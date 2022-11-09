This Woman Perfectly Explains Weaponized Incompetence, And It Might Open Your Eyes

It’s fine, never mind. Don’t worry, I’ll just do it myself then. It’s easier for me to handle anyway. Do these phrases (often accompanied by a sigh) ever escape your mouth when speaking to your partner? Especially when they push off domestic tasks and consistently try to get off the hook? If the answer is yes, you might experience weaponized incompetence — or strategic incompetence as it’s sometimes called — in action, a phenomenon that has taken TikTok and other social media sites by storm.

The term refers to a behavior pattern when someone pretends to be bad at simple tasks — when they actually know how to do them — to get out of shared responsibilities. The hashtag for the phrase currently has over 65 million views on TikTok, but let’s face it, it’s something many women have been dealing with all their lives.

Carla and Joy, hosts of the Sip & Politic podcast, have recently taken up the challenge to explain this behavior tactic, what it means, and what it looks like. So continue scrolling to learn all about it, read on to find the conversation it sparked on the platform, and be sure to share with us if you’ve ever experienced anything like this in the comments.

Weaponized incompetence, a phrase that is currently trending on TikTok, refers to partners pretending to be bad at basic household tasks to shrink responsibilities

Carla and Joy, hosts of the Sip & Politic podcast, recently explained the phenomenon in detail

You can watch the full video right here

Many viewers applauded this perspective and chimed in with their own experiences in the comments