ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to be aware of our impact on the environment, but some people are more eager to take action to minimize it than others; maybe even too eager at times.

This redditor’s husband, for instance, took action by limiting the number of showers his family members were allowed to take. Such a decision led to conflict between the spouses and his wife wondering if she was overreacting for threatening him to move out.

Taking regular showers is crucial for personal hygiene and overall well-being

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman could not take daily showers because her husband would turn off the hot water

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: amenic181 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dirtywife_

Fellow netizens shared their views in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

ADVERTISEMENT