One 2021 study found that between 30-60% of married individuals will cheat at some point, and 74% of men admitted that they would have an affair if they knew they wouldn’t be caught. So to remind all of you pandas out there that karma always catches up to cheaters, we’ve got some wild stories down below. Redditors have been detailing the craziest ways unfaithful partners have been caught in their lies, so enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote the tales you can’t believe are true! Image credits: marinababeok

There’s nothing better than being in a safe, loving relationship. You have a best friend, confidant and biggest fan all in one, and you never have to worry about scrolling through dating apps or creating a cringey profile ever again. As long as your relationship doesn’t crash and burn due to infidelity, that is...

#1 My fiancée got drunk one night and started talking about how much she enjoyed the sex we had last night. I was working last night….

#2 My Auntie heard from her hairstylist that her husband was cheating on her. She found the address of the affair partner and went on google earth. Her husbands truck was in the driveway when google earth had taken the picture.

#3 His mom called me to ask if we could put the cat inside while we were at her place, she saw my ex’s car in her driveway on her Ring camera and saw “us” go in. I was not with him, as he told me he was going to the grocery store. Turns out he was taking his side piece to his Mommy’s house while she was at work. She promptly sent me the video. She may have been a not so great MIL but she doesn’t play well with cheaters 😂

#4 In an argument she insisted that I randomly changed my opinion on Mike and Ikes because I used to despise them and now I suddenly love them? She was going on about something related to me hating the texture (chewy candy is my favourite) and wouldn't drop it.



I always absolutely loved Mike and Ikes, even though they're overly sweet and kinda cheap, they're delicious. They're an import item here in the UK you have to buy somewhere like Costco, so it's often a rare and pricey treat.



So obviously very strange that my girlfriend of seven months doesn't know this about me, or has it wrong. I thought she was either psychotic or trying to gaslight me, but it was worse than that.



The other thing is though, I realised when hanging out with one of my coworkers he said that he was absolutely disgusted by jelly beans and all other chewy candy when I offered him some. That's when it hit.



She got us mixed up, and she'd been f*****g him the entire time. He didn't know either, so we broke up with her and are still friends to this day. Sometimes he reads my posts so hey Jason!

#5 His mom told me.

#6 He left his phone in the bathroom and she texted “I’m pregnant what are we gonna do?”

#7 I was driving, he was sitting in the back with the baby. I could see his phone screen in the baby mirror.

#8 My boyfriend at the time wished me happy birthday randomly one day in July. My birthday is in April. He tried to play it off as a joke when I was confused, but I later found out that he was still seeing the woman that he claimed was his ex, and he had our birthdays and other info in his calendar to try to keep everything straight. He slipped up and wished me happy birthday on her birthday.

#9 One of my exes told on himself, lol.



I was trying to plan a surprise party for him, so I was definitely being secretive. I was excited, and on my phone a lot trying to organize everyone and finish preparations.



He started acting weird (I expected it a little, all things considered). Then he was accusatory. I kept reassuring him and made little hints, but he lost his damn mind at one point. He kept escalating, and I was getting the feeling something was wrong.



The night before the party, he confessed angrily. Said he knew I was cheating on him, but it’s okay because he had been f*****g his coworker for months. I just walked out. Told everyone to show up tomorrow anyway. Let them in, watched his face turn pale white, told him this was why I was secretive and I wished him well with his side piece in front of everyone, and left.



It was awful, but man I’m so glad I found out. I didn’t suspect a thing, though I’ll admit I was overly trusting and naive in my past lol.

#10 The dog was playing with a notebook, didn’t look like a diary or anything. I pick it up, first page had a list of names, I didn’t recognize some of them. Her ex was before my name, my name was before someone else.

#11 ex and i shared a bank account. one day the bank called me to approve an over limit amount… at an escort service in Nevada.

