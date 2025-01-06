Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Gives His Daughter The Gift His Wife Wanted: “You What?!”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Dad Gives His Daughter The Gift His Wife Wanted: “You What?!”

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Men often have a reputation for being bad at gift-giving. Whether that’s entirely fair is debatable, but this Redditor’s husband didn’t do much to challenge the stereotype.

For years, he barely put effort into special occasions. This Christmas, however, he finally seemed to make up for it by buying his wife her dream designer purse. Unfortunately, he still managed to ruin the thoughtful gesture by giving the gift away at the last minute—to his daughter. Ouch.

Understandably, his wife was devastated. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    After years of being terrible at gift-giving, the woman’s husband finally bought her dream purse for Christmas

    Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual image)

    But just when it seemed he had redeemed himself, he ruined it by giving it away

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shattha pilabut (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: beststudio (not he actual image)

    Imaghe credits: jet-po (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Defiant-Mariposa

    Readers felt deeply upset for the woman, calling her husband’s actions terrible

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    One commenter shared a similar experience

    While others suggested she was also to blame for not leaving him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    12

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are much deeper issues in this family that gifting a purse. Husband is an AH, who is enabling his teenage daughter to be a manipulative brat as well. Get separated. It will only get worse.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have bigger problems than the gift giving scenario. It doesn't sound like you communicate with each other and there's a lot of games and keeping score. Time apart, maybe forever apart seems like the best move, because if this is both your best efforts, there's no way to have a healthy relationship.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for an ultimatum and trust me, I KNOW how this works because been the "new wife" for over 10 years and sh1T has happened in this household. Rule 1: do NOT try to come between your partner and THEIR child. Rule 2: you will NEVER be a mother/father of the truest sense (if other parent is in the picture). Accept it! Now, Rule 1 and 2 does not mean you don't deserve respect, empathy, understanding or basic human rights. If it appears, as in OP case, that these rights are missing, you will put your foot down and say: if this doesn't change, I WILL leave you. If that message doesn't come across, and sticks, you WILL leave.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are much deeper issues in this family that gifting a purse. Husband is an AH, who is enabling his teenage daughter to be a manipulative brat as well. Get separated. It will only get worse.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have bigger problems than the gift giving scenario. It doesn't sound like you communicate with each other and there's a lot of games and keeping score. Time apart, maybe forever apart seems like the best move, because if this is both your best efforts, there's no way to have a healthy relationship.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for an ultimatum and trust me, I KNOW how this works because been the "new wife" for over 10 years and sh1T has happened in this household. Rule 1: do NOT try to come between your partner and THEIR child. Rule 2: you will NEVER be a mother/father of the truest sense (if other parent is in the picture). Accept it! Now, Rule 1 and 2 does not mean you don't deserve respect, empathy, understanding or basic human rights. If it appears, as in OP case, that these rights are missing, you will put your foot down and say: if this doesn't change, I WILL leave you. If that message doesn't come across, and sticks, you WILL leave.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda