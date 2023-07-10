Guy Says He Doesn’t Mind His Zookeeper GF’s Smell, Regrets His Words Soon After
Every job has its advantages and disadvantages. Working with animals is no exception, since as rewarding as it is, there are numerous challenges the workers face.
Redditor u/hiti72 recently told the TIFU community about a struggle his zoologist girlfriend has to deal with because of her job. She opened up to him about having to go to great lengths to get rid of the odor after work. The OP said he didn’t mind the smell, but started regretting his words soon after. Scroll down to find the full story in the redditor’s own words.
Every job typically entails a certain set of challenges
Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)
This man was understanding of a struggle his zoologist girlfriend had to face, until he had to deal with it himself
Image credits: RadioFan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: hiti72
The 'she's a keeper' comment was perfect lol.
For a few bucks you can get an effective nose clip on amazon. Love has a (low) cost.
The 'she's a keeper' comment was perfect lol.
For a few bucks you can get an effective nose clip on amazon. Love has a (low) cost.