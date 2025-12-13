ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for another round of questionable decision-making? We’re back with another round of ‘Would You Rather’ scenarios. These 30 fresh dilemmas range from slightly annoying to absolutely ridiculous, but there’s one rule that hasn’t changed: you still have to pick a side. No middle ground, no “it depends”.

If you're up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 3 of the Would You Rather poll, too.

So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲

#1

Have your future determined by your parents or by a random stranger?

Silhouette of a man holding a baby with sunlight and a lone person walking on a foggy forest path.

Josh Willink , Mustafa Sevi Report

    #2

    Be incapable of pronouncing the letter ‘A’ or not be able to use the letter ‘F’ without spitting?

    Wooden letter A and pink flowers in a pot next to a chalk-drawn F grade on a gray background for public speaking dilemmas.

    Arun Kumar , cottonbro studio Report

    #3

    Control the outcome of any coin flip or be unbeatable at rock, paper, scissors?

    Person flipping a coin outdoors and two people playing rock paper scissors, illustrating public speaking and decision dilemmas.

    CocaKolaLips , Aydın Photography Report

    #4

    Fight the crowds for the best deals or miss out on sales, but avoid the chaos?

    Red shopping bag with sale signs showing discounts, illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemma concept.

    Max Fischer Report

    #5

    Fart whenever you smile or spit at the end of each sentence?

    Young man smiling in black and white photo next to close-up of a camel, illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemma.

    Stefan Stefancik , Gu Bra Report

    #6

    Get $100 each time someone thinks about you or know what they’re thinking about you at that point in time?

    Stack of hundred-dollar bills on left, couple camping by tent on right, illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemma.

    olia danilevich , Vanessa Garcia Report

    #7

    Be the world poker champion or chess champion?

    Hands dealing playing cards on a green table next to a black and white chessboard with chess pieces in play

    Javon Swaby , Felix Mittermeier Report

    #8

    Only be able to speak via a translator or only speak when asked a question?

    Hand holding smartphone with language app next to chalk-drawn question mark representing public speaking dilemmas

    Mohamed_hassan , Pixabay Report

    #9

    Eat only dog food or do all your business in a litter box?

    Close-up of dry cat food pieces beside an orange and white cat exiting a litter box in a home setting.

    Rafael Rodrigues , All About Cats Veterinary Hospital Report

    #10

    Be constantly followed by 50 ducklings or have a beaver sitting on your shoulder?

    A group of ducklings on grass beside a close-up of a beaver in water illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemmas.

    Pixabay , Denitsa Kireva Report

    #11

    Lose with honor or win & be booed?

    Boxer raising arms in victory with referee between two fighters, symbolizing tough dilemmas like public speaking or deep water.

    ClickerHappy Report

    #12

    Have back pain all day or a bad toothache all day?

    Person receiving back pain treatment on left, woman in pain holding face on right, illustrating public speaking dilemmas

    Karola G , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #13

    Hug a panda or a koala?

    Panda resting near fence and koala sitting on grass in nature, illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemmas.

    Kayla S , Snow Chang Report

    #14

    Only watch Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music for the entire month of December?

    Child praying at dinner table on left, two people having a conversation and drinks on right, illustrating public speaking dilemmas.

    Twentieth Century Fox , Vevo Report

    #15

    Live a peaceful life in the countryside or an active life in the city?

    Split image showing a peaceful lakeside village with greenery and a vibrant cityscape at night, illustrating public speaking dilemmas.

    Pixabay , Chait Goli Report

    #16

    Be an astronaut or a sailor?

    Astronaut floating in space beside a sailboat on calm water, illustrating public speaking or deep water dilemmas.

    Pixabay , David Solce Report

    #17

    Be able to ride a unicycle on a tight rope or complete a Rubik’s cube in 10 seconds?

    Person balancing on a unicycle high above a crowd beside a colorful Rubik's Cube puzzle on a table, showing public speaking dilemma.

    Youtube , Byron Sullivan Report

    #18

    Change aspects of your personality or your looks?

    Person in white shirt holding blank paper in front of face against green foliage, symbolizing public speaking dilemma choices.

    Porapak Apichodilok Report

    #19

    Be forced to speak in public or swim in deep, dark water?

    Microphone on stage with red seats contrasted with a diver underwater, illustrating would you rather public speaking dilemmas.

    Allie Reefer , Gilbert Cayamo Report

    #20

    Drink every meal as a smoothie or never be able to eat food that has been cooked?

    Green smoothie garnished with flowers beside a chef in a restaurant kitchen preparing food, illustrating choice dilemmas.

    Antoni Shkraba Studio , Rene Terp Report

    #21

    Be unlucky & intelligent, or lucky & dumb?

    Close-up of deep green clover leaves in low light, illustrating nature's calm contrast to public speaking dilemmas.

    Elias Tigiser Report

    #22

    Spend an hour in a slaughterhouse or spend a whole day in a garbage dump?

    Man buying meat at a market contrasted with a landfill filled with plastic waste, highlighting public speaking or deep water dilemmas.

    Jimmy Chan , Tom Fisk Report

    #23

    Have a magic freezer that always has all your favorite ice cream or a different ice cream flavor every time you open the door?

    Various flavors of gelato in metal containers with scoops, highlighting the dilemma of public speaking or deep water choices.

    ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

    #24

    Be able to play the piano or the guitar?

    Hands playing piano keys and guitar strings, representing a choice between public speaking or deep water dilemmas.

    Juan Pablo Serrano , Quốc Bảo Report

    #25

    Have to wash your hands every 10 minutes or only once a month?

    Person washing hands under running water in a white sink, illustrating a public speaking or deep water dilemma concept.

    CDC Report

    #26

    Have chocolate-covered broccoli for every meal or never taste chocolate again?

    Chocolate-covered broccoli pieces on a white plate, illustrating a unique and challenging would you rather dilemma.

    Uncomfortable Side Dishes , Pixabay Report

    #27

    Lose your keys or your wallet?

    Close-up of metal keys on black surface beside a brown leather wallet on a white background, illustrating choice dilemmas.

    George Becker , Josh Withers Report

    #28

    Go to the beach on a sunny day, but the water is cold, or on a rainy day, but the water is warm?

    Split image showing a sunny beach with palm tree versus a cloudy shoreline, illustrating a public speaking or deep water dilemma.

    Asad Photo Maldives , Josh Hild Report

    #29

    Have a clown nose or elf ears?

    Two women representing would you rather dilemmas, one with a clown nose and colorful scarf, the other outdoors in red dress

    BOOM 💥 , Renthel Cueto Report

    #30

    Be able to teleport but only to places you’ve never been, or fly but only at walking speed?

    Abstract night landscape with light trails under starry sky and a woman at sunset with birds flying, highlighting public speaking dilemmas.

    Marek Piwnicki , Eugene Golovesov Report