#12 He received a letter in the mail for christmas with her panties in it

#13 My ex lived in an apartment 15 miles away. The night in question at approx 1am, a neighbor of hers accidentally fired a round while cleaning his gun. The bullet went through their mutually shared wall, through another, and lodged in her refrigerator.



The cops were called by another neighbor and she ended up with a police report and stuff. I ended up reading the police report and it mentioned her and a guys name I didn’t know were reported in bed at her place at the time of the accidental discharge.



She confessed right there she had a f**k buddy. 1.5 yr relationship down the drain.

#14 A colleague of mine was out doing shopping, when she ran into a family friend who happens to be a police officer. She asked how he was doing and he said he was good but that he was tired because they were out all night looking for a car that fled from a known drug and p********e spot. He mentioned that they never found the suspect but that during the chase the suspects car hit a curb and lost its front bumper so they were on the lookout for a white sedan without a front bumper. Later that evening her husband returned from an “out of town” business trip without his front bumper. He had a white sedan.

#15 We went to the same college. He was emailing me an assignment to look over for him to make sure it looked professional. I noticed the email was in a woman's name. He had forgotten to let her log off of his computer. That made me suspicious, so I waited until he was asleep, went on his phone and got solid proof, sent it to myself. Kicked his a*s out of bed and to the curb.

#16 The passenger seat of his truck was reclined all the way back and her sunglasses were still in the cup holder.

#17 Through an iPad lol. Apple can sync messages between devices, but at the time in 2012ish, it was a novel thing so not everyone had two Apple devices nor allowed them to sync. My ex did. While on her iPad watching some dumb video, I saw a message pop up from a girl named “Leslie” (not her real name) asking what song my ex wanted to hear next time. It was kind of weird, but I assumed they met at some girls night out thing recently and became new friends, so whatever. Until she started replying from her phone in another room with a selfie she took of her half naked saying something like “here’s some inspiration.” Turns out “Leslie” was a dude. Not just some dude, but a skinhead who wore a kilt and played the bass in some cheesy metal tribute band.

On a girls night out, one of her trashy friends took her to a dive bar where he was playing. They got wasted and hooked up and for a few months had a secret relationship going. So every time she had another “girls night out” where she would crash at “her friends house,” she was going out to bang him. So yeah, I got cheated on with a kilt wearer whose life aspirations included living in Santa Rosa, CA, breeding pit bulls, and working part-time as overnight security. They’re still together AFAIK living with his grandma. Through a mutual friend, she said the reason she cheated was because “he was in a bad spot and I needed to help him.” I guess having multiple felonies and being a racist is somehow irresistible lol.

#18 I was at work and a buddy was scrolling through match dot com while we chatted. Up pops a picture of my girlfriend. In my living room where she lived.



I went home, logged into the computer and pulled up her profile. Shut off the screen saver and went up to my room. I heard her come in, start crying and leave again. The next day when I came home from work all her s**t was gone.

#19 Wife went on a business trip that she SWORE was on her own. Called her hotel room late one night, no answer. Called the hotel front desk and asked if they could connect me to name-of-someone-she-worked-with, and they put me right through. He answered the phone, and when I told him to put her on, he handed it to her.

#20 Honestly, I had a series of dreams of her cheating on me. I started to snoop lightly and found texts, emails, pictures of it within a short period of time. I guess my unconscious picked it up?

#21 The woman he was cheating on me with looked at my LinkedIn profile. They’d worked together, so I asked him about it, and knew instantly from his reaction what was going on.

#22 Many years ago I was visiting my GF in her city, we were long distance. She had a roommate, we'll call her Sandy, who was one of her best friends. One night, we had all gone out with some other people, drank, had a good time, and we were back at the apartment asleep. Sandy had still been out when my gf and I crashed.



I wake up to my GF's phone ringing. Quickly grab it to make it stop, screen says Sandy is calling. I didn't hesitate at all, answered her phone, thought maybe Sandy was locked out or needed a ride who knows. On the other end of the phone was a man, looking for my GF. I'm like, who the f**k are you, he, likewise wants to know who the f**k I am. My girlfriend finally wakes up to me basically yelling at this dude on the phone.



