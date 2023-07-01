“Honey, will you do the laundry? I just don’t know how you like it.”

“I can’t seem to find the vacuum, will you just go get it?”

“But if I mop the floors, they won’t be up to your standards!”

If you’ve ever heard similar excuses from your partner as to why they can’t do something, chances are you’re familiar with weaponized incompetence. And while this term may not be a part of everyone's vocabulary, plenty of people do know this frustrating experience all too well.

A few weeks ago, @Cooperstreaming on Twitter asked others to detail their most absurd experiences with weaponized incompetence, and plenty of people had examples ready to go. So below, you’ll find some of their most infuriating stories, as well as conversations with Cooper and Ann Park, MD.