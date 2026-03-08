ADVERTISEMENT

Forget the nail polish racks and spa appointments for a second, because some women are far too busy saving lives, building cities, running labs, and leading teams to worry about whether their manicure survived the week. However, nails are just one small piece of a much bigger discussion about femininity, expectations, and how women are perceived at work.

Between practicality and pressure, women constantly navigate stereotypes about how they should look while proving what they can do, making the discussion especially fitting as we celebrate International Women’s Day and the countless ways women shape the workforce!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The 'Akashinga' - An All-Female Unit Of Rangers Protecting Wildlife From Poachers In Zimbabwe

Woman in military uniform saluting outdoors, representing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats over manicures

As these women step into their new roles, they join a growing movement advancing conservation, community resilience, and opportunity for future generations of girls across the region.

weareakashinga Report

23points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I'm A Paramedic/Firefighter

    Female firefighter wearing protective gear and helmet, representing women choosing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    lttorrance Report

    20points
    POST

    Societal norms amplify this pressure, creating a double bind where both under- and over-investment in appearance can result in judgment or career penalties. Women are often forced to navigate a delicate balance between professionalism and perception, shaping both their career choices and self-image.
    #3

    Just A Cop Patrolling Streets Of Vilnius, Lithuania

    Female police officer walking confidently on a city street, representing women choosing power tools and lab coats careers.

    reddit.com Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    I Run An Animal Sanctuary And Horse Medicine & Airbnb Space In Peru

    Woman in denim overalls holding reins of two horses, representing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    florence_bellomy Report

    19points
    POST

    Girl Power Talk explains that women in the workplace often face scrutiny over their appearance, with achievements sometimes overshadowed by judgments about looks. Deviating from expected beauty norms, such as not maintaining a youthful or slim appearance, can lead to discrimination or missed opportunities, while professional grooming routines consume significant time, sometimes totaling years of effort.
    #5

    I'm A Concerto Pianist

    Young woman focused on playing grand piano during orchestral rehearsal, showcasing passion and skill in music performance.

    st.hudson Report

    19points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Run A Zoo

    Woman holding two ducks outdoors, showcasing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    grayandko Report

    19points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Historical pressures have long linked beauty to status, fertility, and virtue, from ancient societies to Renaissance ideals and Victorian corsets. Modern expectations, intensified by workplace norms and social media, continue this legacy, signaling professionalism through constant grooming effort.
    #7

    I Press Buttons For A Living. I'm A Pilot

    Cockpit view at sunset with pilots monitoring power tools and instruments, highlighting women choosing lab coats over manicures.

    av8her Report

    18points
    POST
    #8

    I’m A Heavy Duty Mechanic

    Woman in safety gear taking selfie after working with power tools on heavy machinery in a workshop environment

    tessistired Report

    18points
    POST

    According to KNYA Med, women working in high-risk fields such as healthcare, laboratories, firefighting, and construction must follow strict grooming rules that prioritize safety and hygiene over appearance. Policies often restrict or ban nail polish and artificial nails to prevent contamination, glove damage, and other hazards, highlighting a clash with societal expectations for polished, "professional" looks.
    #9

    I Finally Got My Dream Job As A Park Ranger In Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska

    Woman wearing outdoor gear and a beanie by a glacier, representing women choosing power tools and lab coats careers.

    millre01 Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I’m A Paratrooper

    Female soldiers in military gear preparing for missions, showcasing strength and empowerment beyond traditional roles.

    queencrabb Report

    18points
    POST

    For example, nurses and clinicians must follow strict infection control guidelines, keeping nails short, natural, and free of polish or artificial enhancements to reduce bacteria and cross-contamination risks. Some hospitals allow intact neutral polish, but chipped or artificial nails remain a safety concern.
    #11

    Female Architectural Designer Accomplishes Her Childhood Dreams

    Young woman drawing on chalkboard beside her future self wearing a hard hat at a construction site, representing women in power tools and lab coats.

