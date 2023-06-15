I made this article because I’m sure everyone has heard of the climate crisis is this bad, we need to take action now, that kind of thing. But no one has actually told us how. These are a couple of easy, fairly cheap and simple options that if everyone does, will make a big difference in the world.

#1 Don’t Waste Food When food goes to the landfill, it causes a gas called methane which is a really potent greenhouse gas. Saving food for leftovers is very useful.

#2 Using Reusable Metal Water Bottles Instead Of Plastic Ones Is Easy And Really Helpful

#3 Bring Your Own Reusable Bags To Stores Means Cutting Down On Carbon Footprint From Plastic Bags

#4 Try To Buy Local, Organic Food. Non-Organic Foods Are Harmful To The Environment And Probably Not As Healthy

#5 Take Home Leftovers From The Restaurant To Eat Later. This Reduces Food Waste And Makes It Easier To Plan Meals In The Future

#6 Donate Old Toys And Things You Don’t Want Anymore, So Someone Else Doesn’t Have To Buy Something New This reduces the number of items produced, and you won’t have to throw away your old stuff.

#7 Buy Clothes From Thrift Shops. They Are Usually Cheaper, And Much More Eco-Friendly

#8 When You Have Food Waste, Try To Compost It. This Will Turn It Into Soil For Future Gardens And Reduce The Emission Of Methane

#9 Meat Wastes A Lot Of Water And Makes A Big Carbon Footprint Avoiding meat and eating plant based alternatives cuts down carbon footprint by a lot.

#10 Bringing Your Own Reusable Silverware To Restaurants Means They Won’t Have To Give You Plastic Single Use Utensils

#11 Buy Things Like Sauce And Soap In Big Containers, Instead Of A Bunch Of Tiny Ones. This Reduces The Amount Of Plastic Used

#12 Shopping Online Can Be Useful, But It Creates A Lot Of Excess Carbon Footprint From Shipping And Extra Packaging. It Is A Lot Better To Go To Stores In Person

#13 When You Go To A Restaurant, Try To Ask For No Straw When Getting A Drink

#14 Wearing And Buying More Durable Clothes That You Can Wear For A Long Time Means You Don’t Have To Buy As Much Stuff, Which Is Really Good For The Environment

#15 Bike, Walk Carpool, Or Use Public Transportation Whenever You Can. This Reduces The Carbon Footprint From Cars