Forget the nail polish racks and spa appointments for a second, because some women are far too busy saving lives, building cities, running labs, and leading teams to worry about whether their manicure survived the week. However, nails are just one small piece of a much bigger discussion about femininity, expectations, and how women are perceived at work.

Between practicality and pressure, women constantly navigate stereotypes about how they should look while proving what they can do, making the discussion especially fitting as we celebrate International Women’s Day and the countless ways women shape the workforce!