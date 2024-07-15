Woman Denounces SeaWorld Over Humiliating Waterslide Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

During a visit to SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park in San Antonio, a woman encountered an upsetting situation when she was denied access to a water ride. Sharing her story on TikTok on June 1, 2024, under the username @thewanderingrodgersfam, she expressed the distress caused despite spending a considerable amount of money.

What was supposed to be a relaxing day with the family took a turn for the worse when she attempted to go on a waterslide. At the top of the slide, a security guard physically pulled her aside and directed her to step on a “cattle scale.”

Although the weight restriction for the ride was 400 pounds combined, which they were well under, she was informed that she was “too heavy to ride this ride at all.”

Woman shares viral clip denouncing water park for public “humiliation” after she’s forced to leave a water slide due to being “too heavy”

Share icon

Image credits: aquaticasanantonio

In her clip, the TikToker confessed to feeling humiliated by the ordeal. “You don’t know what people go through to finally be able to go in public in a bathing suit. I suffered from an eating disorder so getting on a scale is very difficult.”

The public nature of the event left her embarrassed and in tears as she was personally singled out and taken out of the line by the park employee. She was then directed to what she described as a “cattle scale” in front of more than 40 people.

The TikToker rallied her viewers with videos exceeding 3,000 likes, in hopes to put pressure on the water park for better treatment and the possibility of a refund

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wanderingrodgersphotography

In a sequence of videos, the woman called for her viewers to rally behind her cause. Using the hashtag #doyourthingtiktok, she hoped to use the pressure generated by social media to warn others of potential humiliations at Aquatica.

The woman also hoped to negotiate a refund for the more than 700 dollars she claimed to have spent during her short stay at the water park.

The very next day of her first video, she announced that a representative from Aquatica contacted her and that they were “discussing payment,” but more than two weeks later no money was compensated to the TikToker.

Bored Panda was able to get in touch with the woman who recounted her uncomfortable experience and was able to update us on the situation:

Share icon

Image credits: thewanderingrodgersfam

About the weight. It’s supposed to be a maximum of 400 pounds total, right?

Yes, although there’s a singular limit. It’s 250 pounds for one person and 400 pounds total for the ride. We didn’t meet either criteria. I weigh 211 pounds at 5 ‘4 inches and my mom, who was going to get into the ride with me, weighs 111 pounds at 5’ 2.

So you were good to go

Yes, but the way that it happened was very disrespectful. We were in line for 40 minutes and there weren’t any signs that said you had to step on a scale before getting on the ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before our turn came, when we were approaching the end of the line, the person in charge looked at me and immediately pulled me to the side to weigh me on a “cattle scale”, which was very demeaning.

There were more than 40 people behind us so it was super uncomfortable. “Uhm, you can’t ride,” she said and I was like “What do you mean?”

There were students and muscular guys behind us who easily weighed 175 pounds. “If you’re going to weigh me, then you also have to weigh every other person who looks big.” I said.

Share icon

Image credits: thewanderingrodgersfam

Was your mom able to get on the ride?

Yes, she ended up getting on it alone.

So people are able to get on the attraction on their own?

Yes, they could’ve figured something out. They could’ve configured the ride in such a way that I could get on it.

Share icon

Image credits: thewanderingrodgersfam

Did you feel in some ways targeted by this particular attendant?

I don’t know, it happened so fast. By the time I could process the whole thing, I was already with my husband looking for a manager. When we found one, she told us to try and contact another manager higher up in the chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point we were already fed up with the situation and left. We had already spent more than 700 dollars; it’s ridiculous how expensive it can get.

Then I got home and made that TikTok on Monday as a little PSA to tell others “Hey, you might get called out for being a bigger human, and that sucks.”

Afterwards, the manager at Aquatica called you. Did they tell you anything about the particular employee or incident?

The second time she called, she told me that they looked into the incident and were going to “further train” their employee. What I wanted was to get my 700 dollars back. I told her that, if this was Disney or any other park I would get a refund.

Share icon

Image credits: aquaticasanantonio

Do you have an update on that?

At this point, I know I’m not going to get my money back. This is just a big PR issue for them.

They don’t really care.

Share icon

Image credits: thewanderingrodgersfam

Viewers expressed sympathy at the distressing situation, some even sharing their own experiences of being discriminated

“I’ve watched way bigger dads ride down with their teenage sons that were way over 400 combined lbs… I was humiliated,” said one commenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my biggest fear in going to places like this with my girls. I’m so sorry,” added another in fear of being publicly shamed.

@thewanderingrodgersfam Replying to @Alexis Evans heres the new update after I spoke with the director again yesterday afternoon. I just want a refund and they are refusing me one!!!! @SeaWorld @SeaWorldSATX @KSAT12 | SATX local news ♬ original sound – Thewanderingrodgersfam

Others pointed fingers at management. “I hope corporate responds, but yeah that’s how it is here at our wonderful Aquatica,” said a viewer criticizing the water park. “I’m so sorry this happened. Praying justice is served.

As the story unfolded, more people jumped on social media to offer their support

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon