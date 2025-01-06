Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately
Lgbtq+, Social Issues

Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

Smartphones and alcohol don’t mix well, especially once the sun goes down. After a few drinks, you’re more likely to send a text, post, or email you’ll regret, whether it be to your ex, an annoying colleague, or even your boss. 

One woman who was three sheets to the wind decided it would be a good idea to send a somewhat questionable text to her therapist one night, who she admits to having feelings for. Her message went unanswered though, leaving her in a rather awkward situation and asking netizens what she should do next.

More info: Mumsnet

    Texting under the influence can lead to regret, as this woman found out the hard way

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After imbibing a few drinks one night, she decided to drunk text her therapist, who she has a bit of a crush on

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Image credits: Racool_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman revealed that the pair texted each other frequently, often late at night

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, her aim to start a conversation failed, and her text went unanswered

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Image credits: MegaCringe

    Regretting her decision and unsure what to do next, she’s now turned to netizens for advice

    OP begins her story by telling the community that she has a long-term therapist with whom she has a good rapport. She describes her therapist as wise, compassionate, and patient before adding that while she is in a long-term relationship, her therapist is a single woman.

    Apparently, her therapist shares a lot of personal stuff about herself, which OP finds disarming, and they have a lot in common, such as being same-sex attracted. A few months ago, OP said she was really struggling with her mental health and came to an agreement with her therapist that they would text each other between sessions, something OP found valuable.

    According to OP, their texting became quite frequent, often late at night and even over weekends. OP admits realizing she had developed really strong feelings for her therapist, which left her confused—but she decided to address it during a session. Her therapist assured her that it was perfectly normal and that a secure attachment was essential to creating an environment in which OP felt safe.

    OP reveals to her readers that her feelings go well beyond that—she’s completely infatuated and even daydreams about leaving her partner for her therapist. Concerned, she suggested taking a break from therapy, but her therapist didn’t think that was a good idea. 

    In her most recent session, OP suggested they stop texting each other between sessions but her therapist countered that she should still text her if needed, but that she wouldn’t do any texting herself. The agreed boundary didn’t last long, however, and OP’s therapist soon texted her again, leaving her to wonder if she had feelings for her, too.

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, one night, after a few drinks, OP decided to send her therapist a text, asking her what she was up to and hoping to start a conversation. To her dismay, her message went unanswered, and now she’s regretting ever sending it in the first place. Unsure how to handle the potentially awkward situation, she’s turned to netizens for advice.

    If you’ve ever sent someone a text while you were under the influence, you can probably relate to OP’s story. Before mobile phones, putting yourself in that kind of situation was virtually impossible, but now there’s even an IG account, Texts From Last Night (with 561K followers at the time of writing), which is dedicated to sharing the very best of the texts people probably regret sending.

    According to the American Addiction Centers website, alcohol affects areas of the brain involved with behavioral regulation, which may make people more prone to drunk texting, drunk dialing, or drunk posting on social media. These behaviors can obviously wreak havoc on people’s social lives and intimate relationships, so sometimes it’s best to just put the phone down if you’re planning on racking up another round of shots.

    Fortunately, the same tech that can get you into hot water can also help you stay out of it. Apps like Drunk Mode let you block apps and numbers of your choice until you solve a puzzle or wait for the timer to expire—perfect for when your Dutch courage comes calling, but you really should just go sleep it off. An app like that would be the perfect drinking buddy for OP, but for now, we think she may have some explaining to do. 

    What do you think OP should do next? Have you ever sent a bold message while inebriated, only to wake up regretting it? Let us know your opinion or share your story in the comments below!

    In the comments, readers came to the swift conclusion that the woman’s relationship with her therapist was unprofessional and advised her to find a new one fast

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Lesbian In Relationship Develops Feelings For Therapist, Drunk-Texts Her, But Regrets It Immediately

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can happen. There's even a word for it: transference The therapist needs to set the boundary or get struck off.

    negatoriswrecks avatar
    Negatoris Wrecks
    Negatoris Wrecks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should change therapists. My last relationship with a therapist started normal, and she gave me helpful tools and reasonable relationship advice. Then her divorce started, her sons were only a little younger than me and my partner. The PROJECTION WAS RIDICULOUS. Started telling me im just not trying hard enough. Encouraged me to people please and try to build relationships with people who treat me badly because that was just my "negative perspective". She would literally lecture me over any mistake i told her about. She started behaving more like a toxic relative than a therapist.

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apologize. Say you were drunk and should have known better. Move on or change therapist if things become awkward!

    negatoriswrecks avatar
    Negatoris Wrecks
    Negatoris Wrecks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should change therapists. My last relationship with a therapist started normal, and she gave me helpful tools and reasonable relationship advice. Then her divorce started, her sons were only a little younger than me and my partner. The PROJECTION WAS RIDICULOUS. Started telling me im just not trying hard enough. Encouraged me to people please and try to build relationships with people who treat me badly because that was just my "negative perspective". She would literally lecture me over any mistake i told her about. She started behaving more like a toxic relative than a therapist.

