Change is constant. But it takes time. Especially when we're talking about society. After all, one person's idea of what is good or positive might very well be another person's definition of bad or negative.

Interested in which processes people would like to speed up if given a chance, Reddit user NewImprovement1160 asked everyone else on the platform to list the traditions and cultural norms they wish would disappear for good. And their call was answered — continue scrolling to check out the most popular answers.

#1

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All I'm Spanish, so bullfighting would be a great one to get rid of.

LeMaigols Report

#2

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Tipping. Just pay the waiter/waitress a real wage and stop leaving that up to the customer.

naterzgreen Report

james stevenson
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago

So true, apparently in america waiters/waitresses practically have to LIVE off tips.

#3

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Any variation of "let's make animals fight".

Mairhiel Report

james stevenson
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cruel and pointless. they'll probably end up fighting over something anyway

#4

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Smashing of the face on the birthday cake.

Arlington817 Report

#5

Chop off puppies' tail bones so they "look cuter" with stumps.

It's cruel and disheartening.

Raymond74 Report

#6

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All All those familiy vloggers. Exploiting their children en putting them on the internet for all the creeps to see.

bananasareverycool1 Report

#7

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All 5 day working weeks.

Whole-Bank9820 Report

Lololol
Lololol
Lololol
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is very easily said, but extremely hard to execute. Feel free to come up with a solution that dosnt cause businesses to go bankrupt because they are forced to hire more personnel. Some areas this will work quite well, in other areas it will be literally impossible to implement.

#8

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Celebrity idolatry.

Mr_Alan_Stanwyk Report

Bols
Bols
Bols
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never understood that tbh. They are people doing their job, ok they do it well and it gives us entertainment, but they are veeeery well paid for that, that should be enough, let's not worship them, they are just people.

#9

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Super extravagant and expensive weddings.

llcucf80 Report

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Spend as much as you like, but only if you can afford it. Spending the equivalent of a deposit to buy a house and being unable to afford on an living in rented accommodation is just plain stupid.

#10

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Expensive wedding and funerals, specially with funerals, that person is already dead.

ALI4MHR Report

Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Again, each to it's own, honour how you would like to honour, again a whole economy thrives on this.

#11

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Forced marriages.

AnnemarieOakley Report

#12

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All For Americans, Black Friday shopping. It's stupid, dangerous, selfish, and ruins Thanksgiving. Go spend time with your families while they're alive.

WeaponX-92 Report

#13

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Not sure if this counts as a "tradition"- but there are a lot of weirdly accepted social norms surrounding pregnancy.

* Asking newlyweds when they are going to try for a baby.
* Assuming a woman is pregnant because she is not drinking.
* Assuming a woman is pregnant because she has gained weight in her belly area.
* Touching (!!!?????) a pregnant woman's belly without her consent (!!!???).

Women are women first before they are mothers! Can we please remember that?

catsandthat Report

devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
Community Member
1 hour ago

My godmother once said something along the lines of "being a mother makes you a real woman". I had been adamantly child-free for years before she dropped that one, and it infuriated me.

#14

Changing the damn clocks twice a year. Just keep one time.

MisterSmithster Report

TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
29 minutes ago

We should agree on the natural time once and for all - which is the winter time btw

#15

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Forcing children to give hugs and kisses bye to family members. Children deserve bodily autonomy and you would never force a grown adult to do the same so why a child?!

books_and_tacos Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Yep, you don't ask them to hug grandma, you ask them if they want a hug from grandma.

#16

Paying for things as a males responsibility for a relationship. It should be a 50% 50% thing to do.

willy_the_seahorse Report

#17

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Using the same first names down through generations of boys. Isn't carrying on the surname enough?!

LucyVialli Report

Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dpends on the country. In some latin countries such as Spain, it can be common.

#18

Men must make the first move

In all fairness, it is already dying, especially in Western culture, but I want to end its misery. It is both a pressure on guys who will hesitate and spiral into crazy plans, but also on girls who can see "making the first move" as shameful.

I met a female colleague who considered the boys HAD to make the first move, and that she will sit here for eternity waiting for someone to go to her instead of going for what she wants.

Want to know how my parents got into a relationship ? They were hanging out with friends, and after some time my mom jumped on my dad and said "You're the man of my life, we're going to get married and have kids". He obviously laughed, but still accepted to date her and eventually she proved to be right

It's not just that men want to sit and have the privilege to be the one asked out. It's that women aren't able to pick who they want, they can pick out of the few who asked her. It's a relic from a time where the women had no agenda and it must die for good. Also, yes I don't want to be the one who always ask !

Dahns Report

Lololol
Lololol
Lololol
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not a dying trend though, the dying trend is that women are traditional. But they still very much require the men to remain traditional. Dating is entirely in the favor of women, and this post indicates otherwise. Don't kid yourselves.

#19

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Asking the father's permission to marry a woman.

In this day and age, it's just creepy.

endorrawitch Report

October
October
October
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Allso: the bride taking her husbands family name. I kept my own name in marriage, but lots of institutions still instist on adressing me with my husbands name.

#20

Respecting parents/elders no matter what. Some of them are just bad people.

Mossberg500_ Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Yes, you don't have to respect the ones who doesn't respect you.