One huge messy fight later. "Sandy" on the phone was the guy she was always texting. And regularly f*****g, mind you. She saved him as her best friend's name so she could freely text in front of me so I wouldn't be suspicious. Pretty slick tactics.

#23 He tried sexting his brother’s ex-girlfriend. Claimed I was too sick to engage in those activities (to be fair at the time I had just gotten out of the hospital from septic shock, double kidney infection, and multiple other complications) and that I had “given him permission” to seek pleasure elsewhere. She screenshotted everything and sent it to me. He knew we were still friends at the time so I was shocked he attempted something like this with someone he knew I talked to frequently.



She drove two hours down to our residence to confront him with me there. He was such a deer in headlights when she showed up and we were all patiently waiting for him to come inside to confront him. I gave him back his engagement ring then and there.

#24 I found a physical photograph between his mattress and box spring of another woman in a compromised position.

#25 My ex wife talking in her sleep

#26 My 9 year old neighbor girl used to come over and play with our dog. She was very sweet and I felt bad for her as her mom was a barfly and she was often alone, so I didn't mind. She told me once that when I leave for my 2nd job another girl comes over and leaves just before I get home. Then I found one of her long curly hairs in our bed.



In high school, a guy friend of mine came into my work and asked when my boyfriend and I broke up. I was wearing his Senior key, and said we hadn't broken up. He desperately tried to backpedal, but I made him talk. In another town, he had seen a girl wearing his letter jacket (and in a different town another girl had his class ring.).



Three years ago I registered my husband's email for our new QuickBooks. I was gathering documents and the tax lady was emailing me some information I needed so we could file taxes. When I checked his email, I found one from Tinder, thanking him for joining.

#27 One time when I knew my ex was cheating and I was trying to get him to admit it so I could break up with him, he started sending screen shots of our texts to show me “how crazy I was being” - one of those screenshots had the little box at the bottom of the text chat of his camera roll open I guess while he was sending me the screenshots.



There was a picture of another girl, pics of him at her house, etc.



I actually laughed out loud when I saw it-something about him trying to convince me I’m insane while simultaneously sending me evidence by accident was weirdly hilarious.

#28 Needed to send my mom something for Mother's Day. Was thinking out loud when my husband suggested a specific online gift basket company. That man, to my knowledge, had never ordered a gift basket in his life. I bought all the gifts for our family and our business. Went into Quickbooks and searched for the name of the company. Found a Valentine's gift basket sent to a bartender at a place we sometimes stopped off to together after work.

#29 A girl I hardly knew called me in the middle of the night and said she had just seen my long/term boyfriend’s car at the trailer house of a gal who was newly divorced

#30 I guy I was dating, told me that he was going up to his old college to visit some friends, and that his ex was gonna be there. He told me over and over that they were just friends and nothing would happen. That should’ve been the first red flag waving in my face, but I trusted him. Then on the way home, he called me randomly, and said that him and his ex talked, and realized they were soulmates, that would eventually end up together, but he wanted to try things out with me.. like what the f**k? No I’m not your back up plan. I also have a feeling they f****d, or kissed, or something and he decided not to tell me.

#31 My ex said she wanted to go out by herself on a Saturday afternoon. Said she was gonna go fishing. I stayed at her parents', and started to get worried when it got dark and she wasn't back yet. So I called her, and there was silence on the other end. She said she was in a park, but the silence clearly felt like she was indoors. Suddenly I hear what sounded like a small dog barking in the background, and I could swear it echoed?? She said it was someone walking a dog. I said ok, kinda in denial. I knew she was lying, just didn't know why.



Fast forward to a week later, I found some weird parking tickets assigned to our car's plate number in an app the city provided for parking purposes. Strange hours, car parked for way too long in a parking meter downtown, always the same spot, next to a residential apartment building, early in the morning and during work hours. And during the afternoon she said she had gone fishing.