    annedereaux Report

    17points
    POST
    #12

    Orion Test Engineer

    Young woman wearing a hard hat inside a large industrial structure, showcasing power tools and lab coats careers.

    nasa.lag Report

    17points
    POST

    These workplace appearance expectations create significant pressures for women that go far beyond superficial grooming like manicures or pedicures. According to InHerSight, biases like "lookism" or the "beauty premium" can influence hiring decisions, promotions, and everyday interactions. Women face a double bind: they must appear polished and attractive to signal competence, yet not so much as to seem frivolous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I’m A Surgeon

    Female scientist wearing lab coat and mask, using medical headlamp, representing women choosing power tools and lab coats.

    nkalpine Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Freedive Instructor

    Female diver in wetsuit and fins underwater, representing women who choose power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    jenna_papaya Report

    16points
    POST

    These unspoken norms often demand youthfulness, slimness, and conventional femininity across offices, labs, and client-facing roles, pressures that intersect with the very real demands of their jobs. For example, this scrutiny can extend to visible signs of aging. Women often feel pressure to cover gray hair, mask wrinkles, or use cosmetic enhancements to appear energetic and capable.

    #15

    I'm A Ballerina

    Ballerina in a dance studio taking a mirror selfie, showcasing confidence beyond traditional beauty norms for women.

    youngkyung__ Report

    16points
    POST
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    okay . . . .but how do long nails get in the way of dancing?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    I'm An Archaeologist

    Young woman digging an archaeological site with power tools, embracing a hands-on technical and scientific role outdoors.

    annae1ise Report

    15points
    POST

    Known as "youth bias", this phenomenon particularly affects mid-career women in leadership or client-facing roles, sometimes causing them to hesitate before taking on high-visibility projects for fear of being perceived as "too old". And guess what? Research shows that while men are generally evaluated primarily on competence, women are judged on both performance and appearance.

    #17

    Too Busy Hitting People

    Female fighter in boxing ring wearing blue gloves and a green laurel, representing empowered ladies choosing power tools and lab coats.

    threads.com Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was originally from a thread where someone asked women why they didn't wear makeup or get their nails done - something like that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I’m A Cultural Heritage Conservator

    Woman in a lab coat carefully restoring a decorative wall panel using specialized brushes and tools for detailed work.

    siiil.c Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many report receiving feedback linking professional credibility to makeup, weight, hair, or age, for instance, being told to wear lipstick to command respect or being criticized for natural hairstyles as "aggressive". This double standard forces women to navigate biases around body size, attractiveness, and femininity, criteria that rarely penalize men, while still striving to excel in their work.
    #19

    I Deliver Babies

    Female healthcare worker in scrubs and mask holding a newborn baby, representing ladies choosing lab coats over manicures.

    justine_saiyu Report

    15points
    POST
    #20

    I’m A Scientist

    Woman in a lab coat and protective gear working with test tubes and power tools in a scientific setting.

    encastil Report

    15points
    POST

    Yet there are signs of change. According to Keystone Partners, an increasing number of women are prioritizing authenticity, skills, and measurable impact over rigid appearance norms like polished makeup or slim figures. Workplaces are now embracing "authentic leadership" which align values with actions rather than stereotypes and long-standing biases against women.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Meet The All-Female Indigenous Fire Crew Protecting The Lake Tyers Community (East Gippsland) Family And Sacred Land

    Two women in bright yellow protective clothing standing near a lake, representing women in power tools and lab coats fields.

    NACCHOAustralia Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Was Walking By The White House Today When I Stumbled Across The Hardest Working Camera Crew In The News Industry

    Female video journalist wearing headphones filming a man speaking outdoors, showcasing women in power tools and lab coats.