#21

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Bachelor and Bachelorette parties that are there to celebrate "your last day of freedom"
And also theyre weirdly sexual sometimes with the phalic shaped things or strippers. Id be pissed if MY husband was MOURNING what he could have had on the night before our wedding by ogling some half naked chick.

HelloCrazyFanfiction Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This says a lot about how people see marriage. Why would you be less free after the wedding? Why would you see yourself as free in an exclusive relationship? Does not compute.

#22

Letting balloons go at funerals, it’s horrible for the environment and the animals that ingest it. Plant a memorial tree instead.

anon Report

#23

Having to ask people to school dances in a "fun" or"unique" way (this one is mostly the Utah and Idaho area I think)

Setting the table in a particular way (who cares if my fork is on the right side?)

Not wearing hats while eating (why is this a "rule", I like wearing hats)

Baptizing children (they aren't old enough to choose to commit to any religion for themselves)

Asking what children want to be when they grow up (and expecting them to reply with a job)

Participation trophies

Child beauty pageants.

Nitsuj_ofCanadia Report

Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I agree, even with the baptism one. In my faith, baptism has to be a personal choice, since it's an action of voluntary commitment. And like OP says, a baby obviously can't make that decision. The participation trophy thing reminds me of George Carlin lol "You're the last winner!" 😂 Damn, I miss that guy

#24

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Having women doing all of the kitchen work at parties and get togethers.

colleen2163 Report

Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago

Change your friends if they do so. Among my group, everyone contributes. Or tell the men you'll charge those who won't help, just to see their face.

#25

I'd like to throw in stupid over the top gender reveals with all the wedding stuff. If you're literally killing yourself to let people know your baby's gender, it might be time to take a step back and plan something more quiet and simple. Or if you're just inconsiderate pricks who don't clean up all the confetti etc afterwards.

Widepaul Report

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Not only 'stupid over the top' ones, but the whole concept of a 'gender reveal. Just tell people if they want to know.

#26

The father giving away his daughter at her wedding.

Women aren’t possessions.

Lavender_Llama_life Report

#27

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Hazing in fraternities and sororities.

DJlonghammer Report

#28

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All I love my lawn but grass that has to be maintained is kinda dumb.

bigmistaketoday Report

Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm slowly swapping my grass for a mix of clover, creeping thyme and mint..... Bout NEVER needs cut, smells AWESOME when you do and bunnies and stuff like it!!! And it still looks good

#29

Presenteeism at work. Even now, I have colleagues coming in when they’re sick.

Seleniuret Report

#30

38 Traditions And Social Norms That People Think Need To Go Once And For All Giving your kids the boot right when they turn 18.

DeathbySnuSnu84 Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Is this tradition? Not a tradition I've ever heard of. Who does this, people who wanna have a bad relationship with their kids?

#31

We have an Easter tradition in Hungary and Transylvania where girls that day simbolise flowers and guys have to water the flowers. It used to be with actual buckets of water and guys just went around to all the girls' houses they knew and they said a poem and threw the water at the girls. Now they do the same but they buy perfume instead of water and grandpas usually perfume the girls' head instead of their clothes. It's an annoying tradition, I thought I didn't have to face it this year but I did. It always happens after you wash your hair. Who thinks girls like to think of themselves as flowers and like to be "watered"?

eszther02 Report

#32

The husband stitch.

Minionhunter Report

Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
1 hour ago

I had to Google that, and I almost wish I didn't. What kind of pig started this practice? It's f*****g appalling!

#33

Groom pulling off the garter with his teeth, throwing the garter into the crowd of single men, throwing bouquets at crowd of single woman. Yuck.

Visible_Product_286 Report

Nina
Nina
Nina
Community Member
13 minutes ago

The bouquet toss seems much more innocent to me, it's not like it was strapped to the grooms upper leg.

#34

Women changing their name. Seriously.
When I was engaged I floated the idea. Didn't really care a LOT. Mostly it seemed like an unnecessary administrative hassle
He said: it goes to commitment.
I wish I had said: you change yours.

ArnieBird1 Report

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Unfortunately it's still a lot more administrative hassle if a married couple have different surnames. and therefore at least one of them has a different surname from their children. In most parts of the world 'surname' is referred to as 'family name' and it's still very much the norm that the whole family, parents and children, are expected to have the same name. Whether it's the man or the woman that changes their name is another matter entirely, of course...

#35

Piercing babies ears.

Drownedgluten11 Report

Verfin22
Verfin22
Verfin22
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wasn't quite a baby, maybe toddler age. Everyone thought I was a boy, while wearing a dress in the 80's.

#36

The idea that it's important to keep traditions.

Or just generally the overall line of thinking that "because a large amount of people have always done this/thought this/believed this, it must clearly be a good idea (for everyone)".

FoilHattiest Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Traditions hold us back and keep us from progressing. Out with the old bad things and in with something new. Keep what's good and get rid of the bad.

#37

Valentine’s Day. It puts pressure on relationships, especially if they’re new. It’s also terribly unromantic to be dining out with crowded restaurants while being up charged to do so.

remgirl1976 Report

#38

Greeting each other by kissing both cheeks and even people you barely know. For me as an introvert, this was a Nightmare each time.

Sutech2301 Report

Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
1 hour ago

Start swinging! As a Southern woman, anybody comes trying to KISS me without my consent WILL be punched!!!

