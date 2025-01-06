Dad Gives His Daughter The Gift His Wife Wanted: “You What?!”
Men often have a reputation for being bad at gift-giving. Whether that’s entirely fair is debatable, but this Redditor’s husband didn’t do much to challenge the stereotype.
For years, he barely put effort into special occasions. This Christmas, however, he finally seemed to make up for it by buying his wife her dream designer purse. Unfortunately, he still managed to ruin the thoughtful gesture by giving the gift away at the last minute—to his daughter. Ouch.
Understandably, his wife was devastated. Read the full story below.
After years of being terrible at gift-giving, the woman’s husband finally bought her dream purse for Christmas
But just when it seemed he had redeemed himself, he ruined it by giving it away
Readers felt deeply upset for the woman, calling her husband’s actions terrible
One commenter shared a similar experience
While others suggested she was also to blame for not leaving him
You have bigger problems than the gift giving scenario. It doesn't sound like you communicate with each other and there's a lot of games and keeping score. Time apart, maybe forever apart seems like the best move, because if this is both your best efforts, there's no way to have a healthy relationship.
Time for an ultimatum and trust me, I KNOW how this works because been the "new wife" for over 10 years and sh1T has happened in this household. Rule 1: do NOT try to come between your partner and THEIR child. Rule 2: you will NEVER be a mother/father of the truest sense (if other parent is in the picture). Accept it! Now, Rule 1 and 2 does not mean you don't deserve respect, empathy, understanding or basic human rights. If it appears, as in OP case, that these rights are missing, you will put your foot down and say: if this doesn't change, I WILL leave you. If that message doesn't come across, and sticks, you WILL leave.