    Skape7 Report

    15points
    POST

    By focusing on empathy-driven decision-making and substance over style, women are reclaiming workplace space and redefining success, particularly as burnout from dual performance-and-appearance pressures pushes them toward roles that reward real contributions. And this is why we celebrate International Women’s Day. We do this to honor the resilience, leadership, and impact of women who challenge outdated norms, break barriers, and shape workplaces, and the world, on their own terms.
    #23

    I Celebrate My Executive Chef Status Every Day By Giving Back To Everyone And Anyone Who Wants To Learn

    Woman in lab coat preparing food in a professional kitchen, showcasing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    I am 53 years old. I have been cooking professionally since 1989. I graduated culinary school in 1993. I have cooked professionally in Japan for 2 years, Ireland for 4 years, Thailand 2 years, Hong Kong 2 years. I have worked in Michelin star kitchens. I have had to work longer, harder, and more dedicated than any man in my field throughout the 90’s-2010’s.

    I am not here to brag. I am here to share.

    That is what’s it’s all about. Giving away what we know to the new generation of cooks, so that they may become better than us, and then away what they so that their new generation can become better still!

    Illustrious_Sign_872 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Me In My First Year Of Working At My Current Job. I Love How Proud I Was When I Made These Bad Boys. I'm A Baker

    Woman in a lab coat and hairnet standing next to a rack filled with rows of freshly baked pies in a commercial kitchen.

    OriginalTangerine921 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taken together, these careers show that women’s choices around manicures and pedicures reflect much more than vanity rather they reveal priorities, practicality, career demands, and even subtle rebellion against societal expectations. Did you skip a mani or pedi for work, adventure, or just because you couldn’t be bothered? Share your stories, and maybe even some battle-tested nails, with us!
    #25

    I'm A Goldsmith

    Woman working with power tools and lab equipment in a workshop, showcasing skilled craftsmanship and focus.

    bell__ber Report

    15points
    POST
    #26

    I Am Officially A Carpenter's Apprentice On Vancouver Island. My Dream Career Has Begun

    Woman wearing ear protection and tool belt in a construction site showcasing women using power tools and lab coats.

    Odessa_Pearl Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Dr. Betty Has Been Practicing Veterinary Medicine For 44 Years, And For The First Time Today A Patient Came In With Her Exact Hairstyle

    Woman wearing lab coat and holding a small dog with purple hair, representing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats.

    MazelTough Report

    14points
    POST
    #28

    Today I Completed My Final (Out Of 3) State Electrical Exam And Earned My Utah Journeyman Electrician License

    Woman with braided hair and a nose ring wearing a beanie and casual clothes representing women in power tools and lab coats.

    satanicbob Report

    14points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that feeling graduating an apprenticeship, It's awesome.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw

    Woman operating a Panavision film camera, showcasing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    proximitymedia Report

    14points
    POST
    #30

    This Is My Sister. She Left Her High Demanding Job To Become A Pastry Chef In Paris. I'm So Proud Of Her

    Female pastry chef in a kitchen showcasing baked goods, representing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats careers.

    TIREddit Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Because I’m A Fulltime Artist. Every Day I Paint My Nails Accidentally

    Female artist holding paint palette and brush beside detailed candlelit painting, showcasing women choosing power tools and lab coats.

    tala_villegas Report

    14points
    POST
    #32

    Watching In Disbelief As The First Image Ever Made Of A Black Hole Was In The Process Of Being Reconstructed

    Young woman smiling in a lab setting with laptops and scientific data, representing women in power tools and lab coats careers.

    klbouman Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    One Thing About Me Is I Will Always Have A Soft Spot For Women In Male Dominated Fields. Congratulations To Katelyn On Becoming A Marine

    Two people in white naval uniforms standing outdoors surrounded by trees, representing women choosing power tools and lab coats.

    instagram.com Report

    14points
    POST
    linda_cohoon avatar
    FlagCityDiva
    FlagCityDiva
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having been a field full of men, I have a soft spot for those women. I was in Avionics and my BFF from those days was a jet engine mechanic.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I'm A Truck Driver

    Woman in UPS uniform surrounded by stacked packages showing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    missvonsixx Report

    13points
    POST
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    now ive met plenty of female heavy vehicle drivers and fully half have long nails and painted ones.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #35

