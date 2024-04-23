“Hit My Quota”: Wife Isn’t Allowed To Take A Shower More Than Twice A Week
It’s important to be aware of our impact on the environment, but some people are more eager to take action to minimize it than others; maybe even too eager at times.
This redditor’s husband, for instance, took action by limiting the number of showers his family members were allowed to take. Such a decision led to conflict between the spouses and his wife wondering if she was overreacting for threatening him to move out.
Taking regular showers is crucial for personal hygiene and overall well-being
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
This woman could not take daily showers because her husband would turn off the hot water
Image credits: amenic181 / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dirtywife_
Fellow netizens shared their views in the comments, the OP replied to some of them
"But I love him and he's good to me!". Honey, please! He's treating you like a child. He's not good to you. He's got an obsessive disorder and he's harming you with it. You don't love him. You have Stockholm syndrome.
I've said this before and it's still true: so many of these AITAs are "we have a great relationship but he doesn't view or respect me as a person".
I'm all for protecting the environment, but this is pushing it too far. We have a proverb in my country - "The excessive saint is not loved even by God." Besides, it truly is unfair that mega-corps waste tons of resources, but it is us, the small people, who have to take cold showers.
I like the comment of if he is forcing his conspiracy/environmental beliefs on the family, then you need to kick HIM out. It’s a boundary you need to set for your family. He’s had great boundaries up until now, not forcing his beliefs on you. But since that’s now changed, you need to stand up against it. This definitely doesn’t need to head to divorce yet, but be stronger in your boundaries.
