Woman Refuses To Let Kid Take Her Window Seat: “Said I’m Being Ridiculous”

Traveling, though exciting, can also be incredibly exhausting—especially when it involves flying. Between the mad dash to the airport, the hassle of getting through security, and hours crammed into a tight space with strangers, it’s a lot to deal with.

To make her journey more bearable, one woman with chronic pain decided to pay extra for a window seat on a long flight. But her peace was short-lived when a fellow passenger insisted she give up her spot so his 7-year-old son could enjoy the view.

When she refused, the situation spiraled into hours of complaints and nagging that left her questioning whether she’d made the right call.

More info: Reddit

A woman with chronic pain paid extra for a window seat to make her flight easier

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

But the kid beside her ruined it by spending the whole trip nagging her to switch seats

Image credits: Unai82 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Material_Ad_3127

Commenters were fully on the woman’s side, agreeing that she had every right to keep her seat

