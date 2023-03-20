I Would Prefer Not To is a relatively simple place. It falls into the genre of odd, no-context pic Instagram accounts, with some great memes sprinkled in along the way too. And it’s certainly great at what it does, as the page has amassed an impressive 175k followers through sharing over 4,800 photos. From bizarre screenshots from social media to memes that you might prefer not to admit that you relate to, this chaotic Instagram account has it all. And while you might be wondering what on Earth it is about accounts like this that we love so much, have no fear. We’ll try to get to the bottom of why you are confused and perhaps unsettled by these photos, yet you still can’t stop scrolling.

Let’s start with why we love memes so much. If you’re anything like me, you remember the very first memes you ever encountered. I was in middle school, and back then, memes were incredibly simple, with Bad Luck Brian and Philosoraptor taking the internet by storm. While the punchlines were usually straight to the point and didn’t require much background knowledge, we bonded over this “cultural information exchange”. According to Ali Arslan at Make Use Of, part of the reason we love memes is because they’re an opportunity to quickly and easily share jokes with one another.