“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas
Ready for another round of questionable decision-making? We’re back with another round of ‘Would You Rather’ scenarios. These 30 fresh dilemmas range from slightly annoying to absolutely ridiculous, but there’s one rule that hasn’t changed: you still have to pick a side. No middle ground, no “it depends”.
If you're up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 3 of the Would You Rather poll, too.
So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
Have your future determined by your parents or by a random stranger?
Be incapable of pronouncing the letter ‘A’ or not be able to use the letter ‘F’ without spitting?
Control the outcome of any coin flip or be unbeatable at rock, paper, scissors?
Fight the crowds for the best deals or miss out on sales, but avoid the chaos?
Fart whenever you smile or spit at the end of each sentence?
Get $100 each time someone thinks about you or know what they’re thinking about you at that point in time?
Be the world poker champion or chess champion?
Only be able to speak via a translator or only speak when asked a question?
Eat only dog food or do all your business in a litter box?
Be constantly followed by 50 ducklings or have a beaver sitting on your shoulder?
Lose with honor or win & be booed?
Have back pain all day or a bad toothache all day?
Hug a panda or a koala?
Only watch Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music for the entire month of December?
Live a peaceful life in the countryside or an active life in the city?
Be an astronaut or a sailor?
Be able to ride a unicycle on a tight rope or complete a Rubik’s cube in 10 seconds?
Change aspects of your personality or your looks?
Be forced to speak in public or swim in deep, dark water?
Drink every meal as a smoothie or never be able to eat food that has been cooked?
Be unlucky & intelligent, or lucky & dumb?
Spend an hour in a slaughterhouse or spend a whole day in a garbage dump?
Have a magic freezer that always has all your favorite ice cream or a different ice cream flavor every time you open the door?
Be able to play the piano or the guitar?
Have to wash your hands every 10 minutes or only once a month?
Washing your hands is good. But every 10 minutes? My skin would get tight and c racked.
Have chocolate-covered broccoli for every meal or never taste chocolate again?
Lose your keys or your wallet?
Go to the beach on a sunny day, but the water is cold, or on a rainy day, but the water is warm?
Easy peasy. I'm not into swimming so a refreshing paddle after sitting in the sun, while holding a beer... :-)