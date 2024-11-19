Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Let Kid Take Her Window Seat: “Said I’m Being Ridiculous”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Refuses To Let Kid Take Her Window Seat: “Said I’m Being Ridiculous”

Traveling, though exciting, can also be incredibly exhausting—especially when it involves flying. Between the mad dash to the airport, the hassle of getting through security, and hours crammed into a tight space with strangers, it’s a lot to deal with.

To make her journey more bearable, one woman with chronic pain decided to pay extra for a window seat on a long flight. But her peace was short-lived when a fellow passenger insisted she give up her spot so his 7-year-old son could enjoy the view.

When she refused, the situation spiraled into hours of complaints and nagging that left her questioning whether she’d made the right call.

More info: Reddit

A woman with chronic pain paid extra for a window seat to make her flight easier

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

But the kid beside her ruined it by spending the whole trip nagging her to switch seats

Image credits: Unai82 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Material_Ad_3127

Commenters were fully on the woman’s side, agreeing that she had every right to keep her seat

sharkeydsc
Aline
Aline
Community Member
1 hour ago

Flight attendants are often terrible to people with hidden disabilities, even when you wear the sunflower lanyard, which is officially recognised as an indicator of invisible disabilities at airports and other places in (UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and the UAE). Part of the issue is there's recourse if you face discrimination at the airport, but once you are in the air, it is much more complicated to take action, so the behaviour of the staff changes markedly, at least in UK, Ireland and US. I've gotten a lot of, you look fine. Or can you just... They ask you not to make a big deal about it, when it's something that could ruin you for a week, as if travelling with a disability isn't already incredibly difficult.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker
lenka
lenka
Community Member
2 hours ago

NTA. As a parent who regularly travels with children. I pay extra for the window seat.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
2 hours ago

OP is just trying to be as functional as possible at her destination, just leave her alone. I have chronic pain and swelling that flares up at altitude/on flights. The best way to manage it is to stay as still as possible. Getting up and down to let people pass, or getting bumped by people walking down the tiny aisles really aggregate things. This woman did the right thing, dad and flight attendant are jerks.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
