Was Almost Full Share icon

#89 My Expensive $500 New Year's Dinner (I Got Cheated) Share icon