I made this article because I’m sure everyone has heard of the climate crisis is this bad, we need to take action now, that kind of thing. But no one has actually told us how. These are a couple of easy, fairly cheap and simple options that if everyone does, will make a big difference in the world.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Don’t Waste Food

Don’t Waste Food

When food goes to the landfill, it causes a gas called methane which is a really potent greenhouse gas. Saving food for leftovers is very useful.

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#2

Using Reusable Metal Water Bottles Instead Of Plastic Ones Is Easy And Really Helpful

Using Reusable Metal Water Bottles Instead Of Plastic Ones Is Easy And Really Helpful

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#3

Bring Your Own Reusable Bags To Stores Means Cutting Down On Carbon Footprint From Plastic Bags

Bring Your Own Reusable Bags To Stores Means Cutting Down On Carbon Footprint From Plastic Bags

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#4

Try To Buy Local, Organic Food. Non-Organic Foods Are Harmful To The Environment And Probably Not As Healthy

Try To Buy Local, Organic Food. Non-Organic Foods Are Harmful To The Environment And Probably Not As Healthy

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#5

Take Home Leftovers From The Restaurant To Eat Later. This Reduces Food Waste And Makes It Easier To Plan Meals In The Future

Take Home Leftovers From The Restaurant To Eat Later. This Reduces Food Waste And Makes It Easier To Plan Meals In The Future

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#6

Donate Old Toys And Things You Don’t Want Anymore, So Someone Else Doesn’t Have To Buy Something New

Donate Old Toys And Things You Don’t Want Anymore, So Someone Else Doesn’t Have To Buy Something New

This reduces the number of items produced, and you won’t have to throw away your old stuff.

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST

#7

Buy Clothes From Thrift Shops. They Are Usually Cheaper, And Much More Eco-Friendly

Buy Clothes From Thrift Shops. They Are Usually Cheaper, And Much More Eco-Friendly

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#8

When You Have Food Waste, Try To Compost It. This Will Turn It Into Soil For Future Gardens And Reduce The Emission Of Methane

When You Have Food Waste, Try To Compost It. This Will Turn It Into Soil For Future Gardens And Reduce The Emission Of Methane

Report

1point
Skyla King
POST
#9

Meat Wastes A Lot Of Water And Makes A Big Carbon Footprint

Meat Wastes A Lot Of Water And Makes A Big Carbon Footprint

Avoiding meat and eating plant based alternatives cuts down carbon footprint by a lot.

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#10

Bringing Your Own Reusable Silverware To Restaurants Means They Won’t Have To Give You Plastic Single Use Utensils

Bringing Your Own Reusable Silverware To Restaurants Means They Won’t Have To Give You Plastic Single Use Utensils

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#11

Buy Things Like Sauce And Soap In Big Containers, Instead Of A Bunch Of Tiny Ones. This Reduces The Amount Of Plastic Used

Buy Things Like Sauce And Soap In Big Containers, Instead Of A Bunch Of Tiny Ones. This Reduces The Amount Of Plastic Used

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#12

Shopping Online Can Be Useful, But It Creates A Lot Of Excess Carbon Footprint From Shipping And Extra Packaging. It Is A Lot Better To Go To Stores In Person

Shopping Online Can Be Useful, But It Creates A Lot Of Excess Carbon Footprint From Shipping And Extra Packaging. It Is A Lot Better To Go To Stores In Person

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#13

When You Go To A Restaurant, Try To Ask For No Straw When Getting A Drink

When You Go To A Restaurant, Try To Ask For No Straw When Getting A Drink

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#14

Wearing And Buying More Durable Clothes That You Can Wear For A Long Time Means You Don’t Have To Buy As Much Stuff, Which Is Really Good For The Environment

Wearing And Buying More Durable Clothes That You Can Wear For A Long Time Means You Don’t Have To Buy As Much Stuff, Which Is Really Good For The Environment

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#15

Bike, Walk Carpool, Or Use Public Transportation Whenever You Can. This Reduces The Carbon Footprint From Cars

Bike, Walk Carpool, Or Use Public Transportation Whenever You Can. This Reduces The Carbon Footprint From Cars

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
#16

Dairy Milk Creates A Lot Of Greenhouse Gasses, And Non-Dairy Alternatives Are Much More Eco-Friendly

Dairy Milk Creates A Lot Of Greenhouse Gasses, And Non-Dairy Alternatives Are Much More Eco-Friendly

Things like almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, rice milk, and others are much better for the environment.

Report

0points
Skyla King
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!