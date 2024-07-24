“Like I’m In Some Weird TV Show”: Woman Faces Backlash For Not Hosting A Party For Neighbors

ADVERTISEMENT

As a newcomer, hosting a housewarming party is a great way to get to know the neighbors. However, not everyone is excited about the idea of making close connections with the people they live near, especially those with introverted tendencies. While there’s nothing wrong with it, some neighbors tend to overstep, desperately wanting to make them a part of the community.

This newcomer’s neighbor even demanded that she, against her wishes, participate in the neighborhood tradition that apparently everyone was a part of. After getting rejected several times, the neighborhood Karen became furious, starting a one-sided rivalry that the original poster was completely confused about.

However, this woman wasn’t comfortable doing that, which the neighborhood Karen completely ignored

A quarter of adults under 30 don’t know a single neighbor

According to the Pew Research Center, younger people are becoming less interested in getting to know their neighbors. 34% of Americans age 65 and older say that they know most of the people they live close to. Meanwhile, only 20% of people ages 18 to 29 report being familiar with the residents that surround them.

On the other hand, a quarter of adults under 30 don’t know a single neighbor, compared with just 4% among those 65 and beyond. Marital status tends to alter these figures slightly, with married couples reporting they are more familiar with nearby residents than those living alone. Interestingly, having children isn’t related to stronger ties with neighbors.

The research found that social events among neighboring people are also relatively rare. 58% of Americans who at least know some of them report never meeting them for parties or get-togethers. Only 14% say they have them monthly or more frequently. Interestingly, higher-income Americans are more likely to have these functions compared to those with incomes below $30,000.

“There used to be this necessity to reach out and build bonds with people who lived nearby,” says Marc Dunkelman, author of The Vanishing Neighbor. “There was this sort of cohort effect, in which people … were more inclined in many cases to find security that existed in neighborhoods,” he says. “They depended on one another much more.”

As evident from the data such neighborhood dynamics have changed, due to having less time but more ways to spend it, Dunkelman points out. Now we prefer to leisure by texting friends, facetime family, scrolling social media, or staying inside alone watching Netflix. The design of cities and neighborhoods may also contribute to it, as people are living further away from one another than before.

Getting to know our neighbors has surprising benefits

Although we may feel hesitant to reach out to our neighbors nowadays, there are some good reasons why one should give it a try. “Getting to know our neighbors has so many benefits,” explains life coach Sohaila Sophia. “Even just a simple ‘Hello’ every day can give our wellbeing a huge boost! Increased social connection supports our mental wellbeing, and decreases our rates of anxiety and depression. A sense of social connection is one of our fundamental human needs.”

Researchers at the University of Michigan have also found that a community that spends their time outside, fixes up their neighborhood, or gets to know their neighbors increases safety. A clean, busy street where flowers were planted and block events were held saw a 54% drop in assault rate, and robberies went down by 83%. Besides, having neighbors as friends provides easy access to pet or home care and support during a crisis.

Understandably, it may be nerve-wracking to strike up a conversation with someone you’re not really familiar with. To boost your confidence, Sophia recommends starting small, like smiling, waving, or saying good morning, which can definitely break the ice. It also shows your friendliness and openness to pause for a chat. When you master that, the next step is to try engaging in conversation.

“Perhaps ask if they have had a good day or a nice weekend,” she says. “If you notice their children are wearing dance or sports kits, you could ask how their training or classes are going.” Taking time to notice these things helps initiate interaction with more ease. After some time, it will progress into a two-way process, and the neighbor might feel happy to keep this going.

“Once you’re comfortable with general and light communication, you can then take this further if you wish to,” says Sophia. “Perhaps suggest a coffee one afternoon, or going on a walk together.” At first, organizing something may not feel comfortable, so checking what’s already going on near you can be a great option. It’s important to keep in mind that getting to know your neighbors may take some time, but in the end, you’ll see that the benefits make it all worth it.