    I Need My Hands For Demolition

    Woman wearing a hard hat and safety glasses, showcasing power tools and lab coats in an industrial workplace setting.

    paradox._gal Report

    13points
    POST
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I REALLY want ro know her story . . . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    I Am PHD In Earth Science

    Woman using power tools outdoors in a forest, showcasing women in power tools and lab coats careers.

    iamkimyeonju Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    8 Months Ago I Was Told A Local Company Wouldn't Hire A Female Welder

    Young woman wearing a decorated welding helmet and protective coat, embracing power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    Today, I have finished setting up my own shop at a different company, and will be doing ALL of their repair/fabrication work. It gets better!

    ilovemychickens Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Three Women From China Work In A Mine And Show Their Hard Work On Masks

    Three women wearing protective clothing and woven hats working outdoors with power tools and lab coats.

    beidealsummit Report

    13points
    POST
    #39

    Plumber Turned Tiny House Builder

    Woman in paint-stained overalls using power tools outdoors, demonstrating women choosing power tools over manicures.

    aimeekatestanton Report

    13points
    POST
    #40

    I'm Too Busy Doing The Nails

    Woman wearing a mask and gloves giving a pedicure at a nail salon, representing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats.

    iamjack3d Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Marine Engineer

    Woman in a control room wearing casual clothes, representing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    ocean__mariner Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Female Athlete Demonstrates Strength And Balance

    Woman performing a one-handed handstand on an outdoor track, showcasing strength and balance in athletic wear.

    Lard_Baron Report

    12points
    POST
    #43

    I’m A Professional American Football Player

    Female athletes in football gear lined up on a field showcasing strength and teamwork with power tools and lab coats spirit.

    _its_just_e Report

    12points
    POST
    #44

    I Don't Get My Nails Done Because Showing Fingers Is For Grappling Not Manicure. MMA Fighter

    Woman wearing boxing gloves training with a punching bag, showcasing strength and empowerment with power tools and lab coats theme.

    gisellelam.official Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    I’m A Singer Songwriter

    Woman smiling while playing acoustic guitar in a recording studio, showcasing women who chose power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    sharyrosemusic Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I’m Too Busy Teaching

    Woman in a classroom smiling and posing confidently, representing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats careers.

    jaimerogl_and_girls Report

    12points
    POST
    #47

    A Navigating Officer

    Woman using power tools and technology on a ship bridge, showcasing women choosing power tools over manicures in a technical role.

    First time driving in Antarctica.

    becca_taylor25 Report

    12points
    POST
    #48

    Wildlife Photographer

    Female wildlife photographer in outdoor gear capturing images with a telephoto lens, highlighting women using power tools and lab coats.

    lindseywennerth Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    I'm A Professional Weightlifter And Caregiver. The Person I Lift Got To Watch Me Lift

    Two women smiling and interacting, representing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats over manicures at an active event.

    ahbagelxo Report

    11points
    POST
    lauradrachsler avatar
    Laura Gillette
    Laura Gillette
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! I think she was on American Ninja Warrior!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    I’m An Artist And Designer

    Portrait of a confident woman in colorful attire, representing women who chose power tools and lab coats over manicures.

    latinatina67 Report

    11points
    POST
    #51

    I Don't Get Manicures Because I Work In Patient's Mouths

    Woman in lab coat and magnifying glasses using dental tool, representing ladies choosing power tools and lab coats.

    sky_breeze Report

    11points
    POST
    #52

    Weekend Morning Anchor & Reporter

    Two smiling women in a tech workspace surrounded by monitors, representing ladies who chose power tools and lab coats.

    Very rarely do we get any pictures with the behind-the-scenes crew, but today we played around during a break and snapped a picture of the whole team!

    Sam Perez Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Can’t Find A Shade To Match My Chainsaw

    Woman wearing protective gear using a power tool to cut a tree, showcasing women choosing power tools over manicures.

    estherstahl37 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!