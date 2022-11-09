Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Woman Perfectly Explains Weaponized Incompetence, And It Might Open Your Eyes
Relationships, Social Issues5 hours ago

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

It’s fine, never mind. Don’t worry, I’ll just do it myself then. It’s easier for me to handle anyway. Do these phrases (often accompanied by a sigh) ever escape your mouth when speaking to your partner? Especially when they push off domestic tasks and consistently try to get off the hook? If the answer is yes, you might experience weaponized incompetence — or strategic incompetence as it’s sometimes called — in action, a phenomenon that has taken TikTok and other social media sites by storm.

The term refers to a behavior pattern when someone pretends to be bad at simple tasks — when they actually know how to do them — to get out of shared responsibilities. The hashtag for the phrase currently has over 65 million views on TikTok, but let’s face it, it’s something many women have been dealing with all their lives.

Carla and Joy, hosts of the Sip & Politic podcast, have recently taken up the challenge to explain this behavior tactic, what it means, and what it looks like. So continue scrolling to learn all about it, read on to find the conversation it sparked on the platform, and be sure to share with us if you’ve ever experienced anything like this in the comments.

Weaponized incompetence, a phrase that is currently trending on TikTok, refers to partners pretending to be bad at basic household tasks to shrink responsibilities

Image credits: sip.and.politic

Carla and Joy, hosts of the Sip & Politic podcast, recently explained the phenomenon in detail

Image credits: sip.and.politic

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

You can watch the full video right here

@sip.and.politic Replying to @thedownballot.org #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #weaponizedincompentence #weaponizedmediocrity #weaponizedinconpetence #weaponizedincompetense #abolishmenwithpodcasts #menwithpodcasts #menwithpodcastsshutup #menwithpodcast #domesticlabor #domesticlaborisstilllabor #domesticlaborislabor #domesticlaboriswork #unpaidlabor #unpaidlaborofwomen #unpaiddomesticlabor #podcast #leftist ♬ original sound – sip.and.politic

Many viewers applauded this perspective and chimed in with their own experiences in the comments

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Join the conversation
POST
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Can I ask one thing? "Some males.' I clean, I cook, I do the dishes, I tend the garden, I shop and work two jobs. And it is good like that, because this is the way we are organized. But I refuse to carry the burden for all the males now and in history who didn't do their share.

0
0points
reply
Joseph Moore
Joseph Moore
Community Member
1 minute ago

One thing I saw, since I too felt like this, was the saying, "Not all men, but enough, and we don't know which ones."

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
