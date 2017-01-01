While some complain that technology and social networks are consuming our social lives, we don’t entirely agree because we feel there’s one thing that completely justifies their use. That’s animal pictures, and Bored Panda has created a pawesome list of pets winning at Snapchat, which will bring a smile to your face!

From dozy cows, preaching hamsters, a doggo stuck in a portal, to a cheerful deer eating an apple, and many more, we’d like you to vote for your favourites, and if your pet has decided to ruin (or up!) your Snapchat game, don’t forget to upload your submission to our list!

#1

Animal Snap

Aceman23

giulia earheart 1 day ago

Such a sweetheart...

#2

Animal Snaps



Emre 1 day ago

wtf dude? tryna get some sleep here!

#3

Animal Snap

lnfinity

Jasmine Chen 1 day ago

Every animal will be your friend if you treat them nicely.

#4

Animal Snap

LemonStealingBoar

criminalgirl 1 day ago

Oh what have I got myself into.....

#5

Animal Snap

Perrobionico

Amy Carter 19 hours ago

A dograffe?

#6

Animal Snap

zebathin

Yvonne Bernal 21 hours ago

Reminds me of "E.T. Phone Home"

#7

Animal Snap

reddit

JillVille Child Care 1 day ago

The real question is - does that pillow have a tether on it to prevent it from falling?

#8

Animal Snap

LookDeepIntoTheParka

Jasmine Chen 1 day ago

If you're going to camping it'll be useful.

#9

Animal Snap

gopnick

Denise von Do'Urden 1 day ago

Thats why I can't have nice things..

#10

Animal Snap

happyperson

Jasmine Chen 1 day ago

This rat lives better then me...