I went on to look up her Facebook to find out who she was seeing behind my back, found her boss' profile, and lo and behold, he had a small dog with him in one of the pics. The same kind of dog I heard on the phone a week before. I also found a picture taken right in front of the building where our car had gotten those parking tickets. And that was it. When I confronted her, she started a very weird routine of admitting and then denying it, which drove me crazy for months. I forgave her, but it kept happening, and eventually it led to a divorce





TLDR; Found out my ex-wife was cheating because of a small dog barking and parking tickets

#32 Drove past a motel as I was on my way home from visiting my parents in another city. Some of the motel room doors faced the freeway, and just as he was stepping out of one of the rooms, I happened to glance over as I drove by on the freeway. He was wearing his distinctive motorcycle suit, and his motorcycle was parked right there. He looked back into the room and was talking and laughing just as he stepped out/just as I saw him, so I didn’t think he saw me or my car.



I never revealed to him that this was how I found out, but he confessed when I said I knew he’d been unfaithful.

#33 Back in college my then gf went on a study abroad trip to Italy for 6 weeks and I lived out in CA for a summer. She had filled me in on some cool experiences while over there and one of them just didn’t sit right with me. She had gone bike riding with 2 guys she met at a hostel one day and since she was away from WIFI we had no way of communicating.



Fast forward to when she meets me in CA to start a road trip home, she tells me that she had gotten into poetry while over there. On the first day, she’s driving and telling me that her poems are in her notes and at about the third one my jaw dropped. It was a VERY in depth poem about riding bikes and getting double teamed by two European guys. After confronting her about it, her excuse was that it was just a way to express herself through poetry and that it never actually happened. B******t.



Longest road trip of my life.



Fast forward even more to the next summer and my new girlfriend tells me she is going on a 6 week study abroad trip to the same city in Italy. I had reservations but ultimately was happy and supportive to her. Only when she got back did I bring up my bad experience with my ex. Long story short, we talked almost every day and have been dating for 6 years now, and soon to be engaged.



So don’t let one s****y experience ruin what could be a life changing one!

#34 In a dream.



Very early in the relationship I had a dream his ex, who I never met and had moved overseas, was pregnant. I told him about the dream, he went white as a sheet, mumbling something about how “crazy” the dream was.



Two days later he admitted he had been in communication w his ex, who had reached to let him know she was pregnant and keeping the baby. They had been talking for weeks, she had even sent him a creepy drawing of them as a happy family.

#35 I walked in on him with our landlord.



It was also how he came out of the closet. Super fun.

#36 I got a bunch of creepy PMs on discord and on Reddit. Stuff like "I have a secret that would change your entire world.." and "if only you knew what went on behind your back". When i confronted the person and asked they were talking about they just went like "i cant tell you" or like "how badly do you want to know?".



Turns out my (now ex) bf was f*****g some chick he met online who enjoyed stalking. (If you found my new account, Hello to you)

#37 We lived together and one of the rooms worked as an office space with a shared gaming PC (each had our own laptop otherwise), one of the things we used to do was to leave open tabs with interesting news or articles for the other to read. I went to check something on the PC and turns out he forgot to close his Whatsapp online on one of the tabs, first conversation was to an old classmate of his, who he recently reconnected as friends … “I wish I had you in my arms right now” … he was in the bathroom … we just have been talking and he was saying I was the love of his life. And 5 minutes later he was texting another girl telling her how much he loves her. Previous to that I spent month asking if everything was ok and that something was off in our relationship, and was treated as crazy and a bad girlfriend for even thinking that he might have met someone else.

#38 Called me crying and sobbing while she (GF) was on a school trip because she felt guilty because she had slept in the same bed as another man, assured me nothing happened, and they were clothed. I told her I was fine with it.



Next day she calls me sobbing because she told me she did it again, but this time made out with him.



We broke up.



