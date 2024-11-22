Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Out Husband’s Friend Is Married To Her Ex’s Mistress, Reveals The Truth
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out Husband’s Friend Is Married To Her Ex’s Mistress, Reveals The Truth

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The past is in the past. There’s no point in dwelling on it if that means you’ll sabotage your future, but we shouldn’t completely forget about it either. After all, it can teach us many valuable lessons.

One woman who had put her previous engagement far behind her was recently confronted with someone from her past that she hoped to never see again. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit seeking advice, as well as an update she later shared and some of the replies invested readers left her.

This woman’s previous engagement was ruined by cheating

Image credits: Bewakoof.com Official (not the actual photo)

Now, over a decade later, she’s encountered the woman her ex prioritized over her

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: throwawayfiancecheat

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

Cheating occurs in about a third of unmarried couples who live together

Getting engaged can be an extremely magical experience for many people. You’re head over heels in love, and you’ve finally agreed to spend the rest of your life with your partner. But being engaged sometimes makes people realize that they’re actually not ready for marriage at all, and many end up getting cold feet or breaking up before they can walk down the aisle. In fact, a 2018 survey from MyGemma found that one fifth of all engagements are called off before anyone can say, “I do.”

And while no one wants to imagine the love of their life going behind their back and betraying them, the woman who shared this story is far from the first to have experienced it. According to Techopedia, cheating occurs in a whopping 30% to 40% of couples who aren’t married but are living together.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as why people are being unfaithful, 72% of men who cheated reported having low relationship happiness, while 62% of women who cheated said the same. 69% of men who decided to stray from their partners also reported having low sexual satisfaction in their relationships, while 40% of women who cheated admitted that they felt the same way.

When it comes to where people are cheating on their partners, the United States is the biggest offender. But Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil aren’t far behind with their infidelity rates. Men are also more likely to cheat than women, as 23% have admitted to betraying their partners, while only 19% of women have done the same.

There are even certain professions that tend to attract more cheaters than others. Techopedia reports that men working in trades, IT and entrepreneurs are the most likely to be unfaithful. On the other hand, women working in the medical field, education and entrepreneurs have the highest rates of cheating. And a whopping 70% of military marriages have dealt with at least one instance of infidelity.  

It’s best to be honest with your partner about your past

It’s not a secret that most people would be hesitant to date a cheater. Many believe “once a cheater, always a cheater” and aren’t willing to take that risk. But what if it happened over a decade ago? Should it still be considered a problem? 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating and Relationship Coach Ravid Yosef believes that it’s actually a good idea to be open and honest with your partner about this uncomfortable part of your past, as it can help the two of you build trust. “Just as you would want to know that someone is divorced and why, you would want to know this,” he told Bustle

It’s also probably not a great idea to hold onto this information for too long, because then it might look like you were intentionally hiding it. Be honest in the early stages of your relationship to show your partner that you’re not trying to keep secrets. 

While it might not be easy to have a conversation about past cheating, Yosef says that we all deserve to know exactly what we’re getting ourselves into when entering a new relationship. And we all know that honesty is a crucial component of any healthy relationship.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman did anything wrong by exposing Camilla’s past? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, look no further than right here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers assured the author that she had done nothing wrong, and she joined in on the conversation to share more details

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the woman shared an update on the situation, including where Daniel and Camilla’s relationship stands

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Victoria Romulo (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwawayfiancecheat

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure why people can't just move on when their relationship ends - to avoid both cheating and therapy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure why people can't just move on when their relationship ends - to avoid both cheating and therapy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda