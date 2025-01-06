Dad Gives His Daughter The Gift His Wife Wanted: “You What?!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Men often have a reputation for being bad at gift-giving. Whether that’s entirely fair is debatable, but this Redditor’s husband didn’t do much to challenge the stereotype.

For years, he barely put effort into special occasions. This Christmas, however, he finally seemed to make up for it by buying his wife her dream designer purse. Unfortunately, he still managed to ruin the thoughtful gesture by giving the gift away at the last minute—to his daughter. Ouch.

Understandably, his wife was devastated. Read the full story below.

After years of being terrible at gift-giving, the woman’s husband finally bought her dream purse for Christmas

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual image)

But just when it seemed he had redeemed himself, he ruined it by giving it away

Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

Image credits: shattha pilabut (not the actual image)

Image credits: beststudio (not he actual image)

Imaghe credits: jet-po (not the actual image)

Image credits: Defiant-Mariposa

Readers felt deeply upset for the woman, calling her husband’s actions terrible

One commenter shared a similar experience

While others suggested she was also to blame for not leaving him