Years later I found out the only reason she called me was because my friend (F) who we met through had told GF to tell me or F would tell me (she's an amazing friend). What apparently I wasn't told because GF just told F that she told me was that she got double-teamed by a couple of classmates in front of a room full of other dudes from her class.



What I think makes it so bizarre is that if she wanted to get double-teamed I would've been down for it (and she knew it), whether I was one of the people doing it or the spectator, it would have been hot as hell. There was absolutely no reason to cheat.

#39 I'm a guy. My ex went out with his mates to the local gay bar. Met him for brunch the next day, and he was telling me how much fun he had and how drunk everyone got (nothing wrong with that, we were young and I also went out a lot). Anyway, he started showing me pictures from the previous night and I realized he was wearing the same clothes that he came to brunch with. Same t-shirt, same shorts, same shoes, same everything. I jokingly made a comment about it and he froze for 2 seconds before awkwardly laughing it off. That set off alarm bells and after some prodding, he admitted he went back home with another guy, stayed there overnight, and then came to meet me.



He did say he closed his eyes and was thinking of me the entire time he was f*****g the other guy, as if that was of any comfort 😂

#40 we were on a doctor's appointment, i was 3 months pregnant with our child. he was a happy father-to-be, or so i thought.



it was the first time we heard our baby's heartbeat. on our drive home, he was very quiet without even a hint of excitement on his face. that triggered me to investigate his social media accounts until i saw this girl with his comment of a heart emoji.



i messaged the girl and she said that they are in a relationship.



long story short - i got out of the relationship, gave birth to my baby, & they are still together. still waiting for karma to do its wonders.

#41 We'd been together just under a year. One day I was talking to my close friend and mentioned being excited to go to the movies with him. She looked super confused and said "You're still together?" Now both of us were totally confused and she just pulled out her phone and showed me a pic on the Instagram of a girl we both knew. My boyfriend was in the pic kissing her and the caption said something along the lines of "Life's easy when you have the best boyfriend in the world by your side." I was floored.



It turned out the everyone in our friend group knew. Most of them assumed I was just handling the break up super well and didn't want to pry because I'm a very private person and didn't really talk about my personal life too much. Others knew he was cheating and didn't say a word when I brought him up in conversation as my boyfriend.



To this day I think back and cringe. I felt like a complete idiot.

#42 Not me but my parents. Dad came home, went to the bathroom, went straight to bed, said he had dinner at the pub. I (16-ish at the time) went to the bathroom after him and found a condom floating in the toilet water. I instantly knew it had to belong to my dad with someone else, because it wasn't there when I was in the bathroom earlier, and my parents had no reason to need one (both in their 50s and married for decades). I went to the kitchen and got my Mom to follow me to the toilet to show it to her. Dad told me it must have been stuck on his seat at the pub and stuck to his pants all the way home up until he went to the toilet.

They stayed together for about six more months.

#43 I kind of already suspected she was cheating with one of her coworkers but one day during a period of time I was on a smothered and covered hash brown kick so I stopped by the Denny's near me to get some. Right around the time she had just gotten off work she texted me saying that she was going to be late coming home because she was out getting something to eat with a couple of her friends. I asked her where they were eating, and she said Denny's. I asked if she was there now? She said yes and I said no you aren't, because I'm there right now. There were a few other things that really drove it home after that

#44 At work. His company subcontracted off of my company. They were in construction, and we offered rig camp services. So the company would do tear down and set up for us. Anyways, he's had a "close relationship " with his office assistant. One day I received a frantic call from him crying, saying his job was over. Then she called and said she'd was fixing it and not to worry about it..I had no idea what was up. Apparently, they were caught in a hotel room doing drugs and obviously having an affair,and later that morning, he was found outside the camp passed out wasted in the company truck. Fired! That afternoon I was brought into my managers office and My supportive boss broke it to me like this he said " would I like the good news or bad"..I said good.I got a gift card and was told my husband of a year was a cheating lying POS JUNKIE. Yay me!