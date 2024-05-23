Interested in which processes people would like to speed up if given a chance, Reddit user NewImprovement1160 asked everyone else on the platform to list the traditions and cultural norms they wish would disappear for good. And their call was answered — continue scrolling to check out the most popular answers.

Change is constant. But it takes time. Especially when we're talking about society. After all, one person's idea of what is good or positive might very well be another person's definition of bad or negative.

#1 I'm Spanish, so bullfighting would be a great one to get rid of.

#2 Tipping. Just pay the waiter/waitress a real wage and stop leaving that up to the customer.

#3 Any variation of "let's make animals fight".

#4 Smashing of the face on the birthday cake.

#5 Chop off puppies' tail bones so they "look cuter" with stumps.



It's cruel and disheartening.

#6 All those familiy vloggers. Exploiting their children en putting them on the internet for all the creeps to see.

#7 5 day working weeks.

#8 Celebrity idolatry.

#9 Super extravagant and expensive weddings.

#10 Expensive wedding and funerals, specially with funerals, that person is already dead.

#11 Forced marriages.

#12 For Americans, Black Friday shopping. It's stupid, dangerous, selfish, and ruins Thanksgiving. Go spend time with your families while they're alive.

#13 Not sure if this counts as a "tradition"- but there are a lot of weirdly accepted social norms surrounding pregnancy.



* Asking newlyweds when they are going to try for a baby.

* Assuming a woman is pregnant because she is not drinking.

* Assuming a woman is pregnant because she has gained weight in her belly area.

* Touching (!!!?????) a pregnant woman's belly without her consent (!!!???).



Women are women first before they are mothers! Can we please remember that?

#14 Changing the damn clocks twice a year. Just keep one time.

#15 Forcing children to give hugs and kisses bye to family members. Children deserve bodily autonomy and you would never force a grown adult to do the same so why a child?!

#16 Paying for things as a males responsibility for a relationship. It should be a 50% 50% thing to do.

#17 Using the same first names down through generations of boys. Isn't carrying on the surname enough?!

#18 Men must make the first move



In all fairness, it is already dying, especially in Western culture, but I want to end its misery. It is both a pressure on guys who will hesitate and spiral into crazy plans, but also on girls who can see "making the first move" as shameful.



I met a female colleague who considered the boys HAD to make the first move, and that she will sit here for eternity waiting for someone to go to her instead of going for what she wants.



Want to know how my parents got into a relationship ? They were hanging out with friends, and after some time my mom jumped on my dad and said "You're the man of my life, we're going to get married and have kids". He obviously laughed, but still accepted to date her and eventually she proved to be right



It's not just that men want to sit and have the privilege to be the one asked out. It's that women aren't able to pick who they want, they can pick out of the few who asked her. It's a relic from a time where the women had no agenda and it must die for good. Also, yes I don't want to be the one who always ask !

#19 Asking the father's permission to marry a woman.



In this day and age, it's just creepy.

#20 Respecting parents/elders no matter what. Some of them are just bad people.

#21 Bachelor and Bachelorette parties that are there to celebrate "your last day of freedom"

And also theyre weirdly sexual sometimes with the phalic shaped things or strippers. Id be pissed if MY husband was MOURNING what he could have had on the night before our wedding by ogling some half naked chick.

#22 Letting balloons go at funerals, it’s horrible for the environment and the animals that ingest it. Plant a memorial tree instead.

#23 Having to ask people to school dances in a "fun" or"unique" way (this one is mostly the Utah and Idaho area I think)



Setting the table in a particular way (who cares if my fork is on the right side?)



Not wearing hats while eating (why is this a "rule", I like wearing hats)



Baptizing children (they aren't old enough to choose to commit to any religion for themselves)



Asking what children want to be when they grow up (and expecting them to reply with a job)



Participation trophies



Child beauty pageants.

#24 Having women doing all of the kitchen work at parties and get togethers.

#25 I'd like to throw in stupid over the top gender reveals with all the wedding stuff. If you're literally killing yourself to let people know your baby's gender, it might be time to take a step back and plan something more quiet and simple. Or if you're just inconsiderate pricks who don't clean up all the confetti etc afterwards.

#26 The father giving away his daughter at her wedding.



Women aren’t possessions.

#27 Hazing in fraternities and sororities.

#28 I love my lawn but grass that has to be maintained is kinda dumb.

#29 Presenteeism at work. Even now, I have colleagues coming in when they’re sick.

#30 Giving your kids the boot right when they turn 18.

#31 We have an Easter tradition in Hungary and Transylvania where girls that day simbolise flowers and guys have to water the flowers. It used to be with actual buckets of water and guys just went around to all the girls' houses they knew and they said a poem and threw the water at the girls. Now they do the same but they buy perfume instead of water and grandpas usually perfume the girls' head instead of their clothes. It's an annoying tradition, I thought I didn't have to face it this year but I did. It always happens after you wash your hair. Who thinks girls like to think of themselves as flowers and like to be "watered"?

#32 The husband stitch.

#33 Groom pulling off the garter with his teeth, throwing the garter into the crowd of single men, throwing bouquets at crowd of single woman. Yuck.

#34 Women changing their name. Seriously.

When I was engaged I floated the idea. Didn't really care a LOT. Mostly it seemed like an unnecessary administrative hassle

He said: it goes to commitment.

I wish I had said: you change yours.

#35 Piercing babies ears.

#36 The idea that it's important to keep traditions.



Or just generally the overall line of thinking that "because a large amount of people have always done this/thought this/believed this, it must clearly be a good idea (for everyone)".

#37 Valentine’s Day. It puts pressure on relationships, especially if they’re new. It’s also terribly unromantic to be dining out with crowded restaurants while being up charged to do so.